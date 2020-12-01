“Stephen Miller successfully spawned with a human woman” links

Stephen Miller stopped murdering hobos long enough to spawn with his human wife. They have named their child Necromancer Miller. [Jezebel]
Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey ignored Donald Trump’s phone call as the gov was certifying Arizona’s election results. [Towleroad]
Justin Bieber gave a surprisingly good answer for why he & Hailey Baldwin are waiting to have kids. What is up with him? [JustJared]
What in the world is this outfit on Liu Wen? [GFY]
Analysis of The Undoing’s ending & what it says about us. [Pajiba]
Tom Cruise worked through the Thanksgiving holiday. [LaineyGossip]
I’m sorry, but Alicia Vikander is such a boring model. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bella Hadid’s struggle mac & cheese looked so gross. [Dlisted]
Love After Lockup’s Destinie is back in prison? [Starcasm]
Young Christina Hendricks with a pixie cut looked like Angelina Jolie! [Seriously OMG]
Stephen and I are elated to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter Mackenzie Jay Miller who was born on November 19, 2020. She has already captured our hearts, enraptured our souls, and filled us joy beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/mPfZwZCRgh
— Katie Rose Miller (@katierosemiller) November 30, 2020
Ooh, let’s send them tiny cages as a baby present.
Your comments are always my favorite 😂😂
omg this
That poor child, my god. Having Stephen Miller as a parent. I wish her lots of luck; she’ll need it.
Typically tone deaf and disgusting to post those photos when he is directly responsible for babies being in cages right now.
Seriously. That child is going to need a lot of therapy once she is old enough to understand just how awful her parents are.
The mother joked that the DHS sent her to the border to make her more compassionate about the kids in cages and it didn’t work. So that is the mother and Steven Miller is the father and that child has my pity. Not as much as the kids in cages do, but definitely a fair amount of pity
Yes the mother is just as evil as the father. I am sad for the kid. She has very little chance of turning out ok.
You should read this article about the two of them: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/08/stephen-miller-and-his-wife-found-love-in-a-hateful-place. She is just as vile as him, hence why they are together.
@Korra, that was a fascinating article. Thanks for the link! I have been obsessed for quite some time about WHY so many of these far right wingnuts come from liberal or near liberal backgrounds. So many of them, it’s bizarre….
Thanks for the link @Korra
Pardon any confusion but is she white? I mean, to go so ultra-white nationalist…? I know there are many white-passing individuals and even BIPOC who vote/side with racists and conservatives against their own best interests so no shock on that front but…I’m always a bit surprised when someone who looks clearly not white ends up being accepted into these ultra-white groups in college, etc. Hope I phrased this right…just…Am I the only one confused here…?
She’s white but looks like she overdid the fake tan for that photo. As evil as her husband too so I feel bad for the child. No hope when both your parents are monsters.
@Anna, I thought she was mixed! You’re not the only one going huh? ! I live in a conservative area and I am very surprised by how many POC support Trump!
Fascinating article but not ok to include that quote laying the blame for his racist views at the feet of his Mexican-American college girlfriend. Clearly he was as repugnant then as now so how can we blame her for not wanting to be around him first of all and second he was and is a grown man responsible for his own beliefs and actions. Why must a woman always be blamed for a man’s actions….
I know, I’m so sorry for that baby. I hope she grows up to be a much better person than her parents.
Don’t feel bad for her. She’ll be brought up with her parents’ beliefs.
Love after Lockup is the best trashy reality show. I watched an episode about a month ago because nothing else was on and I’m obsessed now. Everything about that show is bonkers and I love it!
Katie (Waldman) Miller is just as terrible and racist as her husband. They deserve each other. No baby deserves them as parents.
I would hope that now that they have a baby they would finally have some smidge of compassion for the children and parents whose lives they’ve destroyed. But having read up on them, I doubt it.
I briefly entertained the same hope, but then remembered Joseph and Magda Goebbels (Steve Miller looks a lot like him) and how they had their SIX children murdered as the Red Army was closing in on Berlin. The kids were knocked out with morphine injections and then were given crushed cyanide capsules. Lovely….
Are we sure that they didn’t just adopt that baby from the Lebensborn?
God this is sad. These people have no compassion for others.
Jacob Soboroff has a quote from this trick in his book and he was so taken aback by it that he quoted himself in the conversation they were having.
She ain’t human and I hate her just as much as the monster she is married to.
I’m looking forward to reading your story on Elliot Page <3
Same!
Me too! Welcome Elliot
Yes!
Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew! Ew!
Check that baby’s head.
Poor kid. It will end up as warped as Drumpf’s offspring if she isn’t raised by someone with a soul.
I am constantly in awe when I realize that this man is less than a year older than me and he looks the way he does. Evil really does wither all it touches.
I was all: “Please not my birthday, please not my birthday…” Thank you sweet baby Native Jesus, it was not on the same day as mine.
I read the article that was recommended above. This shocked me: “I genuinely believe there’s something wrong with her. She lacks a moral compass and [demonstrates] elements of a sociopath.”
This couple is scary. I hope they end their days in jail.
May this kid grow up passionately determined to undo all her monstrous parents did and to stand against everything they stood for.