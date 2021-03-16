Pippa Middleton welcomes second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane

First off, I kept forgetting that Pippa Middleton was pregnant with her second child. Second of all, my experience of Pippa’s two pregnancies was that she wasn’t everywhere, in our faces constantly. But I realize that she did step out for some carefully choreographed pap strolls in London, judging from the series of “exclusive” photoshoots at certain photo agencies. Pippa did want to be seen, but she didn’t want to deign to walk a red carpet or actually put her name on anything with any kind of official appearance. Thus, the pap strolls. So, I didn’t realize that Pips was so far along, but here we are: Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews have welcomed a baby girl.

Pippa Middleton is a mother of two! The younger sister of Kate Middleton welcomed her second child — a baby girl — with husband James Matthews on Monday, making 2-year-old son Arthur a big brother, PEOPLE has learned. Grace Elizabeth Jane was born around 4.22 a.m. this morning, weighing 6lbs, 7oz. Mother and baby are doing well, a family source tells PEOPLE. “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival,” the source adds. Pippa and James named their daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, which means she shares a middle name with her aunt Kate, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. (She also shares the name of Kate’s grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth!) Pippa, 37, and James, 45, welcomed their first child in Oct. 2018. Pippa followed in the footsteps of her royal sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children. The new addition is the fifth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton and a little cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

[From People]

In a separate People Mag story, sources told the magazine that “The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news,” meaning William and Kate. They didn’t offer one word of congratulations, on or off the record, when Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting their second child (also a girl). My guess is that William was incandescently engorged with rage when his brother and sister-in-law announced their pregnancy, but William is mega-keen to latch onto Pippa’s newscycle. Kate as well.

As for the name… Grace Elizabeth Jane is practically a royal name. Pippa did that with her son too – her son’s name is Arthur Michael William Matthews – “William” for her brother-in-law and “Arthur” for William’s middle name. It was definitely a bit odd. Anyway, I like the name Grace and I think Jane is a cute middle name too. I wonder if William Middleton wanted his sister-in-law to name her kid “Diana.”