Did Kanye West try to sell Kim Kardashian’s jewelry pre-divorce filing?

Perhaps I’m wrong, but Kim Kardashian really stopped wearing major pieces of jewelry following the 2016 Paris robbery. The robbers stole the giant diamond ring given to her by Kanye, among other pieces of jewelry she had brought to Paris that trip. One of the lessons Kim took away from that robbery was to stop showing off her high-priced jewels in public. I remember Kanye offering to buy her a replacement diamond and Kim was not into it. I think she still obviously had some major pieces of jewelry, including her engagement ring from Kanye, but she rarely wore them in public post-2016. So… maybe Kanye raided Kim’s jewelry box ahead of the divorce??

Kanye West was trying to sell jewelry he had bought for Kim Kardashian just days before she filed for divorce, a source has claimed. The rapper knew his marriage to Kim, who filed for divorce last week, was over and didn’t want to be reminded of the past, the insider added. “In the last two weeks, Kanye was attempting to sell jewelry he had purchased for Kim to at least two top jewelers,” the source told The Sun. “His friends knew it was over at that point. He really wanted to stay together but she was done. Kanye recently said, ‘I don’t want to be connected to the Kardashian brand anymore’ but he was so torn because he still very much loves Kim. Although he never ended up selling the jewelry he was talking about how he didn’t want to be reminded of the past.”

[From The Sun]

Even if I had been robbed at gunpoint and was too traumatized to wear my jewelry in public, I would still be incredibly pissed if my husband was trying to sell my jewelry behind my back. Those pieces were given as gifts! It would be one thing if that was part of their divorce settlement, that Kim would give back some of the gifts Kanye had gotten her. But to do it before she filed for divorce is so awful! God. Divorce him again! And, as always, Kim (or “sources close to Kardashian”) won’t shut up when People Magazine calls – there’s yet another story about how Kim is spending a lot of time with her family, and then the source added this:

The source adds that the SKIMS founder is feeling “disappointed” that she and West couldn’t make their marriage work. “There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn’t figure out how to stay married,” says the source. “But it takes two people to create a happy marriage. Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise.”

[From People]

I don’t how many different ways Kim is going to say that she did her best and she really tried, but it wasn’t enough and Kanye wouldn’t try hard enough to make it work. But there you go. Jewelry-selling douche!