“Stephen Miller successfully spawned with a human woman” links
  • December 01, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Stephen Miller speaks at the White House

Stephen Miller stopped murdering hobos long enough to spawn with his human wife. They have named their child Necromancer Miller. [Jezebel]
Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey ignored Donald Trump’s phone call as the gov was certifying Arizona’s election results. [Towleroad]
Justin Bieber gave a surprisingly good answer for why he & Hailey Baldwin are waiting to have kids. What is up with him? [JustJared]
What in the world is this outfit on Liu Wen? [GFY]
Analysis of The Undoing’s ending & what it says about us. [Pajiba]
Tom Cruise worked through the Thanksgiving holiday. [LaineyGossip]
I’m sorry, but Alicia Vikander is such a boring model. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bella Hadid’s struggle mac & cheese looked so gross. [Dlisted]
Love After Lockup’s Destinie is back in prison? [Starcasm]
Young Christina Hendricks with a pixie cut looked like Angelina Jolie! [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to ““Stephen Miller successfully spawned with a human woman” links”

  1. minx says:
    December 1, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Ooh, let’s send them tiny cages as a baby present.

    Reply
  2. Lorelei says:
    December 1, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    That poor child, my god. Having Stephen Miller as a parent. I wish her lots of luck; she’ll need it.

    Typically tone deaf and disgusting to post those photos when he is directly responsible for babies being in cages right now.

    Reply
    • liz says:
      December 1, 2020 at 12:56 pm

      Seriously. That child is going to need a lot of therapy once she is old enough to understand just how awful her parents are.

      Reply
    • Liz version 700 says:
      December 1, 2020 at 1:02 pm

      The mother joked that the DHS sent her to the border to make her more compassionate about the kids in cages and it didn’t work. So that is the mother and Steven Miller is the father and that child has my pity. Not as much as the kids in cages do, but definitely a fair amount of pity

      Reply
      • Tate says:
        December 1, 2020 at 1:22 pm

        Yes the mother is just as evil as the father. I am sad for the kid. She has very little chance of turning out ok.

      • Korra says:
        December 1, 2020 at 2:46 pm

        You should read this article about the two of them: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/08/stephen-miller-and-his-wife-found-love-in-a-hateful-place. She is just as vile as him, hence why they are together.

      • NA says:
        December 1, 2020 at 3:49 pm

        @Korra, that was a fascinating article. Thanks for the link! I have been obsessed for quite some time about WHY so many of these far right wingnuts come from liberal or near liberal backgrounds. So many of them, it’s bizarre….

      • Anna says:
        December 1, 2020 at 5:31 pm

        Thanks for the link @Korra

        Pardon any confusion but is she white? I mean, to go so ultra-white nationalist…? I know there are many white-passing individuals and even BIPOC who vote/side with racists and conservatives against their own best interests so no shock on that front but…I’m always a bit surprised when someone who looks clearly not white ends up being accepted into these ultra-white groups in college, etc. Hope I phrased this right…just…Am I the only one confused here…?

      • Nic919 says:
        December 1, 2020 at 5:56 pm

        She’s white but looks like she overdid the fake tan for that photo. As evil as her husband too so I feel bad for the child. No hope when both your parents are monsters.

      • Joanna says:
        December 1, 2020 at 10:17 pm

        @Anna, I thought she was mixed! You’re not the only one going huh? ! I live in a conservative area and I am very surprised by how many POC support Trump!

      • MinnieMae says:
        December 2, 2020 at 12:49 am

        Fascinating article but not ok to include that quote laying the blame for his racist views at the feet of his Mexican-American college girlfriend. Clearly he was as repugnant then as now so how can we blame her for not wanting to be around him first of all and second he was and is a grown man responsible for his own beliefs and actions. Why must a woman always be blamed for a man’s actions….

    • lucy2 says:
      December 1, 2020 at 4:15 pm

      I know, I’m so sorry for that baby. I hope she grows up to be a much better person than her parents.

      Reply
    • mazzie says:
      December 1, 2020 at 6:59 pm

      Don’t feel bad for her. She’ll be brought up with her parents’ beliefs.

      Reply
  3. Meghan says:
    December 1, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Love after Lockup is the best trashy reality show. I watched an episode about a month ago because nothing else was on and I’m obsessed now. Everything about that show is bonkers and I love it!

    Reply
  4. Lanie says:
    December 1, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Katie (Waldman) Miller is just as terrible and racist as her husband. They deserve each other. No baby deserves them as parents.

    Reply
  5. MaryContrary says:
    December 1, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    I would hope that now that they have a baby they would finally have some smidge of compassion for the children and parents whose lives they’ve destroyed. But having read up on them, I doubt it.

    Reply
    • chinchilla queen says:
      December 1, 2020 at 6:23 pm

      I briefly entertained the same hope, but then remembered Joseph and Magda Goebbels (Steve Miller looks a lot like him) and how they had their SIX children murdered as the Red Army was closing in on Berlin. The kids were knocked out with morphine injections and then were given crushed cyanide capsules. Lovely….

      Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    December 1, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Are we sure that they didn’t just adopt that baby from the Lebensborn?

    Reply
  7. Stacy Dresden says:
    December 1, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    God this is sad. These people have no compassion for others.

    Reply
  8. Tiffany says:
    December 1, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    Jacob Soboroff has a quote from this trick in his book and he was so taken aback by it that he quoted himself in the conversation they were having.

    She ain’t human and I hate her just as much as the monster she is married to.

    Reply
  9. raptor says:
    December 1, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    I’m looking forward to reading your story on Elliot Page <3

    Reply
  10. Rad says:
    December 1, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew!

    Reply
  11. tempest prognosticator says:
    December 1, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Check that baby’s head.

    Reply
  12. The Recluse says:
    December 1, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Poor kid. It will end up as warped as Drumpf’s offspring if she isn’t raised by someone with a soul.

    Reply
  13. Sam the Pink says:
    December 1, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    I am constantly in awe when I realize that this man is less than a year older than me and he looks the way he does. Evil really does wither all it touches.

    Reply
  14. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    December 1, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    I was all: “Please not my birthday, please not my birthday…” Thank you sweet baby Native Jesus, it was not on the same day as mine.

    Reply
  15. TyrantDestroyed says:
    December 1, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    I read the article that was recommended above. This shocked me: “I genuinely believe there’s something wrong with her. She lacks a moral compass and [demonstrates] elements of a sociopath.”
    This couple is scary. I hope they end their days in jail.

    Reply
  16. Traveler says:
    December 1, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    May this kid grow up passionately determined to undo all her monstrous parents did and to stand against everything they stood for.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment