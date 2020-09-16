Pink on her marriage to Carey Hart: ‘We’re either fighting or laughing’

Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last January (ah, remember in the Before Time?). For those of us who have been a fan of Pink’s for most of her career, we’ve followed her relationship with Carey since it began in 2001. They’ve had ups and downs and we know about virtually all of them because Pink is an open book. Two years into their marriage, Carey left Pink, which inspired much of her Funhouse album – a great album, by the way. The pair reconciled about a year after the split and went on to have two kids, successful careers and, apparently several more fights, something Pink has never been shy about sharing with her fans. The other day, she posted the photo above with the following caption:
My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.
Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage.
It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter.
It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.
It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy.
But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it.
All of it.
Even when it isn’t. Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo
First of all, I love that pic of the couple. There’s so much to read from it even without the caption. But, if I am honest, when I saw the headlines pop up that Pink was, once again, discussing how acrimonious her marriage can be, I could not think of why someone would keep putting that out there. I know marriage is not a fairytale and real life can make even the best relationship seem suffocating at some point, but it often sounds like Pink wears her volatility with Carey as a badge of honor and that’s just… not me. I don’t understand it, mainly because I don’t thrive in acrimony. But then I got to the part about therapy in her caption and I think that’s truly the message Pink’s trying to get out, because she almost always brings it up when she discusses their arguing. And she could not be more correct, there is no shame in any kind of therapy, including couple’s. I’m a huge advocate of therapy so I cannot understand anyone who would roll their eyes at someone seeking help to live their best life.
I don’t know what Pink’s motivation is in constantly discussing her marriage like she does, but I am quite grateful she uses the opportunity to promote seeking help if you need it. There really is something magical about a good, loving relationship but, as Pink said, not all of us have the tool set to nurture that. However, if the skills we needed were only a therapist office away, isn’t it worth it? I really think it is.
Congrats Pink and Carey for sticking it out and constantly working on making it better.
I appreciate her message about therapy, too. I’m a huge supporter of couples therapy and have benefited from it in my marriage. My ex and I tried it, but we were too far gone at that point. My husband and I had a few sessions before we were even married and it was really helpful. Our communication has improved and we understand each other’s point of view so much better. I don’t understand why anyone would roll their eyes at therapy of any sort – we all bring our own stuff to our interactions with other people. Therapy helps you understand yourself so you can approach every relationship better. It’s made me a better, more aware parent and spouse.
It always sounds like they are forcing this marriage to work.
+1
You are spot on about some women treating it like a badge of honor when they are holding a relationship together with tape and glue. While relationships are work, you have to wonder how much work is too much work.
I spent my 20s in a relationship that was a lot of work and incredibly emotionally draining. For a long time, the only positive attribute that I had for myself was that I was strong enough to hold a terrible relationship together. You’ve got to give up a lot of yourself to do that.
I like Pink. I wish her and her husband the best. But boy does that sound exhausting. I guess some people are energized by arguments tho?
I always come out of the woodwork to comment on how much I love Pink. I’m definitely rooting for them.
I simply don’t ever want to live in chaos or drama again.
I understand her take on therapy but marriage should not be endless work.
Exhausting.
I feel like couples’ therapy is great for couples who want to learn how to communicate better. I feel like if they’ve done therapy a long time and there still fighting a ton, they must not be learning very much??? This always sounds like a very difficult, tumultuous relationship, similar to Kristen Bell/Dad Shepard, that they’re proud of keeping together even though they’re miserable. I realize marriage isn’t kittens and rainbows but I don’t think it should be THAT difficult either.
I don’t really relate but I do understand where she’s coming from and what she’s trying to convey.
I’d normally say that marriage really shouldn’t be that much work but I think when the real issue is yourself and you’re actively working on that and the other person is in the same position and putting in the work as well, then I understand.
At the end of the day, wherever you go, there you are and broken people deserve love, support, and an understanding, responsive partner.
When you say people shouldn’t be in a relationship until they’ve fixed themselves, you’re saying who deserves to be in a relationship, who deserves happiness, who deserves a life partner and I don’t like it.
This couldn’t be me but I don’t have the kind of dysfunction in my childhood that both Pink and Corey Hart have described.