“Rep. Louie Gohmert thinks his mask gave him coronavirus” links

Just when it seemed like the Covidiots couldn’t get any stupider…
He’s the worst! Ugh.
I think we have found someone to nominate for the Charles Darwin Award. It is usually reserved for people who have actually died from their own stupidity but I think we can make an exception in these pandemic times.
Gohmert’s conduct is resignation worthy. Everybody should follow Jake Sherman on twitter – he is chasing down so many leads from anonymous staffers in Republican House offices who say they are pressured to come to work without masks, that their bosses take absolutely NO precautions at all, etc. Its really incredibly scary how they are basically trying to force their employees to work in high risk situations (and before anybody jumps in with the “Republicans, screw em haha” takes, I believe everybody has the right to a safe workplace, even if I disagree with their job. I don’t like junk bond traders but I’m not rooting for them to die, so save it).
They are also working in the same buildings, passing through the same security checkpoints, attending the same meetings, riding the same elevators, using the same restrooms as Democratic members of Congress and their staff members. This is why Pelosi delayed returning to the buildings as long as possible and GOP leadership gave her Hell for it.
Sadly, this isn’t just in DC. Bosses not leading by example and putting employees at increased risk is happening in many sectors.
Don’t let Gohmert fool you. He was class president at Baylor Law School. He’s playing “southern dumb” so that the “mask made me sick” headline will cover up the actual crime he just committed–reckless endangerment.
Hey Louie! Herman Cain just called to sa…oh wait no he didn’t because he died of COVID 19 this morning. Ugh.
There should be an idiot threshold. He would not make it.
How is he an elected leader?
Does he actually believe that?
Why is the one thing that we can do to stop the virus disbelieved?
I am at a loss.
The most important part of the Gohmert story is that he was walking side by side with Bill Barr, both maskless, the day of Barr’s hearing this week.
Pleeeeeaaaase let Barr catch it from Gohmert.
lol, what a fucking dumbass. There is no length to which these people won’t go to escape reality and personal responsibility.