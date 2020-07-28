Donald Trump will not pay his respects to John Lewis, who is lying in state

Civil Rights icon, Rep. John Lewis Passes Away **FILE PHOTOS**

Over the weekend, Congressman John Lewis made his final journey over Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Mr. Lewis’s casket was carried by a horse-drawn carriage, and red rose petals covered the bridge, signifying the blood spilled in the Civil Rights Movement, including John Lewis’s own blood on that bridge. On Monday, Mr. Lewis’s casket arrived in Washington, where there were pauses for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and Black Lives Matter Plaza. Then Mr. Lewis’s casket was delivered to the Capitol, where he will lie in state in the Rotunda in the building in which he served for decades.

It was all very moving and I’ve cried several times watching the footage, especially with the rose petals on the bridge, and the pause on the bridge where Alabama police (on horseback) beat voting rights activists like Mr. Lewis. John Lewis was an American icon, and a global icon of peace and dignity and human rights.

…And Donald Trump doesn’t give a sh-t. Trump says he will not pay his respects to Congressman John Lewis at the Rotunda. Because Donald Trump is a Nazi.

Part of me is like “good, we don’t need to see Trump pretend to care.” Part of me thinks that Mr. Lewis’s family already asked Trump NOT to come. But another part of me thinks that Donald Trump is truly incapable of even showing a modicum of respect to one of the greatest Civil Rights figures our country has ever produced.

16 Responses to "Donald Trump will not pay his respects to John Lewis, who is lying in state"

  1. BlueSky says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:23 am

    As Ava Duvernay said on Twitter thank you ancestors, for continuing to protect John Lewis.

    Reply
  2. Sayrah says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Not surprised. I was surprised that he acknowledged him on twitter after he died.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      July 28, 2020 at 8:56 am

      Only after he had been attacked for not doing so for the better part of a day and it was very clear that he had little to do with the content of that tweet.

      Reply
  3. alwaysannarun says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Of course he won’t. Did anyone think he actually would?

    Reply
    • Chica1971 says:
      July 28, 2020 at 8:50 am

      For some reason and despite all evidence to the contrary, Trump is expected to cosplay intelligence, empathy and respect for all people ( including POC and poor whites.

      Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:26 am

    He won’t go because there is no MAGAt PR opportunity for him to campaign to his base.

    Also am sure Congressman Lewis’s family would not want Agent Orange staining the coffin with his cheap sh!t makeup and fake tan.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      July 28, 2020 at 8:28 am

      The McCain Family did NOT want the Orange Shit-Gibbon at John McCain’s funeral.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        July 28, 2020 at 8:57 am

        His monster daughter Nagini crashed it, with the help of Lindsey Graham, so she could be filmed playing with her phone during the eulogies.

  5. 10KTurtle says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:28 am

    Is anybody sad about this? It’s like demanding an apology- if you have to force it, it is meaningless.

    Reply
  6. Ariel says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:28 am

    I think both things you said in conclusion are true. Pres racist is not welcome anywhere near Rep. Lewis, and he is incapable – as a racist and a narcissist – to grasp how important, how esteemed and revered Rep, Lewis is to our country.
    Trump does not believe in the civil rights movement. At all.

    Reply
  7. Feedmechips says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Honestly, the presence of orange nightmare would be more of an insult than anything else, so I consider this a good thing.

    Reply
  8. TIFFANY says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:33 am

    I totally believe his family told him don’t even bother saying his name let alone showing up at the Capital.

    The smartest thing he said in his entire career was no to the question and left it at that.

    Reply
  9. Mina_Esq says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:38 am

    No surprises there. I’m so exhausted. I feel like Trump’s hostage. The next six month are going to feel like 6 years.

    Reply
  10. anniefannie says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:50 am

    If he showed up the hypocrisy would be off the hook. I watched the ceremony of this Icon being carried across the Pettus bridge and it was so moving. I don’t know who’s orchestrated his funeral but it’s been spot on perfect and you know this administration hasn’t helped.

    Reply
  11. tempest prognosticator says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Good. This is as it should be. Trump does not deserve to be there.

    Reply

