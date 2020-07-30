“Rep. Louie Gohmert thinks his mask gave him coronavirus” links
  • July 30, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

The stupidest congressman, Louie Gohmert, tested positive for the coronavirus and he brought his entire staff into a closed room to announce it. And he says that he thinks he got the virus from wearing a mask. I can’t. [Jezebel]
The late John Lewis was an ally to the LGBTQ community too. [Towleroad]
Which movie villain did you agree with? Hans Gruber. [Pajiba]
Aussie TV producers recalls a 2013 drama with Ellen DeGeneres. [JustJared]
Will you watch Black Is King tonight? [LaineyGossip]
Valentino’s latest collection features a lot of Dutch blue. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Emus terrorize Australian town [Dlisted]
A great retrospective on Olivia de Havilland’s style. [GFY]
There’s a scary Zoom show?? [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Rep. Louie Gohmert thinks his mask gave him coronavirus” links”

  1. SomeChick says:
    July 30, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Just when it seemed like the Covidiots couldn’t get any stupider…

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      July 30, 2020 at 12:47 pm

      He’s the worst! Ugh.

      Reply
    • Still_Sarah says:
      July 30, 2020 at 1:54 pm

      I think we have found someone to nominate for the Charles Darwin Award. It is usually reserved for people who have actually died from their own stupidity but I think we can make an exception in these pandemic times.

      Reply
  2. Sam the Pink says:
    July 30, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Gohmert’s conduct is resignation worthy. Everybody should follow Jake Sherman on twitter – he is chasing down so many leads from anonymous staffers in Republican House offices who say they are pressured to come to work without masks, that their bosses take absolutely NO precautions at all, etc. Its really incredibly scary how they are basically trying to force their employees to work in high risk situations (and before anybody jumps in with the “Republicans, screw em haha” takes, I believe everybody has the right to a safe workplace, even if I disagree with their job. I don’t like junk bond traders but I’m not rooting for them to die, so save it).

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      July 30, 2020 at 1:10 pm

      They are also working in the same buildings, passing through the same security checkpoints, attending the same meetings, riding the same elevators, using the same restrooms as Democratic members of Congress and their staff members. This is why Pelosi delayed returning to the buildings as long as possible and GOP leadership gave her Hell for it.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      July 30, 2020 at 1:13 pm

      Sadly, this isn’t just in DC. Bosses not leading by example and putting employees at increased risk is happening in many sectors.

      Reply
  3. adastraperaspera says:
    July 30, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Don’t let Gohmert fool you. He was class president at Baylor Law School. He’s playing “southern dumb” so that the “mask made me sick” headline will cover up the actual crime he just committed–reckless endangerment.

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    July 30, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Hey Louie! Herman Cain just called to sa…oh wait no he didn’t because he died of COVID 19 this morning. Ugh.

    Reply
  5. Ariel says:
    July 30, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    There should be an idiot threshold. He would not make it.
    How is he an elected leader?
    Does he actually believe that?
    Why is the one thing that we can do to stop the virus disbelieved?
    I am at a loss.

    Reply
  6. Lindy says:
    July 30, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    The most important part of the Gohmert story is that he was walking side by side with Bill Barr, both maskless, the day of Barr’s hearing this week.

    Pleeeeeaaaase let Barr catch it from Gohmert.

    Reply
  7. Valerie says:
    July 30, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    lol, what a fucking dumbass. There is no length to which these people won’t go to escape reality and personal responsibility.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment