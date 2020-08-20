Senator Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for vice president of the United States

When all is said and done, I do think we’ll have to give props to the DNC team and the Biden campaign for how they put together this year’s virtual convention. I haven’t watched much of it live, but just from the videos I’ve watched the morning after, things seem to be running smoothly, and the videos seem to be well-produced, with an eye on interesting backgrounds and highlighting different parts of America and American life. I say this because my prediction is that next week’s RNC is going to be a trainwreck for a million different reasons, and I doubt the GOP will have this level of detail.
All that being said, I’m second-guessing the choice to have Senator Kamala Harris speak in a mostly empty convention hall. Kamala is a charismatic public speaker, but I think the mostly empty hall threw her off a bit, especially in the first few minutes. But she recovered and she gave a nice speech:
I love the personal narrative – it was a lovely way to introduce Kamala’s background, from her own mouth, and for her to describe her pride and ownership of all sides of her background, the Indian side, the Jamaican side, the American side. Just her existence on the ticket is groundbreaking, but the story of a first-generation Black-Indian American woman with a multicultural family, graduate of an HBCU, with the drive and ambition to succeed and to serve…I love it. I love everything about it. Also: did everyone notice that Kamala said which Oakland hospital she was born in? That one was for all the Nu Birthers. Anyway, what an amazing moment for Indian-American women and Black women.
I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020
As someone who has a deceased Indian mother and scientist who was my best friend, I can’t believe this is our candidate for Vice President. How in my lifetime? How? @SenKamalaHarris
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 20, 2020
Chittis for America!!!!!
— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 20, 2020
I’ve been watching the speeches the day after too, the convention feels like its been starting later this year than in past years? I haven’t seen this yet but I’ll watch it in a bit.
In general though I feel the same way now that I felt in 2016, which makes me nervous – I watched the RNC and the DNC and I could not figure out how people could watch both, and then think, “RNC is the America I want” with all the lock her up and yelling and that stupid Christie fake courtroom set up – the DNC was so full of hope and optimism and it was the America I wanted to live in. So now I’m nervous that people are going to make the same choice they made 4 years ago.
I made this exact comment last night to friends in a group chat, that he contrast between the Ds and the Rs has never been more stark. The Trump Republicans are utterly devoid of soul and substance. The fact that the POTUS and the Secretary of State were trolling on Twitter during the speeches tells you everything there is to know about the wretched state of the country. Yet somehow people have been convinced by right wing media that Trump is the better choice. It’s depressing and demoralizing.
Kamala was amazing. I can’t wait to see her debate Pence.
Racism is a helluva disease. It twists the mind to work against its bests interests all the time. It clouds the vision so you can’t see the truth and reality staring right back at you. And the GOP has spent decades using racism to divide this country and its people for political gain. It’s like climate change….we’re at the tipping point…the point of no return. We can either rise up together and embrace democracy for all or fall into the abyss of fascism and tyranny of white supremacy.
One of the saddest things about racism is that it’s insidious; people don’t even seem to see it, and most people, when it’s pointed out to them just double down on it (Dolly Parton seeming to be the exception here).
I’ll again signal my big conspiratorial belief, which is that Donald Trump did not actually win in 2016. Far, far too many people voted for him making it close enough to that Russia was able to change the votes to give him the states he absolutely needed.
But I think enough people see the horror of Donald Trump. I think when we vote in huge enough numbers, they can’t do it again. Let’s crush the traitor GOP. Let’s show the world that we stand for acknowledging our problems and fixing them. Let’s do this!
Something I keep telling myself is that we do not need to convince the republican base. we just need to convince more people in PA, WI, Michigan, NC, Florida, etc. His electoral victory seemed significant, but I think he won PA, WI and MI by something like 80k votes total? I cant remember the exact number now. We can do this.
It feels late but I distinctly remember 2008 convention in denver started the first day of my fall semester in college and I missed using my tickets so its not more than 2 weeks later than then
I mean late at night! I don’t think the speeches start until 9 and I’m basically done by that point (I go to bed by 10 lol.)
