Nina Flohr wore Chanel to her Athens wedding to Greece’s Prince Philippos

Greece dethroned their king in 1964, and they formally abolished their monarchy in 1973. Ever since, the “Greek royal family” has been in exile. They still use their royal titles, although no one really recognizes them, which means the Greek royals are neither Greek nor royal. Still, the British royal family is deeply connected to the Greek royals – Prince Philip was a “Greek prince,” and the Greek royals and British royals go to each other weddings, funerals, christenings, etc. Princess Diana was godmother to the Greek prince we’re talking about in this post, Prince Philippos. Philippos is the youngest son of King Constantine III, and Greece is back to allowing their “royals” into the country, so Philippos was allowed to have his wedding in the country.
This is technically his third wedding to wife Nina Flohr – their first wedding was in St. Moritz last December, an intimate pandemic wedding with few guests. Then they did a spring wedding in England, at the home of Vogue writer Alice Naylor-Leyland. This third wedding was the religious service – they were married in the Greek Orthodox Church, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. The wedding was attended by many Greek royals, including King Constantine (Philippos’ father) and siblings. Queen Sofia of Spain was there, as was Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Both Philippos and Nina have real jobs, although Nina is already an “heiress” and daughter of a billionaire. She’s the creative director of her father’s aviation company and Philippos works for a hedge fund in New York.
The bride wore Chanel – it’s silk taffeta and it has a long train and a full skirt. I kind of think it’s unflattering? I like the neckline a lot, but the midsection of the gown is a whole-ass mess. Her tiara is the Antique Corsage pearl & diamond floral tiara of Scandinavian origin. It belongs to Nina’s mother-in-law, Queen Anne-Marie, and it has been worn by Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Tatiana on their wedding days. The tiara is one of my favorite things about her wedding look, honestly.
Isn’t Queen Sofia also a greek royal?
Yes.
Yes, she’s king constantine’s sister
There’s a giant wrinkle in one of the front panels of the dress, just below the waist, that seems to be throwing things off a bit and the placement of the bow makes it seem there is way too much material in the midsection. I like the concept but the execution seems to have gone slightly wrong. The top of the dress is lovely
its an odd choice to wear as a wedding dress. could she be pregnant?
I wondered that too.
I think we’re all asking this question. There’s no other reason for the midsection to be so awful.
Oh it definitely reads “maternity gown” to me.
The Greek “royal” family are likely to be closer to the Danish and Spanish royal families than the British because Queen Anne-Marie is the Queen of Denmark’s younger sister and Queen Sofia of Spain is King Constantine’s sister. I haven’t checked but they’re probably all cousins.
Even the Danish royal family has origins in Germany. But I think it goes like this
- Alexandra, the sister of King George I of Greece (who were Danish), married the oldest son of Queen Victoria (who then became King Edward VII). Her son was King George V, the grand father of Queen Elizabeth. So the King of Greece was Elizabeth’s great-great-granduncle?
I don’t really know what to think of her wedding dress, but i hate the bridesmaid dresses. Sorry.
Anyway i do wish them lots of happiness. It was nice to see king constantine. Especially since his health isn’t really all that good.
Oh @Chloe, those bridesmaid dresses – ouch. I might never see again.
I’m surprised at how much I like her dress. It’s usually not a style I’d go for. She almost looks pregnant.
Beatrice actually looks good! I mean…I don’t care for the dress, but she does look radiant. I cannot tell what Eugenie is wearing, but it doesn’t look good from the little we do see.
And the bride was beautiful, but I have to agree, the dress doesn’t do anything for me.
I hate that stupid bow in front of Beatrice dress, she has way too much wiglets going on in her hair and she needs a better bra. And yes I know she just had a baby . Not judging her size, just her clothes and hair And I also think the brides dress is hideous. However I am in a foul mood so you should all just ignore me
Beatrice looks so pretty! Prettier than I’ve ever seen her. New mommy glow.
