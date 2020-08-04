A school in Indiana had to quarantine students Day One after a student tested positive

Many of us who live in counties on CA Governor Newsom’s Watch List (counties that have failed to meet threshold criteria) have no idea what is going to happen with our children’s school as far as in person instruction. Right now, a county must stay off the Watch List for 14 days before they can even consider reopening their schools. For most CA schools, the first day of instruction is still >14 days away so many of us could technically get there. But in areas such as mine, where the virus is setting new daily records, it certainly doesn’t look hopeful. And that bums a lot of us out… until we read stories like this. A junior high in Indianapolis reopened for in-classroom instruction last Thursday. Families had been assured that all the COVID precautions would be taken and that their children would be safe to return to school. But that evening, an email was sent out announcing that a student had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the students who had had any close contact and their families needed to be quarantined. It only took hours.
A junior high school in Greenfield, Indiana, received news on the first day of class that a student tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to families Thursday evening.
The student attended part of the first day of classes at Greenfield Central Junior High School. It was the first time students had been back in the school buildings since the coronavirus closed schools statewide in March.
The school district told families that its “Positive COVID-19 Test Protocol” was enacted as soon the school was alerted by the Hancock County Health Department about the positive test. The student was immediately isolated and all close contacts were determined.
Families of students considered a close contact – someone who spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of an infected person – were contacted Thursday night, the district said.
Superintendent Harold Olin declined to say how many students were identified as close contacts. He said district nurses and the administration helped identify those people.
“Because we are able to narrow this list, there is no reason to disrupt the educational process for the larger group that is served within the school,” Olin said in an email.
I am unclear, and the articles I read said it was not explained, when this student had been tested. It’s supposed to take a few days – about 48 hours – to receive the results of the swab test. That may be true, but I took a swab test over a month ago and still have not received my results via phone, email or text. When I call the Urgent Care, no one answers the phone nor has anyone responded to my email or contact form submission. My mother, however, who has had to take multiple doctor ordered swab tests due to a hospital stay, got her results in 24-48 hours. So the student likely took the test prior to the first day of school. The reopening guidelines for the Indianapolis school district talks a lot about tests, but nowhere can I find that it administers or requires the students to test prior to school. I feel like testing is the first step for any school in reopening (I realize testing has become a political and red-tape nightmare in most areas). Move registration up by a week and do it then. “Here’s your Biology book and now a quick scrub of your nostril.” (I know, you need qualified personnel to administer the swab. Let’s make Betsy DeVos pay for them!)
For me, this is terrifying. Not just that a student who tested positive was forced to put several other students and their families at risk but that the superintendent is trying to play it down. I recognize they followed proper procedure in notifying everyone but by not admitting how many students they consider affected and by insisting, “there is no reason to disrupt the educational process for the larger group,” the school board is prioritizing the school over students and staff. This is everything parents are worried about. There is every reason to disrupt the educational process because we are talking about a virus that has killed almost 160,000 Americans. And many of the 2.3M who have recovered from the virus are looking at a life of health issues, some debilitating. I do not understand how this is a gamble anyone is willing to take with our children. I’m sure there may be a way for school to have some form of blended learning that’s safe, but how can it be tested?
Photos Julia M Cameron, Gustavo Fring and pixabay from Pexels
I feel like in person schooling will be a lot like Major League Baseball. Wishful thinking and in practice it will fail.
This is precisely the reason we’re sticking with virtual. We have a choice where I live, and my husband and I talked about this very scenario clogging the education system and taxing fragile protocols. And oddly enough, we voiced bets as to how fast shit would go down. Not very long at all…it seems.
My kids school in CA announced it was opening in cohorts on 8/18 then quickly reversed the decision. In those 24 hours, I was thinking that I wasn’t going to be able to see anyone for months, because with kids at school, how could I say I was quarantined?
I really didn’t expect it to go any differently.
As a retired school administrator, I can tell you parents often send their little ones to school sick and won’t come pick them up when called.That is why I knew sending kids back for in person lesson would be a failure. The same parents who refuse to wear a mask and social distance will be the main culprits. The person who doing all the right things will now be at risk because of irresponsible parents.
This^^^^^ Have said the same thing!
Isn’t one of the reopening guidelines for schools that choose to open that everyone has to be socially distanced at more than six feet apart? But now there are apparently either students or faculty who spent 15+ minutes within six feet of this student? Sounds like they’re unable to actually enforce social distancing. SURPRISE! Who would’ve guessed?
Here in my city in West Michigan, the public school district has decided to do virtual only for the first term at least, which ends October 9. Then they will reassess. And we are currently doing kind of okay with Covid. We’re not a huge hotspot or anything and our cases have been going down. But still, no in person school. Which I support. Before the district made their decision, they assured us that even if they chose in person learning, anyone who wasn’t comfortable with that could choose all virtual for their student. My son is 14 and starting high school this year. I feel like he’d be okay with wearing a mask all day, but I don’t think he would religiously keep 6 feet away from other students. I feel like virtual is the best, safest choice, but he also needs the interaction with peers. It’s a dumb situation we’ve all been put in bc the federal government decided they were just going to ignore and deny this virus rather than deal with it.
Hecate I got tested in early July and waited almost 2 weeks with no results. I contacted the health department who informed me that there was no backlog and that they should have had my results in 3 days max. At that point I started demanding answers and to speak to someone other than the hotline workers. I found out that 3 days after my test my results were deemed “inconclusive” and I needed retested. Somehow I “slipped through the cracks”, and nobody called me, says the Covid testing site director. I was furious! So they wanted me to be tested again, to which I questioned having to wait another 3-5 business days (don’t even get me started on the business days aspect of this process) and said it wasn’t good enough. They approved me for a rapid testing which had results in 2 hours.
My point of this rant is, I guess, that the system is totalled effed and so are our kids. But rapid testing is available, to some degree.
What a shock! Said no one.
Unfortunately, it is also not a shock that the person in charge of the well being of these children and staff is willing to offer them all up as sacrifice in order to not have to admit that they were wrong about starting school while a pandemic is raging.
This is why it’s so apparent in-school learning just isn’t going to work. One child or faculty member gets sick and half the school has to shut down, and everyone who was in the school also has to worry about whether they exposed their families as well.
I know parents need to go to work and need a place for their kids to go, but physically going back to school can’t be the answer. It will be constantly disrupted by shutdowns and so very dangerous.
We all saw it coming, but it’s still a bad news. I am terrified at the thoughts of the millions of kids worldwide who are going to miss out on a proper education because of covid-19. Very dark future ahead, especially for the already deprived nations.