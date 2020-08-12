Celebrity stylist calls Jennifer Lopez and Katherine Heigl the worst to work with

Do you remember when it looked like quarantine would dry up all the gossip? I thought we’d have to bide our time with failed Imagine videos and Zoom reunions until the lockdown divorce news started. But I guess people are going stir-crazy enough to spill the tea about who pissed them off the most. Ellen DeGeneres’ employees certainly saw an opening (it’s about time!). Now, a celebrity stylist by the name of Tamaran is dishing on who is the absolutely worst when it comes to diva behavior. Tamaran, who worked as an assistant to several stylists to the stars from 2008 to 2017, unloaded about her former clients and those at the top of her Sh*t L*st are Jennifer Lopez, Katherine Heigl and Jessica Alba – oh my!
On JLo: I knew this one for years. There’s a reason why she can’t hold down a costumer or a seamstress. In order to talk to J Lo you can’t look at her. In order to talk to her you have to talk to God.
On Katherine Heigl: If 2020 was a career, it would be Katherine Heigl. Friends of mine who have worked on set with her and photoshoots have told me that she is extremely difficult and always mad.
On Jessica Alba: If 2020 was an attitude it would be Jessica Alba…she’s not nice. She loves to rub hummus on her dress, play mind games with you, [and] she does this thing where she talks to you while not talking to you.
On Alexis Knapp: There’s some celebrities who pay, some who take forever to pay, and some who just don’t pay because they think their name is enough. And out of the Pitch Perfect cast, that was Alexis Knapp. (Of her 2015 MTV Movie awards look) This was one of the most difficult looks to put together. Whilst being fitted in this dress, Alexis decided it would be wonderful to eat a slice of chocolate ice cream cake. Part of the cake melted onto the dress, and guess who had to clean it? Oh, but it gets better, (a designer lent Alexis $1,300 worth of jewelry) And let’s just say that she couldn’t “find it”. When my boss asked for payment, Alexis responded with, “I needed to pay you?”
On Marisa Tomei (whose appointment was at 9:30): Marisa didn’t wake up until 12:30 p.m., barely says hello, and proceeds to eat her breakfast of yogurt and granola
[From TikTok via Socialite Life and Daily Mail]
We often hear about celebrities who insist on no eye contact. I heard from a person in The Biz that there is some reasoning behind it beyond just flat out ego. People on set very much want to befriend the big names on set. But those actors have jobs to do and don’t always have time to stop and chat or, sometimes, they just want to detox after a crappy day at work. The easiest way to avoid a conversation is to avoid eye contact, thus, the rule. But that only applies to walking around on set, I can’t imagine being in close proximity and physically working on JLo without being able to look at her. How does that even work? “Here. Put these on *throw clothes in the direction of JLo’s voice* and tell me if you think they look good. Okay, duck because I have to throw some bangles your way!” I don’t think any of us are surprised by Tamaran’s comments about Katherine, her attitude cost her her career. I’m not particularly surprised about Jessica either. The bummer for me is Marisa Tomei, who I really like. So does Tamaran, for the record. She said she went easy on Marisa for her transgressions as a result. I want to believe this was a bad day for Marisa, but who knows. When I’m grumpy I don’t talk to anyone either (mainly because what I would say would be mean). But I cannot brook lateness, especially to that degree, without a phone call or apology. Everyone’s time is valuable, regardless of their job or position. Things happen, I get it, but if you can’t be bothered to let me know you’re running late, then forget it.
Tamaran wasn’t all negative – those are just the most fun. She had nice things to say about Jacob Elordi, George Clooney and Ariel Winter. She said Carrie Underwood is “the sweetest person on the planet” whereas Selena Gomez is, “one of the most professional human beings in the industry.” Both women acknowledge the folks around them and thank them for their time and work. I’ll add to Tamaran’s list: my friend works as an animation director at BUF and said that Ariana Grande was an absolute professional on the video they worked together on (unlike the video’s main director who was apparently a beast). From my former life as a Meetings/Conventions coordinator, my favorite celebrities with whom I worked were John Cleese and Harry Belafonte. Both men were not only professional, but extremely affable. But the celebrity I hold above all others from working with them was Celeste Holm, the classiest woman I have ever met.
Photo credit: WENN/Avalon
I think Jessica Alba is the worst for me if she plays mind games. If you’re outright nasty that’s clearcut, you either fight or flight. Mind games is a different level of cruelty.
I know someone who is a big wig in the entertainment business. They had nothing kind to say about Jessica Alba.
I’ve never heard about Alba’s attitude gossip. This is interesting gossip! Nice post Hecate.
So much gossip about Alba, her shi++y attitude and how rudely she treats people. In the rare cases she’s nice, due to her reputation I’m willing to believe it’s because she thinks the person can do something for her or she’s trying to get some good press.
Considering she is a pretty terrible actress and, IMO, was lucky to work as much as she did, she should have been kinder and more grateful to those around her.
Maybe there was some kind of mix up with Marisa Tomei? Like, someone gave the wrong time or forgot to change a meeting time or something? And, used to crappy treatment the stylist didn’t say anything and so they didn’t realize that it was a miscommunication? But yeah, maybe she was just rude and inconsiderate.
