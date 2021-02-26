Did Kanye West try to sell Kim Kardashian’s jewelry pre-divorce filing?

Perhaps I’m wrong, but Kim Kardashian really stopped wearing major pieces of jewelry following the 2016 Paris robbery. The robbers stole the giant diamond ring given to her by Kanye, among other pieces of jewelry she had brought to Paris that trip. One of the lessons Kim took away from that robbery was to stop showing off her high-priced jewels in public. I remember Kanye offering to buy her a replacement diamond and Kim was not into it. I think she still obviously had some major pieces of jewelry, including her engagement ring from Kanye, but she rarely wore them in public post-2016. So… maybe Kanye raided Kim’s jewelry box ahead of the divorce??
Kanye West was trying to sell jewelry he had bought for Kim Kardashian just days before she filed for divorce, a source has claimed. The rapper knew his marriage to Kim, who filed for divorce last week, was over and didn’t want to be reminded of the past, the insider added.
“In the last two weeks, Kanye was attempting to sell jewelry he had purchased for Kim to at least two top jewelers,” the source told The Sun. “His friends knew it was over at that point. He really wanted to stay together but she was done. Kanye recently said, ‘I don’t want to be connected to the Kardashian brand anymore’ but he was so torn because he still very much loves Kim. Although he never ended up selling the jewelry he was talking about how he didn’t want to be reminded of the past.”
Even if I had been robbed at gunpoint and was too traumatized to wear my jewelry in public, I would still be incredibly pissed if my husband was trying to sell my jewelry behind my back. Those pieces were given as gifts! It would be one thing if that was part of their divorce settlement, that Kim would give back some of the gifts Kanye had gotten her. But to do it before she filed for divorce is so awful! God. Divorce him again! And, as always, Kim (or “sources close to Kardashian”) won’t shut up when People Magazine calls – there’s yet another story about how Kim is spending a lot of time with her family, and then the source added this:
The source adds that the SKIMS founder is feeling “disappointed” that she and West couldn’t make their marriage work.
“There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn’t figure out how to stay married,” says the source. “But it takes two people to create a happy marriage. Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise.”
I don’t how many different ways Kim is going to say that she did her best and she really tried, but it wasn’t enough and Kanye wouldn’t try hard enough to make it work. But there you go. Jewelry-selling douche!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I knew they were over when it was clear that he wouldn’t take meds for his bipolar disorder. I’m sympathetic to what the meds do to your creative faculties. But he likely wasn’t on them long enough to draw any final conclusions about their impact. And at the end of the day, what matters more–your creative faculties, or your family? Your family are the ones who have to live with someone who is locked into a cycle of mania and depression. He made his choice and it seemed clear to me then that they would inevitably divorce.
I understand that meds would impact his creativity. When someone is fortunate to have that level of success they can afford to take a step back and work on their mental health. He has access to the best health care available in the world (!) and him not willing to do that for his sake, for his children and for his marriage is narcissistic.
It’s also part of many mental health disorders to not seek help. There’s a laundry list of reasons why many do not seek help and it’s not because they refuse to stop hurting themselves and loved ones as a conscious choice.
I’m also betting he’s surrounded by enablers and that only compounds things.
@wiglet given that he rationalized it, it certainly seemed a conscious choice.
@ JoanCallamezzo yeah, that’s kind of my view too. He can take a break, creatively, to go on meds and work with a therapist to develop plan/strategy/coping skills for his next manic/depressive phase. Once you have those plans in place, maybe you can cut back on meds. It’s about actively managing your mental disorder instead of just being a victim of it.
@wiglet – I came to say the same thing. I have a 31 yo son who is on/off meds. 2 reasons he hates them 1)it makes him a zombie 2)erectile dysfunction.
I can totally understand Kanye not liking the meds.
I see what you are saying, but if being creative/ an artist is you entire identity, then giving that up isn’t exactly easy. People have entire breakdowns when they loose their jobs because their job makes up whole parts of their identity. It isn’t as simple as , ‘just do this thing and everything will work out.’ If you are unable to do the thing that makes you feel you, then I can imagine (especially if my faculties were compromised) what’s the point?
