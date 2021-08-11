Are Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer quietly dating post-Friends reunion?

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer never dated when they worked together on Friends. In interviews with the group of actors, it always seemed like Aniston was actually a lot closer to Matt LeBlanc, and it was also clear that all three women cared for Matthew Perry as sort of a “little brother” figure. Schwimmer was the more organized and political person off-camera. He convinced the other Friends actors to negotiate their contracts together so they would all get paid the same and have the same bonus structure. He was the one arguing for more diversity on the show. But yes, everybody did get along and during the recent reunion, David and Jennifer “confessed” to having crushes on each other back in the day. So now the Daily Mirror claims that David and Jennifer – Ross and Rachel – are seeing each other now?

In news that will delight Friends fans across the globe, it appears that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could be heading for a Ross and Rachel style happy ending together. It has been reported that the two former co-stars have grown close again following the show 25th anniversary special earlier this year, with insiders claiming the pair have been spending time together at Jennifer’s LA home. Speaking to Closer magazine, a source said: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.” “I had a major crush on Jen,” David confessed during the HBO special in May, with Jennifer replying “It was reciprocated.” The The People v. O. J. Simpson actor continued, adding: “We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.” However, it seems that almost three decades on from first meeting, the on-screen couple may be seeing life intimating art as the pair, both currently single, have been enjoying “quality time” together. The source continued: “They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

In retrospect, Schwimmer deserves more credit for being pretty cool, aware and woke before that was a thing. I don’t really see him having much in common with Aniston these days, but who knows. Like Bennifer, there is that familiarity – not romantic familiarity, but they were close colleagues and friends for a decade. In that way, I could sort of see it. Actually, this is less Bennifer and more like when Melrose Place alums Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner got together in middle age.

PS… Schwimmer’s divorce to Zoe Buckman came through in 2017, the same year Aniston and Justin Theroux were fake-divorced.

Update: Schwimmer’s rep just said there’s no truth to this.