J.Lo has had a bad reputation for YEARS behind the scenes. And I honestly wonder if that’s why she was really snubbed at the Oscars for Hustlers. It’s why I have never been a huge fan. Ive heard way too many stories of her just being an absolute b-tch to people. And this behavior started around the time of Selena. When she was JUST becoming famous. Remember that catty interview she gave where she basically dissed every other working actress in her age group?? Many of whom are part of the Academy?? Yeah. Or that time she demanded to be driven half a block from the hotel she was staying at to a restaurant?? I do!
As for Jessica Alba – she has had a bad rep for years as well dating back to her Dark Angel TV show days. And we ALL know Katherine Heigl is an a$$hole. No surprise there.
That is a good point about the snub. But I wonder if difficult male assholes also get the same snub.
I read that she also used to put ‘white kittens’ on her rider. I dont know how true that is but its ridiculous. I guess all the a**holes are getting nervous maybe this is the next movement to out horrible bosses and clients.
True Noki. It’s bullying at work.
@VALIANTLYVARNISHED
LOL I loved that interview, wish more celebrities would talk like that
I had totally forgotten about the interview where J-Lo slammed other actresses! I remember thinking how lucky she was that it didn’t torpedo her career. I don’t love her or hate her but I’m also not surprised by the news that she could be a horrible person IRL.
I forgot about that interview too. I can’t really say I’m surprised. I admire her work effort and achievements, but there is never a reason to treat people like that, especially those working to HELP YOU in your career. Of course, this is the same woman who had the gym open up for her early on in the pandemic.
I’m an acknowledged JLo fan in a big way. I kind of get it too, where you don’t want to get chummy, when people may take it too far, but there must be a balance. Once my niece was waiting for an autograph from JLo (we by chance happened to be where filming was being done) and she burst into tears thinking she might not get one – JLo was super kind to her and wrote “love” not just a signature. That doesn’t erase others experiences, of course, but I’ve always loved her since then.
I’m disappointed about J. Lo (I grew up in the era of Maid in Manhattan).
I do think it’s interesting how some celebrities consistently work with the same stylists & designers whereas others don’t ie Audrey Hepburn’s lifelong friendship with Givenchy, Fran Drescher hiring Brenda Cooper for multiple projects, Dita Von Teese’s long-standing creative collaborations with Mr. Pearl and Louboutin.
I’ve always been curious about Katherine Heigl: I’ve heard all the nasty stories and know how that has affected her career. What I want to know is why she got too big for her britches? She was on an ensemble show and granted, was somewhat of a favorite. But she’s not a beauty of the ages or a thespian by any means. What inflated her head and ego so much?
FWIW….I’ve always heard it was her mother’s doing for the way she is. Her mother has a rep as the manager from hell. Supposedly, she’s always filled Katherines head with how she’s too good to be just part of an ensemble, how she could be the biggest star on the planet if she left tv and went into movies, stuff like that. Like mother, like daughter maybe? Or maybe Katherine just heard that crap so often she started to believe it.
I think she got a lot of praise in the first season or 2 of Grey’s, and expected to be a big star.
Or maybe she’s just a sour, unhappy person? A friend of mine is like that, which is why I stopped hanging out with her. She has problems with EVERYONE. Every friend, every co-worker, every family member, rude to waiters, etc. Some people are just miserable and spread it around them.
My husband was friends with her brother, Jason (the one who passed away when she was little). He said that it was no secret even then that their mother was the absolute “momager” from hell type, and was totally single-mindedly focused on her daughter’s career. So she apparently grew up with that from the beginning…not that it’s an excuse to behave that way as an adult. I’ll give her credit for her charity work but that’s about it.
(ETA: I just asked him about it, and he said her siblings were super-nice, nothing but good things to say, and that it was 100% the mom that everyone disliked even then.)
J Lo and Jessica Alba are notorious a$$holes, ugh. And it boggles my mind that Heigl CONTINUES to act like this. With the sharp decline of her career, you think she would have learned her lesson or engaged in some self reflection on how and why her downfall occurred but apparently not.
I mean kinda low hanging fruit here with these reveals!?! We all knew these.
Very true, except Marisa Tomei, that one’s kind of surprising (and hopefully an “off” day for her). I also don’t get Alexis Knapp’s alleged entitled attitude. Other than the PP movies and being one of Ryan Phillipe’s baby mamas, what is she actually famous for?
I had to look her up to see which PP actress she was.
That’s what I thought about Alexis Knapp. My theory would be that she’s been that entitled from birth. Assholes gonna asshole if their parents/society/someone didn’t teach them there are other people in the world and you gotta pay people and stuff.
Have to admit I would be terrified to work with any of them
I am not giving a pass to anyone for being a jerk,but there are some celebs who you can understand why they have a bit of a Diva to them….but Katherine Heigl ????? Did i miss something,she waa never a huge star,I Just remember her in My Father the Hero. Greys was her first real break,she should have been very humble.
