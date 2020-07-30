“Rep. Louie Gohmert thinks his mask gave him coronavirus” links

Embed from Getty Images

The stupidest congressman, Louie Gohmert, tested positive for the coronavirus and he brought his entire staff into a closed room to announce it. And he says that he thinks he got the virus from wearing a mask. I can’t. [Jezebel]

The late John Lewis was an ally to the LGBTQ community too. [Towleroad]

Which movie villain did you agree with? Hans Gruber. [Pajiba]

Aussie TV producers recalls a 2013 drama with Ellen DeGeneres. [JustJared]

Will you watch Black Is King tonight? [LaineyGossip]

Valentino’s latest collection features a lot of Dutch blue. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Emus terrorize Australian town [Dlisted]

A great retrospective on Olivia de Havilland’s style. [GFY]

There’s a scary Zoom show?? [Seriously OMG]

