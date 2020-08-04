A school in Indiana had to quarantine students Day One after a student tested positive

Many of us who live in counties on CA Governor Newsom’s Watch List (counties that have failed to meet threshold criteria) have no idea what is going to happen with our children’s school as far as in person instruction. Right now, a county must stay off the Watch List for 14 days before they can even consider reopening their schools. For most CA schools, the first day of instruction is still >14 days away so many of us could technically get there. But in areas such as mine, where the virus is setting new daily records, it certainly doesn’t look hopeful. And that bums a lot of us out… until we read stories like this. A junior high in Indianapolis reopened for in-classroom instruction last Thursday. Families had been assured that all the COVID precautions would be taken and that their children would be safe to return to school. But that evening, an email was sent out announcing that a student had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the students who had had any close contact and their families needed to be quarantined. It only took hours.

A junior high school in Greenfield, Indiana, received news on the first day of class that a student tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to families Thursday evening. The student attended part of the first day of classes at Greenfield Central Junior High School. It was the first time students had been back in the school buildings since the coronavirus closed schools statewide in March. The school district told families that its “Positive COVID-19 Test Protocol” was enacted as soon the school was alerted by the Hancock County Health Department about the positive test. The student was immediately isolated and all close contacts were determined. Families of students considered a close contact – someone who spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of an infected person – were contacted Thursday night, the district said. Superintendent Harold Olin declined to say how many students were identified as close contacts. He said district nurses and the administration helped identify those people. “Because we are able to narrow this list, there is no reason to disrupt the educational process for the larger group that is served within the school,” Olin said in an email.

[From USA Today]

I am unclear, and the articles I read said it was not explained, when this student had been tested. It’s supposed to take a few days – about 48 hours – to receive the results of the swab test. That may be true, but I took a swab test over a month ago and still have not received my results via phone, email or text. When I call the Urgent Care, no one answers the phone nor has anyone responded to my email or contact form submission. My mother, however, who has had to take multiple doctor ordered swab tests due to a hospital stay, got her results in 24-48 hours. So the student likely took the test prior to the first day of school. The reopening guidelines for the Indianapolis school district talks a lot about tests, but nowhere can I find that it administers or requires the students to test prior to school. I feel like testing is the first step for any school in reopening (I realize testing has become a political and red-tape nightmare in most areas). Move registration up by a week and do it then. “Here’s your Biology book and now a quick scrub of your nostril.” (I know, you need qualified personnel to administer the swab. Let’s make Betsy DeVos pay for them!)

For me, this is terrifying. Not just that a student who tested positive was forced to put several other students and their families at risk but that the superintendent is trying to play it down. I recognize they followed proper procedure in notifying everyone but by not admitting how many students they consider affected and by insisting, “there is no reason to disrupt the educational process for the larger group,” the school board is prioritizing the school over students and staff. This is everything parents are worried about. There is every reason to disrupt the educational process because we are talking about a virus that has killed almost 160,000 Americans. And many of the 2.3M who have recovered from the virus are looking at a life of health issues, some debilitating. I do not understand how this is a gamble anyone is willing to take with our children. I’m sure there may be a way for school to have some form of blended learning that’s safe, but how can it be tested?