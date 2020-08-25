Kevin Bacon eats mango with chili powder for breakfast: gross or tasty?

wenn37479661

Like many celebs, Kevin Bacon has been a delight during lockdown by allowing selected glimpses into his private world with wife Kyra Sedgewick. He’s not divulging any major Bacon family secrets, just letting us peek in a few windows. Recently, Kevin did a short video for TikTok to discuss his Morning Mango Routine (doesn’t everyone have a morning mango routine?) Fortunately, for us non TikTok-ers, he also posted it to Twitter. So here it is, folks, since I know you were dying to see how Kevin eats a mango:

A couple of things: I’m relishing the irony of a man named Bacon discussing non-bacon related breakfast foods, even though I get how obvious the joke is. Second, I am of the ‘fell in lust with Kevin during Footloose’ generation so watching him bear down on that mango made me sit down and take a moment. I was once in a crosswalk in front of Kevin’s car and my toddler daughter got away from me, veering in his direction (it was a gorgeous car, I get her motivation). When I regained control of her hand, I mouthed sorry at the driver before I knew who it was. Kevin gave me his famous side mouth smile and two-finger it’s-okay salute with his hand still on the leather rimmed steering wheel. It was so effortlessly sexy I almost lost control of my kid a second time. But I digress. Why I wrote about this is because I want to talk about food. Don’t you? Don’t we all? As for Kevin’s mango and chili – it’s delicious. I agree he overloaded the chili powder in parts, I would do a light dusting, but the lime squeeze is what pulls that all together.

Now, those of us on the West Coast have grown up eating the popular Mexican seasoning Tajín on fruit. It’s sold in the produce aisle of the grocery store because it pairs so well with virtually all fruit and vegetables. It is comprised of: chili peppers, lime and sea salt. So Kevin is just doing an at home version of that and I can attest, it’s delicious! It also looks refreshing and, as some of you know, we’ve been going through a heatwave in California the past few weeks. So anything cool and flavorful, especially if you don’t have to fire up an oven is marvelous at this point. The whispering and slurping Kevin does in the vid just enhances the experience as a whole

To that end, I wanted to share a few food items I’ve been enjoying lately. I’m trying very hard to improve my diet so instead of reaching for the tortillas to snack on, I am back to one of my favorite snacks – cottage cheese with a spoonful of fresh salsa. I find cottage cheese and fruit too sweet so I avoid fruit based salsas, and generally stick to a restaurant style salsa fresca. If I just want a kick, I do the cottage cheese with a couple of shots of Tapitio. I love cottage cheese as a snack because if you train yourself to eat it in small forkfuls, even singling the big curds out for a single bite, it fills you up so you only need about a quarter cup max. My husband has been frying up some tofu in small bites. He seasons them heavily with salt and pepper and cooks them in cooking spray on a cast iron griddle. They get a little crunch and just a handful dipped in the hot sauce of your choice makes for a nice protein rich snack. If you don’t need to focus on protein, plain popcorn tossed with chili powder and a squeeze of lime is delicious too. You can put a few shots of hot sauce on the popcorn instead, just be careful how much so the stuff at the bottom doesn’t get soggy.

But, the real reason I wanted to discuss food is because of this Balsamic steak and gorgonzola salad we had the other night. I got it from Aberdeen’s Kitchen with whom I have no association, and this is not an ad, but it was so good, I feel the need to share it. The thing that delighted me the most was first of all was how beautifully the flavors worked in harmony for a mouthful of deliciousness. We added cucumber. We did not add, but agreed after the fact, that half an avocado, cubed, would have worked beautifully with it. And, like with all salads, you can keep certain items out if you have picky eaters and just add them to your own dish. Here’s the recipe. Happy noming!

View this post on Instagram

Doing a little Grandog baby sittin’

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on

Photo credit: Instagram and Twitter

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Kevin Bacon eats mango with chili powder for breakfast: gross or tasty?”

  1. Audrey says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:27 am

    That mango dish can be found anywhere there’s a large Latinx population. They are sold by pushcart vendors all over Chicago (along with elotes).

