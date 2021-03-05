Marvel and Disney+ issue a ‘do not spoil’ PSA for WandaVision



WandaVision has been a true highlight of what is hopefully the f’ing tail end of quarantine. I’ve been watching all the interviews with the stars trying to find an angle to cover but there’s not much except Paul Bettany saying he couldn’t eat banana bread if he wanted to fit in his Vision suit. I really liked Kathryn Hahn’s interview with Seth Meyers, and Elizabeth Olsen was a delight on The Tonight Show. Fallon had her look at WandaVision memes and she was laughing the whole time. (I’m sure Teyonah Parris has already seen most of those memes!) I found Elizabeth endearing when she said that she never thinks her shows are going to be successful. She’s on the most watched series!

Everyone is talking about the fabulous FallonVision skit she did where she played actresses from different decades promoting her films. I’m embedding that below. Elizabeth told Jimmy that the Marvel hair and makeup people helped her with her look on their off day from filming Doctor Strange 2 in London. She also said that WandaVision was “a complete tee-up” for her character in Doctor Strange. As I’ve mentioned a few times I’m not that knowledgeable about the Marvel universe but WandaVision has sucked me in and now I’m invested. It’s the perfect show to bring in new fans and get us to interested in the characters. My son, who likes superhero movies but only sees them once, just watched all of WandaVision because his friends have been hyping it. He’s been sending me memes and asking me about it.

The final episode of WandaVision dropped at 3 in the morning EST. I’m scared to spend too much time on Twitter today because I’m saving it to watch tonight with friends. I don’t mind minor spoilers but I don’t want the ending ruined. Marvel and Disney have issued a PSA with stars Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) and Kat Dennings (Marcy Lewis) urging people not to spoil the ending.



I like how the transmission glitches out when they’re supposed to be telling plot points. There are so many people who haven’t watched the ending yet and we don’t want it to be spoiled! I’m going to go one further and say that people shouldn’t be spoiling it at least for the next week. My son was telling me yesterday that he knew WandaVision spoilers due to social media before he even watched it.

Do you remember how Endgame was getting spoiled by everyone? This feels like it could be similar but thankfully I don’t know yet.

If you reveal spoilers in the comments you will feel my wrath!

Spoil Wandavision and watch what happens pic.twitter.com/UU6hS5Dinc — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 5, 2021