I had a friend who worked at Tory Burch and she said Jessica had a funky attitude. No need for attitude when the person working there is trying to make a living running around picking your clothes.
Do you know what, I am at a point in life that I just don’t care for these kind of stories. It is normally females celebs being dragged for not being kind, never the male celebs. There is a different expectation for women, they must be everyone’s friend, be kind, be humble, have sage advice for everyone, never have needs or take up too much space, their time is up for grabs by anyone who thinks they deserve special attention.
After the Weinstein era of him spreading stories in the tabloids about who was difficult to work with (ie: escaped his clutches) and ending the careers of many talented women, and the bystanders who colluded in this and knew these women were not difficult to work with, I have no more fudges to give about who is “difficult” I would be difficult too if I had to spend my workday trying to figure out who was going to assault me next.
Well said, Zapp.
I have likely told this story already, but it warms my heart so much here it is again. Whenever I think of assface actors I’ve met, I’m always reminded of the opposite.
I was once loudly berated on a set by a 2nd. I was booked as an extra and bumped up to stand in, it was my very first time standing in and I was also doing extra work, it was a confusing shoot. The loud diatribe of shit talk from the 2nd AD was obvious to everyone and I was using every skill I could muster not to burst out into tears while this angry little man mean mugged me from less than 2 ft away. It was very disconcerting, and to top it off, it was a PTSD anniversary date for me and I had been thrilled to receive the booking for that specific day, thinking I could swap the trauma date for this cool experience day. So, I’m trying not to cry. I can’t walk to the ladies to collect myself bc I’m awaiting the crew setting up the next shot that I’m needed for blocking purposes. I’m trying SO HARD not to cry and I’m humiliated bc I know everyone even off set heard the crud bc they’re all wearing headsets.
All of a sudden, the most handsome, kind smiling face pops up between me and the tiny mean AD. It’s Cary Elwes. I’m also standing in for him that day ( on apple boxes lol). It’s like he knows I’m gonna cry and am holding on by a thin thread. He extends his hand, SMILES and says, “Hi, I’m Cary. Thank you so much for standing in for me today.” He ignored the 2nd AD who sputtered some words, responded to the PA nicely and walked on past that nasty AD and went to work. And that was it. I immediately felt BETTER. Of course I’m a huge Princess Bride fan (also my dad and grandpas are named Wesley) it was awesome.
I’ve worked with a few reality stars turned tv actors who are super vain and rude. I’m thinking, “OK Road rules dude”. Lol. Love this post, thank you Hecate
I just read his book about the making of Princess Bride, thank you for sharing this story! He seemed like a lovely person, good to have it confirmed.
I wish that hadn’t happened but omg Carey Elwes stepping in to help makes my day. It’s such a heartwarming story because I was a PB fan too! (I even read the book it was based on. William Goldman is a genius).
I hope you get the best experience ever next you have that PTSD anniversary. PTSD is hell to navigate and I’m so happy you’re still here!
Thanks for sharing that story. Small acts of kindness always renew my faith & hope in humanity.
…David Giuntoli?
::perks up::
But seriously, that’s a great story about Cary Elwes.
I do a job similar to what this stylist does and I’m surprised she allowed her name to be printed – very risky for this industry. Marisa tomei is horrible yes, and the Katherine Hegel thing I was surprised to find out was that her momager is a big source of conflict – making insane demands all the time when Katherine works. But I’ve worked with Jennifer Lopez twice now and I know that much of this is untrue. Yes, she’s a little stand-offish but very kind to the people she interacts with. Way meaner people are out there, trust me. Also, not true Jennifer can’t hold down long-term crew. I know someone who dressed her who was on a texting basis and requested for private events to boot.
What kills me is the condescension to people “lower” than you. They are making a teeny tiny fraction that you haven’t lived on in decades. The absolute LEAST you can do is be pleasant. Even “I’m sorry I don’t feel like being chatty today” “I’m sorry I’m late” and regular “please” and “thank you” could be appreciated by the people working for you. It’s just not that hard.
Edit: or you could pay everyone around you $1,000 an hour. You can talk to me however you want if it means by the end of one day I can pay my mortgage for three months!
Absolutely this, there’s no need to be so cruel and uncouth. Just be kind and direct, everyone has a job to do at the end of the day.
I think a celeb demanding no eye contact is pure dehumanising snobbery. Beyonce said she doesn’t like or do this, she likes to look people in the eye because she needs to trust you if you’re working for/with her. She’s bigger than all these women put together.They’re busy not gods. It’s dehumanising to the employe and probably brings out the worst in them.
Jennifer Lopez I can understand, simply because she has been so major for so long and likely a target for so long that it probably is just safer to have a standard operating procedure to create some distance in general. Katherine Heigl I don’t understand at all, and I also don’t get the deflecting that it is her momager that is the problem. She is old enough to know she is an a-hole and is just choosing to continue to be one. I just assumed Jessica Alba was a jerk because her career seemed somewhat stalled despite her looks and talent.
When I was a child, I believed part of the fun of acting and being in magazines was that anything you wore onscreen or on the page was gifted to you. That was apparently Alexis Knapp’s belief as well.