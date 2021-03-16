Pippa Middleton welcomes second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane

First off, I kept forgetting that Pippa Middleton was pregnant with her second child. Second of all, my experience of Pippa’s two pregnancies was that she wasn’t everywhere, in our faces constantly. But I realize that she did step out for some carefully choreographed pap strolls in London, judging from the series of “exclusive” photoshoots at certain photo agencies. Pippa did want to be seen, but she didn’t want to deign to walk a red carpet or actually put her name on anything with any kind of official appearance. Thus, the pap strolls. So, I didn’t realize that Pips was so far along, but here we are: Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews have welcomed a baby girl.
Pippa Middleton is a mother of two! The younger sister of Kate Middleton welcomed her second child — a baby girl — with husband James Matthews on Monday, making 2-year-old son Arthur a big brother, PEOPLE has learned.
Grace Elizabeth Jane was born around 4.22 a.m. this morning, weighing 6lbs, 7oz. Mother and baby are doing well, a family source tells PEOPLE.
“She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival,” the source adds.
Pippa and James named their daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, which means she shares a middle name with her aunt Kate, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. (She also shares the name of Kate’s grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth!)
Pippa, 37, and James, 45, welcomed their first child in Oct. 2018. Pippa followed in the footsteps of her royal sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children. The new addition is the fifth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton and a little cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
In a separate People Mag story, sources told the magazine that “The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news,” meaning William and Kate. They didn’t offer one word of congratulations, on or off the record, when Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting their second child (also a girl). My guess is that William was incandescently engorged with rage when his brother and sister-in-law announced their pregnancy, but William is mega-keen to latch onto Pippa’s newscycle. Kate as well.
As for the name… Grace Elizabeth Jane is practically a royal name. Pippa did that with her son too – her son’s name is Arthur Michael William Matthews – “William” for her brother-in-law and “Arthur” for William’s middle name. It was definitely a bit odd. Anyway, I like the name Grace and I think Jane is a cute middle name too. I wonder if William Middleton wanted his sister-in-law to name her kid “Diana.”
She seems like the very definition of a hanger on.
The way she names her kids, it almost sounds like she’s a royal suck-up.
Or an aristo wannabe.
All the aristos name their kids like this. And a lot of other Brits do too. its the fashion.
LOL I wonder if reports that her ex, Alex Loudon’s aristo family looked down their noses at Pippa is true.
Pippa wanted a title more than anything. She chased a lot of boys who stood to inherit titles, but none were interested in actually marrying her. She “settled” for her current husband after her obvious behavior became too obvious, and she was marginalized by the royal family.
To be fair, Kate is their Kim K, and I predict she will probably be titled/become a lady in waiting someday so anything to strengthen those hooks.
at least Kim Kardashian seems to have some sort of work ethic lol
Pippa would be completely crazy to accept a role as lady in waiting. She is a bllionnaire with nothing to do but look after her kids and enjoy life. She knows how fckd Kate’s life is. She would never accept such an offer and Kate would never want that for her sister. Pippa is Kate’s dream. Nobody want Kate’s robot position.
The Middletons are the equivalent of the Kardashian/Jenners, pimping out their daughters. The difference is, the Kardashians/Jenners were actually SUCCESSFUL in their business ventures and self-made billionaires. The Middleton girls succeeded at NOTHING other than marrying money. So it’s insulting to the Kardashian/Jenners to compare them to the Middletons.
While that may be true, these are also really common classic names in the UK. Grace in particular has been one of the most popular girl’s names for years.
These just sound like standard English names to me. Grace has been near the top of the 100 top names list for years (I’m Irish and in my friend circles there are 2 baby Graces).
Aristo names are like Henrietta lol. Grace Elizabeth Jane is not an English aristo name per se. Not even a hanger-on type of name.
True but notice that all three names are Royal names as well: Princess Grace of Monaco, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Jane (Seymour). I bet the Middletons have high hopes for this little girl. I already feel sorry for her with Carole for a Grandmother.
I like the name, it’s simple and classic. I don’t know if she chose the names to suck up. It’s entirely possible. But I prefer these to ones that I find kind of pretentious and/or twee, like Henrietta or Tuppence. My mother’s name is Elizabeth as was my sister’s, it’s a perennial that doesn’t go out of style.
Wow. No Catherine or Kate, then. Yes, those names have been popular for decades, even here in Australia. Diana, Princess of Wales’ sister is Jane, as is Sarah Ferguson’s sister. I know 3 Janes: 1 Australian, 1 English and 1 Welsh. We had 3 Graces enrolled for kindy 2021, one Elizabeth, and 2 Elizas, although there are a couple in higher grades, too. I’m glad, as I was very much over the last-names-as-first-names trend, such as Taylor, Mackenzie, Madison and Bailey – f0r girls and boys. Or the show-bizzy names like Charlize, Scarlett and even Solange, at a neighbouring school.
