Senator Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for vice president of the United States

Embed from Getty Images

When all is said and done, I do think we’ll have to give props to the DNC team and the Biden campaign for how they put together this year’s virtual convention. I haven’t watched much of it live, but just from the videos I’ve watched the morning after, things seem to be running smoothly, and the videos seem to be well-produced, with an eye on interesting backgrounds and highlighting different parts of America and American life. I say this because my prediction is that next week’s RNC is going to be a trainwreck for a million different reasons, and I doubt the GOP will have this level of detail.

All that being said, I’m second-guessing the choice to have Senator Kamala Harris speak in a mostly empty convention hall. Kamala is a charismatic public speaker, but I think the mostly empty hall threw her off a bit, especially in the first few minutes. But she recovered and she gave a nice speech:

I love the personal narrative – it was a lovely way to introduce Kamala’s background, from her own mouth, and for her to describe her pride and ownership of all sides of her background, the Indian side, the Jamaican side, the American side. Just her existence on the ticket is groundbreaking, but the story of a first-generation Black-Indian American woman with a multicultural family, graduate of an HBCU, with the drive and ambition to succeed and to serve…I love it. I love everything about it. Also: did everyone notice that Kamala said which Oakland hospital she was born in? That one was for all the Nu Birthers. Anyway, what an amazing moment for Indian-American women and Black women.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Senator Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for vice president of the United States”

  1. Eleonora says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Great. Now vote everyone.

    Vote.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I was so happy for her.
    I was so happy for all the cheering women and girls they showed who look like her.
    I was so happy for all of us.
    Let’s do this!

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:53 am

    I’ve been watching the speeches the day after too, the convention feels like its been starting later this year than in past years? I haven’t seen this yet but I’ll watch it in a bit.

    In general though I feel the same way now that I felt in 2016, which makes me nervous – I watched the RNC and the DNC and I could not figure out how people could watch both, and then think, “RNC is the America I want” with all the lock her up and yelling and that stupid Christie fake courtroom set up – the DNC was so full of hope and optimism and it was the America I wanted to live in. So now I’m nervous that people are going to make the same choice they made 4 years ago.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:07 am

      I made this exact comment last night to friends in a group chat, that he contrast between the Ds and the Rs has never been more stark. The Trump Republicans are utterly devoid of soul and substance. The fact that the POTUS and the Secretary of State were trolling on Twitter during the speeches tells you everything there is to know about the wretched state of the country. Yet somehow people have been convinced by right wing media that Trump is the better choice. It’s depressing and demoralizing.

      Kamala was amazing. I can’t wait to see her debate Pence.

      Reply
    • Edna says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:26 am

      Racism is a helluva disease. It twists the mind to work against its bests interests all the time. It clouds the vision so you can’t see the truth and reality staring right back at you. And the GOP has spent decades using racism to divide this country and its people for political gain. It’s like climate change….we’re at the tipping point…the point of no return. We can either rise up together and embrace democracy for all or fall into the abyss of fascism and tyranny of white supremacy.

      Reply
      • Betsy says:
        August 20, 2020 at 8:46 am

        One of the saddest things about racism is that it’s insidious; people don’t even seem to see it, and most people, when it’s pointed out to them just double down on it (Dolly Parton seeming to be the exception here).

    • Betsy says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:42 am

      I’ll again signal my big conspiratorial belief, which is that Donald Trump did not actually win in 2016. Far, far too many people voted for him making it close enough to that Russia was able to change the votes to give him the states he absolutely needed.

      But I think enough people see the horror of Donald Trump. I think when we vote in huge enough numbers, they can’t do it again. Let’s crush the traitor GOP. Let’s show the world that we stand for acknowledging our problems and fixing them. Let’s do this!

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 20, 2020 at 9:13 am

        Something I keep telling myself is that we do not need to convince the republican base. we just need to convince more people in PA, WI, Michigan, NC, Florida, etc. His electoral victory seemed significant, but I think he won PA, WI and MI by something like 80k votes total? I cant remember the exact number now. We can do this.

    • Melody Calder says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:48 am

      It feels late but I distinctly remember 2008 convention in denver started the first day of my fall semester in college and I missed using my tickets so its not more than 2 weeks later than then

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 20, 2020 at 9:10 am

        I mean late at night! I don’t think the speeches start until 9 and I’m basically done by that point (I go to bed by 10 lol.)

  4. TIFFANY says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:32 am

    On a superficial, My Gad Senator Harris looked fantastic while accepting her nomination.

    *goes to research plum suits to wear around the house*

    Reply
    • Mina_Esq says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:42 am

      She is a truly beautiful woman. She just glows. She is the light to Pence’s darkness.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:44 am

      I couldn’t help but think that of every woman who spoke last night; they looked uniformly amazing. I think it comes in part from being on the side of the angels. The Republican women all look like they’ve lost a light inside themselves.

      And I loved Warren’s BLM hint over her shoulder. Rock on, Elizabeth!

      Reply
  5. Mina_Esq says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:45 am

    When she said that the first words she ever uttered in a court room as a young lawyer were “Kamala Harris, FOR THE PEOPLE”, it just made me so happy and so sad at the same time. Remember when US had presidents that served the people, not themselves? Sigh.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment