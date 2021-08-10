Tim Burton cast Catherine Zeta-Jones as his Morticia Addams: love it or hate it?

I felt like I was only one of a handful of people watching Prodigal Son in its second season. It was a really enjoyable show and it was not as stupid as I thought it was going to be. When Catherine Zeta-Jones began her guest-star arc in the second season, I thought it was going to be a really idiotic stunt-casting moment, but it ended up… okay-ish. Catherine Zeta is, in my opinion, a pretty terrible actress, but the twists and turns of the script definitely helped her character. It was a moment for her to go dark and twisted and she sort of pulled it off. But Catherine just scored a big new job and I hate it. She’s just been cast as Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday based on The Addams Family.

Netflix’s upcoming Tim Burton Addams Family drama series Wednesday has found its Morticia. Catherine Zeta-Jones has been tapped to serve as a guest star and play the matriarch in the eight-episode series from director Burton and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands).

Wednesday is described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Yes Day and You grad Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday in the live-action series. Luis Guzman (Shameless) was recently cast as Gomez, the patriarch in the Addams family.

Zeta-Jones is fresh off an arc in Fox’s Prodigal Son and counts features Chicago, Traffic and Ocean’s Twelve among her credits. She’s repped by UTA. Burton will direct and exec produce Wednesday.

Luis Guzman is actually inspired casting for Gomez Addams. Guzman has been one of the best character actors working in films and TV for decades. While he doesn’t have the elegance of Raul Julia, Guzman will do something special with this role. But Catherine? As MORTICIA? Can we not?

I will say this though – I appreciate the fact that Tim Burton has hired a Puerto Rican actor for Gomez and then cast an actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent as Wednesday Addams. I just think Zeta will suck as Morticia. I also don’t hate the idea of Tim Burton doing this series.

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

53 Responses to “Tim Burton cast Catherine Zeta-Jones as his Morticia Addams: love it or hate it?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:44 am

    I’m a big CZJ fan – I think its just because I love Chicago so much. I’m not sure how I feel about her in this role, maybe it could work? I can see her nailing the cool demeanor of Morticia, maybe?

    Reply
  2. Nikki* says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:44 am

    I’m not sure why you hate the idea of CZJ as Morticia, Kaiser. To me, she already looks Morticia-like.

    Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      August 10, 2021 at 9:49 am

      I just think Zeta is such a terrible actress.

      Reply
      • WithTheAmerican says:
        August 10, 2021 at 10:08 am

        Agree. I suspect if she pulls this off it will be due to good make up and costumes, just doing her usual dead-inside-emptiness with a side of vicious self preservation.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        August 10, 2021 at 11:29 am

        I don’t think that CZJ is a actor with much range and limited accolades for her work is something that she can stand behind. I can not think of one money she has been in, that I took away how diverse of an actress she is. She has no talent and she certainly was only in for snatching a wealthy Hollywood royalty and the Douglas family has that in spades.

        Also, I was thoroughly grossed out when she would speak about her FIL touching her inappropriately on several occasions and she thought it was funny. 🤢

    • Paige says:
      August 10, 2021 at 12:11 pm

      she is the worst actress but honestly in the header pic she’s already Morticia…
      No more make-up or acting required

      Reply
  3. Karen for Klobuchar says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:45 am

    Tish is pretty deadpan. I think CZJ can pull it off.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      August 10, 2021 at 9:58 am

      This!
      There’s no big physical movements. Morticia never moved around much because of her dresses. I’m going off of Anjelica Huston as my fav representation, but even the series Morticia was stiff and blank faced with maybe a sly smirk for Gomez.

      I also think CZJ will be fine in this role. She can definitely deliver deadpan and give the same smirk.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      August 10, 2021 at 10:37 am

      Yes, I like her in the role, although no one can compare to Carolyn Jones. Was just watching CZJ and George Clooney in Intolerable Cruelty, she was quite good in that.

      Reply
  4. Kristen says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:46 am

    I actually think this is a really good role for her.

    Reply
    • tealily says:
      August 10, 2021 at 10:18 am

      Agreed! I think this is a great move for her and I’m actually looking forward to this now. Plus, I love Luis Guzman.

      Reply
    • Elaine Stritch says:
      August 10, 2021 at 11:05 am

      I agree. She does camp really well. It’s why Chicago and the roles that are slightly heightened reality work for her.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 10, 2021 at 11:34 am

      I do too, just based off of what she did in Chicago, I think she can pull it off. I don’t think she plays down to earth roles very well, but campy deadpan seems right up her alley.

      I like Luis Guzman as an actor, but have to agree about the comparison to Raul Julia.

      Reply
  5. NewKay says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:47 am

    perfect caasting

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:48 am

    Huh, I only vaguely remember the TV show, but Morticia didn’t seem to be a very deep or developed character – more the typical sit-com housewife, but wearing a tight dress in a spooky setting. And if the show will focus on Wednesday and CZJ will be only a guest star, then I think she should be able to handle it.

    Reply
  7. MsIam says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:49 am

    I can see this and I don’t have a problem with it at all. I think she’ll be able to pull off the stone faced Morticia look perfectly.

    Reply
  8. Libellule says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:52 am

    I can see that. She’s a good actress and i think she can pull this off

    Reply
  9. Abby says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:52 am

    I can see this 100%.

    Reply
  10. Merricat says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Ugh, I hate it, too. She’s not arch enough, in my opinion. But then, I haven’t liked anyone but Carolyn Jones in the role. Maybe Anjelica Huston.

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Catherine Zeta-Jones LOOKS the part of Morticia. If most of her scenes are with Luis Guzman, she’ll be just fine. Guzman lifts everyone and everything around him. He’s brilliant.

    Reply
  12. reef says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:04 am

    The cast is definitely interesting. I’ve never seen Luis play suave or a love interest in any capacity so this will be interesting. He was probably chosen because he’s funny and might loosen CZJ up. She just seems so uptight and you can’t be afraid to look silly in a show like this.

    Reply
  13. Caroline says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:04 am

    I love this choice!

    Reply
  14. Case says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:05 am

    I actually think all these casting choices sound great.

    Reply
  15. Ann says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:09 am

    It seems pretty apt to me? She looks the part and she’s a good enough actress to do dark comedy I think, with the right director. I think she has a twisty side, in a good way, so that should help.

    Reply
  16. Noki says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:09 am

    She waa breath taking when she was younger and was never given challenging roles. But this role doesnt even require much from her so its perfect.

    Reply
  17. kelleybelle says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Love it.

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:12 am

    I think this is a good casting choice (she can be funny) and I will watch this series to see what Burton does. At least he didn’t cast Johnny Depp.

    I kinda hope they she and Banderas do another Zorro movie – the 2 they did is a bit of a guilty pleasure of mine that I sometimes watch on a rainy day.

    Reply
  19. Kate says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:14 am

    CZJ is probably not right for the role, but then I’m not one to be objective about her. She lost me with her whole “sorry not sorry” bit, when she decided she was done apologizing for her privilege. I was born beautiful, sorry not sorry. I am rich, sorry not sorry. People adore me, sorry not sorry.

    Blech.

    Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:16 am

    Her face is stiff enough to play the role. I just remember when she burst on the scene in Zorro and everybody thought she really was Latina only to find out her real name was Catherine Jones and that she was from Wales. Zeta is her grandmother’s first name.

    Reply
  21. MissMarirose says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:25 am

    I think she’ll be great in the role. She can do that cool, sexy idgaf attitude.
    And I liked her work with Michael Sheen in Prodigal Son. I was hoping at some point the two of them would break out and start speaking in Welch, just for the hell of it.

    Reply
  22. Lena says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:27 am

    I don’t know why she gets your hate as Morticia. She’ll be fine. I like the other casting too.

    Reply
  23. Lizzie says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:31 am

    This sounds like a great premise but casting might not live up to John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Raul Julia or Anjelica Houston.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      August 10, 2021 at 1:15 pm

      Just the mention of Raul Julia’s name makes my heart pang. So many actors have come and gone, but there was something so special about him–those huge eyes, that VOICE, his charm. My mother and I’s adoration for him was off the charts (it started with the movie ‘Compromising Positions’). I will never stop missing his presence in movies and in theater. :-(

      Reply
      • dj says:
        August 10, 2021 at 1:55 pm

        I agree about missing Raul Julia. He was a great actor and seemingly could pull off any roll. Don’t forget about Tequila Sunrise. My favorite line is “You f**k like a champion.” to Mel Gibson was hilarious! But he will always be my Gomez Adams.

