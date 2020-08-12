Ghislaine Maxwell wants to be moved out of the ‘suicide watch’ solitary confinement

Whew, I didn’t get a chance to write about this yesterday, when the news came out, but here we are. I feel strongly that we should just keep our eye on what’s happening with Ghislaine Maxwell in real time, as she sits in jail in Brooklyn. Because of the information and blackmail material she has access to, we all know that Ghislaine has a target on her back. I mean, her former pedophile lover Jeffrey Epstein died under mysterious circumstances in a New York detention center almost one year ago exactly. So even if there isn’t a ton of “news” about Ghislaine on a daily basis, we should just… be aware. That something could happen, especially when we’re paying attention to other sh-t. Now it sounds like Ghislaine is hoping that something happens to her too:

Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a judge to move her from an isolated cell where she is watched constantly by guards to be housed with other prisoners at the New York jail where she is awaiting trial on charges that she groomed minors for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. She has also asked to be told the identities of the three women who have accused her of grooming them when they were teenagers between 1994 and 1997 – allegations that are the basis of the charges against her. Ms Maxwell, 58, who has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail, is an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where it is thought she is being held on an unoccupied floor under constant scrutiny. In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, her lawyers claim that the “uniquely onerous conditions” in which she is being held were a reaction to the death of Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein’s death prompted an outcry, several investigations and charges against two prison officers who were supposed to be monitoring him but are accused of browsing the internet, falling asleep and falsifying records to suggest that they had checked on him regularly. “As a result of what occurred with Epstein, Ms Maxwell is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees,” her lawyers said. She “has been confined alone in an area outside of the general population [of inmates] for the entire 36 day period . . . and there is no indication that this will change”. They said that she is watched continuously on video cameras and by “multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular [Metropolitan Detention Center] personnel. These prison guards observe Ms Maxwell and take notes on her every activity”. Until recently she had been woken every few hours in the middle of the night and “forced to wear special clothing” – special measures typically adopted for suicidal prisoners – “despite the fact that she, unlike Mr Epstein, has never been suicidal”. They say her cell is searched “multiple times a day and she has been forced to undergo numerous body scans”.

[From The Times]

“Despite the fact that she, unlike Mr Epstein, has never been suicidal” WHEW. I thought Ghislaine felt like Epstein was murdered? And why is she actively trying to get around people, where *someone* could get to her and, like, shank her in the yard or something? I’ve read a lot about how solitary confinement is a human rights issue, and an issue of “cruel and unusual punishment.” But… sources also say that Ghislaine gets three hours of exercise outdoors a day, one hour more than other inmates. People are also saying that there is just no way they can allow Ghislaine around other prisoners, the risk is just too high.

I’ve been saying from the start that “they” wouldn’t take care of Ghislaine the same way they “took care” of Epstein. Having Ghislaine shanked in the yard by another prisoner would suit their purposes well. So why is Ghislaine even trying? Why does she want that? It shouldn’t be this f–king hard to keep a pedophile human trafficker alive for a year to face trial.