Anti Meghan and Harry bots are going on about how it was “too bad” Harry did not marry Pippa. LOL.
But would that have played out well either? At one time Pippa was getting more attention than Kate for her figure and looks. I bet there would have been a break between the sisters because of that if Pippa married Harry.
No Lindo wing moment?!! Shocked, I tell you
What I want to know if whether this baby will somehow get privately funded security. After all, she passes the color test. Actually, does Pippa get a security detail, as dear sister in law to William?
Hi, you win today.
If this family need security I’m sure her husband will be paying it, rich people can afford security.
Unless Puppa becomes a working royal (lol) and gets on the sovereign grant I think us as tax payers can ne happy we arent paying for her and her kid.
Beatrice and Eugenie dont get security either dont forget, they live on palace grounds though so when they’re in the boundaries of that they have defacto protection. When they’re out and about they pay for their own, if at all.
This! 👏👏👏👏👏
That’s a nice name.
I saw James’ brother on the UK celebrity cooking show, he can really cook and is funny.
In the UK she gave the exclusive to Hello Magazine. I’m surprised KP didn’t put out an official statement.
The Elizabeth is probably from Carole’s middle name (also Kate’s) and the Jane is from JMatty’s mother’s first name so it makes sense with that in mind
But Pippa being (or being considered) a hanger-on is something that the aristos have talked (quietly or not so quietly) for years. I think almost everyone is aware that Pippa trades on her sister’s connections.
Elizabeth is the #1 most common middle name for white baby girls, (followed by some form of Mary). I chuckle every time a see a white baby being named and following in that most basic tradition.
I’m Catholic and attended Catholic school – every.single.girl’s MN was one of three – Anne (mine, lol), Marie (sometimes Mary, but Marie was more common) or Elizabeth.
And old French Canadian Catholic custom was to give Marie as a first name for all the girls and Joseph for the boys but then use the middle name, which was different for every child.
Nic that’s a very catholic tradition in most catholic countries. My mother, my sisters in law, and myself have Maria as a first name. We use our middle names, though. My brother’s first name is a variation of Maria, too, and there are a lot of men with Maria as a second name (Pedro Maria, José María, etc)
@ Cee ; I’m from Canada and I knew a woman whose parents were from Italy and her in-laws were from Greece. Her baby daughter was the first born grandchild for both sides and so the pressure was on from both families regarding the name. She said they named the baby “Maria” because they knew this was one name that no one could object to!
My daughter is Kate Elizabeth, I like the short first name with the longer middle name.
I think it was this same Hello article that described Pippa as an incredibly private person, and then went on to give the full name of her baby, time of birth, and birth weight. Incredibly private. Right. LOLOLOL.
Anyway I like the name, Grace Elizabeth is pretty, I like Jane too but are three names common in the UK, or is that Pippa trying to be an aristo/pseudo royal?
Both! Even my neighbors (in America) growing up who are from Liverpool had a daughter that had two middle names. I believe it to be traditional among the upper crust but common people do it fairly often as well. Pippa using that style is not a surprise but it still smells like social climbing.
I’m from a working class family in Canada and I have 2 middle names. I don’t think it’s that uncommon. People are really reaching if they are finding something to deride in it.
My dad is the only one in his family with two middle names because his godfather decided to add his own first name to the baptismal certificate on top of the one middle name he was already given. None of his other siblings have multiple middle names. So we have always had a running joke that he was part royalty.
I grew up in England. It was very comment to have 3 first names (2 middle names).
Im the furthest thing from fancy, but my kids all have two middle names because I wanted my family name in there somewhere. They’ve got 4 letter initials. It’s kind of a PITA, honestly, bc we have to squeeze the two middles into one space on various documents, but I’m still glad I did it!
Aristos love their 5 given names and double-barrels too
I love Grace as a first name.one of my cousins ‘ first name is Grace
Meghan is correct, I as an American don’t understand the full meaning of what the royals mean. Naming your kids as a nod to the FFK and FQC – like we are in Tudor times.
I’m glad people are clarifying if this amount of middle names is normal. I’m in Kansas and I know so many people with NO middle name.
Almost everyone I know here in America has one middle name and one only. My husband’s sister has just one name, and it’s short too, three letters. That’s it, no middle name even though her brothers both have one. I always found that odd. My sister gave her son two middle names, her husband having been educated in the UK might have something to do with that, or that they simply couldn’t decide so they used all of them?
