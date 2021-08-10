Tim Burton cast Catherine Zeta-Jones as his Morticia Addams: love it or hate it?

I felt like I was only one of a handful of people watching Prodigal Son in its second season. It was a really enjoyable show and it was not as stupid as I thought it was going to be. When Catherine Zeta-Jones began her guest-star arc in the second season, I thought it was going to be a really idiotic stunt-casting moment, but it ended up… okay-ish. Catherine Zeta is, in my opinion, a pretty terrible actress, but the twists and turns of the script definitely helped her character. It was a moment for her to go dark and twisted and she sort of pulled it off. But Catherine just scored a big new job and I hate it. She’s just been cast as Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday based on The Addams Family.

Netflix’s upcoming Tim Burton Addams Family drama series Wednesday has found its Morticia. Catherine Zeta-Jones has been tapped to serve as a guest star and play the matriarch in the eight-episode series from director Burton and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands). Wednesday is described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Yes Day and You grad Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday in the live-action series. Luis Guzman (Shameless) was recently cast as Gomez, the patriarch in the Addams family. Zeta-Jones is fresh off an arc in Fox’s Prodigal Son and counts features Chicago, Traffic and Ocean’s Twelve among her credits. She’s repped by UTA. Burton will direct and exec produce Wednesday.

[From THR]

Luis Guzman is actually inspired casting for Gomez Addams. Guzman has been one of the best character actors working in films and TV for decades. While he doesn’t have the elegance of Raul Julia, Guzman will do something special with this role. But Catherine? As MORTICIA? Can we not?

I will say this though – I appreciate the fact that Tim Burton has hired a Puerto Rican actor for Gomez and then cast an actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent as Wednesday Addams. I just think Zeta will suck as Morticia. I also don’t hate the idea of Tim Burton doing this series.