I work with trauma – often medication and the effects at the beginning are almost as frightening as the episodes. Crucially eventually they allow you to lead a ‘normal’ life – eventually. He didn’t seem to want to go through all the difficult parts of learning to deal with being less than ‘perfect’- so he repackaged it as a ‘superpower’ and ignored the impact on those around him
Unrelenting high standards is often a reason why people fail to progress after any diagnosis. It is impossible to sit with their needing to do work
Agree. He couldn’t commit to finding the right meds because he didn’t want to anyway. Major fail, Ye. Self-centered to a T.
Unbefuckinglievable!!! I would lose my shit. Obviously
You never get close to even half the value of the jewelry on resale.
The reasoning doesn’t make sense. He didn’t want the jewelry he gave her because it reminded him of the past so HE took HER property he gifted to her and tried to sell them to jewelers? What? Just so she didn’t have it?
Yes, so he wouldn’t see pictures of her wearing his gifts, because he considered them HIS property.
It might be Kanye had bought some items with the intention of giving them to Kim for a birthday or holiday, then the separation started, and he held off, and with the divorce, he decided to return them or resell them. It’s a little vaguely worded but it didn’t sound to me like he raided Kim’s jewelry box (or more likely her jewelry vault), he just decided not to give her more that he’d already purchased and was storing for a special occasion or something. Not sure. But I can’t imagine Kim would leave jewelry lying around for a separated spouse to snatch. (Or for anyone to snatch. I think Kourtney had an employee of sorts who stole cash.)
Kim didn’t wear major jewelry for a while but she has occasionally, she wore giant designer earrings for Christmas and showed off the many pieces they brought her to choose from.
I mean, up until now (I guess), he was the one who’d dictate what clothes she’d wear, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he also interfered with her jewelry as well.
Well, here we go with the (kanye-fueled) drama. Legally that jewelry is Kim’s property and this is about to get ugly, fast
I see kanye is a control freak….
Good on kim for getting out
That’s all kinds of strange and wrong. And even if she doesn’t wear that jewelry anymore— they have two daughters who I’m sure would appreciate wearing those pieces in 10-20 years!!
That is a dirty ass move.
Lol and here comes the daily divorce drama roll-out.
It’s shady but it’s just jewelry! They are both so materialistic so I don’t really have any sympathy for them, especially since so much expensive jewelry is produced unethically. How about sell it and donate the money to exploited workers in that industry? Regarding his meds, that’s a tough one. I once took antidepressants for a short time because I was really struggling and could not deal with a small Zoloft dose. I felt drugged up, couldn’t remember anything and zombie like. Now I use medical pot which works so well for my needs. I imagine his meds are way more intense than anything I experienced. I’m not sure what they right answer for him is. Maybe he can find a combo of drugs and lifestyle changes to help him manage his mental health without losing his creativity or feeling out of it.
Makes me wonder if he was selling off those gems because he needed some quick liquid cash.
I totally believe that Kanye’s finances are a absolute mess and we are going to read more about it once the divorce hits the courts.
Ummm dude you have four kids with this woman. You will always be “reminded” of the past you had with her !
I think this is gonna get messy fast
I hate to admit that I actually had hope back in the beginning that Kim and Kanye would stay together, but I can totally understand why Kim finally pulled the plug. It’s sad that Kanye never seemed to give time for the drugs to work, or didn’t give the doctors enough time to find just the right balance of prescriptions for him. My uncle had serious mental health issues and spent a few 3 or 4 month stints in a psychiatric hospital where the doctors had enough time to get him on the right meds. He would be good for a few years and when he started feeling ‘off’ again, he would go back to the hospital for a bit.
I can’t help but feel that Kanye chose himself over his children… at this point, who cares about the marriage to Kim, but he needs to get himself well for the sake of the children.
Well no, they also took her engagement ring! She had that and a similar even bigger ring stolen.
Here we go with the “Kim is a saint for staying this long” PR spin yet again (insert random erratic Kanye story here). Kanye is a POS and Kim is a POS too. This is going to get ugly fast.
This… makes me suspicious again about that 2016 robbery.
I really don’t believe this. Everything is such a story on both sides.
Could be a pmk planted story? Many women are not wearing their jewelry now because of the hand sanitizers which are corrosive to some metals and stones. It’s almost trending to go jewelry bare.
What everyone seems to be ignoring is that this is a major no-no when folks are getting divorced. You can’t just start selling or giving away a bunch of marital property without express agreement of the other person. This is dissipation and if Kanye’s lawyer has any sense at all, they’ll tell him to knock it off immediately negate it could really bite him in the ass.