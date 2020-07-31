Prince Harry was tired of being the ‘gooseberry’ to Prince William & Kate

I feel like we’re all familiar with Katie Nicholl at this point? She’s a royal reporter who is firmly in Camp Cambridge, and even more than that, she oftens behaves as if she’s the Middleton family’s spokesperson. She writes for Vanity Fair, but she’s also been giving away random “exclusives” to other media/gossip outlets for several months, and I’m still struggling to understand why that is. Anyway, Nicholl gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight about Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom. She talked about how she wasn’t even able to get her hands on an advance copy, so she’s basically just summarizing the excerpts we’ve already discussed, then adding her own “keen” spin on everything. Some highlights:
On Finding Freedom: “Even Oprah Winfrey wasn’t able to get an advance copy of this book. It has literally been kept under lock and key by the Times and The Sunday Time. I think it’s fair to say this is no Andrew Morton’s Diana. However, the level of detail in this book is quite remarkable. What the authors have managed to do is get a level of detail which is unprecedented. It’s clear that they have spoken to numerous sources. There is a lot of speculation that they have spoken to Harry and Meghan themselves, something that the authors have denied, and something the Sussexes’ team have been keen to also play down. They say that Meghan and Harry have had no official involvement with this biography, but it’s very clear that the authors have had access to sources incredibly close to Meghan and Harry.”
Opening up old wounds: “This has made the book compelling and fascinating, but for the royal family, this book has been damaging because it has opened up old wounds. I think what’s very clear is that Meghan and Harry have wanted to get their side of the story across. This is clearly a couple who feel quite aggrieved by the fact that they’ve never been able to answer their critics. They have never been able to address incorrect reporting…To give Meghan and Harry the chance, if not through their own voices, then through the voices of friends, confidants and people that they trust, to get their side of the story out there. They feel — Meghan, particularly — that she has been muted for most of her royal life, as short as it was. She didn’t have the opportunity to speak out to address her critics to get her side of events out.”
Before he married Meghan, Harry felt like the third wheel: “One of the themes that seems to be recurrent in Finding Freedom is that Harry felt very much like a spare wheel. While the media loved this idea of a royal threesome (Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry), for Harry, he very much felt like a spare wheel. At points [in time], I even heard him complaining that he felt like the gooseberry, the third one along at the date. He never quite fitted in. I think that while Kate and William went out of their way to make sure Harry felt like a part of this team, this trio, Harry always wanted to be his own person. I think Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate, and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cozy and convenient, but actually wasn’t really what he wanted.”
Harry wanted out: “She gave him a new confidence, but I think the truth is that, for a long while, Prince Harry has wanted out. This was a prince who’d spoken quite vocally about the restrictions of being a royal, the weight of burden, a boy who said he wish he hadn’t at times been born a prince. I think that says a lot about Prince Harry.”
The whole thing about “gooseberry” is just so… odd. I don’t think Nicholl is completely wrong there, at least about how Harry was increasingly uncomfortable with the “royal threesome” vibe. It was clear that William and Kate hoped that it would be that way forever, that Harry would never marry, that they could hide behind Harry and take credit for Harry’s ideas and his work. William wanted to keep Harry dependent on him. Kate wanted to keep Harry all to herself, so she could preen for him and everyone would write about how flirty they were. Kate likes all of the male attention for herself. But again, that just shows how short-sighted Kate and William were – it’s not like Harry was just going to be alone forever just to make them happy. And I still believe that no matter who he married, W&K would have taken issue with his wife. They would have made his wife’s life a living hell no matter who she was.
Its embarrassing the way Kate is looking at Harry in those pictures. Also, I wish American outlets would stop using these Royal Rota maggots. And Katy Nichols, just like the rest of the BM, want to paint a picture and insinuate the Sussexes had a hand in this book and it’s a mouthpiece for the Sussexes. Other Royal writers have been given “unprecedented access” to write their books as well.
“I think what’s very clear is that Meghan and Harry have wanted to get their side of the story across.”
No, I think what’s very clear is that Meghan and Harry would probably have tolerated all the usual fckery from the press; Harry had already lived it and Meghan knew as much as anybody on the outside could know about having your life reported on constantly. What they could not tolerate was being undercut from doing work (what even is the point of them if they’re not allowed to work?) and I think it had to be insanely cutting to realize that the primary betrayal is coming from your brother and his wife.
I think if he hadn’t met a Meghan he would have probably just done his work, allowing it to be mis-attributed to Lazy Willie. I’m sad that we don’t get to see Harry and Meghan like we used to, but I’m glad he met her and I’m glad that he’s in a better place.
It’s like Katie Nichole wants to walk a tight line here kind of saying there’s no blame, this is just an unfortunate series of events. Harry didn’t want to be a third wheel. Meghan wanted to share her side of things. William and Kate went out of their way to include Harry (yeah, right), but that just wasn’t the position he wanted to be in. So here we are. Oops.
It’s bizarre. Does she want to appeal to H&M fans because this is a US publication? She talks out of both sides of her mouth. I think she’s right about Harry’s motivations. But clearly side steps the active campaign waged against Meghan by tabloid trolls, aided and abetted by leaking viper courtiers and the Royal Family, who at best just shrugged at Meghan’s pain (“don’t be so sensitive Harry, we’ve all been targets, there isn’t any racism going on”). Or more likely, orchestrated some of the stories and hits themselves and painted embiggening stories about their keeness and Meghan’s otherness. Ugh.
I find not only the “royal threesome” weird but how much Kate’s stans seem to harp on it. They’ll say Kate and Harry were having a secret affair and how much they really love each other. Whenever I read it I’m just like “Doesn’t Kate has a husband?”. People who claim to love Kate seem to want to ship her with her own brother-in-law instead of supporting the married relationship between her and her actual husband.
One thing I noticed throughout the years after Kate married in is how Kate treated Harry like she was doing him some kind of favor by having him along. She acted like SHE was the one doing HIM a favor by having Harry be part of appearances, as if SHE were the one born to the royal life and not Harry. Harry was treated as an adjunct and treated as if he were along for the ride instead of being a born blood prince and born to public life. Kate and William also treated Harry as if he’s the silly party prince instead of a seasoned royal personality and it is clear that Kate herself hasn’t learned how to handle herself in public or handle the reality of her role. Throughout appearances she was more focused on Harry instead of her husband or even the event and it has been clear that she still isn’t really seasoned enough to behave accordingly. I’ve noticed that she keeps trying to make every appearance involving her role as if she’s living the happiest life possible, despite the sadness in her eyes and it is clear that she isn’t someone who knows or accept her real place. Ever since Kate came in, it has been kind of emphasized that Kate is doing Harry a big favor by having Harry at appearances. As if Kate is being Lady Bountiful by ‘letting’ Harry go along on appearances despite the fact that before the engagement, the BRF was setting William and Harry up as being a double act.
“Gooseberry” to someone? These are all just made-up sayings, and not the way actual British people talk, right? Lol
He was the third wheel and frankly I always found it a little strange because it was clearly something pushed by the royal family. When he was 20 or 22 and he and William did events together, that made sense. But by the time he was in his early 30s and still arriving at premieres etc together like they were – it started to seem a little weird. Like, he is a grown man who became a FT royal before William. Let him arrive at an event on his own if he wants.