    Reply
  2. Steph says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:29 am

    I haven’t even read the article yet, but tasty!!!
    Edit: now that I’ve read it, definitely Tajin. I put it on almost all summer fruits and on loaded corn. It’s so good.
    I got bored one time and put it on a popsicle. It was good on that too!

    Reply
  3. Sunnee says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Tasty. With Tajin it’s especially good. Also orange sections, green or jazz apples sprinkled with Tajin. Yummy. It’s a Latin thing. In college I worked with a guy from Goa, India who sprinkled salt and pepper in his OJ. Said it was cultural. 🤷🏽‍♀️

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      August 25, 2020 at 11:57 am

      My mother in law roasted Christmas nuts in Taijin thus past year and it was amazing. It really does work on everything.

      Reply
  4. Ann says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Tajin rocks my world. Tajin is great on all melons, mangos, apples. A popular Mexican fruit salad usually has a bunch of melon, other kinds of fruits, and jicama that adds an amazing crunch, all topped with lime and tajin. Jicama is a pain to prepare so I pretty much only have it at parties, but it’s a party staple here in the Southwest so I get my fix now and then.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Reminds me of some Mexican drinks and ices we enjoy. It’s all very good. They’re sold everywhere down here.

    Reply
  6. pottymouth pup says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:39 am

    I was never a fan of mango but I’m absolutely fixated on the mango-chili-lime combo (I’m actually planning on making grilled mango-chili-lime chicken tonight)

    Reply
  7. Lilah casting says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Why would it be gross it’s not gross, many people eat it as a snack.

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:43 am

    I’ve recently been eating local peaches with a light dusting of tajin. Yum. I usually have papaya, mango, pineapple, banana and chickpeas with tajin and lime juice as a lunch or snack. Sometimes I add Greek yogurt diluted with lime juice and crushed tortillas chips to it.

    Reply
  9. Lady Luna says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:48 am

    This is a staple in our Mexican household. Love tajin on everything, just had it with watermelon.

    Reply
  10. Isa says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Now I’m craving one of those mango flavored suckers with chili powder coated on top.

    Reply
  11. CROWHOOD says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Tajin on everything and they have it at aldis!

    Reply
  12. Elizabeth says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Definitely not gross! A squeeze of lime improves everything!

    Reply
  13. FancyCatsup says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:52 am

    I love this post! Chilis and salt is also excellent on grapefruit! I put tajin on near everything, including cottage cheese.

    Reply
  14. AMM says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:52 am

    I like my cottage cheese savory as well. For lunch I like to take about half a cup, warm slightly (like 15 seconds in the microwave, just enough to not be super cold) and then add whatever mixed seasoning I’m feeling that day. Pizza, Fajitta, etc. And if I’m feeling like I need more substance or texture, I throw in a few pieces of pre-cooked grilled chicken strips.

    Reply
  15. JaneEyreApparent says:
    August 25, 2020 at 11:55 am

    This summer I have been living on watermelon w/ Tajin, and cucumbers w/ Tajin. Cold, crunchy goodness!

    Reply
  16. Deanne says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    That made my mouth water. I’m ordering mango with my groceries this week for sure. Kevin Bacon has always seems liked a lovely human being. After the Kimberly Guilfoyle videos, his was very soothing.

    Reply
  17. Minal says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Mango (esp green mango) with salt and chilli
    powder is street food throughout Southeast and South Asia. It’s so delicious. Are the Mexican mangoes available on the West Coast tastier than the cardboard we get here in Toronto, I wonder?

    Reply
  18. whatever says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Trader Joe’s chili lime seasoning on pineapples, peaches, and melon is absolutely heavenly.

    Reply
  19. Liz Gutierrez says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    I’m so glad you talked about Tajín and mentioned it is a common way Mexican ppl eat their mango. We add chilli to almost every fruit. It is the BEST.
    Also, I’m gay but he is still the cutest thing ☺️

    Reply
  20. DebS says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Thanks for the Kevin Bacon post. I have enjoyed his posts during quarantine, especially the duets with Kyra. Everyone should be so lucky to have someone look at them like he looks at her- couple goals.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment