Gaten Matarazzo from ‘Stranger Things’ is working a summer job at a restaurant

Although I do like the cast of Stranger Things very much, I went on record saying the show didn’t do much for me. My daughter, however, started watching and wanted us to join her, likely to “explain” the 80s to her. I am now all caught up with the series and although my allegiance switches often, my standout favorites became Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin and Joe Keery’s Steve, specifically their relationship. Beyond just being delightful, the two young men are the hardest working in their bizarre town. In what looks like life imitating art, Gaten has found himself a summer job at a Long Beach Island restaurant while the show’s production is stalled due to the pandemic.

Production was underway in March on season four of Stranger Things when Netflix executives pressed pause due to the COVID19 pandemic, but series star Gaten Matarazzo hasn’t been sitting at home bored all summer. The 17-year-old went to work on another gig … running food. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed through his rep that the New Jersey native took up a side job by working alongside a few family members at a local restaurant on Long Beach Island as a way to pass the time. But considering that Matarazzo is part of one of the famous TV casts in the business — Netflix reported that 64 million people watched season three in the first four weeks last summer — he did get noticed by some eagle-eyed diners despite the fact that he was incognito in a hat with the majority of his face covered by cloth mask.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Excuse my Californian but, Dude! He’s not just waiting tables, he’s running food, that’s a tough gig. And food runners can get really screwed by servers if they ever misrepresent their tips for the night. Not that Gaten’s hurting for cash but it used to really rankle me when servers complained about tipping out to their bartenders, bussers, runners and hostesses. The article said that Gaten is working with some other family members but not that this is their family’s restaurant. I wonder if his older siblings had to beg to get him the job, “Come on, give the kid a break. What else is he going to do?” I honestly think Gaten and his family are probably helping out a friend whose business if having a rough time due to COVID and it just makes me like him all the more. Even if that isn’t the case, I respect any kid that picks up a job in their spare time, especially when they are famous enough to do something much fancier. I can promise you, working in the food service industry will keep Gaten humble.

*MILD SEASON THREE STRANGER THINGS SPOILERS*

Speaking of Stranger Things, the show will come back for a fourth season and according to the Duffer Brothers, there will be at least one more after that. Like all things Stranger, the Duffers aren’t saying how many more seasons or how the show will end, but they do know both those things. As for those coming back, I think we all know Hopper will return in some form, but I think Billy is actually gone *sad face*.