  24. badrockandroll says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Guzman and CZJ worked together before in Traffic. Years ago, I thought that she could do comedy with the right director/script/cast. I don’t think that she ever had the chops to carry a movie, and instead of continuing with ensemble work, she did star turns in some very bad movies. I am one of the few who laughed a lot while watching “Intolerable Cruelty”, so I am faintly optimistic about this project.

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      August 10, 2021 at 11:26 am

      She was great in Zorro and that movie with Sean Connery. She’s one of the ones who seems to have gotten distracted by marriage and motherhood. Maybe now that the kids are grown, she’ll perk back up again. Happened for Michelle Pfeiffer.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        August 10, 2021 at 11:36 am

        I think she also was dealing with some mental health struggles, and her husband was very ill for a while. She’s had a rough couple of years, hopefully things have improved.

      • The Hench says:
        August 10, 2021 at 1:48 pm

        I once saw her having dinner and playing footsie under the table with Sean Connery in London around that time.

  25. J ferber says:
    August 10, 2021 at 11:13 am

    I didn’t like CZJ in Chicago and thought Rene Zelwegger deserved the Best Supporting Actress (an unpopular opinion?). She’s a pretty woman, but I think Michael Douglas’s influence has done her more good than her acting talents. Whatever. Why does she even want to act anymore? She’s said her goal was always to meet and marry a big Hollywood star. She’s done that. I just don’t see what her motivation is. Boredom? Attention? Sorry if this seems harsh, but she’s always come across like that to me. In contrast, Annette Bening (sp.?) Is an excellent actress who never lost her fire after marrying Warren Beatty.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      August 10, 2021 at 1:05 pm

      It’s a guest star role over only 8 episodes, so I don’t imagine she’ll have to work more than a couple of days. It might be an easy way to see if she wants to get back to acting.

      Reply
  26. India says:
    August 10, 2021 at 11:15 am

    I love the Zeta and think that she will be a fantastic Morticia !!!

    Reply
  27. Robot Dog says:
    August 10, 2021 at 11:27 am

    Don’t care about CZJ, 100% here for Luis Guzman. I’ve adored him since The Count of Monte Cristo. He and the guy who played Luigi Vampa were the best things in that movie, so I’m thrilled to see him get a major role like this.

    Reply
  28. Taryn Port says:
    August 10, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Zeta will slay as Morticia. She was made for this role. Also love Luis Guzmán – Zeta and Guzmán were both incredible in TRAFFIC. See it if you haven’t it’s an awesome movie. Can’t wait for this series!!!

    Reply
  29. Justpassingby says:
    August 10, 2021 at 11:41 am

    I love her dearly, but I still can’t comprehend what happened to her face. It’s like she decided that she wanted to look asian?

    Reply
  30. Julia K says:
    August 10, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    I am all for women of a certain age reinventing themselves with new challenges and different roles. Personal growth and professional growth is a result of trying something new and not being afraid of failure. So what if she’s not the perfect Morticia? Her life and her choices.

    Reply
  31. Grant says:
    August 10, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    I think this is a fantastic casting choice! All she really needs to do is channel her inner Anjelica Huston and serve some mischievously seductive vibes, which I think is right up CZJ’s alley.

    Reply
  32. Yvette says:
    August 10, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    LOVE IT! I couldn’t imagine a better person to take up Anjelica Huston’s exquisite mantle. :) And I would be very, VERY happy with Antonia Banderas as Gomez.

    Reply
  33. Marigold says:
    August 10, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    I think she will be perfect.

    Reply
  34. CheleBelle says:
    August 10, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Well it should be Eva Green BUT one can’t have everything. Now to have Oscar Isaac as Gomez….even though he’s probably double booked with his working on Moon Knight.

    Reply

