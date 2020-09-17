Donald Trump beefs with the CDC director about when vaccines will be available

Yesterday, the director of the CDC appeared before a Senate panel to talk about a potential coronavirus vaccine. To be clear, the vaccine still does not exist in any way which could be mass-manufactured, or exist in a way where its efficacy could be widely touted. There are vaccines still being tested and some of them look promising, but who knows when they’ll be *really* ready. Well, Director Robert Redfield had an educated guess about the timeline:
The U.S. should have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for Americans to return to “regular life” by the third quarter of next year, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Senate panel he expects vaccinations to begin in November or December, but in limited quantities with those most in need getting the first doses, such as health-care workers. He said it will take about “six to nine months” to get the entire American public vaccinated.
“If you’re asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we’re probably looking at third … late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” he told the U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee on labor, health and human services, education, and related agencies.
The CDC later walked back Redfield’s testimony after President Donald Trump criticized him at a White House press conference. The CDC said Redfield’s timeline referred to when all Americans will complete their immunizations. “He was not referring to the time period when COVID-19 vaccine doses would be made available to all Americans,” CDC spokesman Paul Fulton Jr. said in an email to CNBC.
Redfield’s comments were spread widely yesterday and most people thought they made perfect sense – perhaps we would have a vaccine available, in small quantities, by December, but an effective vaccine being mass-produced and available to the public at large? It’s going to be next year, well into next year, realistically. But of course Donald Trump threw a tantrum about “his” CDC director issuing a cautiously optimistic and reasonable prediction. Trump said he called Redfield after his testimony and that Redfield “got confused” and “made a mistake.” Sure, Bigly. Trump also claimed (again) that a vaccine might be ready by October. It will not be.
Oh, and Redfield also said in his Senate testimony that masks are incredibly important until we do have a vaccine, saying: “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid than when I take a Covid vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70%. And if I don’t get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me. This face mask will.” Trump responded in his press conference last night: “I think there’s a lot of problems with masks.” *deep sigh* We’re six months into the pandemic and this is what we’re fighting about.
Also: Trump is not being subtle at all at his “October Surprise.” He honestly thinks he can bully a vaccine to market in October, just before the election, and that will be what wins him re-election.
I firmly believe Trump will force a vaccine to be available by the election and it will be a disaster. Given what we have seen from the Astra Zenica trials, which look to be a possible neurological reaction, this will not only potentially harm millions of Americans but also feed into the delusions of anti-vaxers who will use this as more proof of the evils of vaccines.
Enis your last sentence gives me such headaches, because I think that is already happening. The crazy anti-vaxxers are only gaining steam with all this. God only knows what the ramifications of that will be. The damage Trump is doing to us, I feel like no one but God will ever have the true body count.
I for one will not take a vaccine that was so quickly developed and did not get a proper testing. 45 is not interested in a safe vaccine, he’s just interested in saying we have a vaccine before the election. I have no idea why he wants to get a vaccine when he and his cult followers are saying that Covid 19 is a hoax. Why have a vaccine for a hoax.
But the vaccines *are* being properly tested. Trump hoping for one in October is just him spouting bullshit.
Vaccines trials take as long as they take. There’s no rushing that. The reason we could see a vaccine to market so quickly is that the drug companies have “tooled up” and begun production before FDA approval. That process can take years for an ordinary drug or vaccine.
Almost no drug endures long term testing before it goes to market. Phase IV (long term) testing takes place after a drug goes to market and is always done as data collection on users and not in clinical trials.
Researchers also already had a SARS vaccine they could plug the RNA into which is why the actual development of this vaccine was so quick.
We need to stop spreading misinformation about how this vaccine is being researched and produced.
@Onerous—Thank you for this smart comment.
There is at least one vaccine, manufactured by a major pharm company, in human trials right now. A teacher friend of mine is in the trial and has posted about a mild immune reaction on social media. No reputable company in the US (and Europe, I’d imagine) is going to release a vaccine without proper testing and human trials. I can’t speak to the vaccines being produced in China or Russia.
I’m happy to wait for spring or summer to be vaccinated. I don’t want to be a guinea pig since Trump is pressuring for a vaccination. I’m really worried medical officials are going to think of Trump first instead of the people.
I hear you! The anti vaxxer uprising over this fool’s errand is the most frightening part because it’s not just in the US, this feeds into anti vaxxer crazies around the world.
Fortunately, all of the drug companies have pledged not to put out a vaccine before they are ready. Because they are the ones who will get sued into oblivion if it all goes wrong.
Look, even if a vaccine is ready by next month, if still won’t get out to the general public until early next year. It will first go out to frontline and health care workers and then the elderly.
I’ve recently recovered from Covid that I contracted at my job. My mom ended up in the hospital with it. My boyfriend was sick for a month with it. It is an unpredictable, horrifying virus, and I would not wish it on anyone. But I definitely don’t want the vaccine rushed for the sake of Dear Leader.
Pregnant healthcare worker here, and I will not be getting any rushed vaccine pushed out by this administration. If anything happens the anti-vaxxers will gain so many new followers…
You first, donnie. And ivanka, jared, beavis, butthead, kimberly, lara, melania, etc, etc, etc.
They have been working on a vaccine against HIV since the mid-80s. We still do not have a vaccine for HIV.
HIV and SARS-CoV-2 are very different virologically. It’s really not a meaningful comparison. Also the resources and urgency being pumped into developing these vaccines are not comparable. HIV as awful as it was and is did not shut down the global economy and cause unprecedented economic disaster.
To this day there is no vaccine for any corona virus. This isn’t the first one. So if they succeed, it might be because they now have a greater incentive and more money to spend. They might also not find one that’s really effective long term. Why are people so sure we’ll get one at all? Masks are available, they’re effective, they’re without risk. We may have to just get used to them until this virus mutates into something less scary.