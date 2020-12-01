“Stephen Miller successfully spawned with a human woman” links

Stephen Miller stopped murdering hobos long enough to spawn with his human wife. They have named their child Necromancer Miller. [Jezebel]

Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey ignored Donald Trump’s phone call as the gov was certifying Arizona’s election results. [Towleroad]

Justin Bieber gave a surprisingly good answer for why he & Hailey Baldwin are waiting to have kids. What is up with him? [JustJared]

What in the world is this outfit on Liu Wen? [GFY]

Analysis of The Undoing’s ending & what it says about us. [Pajiba]

Tom Cruise worked through the Thanksgiving holiday. [LaineyGossip]

I’m sorry, but Alicia Vikander is such a boring model. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Bella Hadid’s struggle mac & cheese looked so gross. [Dlisted]

Love After Lockup’s Destinie is back in prison? [Starcasm]

Young Christina Hendricks with a pixie cut looked like Angelina Jolie! [Seriously OMG]

Stephen and I are elated to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter Mackenzie Jay Miller who was born on November 19, 2020. She has already captured our hearts, enraptured our souls, and filled us joy beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/mPfZwZCRgh — Katie Rose Miller (@katierosemiller) November 30, 2020