I wanted to give my son two middle names, but my husband objected saying “we’re not the royal family”. I intended to add it to his birth certificate anyway, but my husband ended up signing it before I could. I really liked my FIL’s name, even before I ever met any of them, and wanted to give it to my son as a second middle name. (His “first” middle name was non-negotiable, named after my father who had no sons.)
Pippa’s kids are the only cousins that Kate will ever care about.
Looking at Pippa in the red print dress, I must say I think she looks good. I am imagining that dress on Kate. I think Pippa’s dress would look awful on Kate. IMAO, Pippa can really do BOHO quite well.
There is something about Pippa that is more interesting than Kate so she can pull off dresses and looks that Kate can’t, or at least pull some of them off more than Kate, even if its not a total win, lol. I dont know if she has more “pep,” more personality, more confidence? There is something about her that makes me think she is the more fun and interesting sister.
I agree. I think she looks sweeter, less mean and more fun. She must be loving her life.
I think Pippa can look quite nice, if only she ditched the fake tan and put on some weight. She aged badly just like Kate, but I think she probably could have done a better job than her. I think she’s more photogenic and has more star quality than Kate, although that’s not too hard to beat. I reckon she grew up as Ma’s star daughter, until Kate bagged a prince. I remember the infamous Tatler article threw shade at Pippa ‘always being in Kate’s shadow’. Now we know kate collaborated with them, so I wonder if she was shading the sister because she always felt like she was in her shadow. We all know kate loves to swap people when she’s telling stories.
They are all so name tangled and so uninspired… same middle names as Charlotte (Elizabeth for Carole and then the paternal grandmother’s name) Also, Charlotte is Pippas middle name and I am wondering if she is her godmother and likely William is Arthur’s godfather and that’s why his names are used?
Of course William is Arthur’s god father. He will most likely be god father to ALL of her children. she can’t pass on giving her children a future KING for a Godparent lol
Pippa is not Charlotte’s godmother.
A, yes might be, but l.always thought de Cambridge children names are all Spencer, Louis , Charlotte after de Earls children , George been Williams cousin !!!! I do like de name Grace though, v pretty
I don’t know if it’s the same in the UK but in France it is common (or at least it was common when my father was born in the 50s) to give your child two middle names. I’m guessing that’s probably changed. My father and all his siblings have two of them. So I’m wondering if it’s the same in the UK, or maybe an old tradition that’s a bit dated? Some people seem to think it is an “aristocratic” thing to have multiple middle names and I can tell you my grandparents in France were not rich, my ancestors over there were all farmers. But knowing Pippa and her love of being royal adjacent who knows!
Anyways the name is pretty. Arthur and Grace go well together.
I’ve been doing a bit of work on my family tree and was surprised at the amount of ancestors I have with multiple middle and even multiple first names. It seems like it might be a Catholic tradition, or a tradition that has held on in countries that are/were majority Catholic. Those in Germany and France and were more likely to have multiple names than those from England. But also those from the Netherlands had lots of names into the late 1800s/early 1900s, despite being quite poor. Maybe it’s a Europe vs UK thing.
Whenever I see a reference to the Lindo wing, my mind cannot help but think of Doc, Gopher and Isaac out on the Lido Deck.
That’s a lovely name and I hope that baby is being loved upon by members of her family.
Baby Montecito and her big brother Archie should experience that kind unconditional love and adoration from their family. Thankfully Harry and Meghan have mama Doria and their friends for this since the ones from Shutter Island have abandoned them.
I used to be so offended when people would say that Pippa and Meghan resembled one another. No. They’re both brunettes with brown eyes.
I don’t know much about her but her face looks natural and she looks genuinely happy so good for her.
Yeah, I always think she looks to be genuinely having fun, which is very attractive on everyone.
She named her son after Will? That’s freaking weird.
Grace Elizabeth Jane is really pretty, though. Classic.
The fact that they announced this like they’re celebrities is really bizarre. Have we ever gotten announcements from any of the Queen’s kids’ in-laws when they had kids or got married? Who the hell does Pippa Middleton think she is, anyway?
Sister-in-law of the future king and sister of the future queen. That’s all that she and Carole think matters.
I hope BaBy Grace has a few fun years before Ma Middleton starts trying to marry her off for social gain…
Elizabeth is a common family name among the Middletons
Also Pippa gave her daughter Kate’s middle name and Kate gave her daughter Pippa’s (Philippa Charlotte) ❤.
Willie will be happy about the birth of his new niece. She was born very white, so he is pleased.
William, when the Sussex baby girl is born: “I already have a niece.”
^ My first thought as well.
Lol, thought the same!
I already have a “white niece” pitiful little PWT