The “Greek and Danish” and wider Glucksburg royal family is a great Wikipedia rabbit hole. Whether it’s going way back to when they sent a sixth son to go be King of Norway, or more modern affairs. In this particular case, I too-often think of Prince Pavlos of Greece (not a real title anymore, obviously) and how his maternal first cousin is CP Frederick, future King Frederick, and his paternal first cousin is King Felipe. Was it weird for them growing up, his two cousins still had their thrones but he didn’t? Pavlos also married a very rich American heiress. Then his mom, she and her big sister are both Queens, but one doesn’t have a throne. How does she “maintain” her Queenly role in practice? Any duties? Does her sister let her come along to inspect military units just so her sister can feel Queenly? Given how restrictive monarchy can be, do the Greek-Danes get to enjoy the fun without the duty or scrutiny?
I do not like the bride’s dress. It seems bulky across the bodice and not in a good way.
Beatrice looks really good. There seems to be something off with the fit of the dress but overall its a good dress for her, her hair looks great, and she looks happy.
@Becks: Beatrice is wearing a dress from her pregnancy days so it’s not going to fit right. But it was probably the most comfortable thing in her wardrobe after having a baby.
Don’t like the dress, but everyone looks pretty.
Just to clarify the constant drumbeat about the Greek royal family not being Greek. If you’re born in Greece, you’re Greek. If your grandparents and and/or your parents are Greek, you’re Greek. Constantine served in the Greek military, won an Olympic medal for Greece had a Greek passport for 20 years after the monarchy was abolished.
The way you stop being Greek is if you renounce your citizenship or, in the case of Constantine, the government votes to take away your citizenship and confiscate all your property, which they did in 1994. The Hague Court ruled this was illegal, but whatever, Greece can do what it wants. My point is that if the people of the UK decided to get rid of the monarchy, confiscate Balmoral, etc., and strip the royal family of their citizenship, that doesn’t suddenly make them German again. Their personal history will still be British.
“… If you’re born in Greece, you’re Greek [etc]…”
Not true. Greek citizenship is jus (and leges) sanguinis. For example Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t recieve citizenship until he was 17/18 despite being born in Greece, speaking Greek as a first language and growing up in Greece, because he was not an ethnic Greek. However, irrc if you gain Greek citizenship then afterwards your children become Greek citizens when they are born.
The “Greek” royals were installed from Northern Europeans and most of them treated the country like a playground or a nuisance. I don’t think it’s irrational that some Greeks don’t consider them Greek considering the Greek domestic history of it instead of the Royal history. They have passports and citizenship because they were the “Greek Royal Family”. If they’d been any other Danes or Germans then it wouldn’t have been automatically granted, they would have had to apply and naturalise like any other non ethnic-Greek citizen.
I’m not Greek but I’ve Greek friends who live in Greece and whom I’ve known for decades. Over the years I’ve talked to my friends’ elderly relatives who can actually remember the days of kingdom well, as well as how the royal family was exiled. They’ve told me that the family was widely considered “Germans” and particularly Constantine’s mother was very unpopular. Some of them don’t like that some members of the family now live in Greece as they think it adds to political tensions in the country. What comes to the family of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, I’ve understand from some interviews I’ve read that neither Marie-Chantal nor the children are fluent in Greek. I remember reading that in some interview they mentioned how Pavlos had started trying to teach his older children Greek, but “it was not easy” so he obviously hasn’t consistently used Greek from the very beginning to communicate with them, which in the eyes of the Greeks I know is a really negative thing when the family wants to be seen as Greek royals. I can’t help thinking from what I’ve seen in glossy magazines and social media that for them, Greece is yet another luxury holiday destination among many others they regularly travel to. They can’t be very connected to it as their life is elsewhere, and Pavlos was just a baby when his family had to leave the country. Anne-Marie’s family inherited money from her mother Queen Ingrid (who, accordingly to the rumors here in Scandinavia, supported them financially in exile), but Marie-Chantal comes from a rich family and to me, they seem to lead the life of rich jetsetters rather than a royal one, but it’s just my opinion.
Yes, I misspoke. If you are born in Greece of Greek parents you have citizenship (which still applies to Constantine). I am Greek and not a royalist in any way, but I don’t know that the royals treated Greece as a playground – the country was a mess for a very long time with nothing playful about it. Greece didn’t want a monarchy at all after the War of Independence, but the political chaos in the country brought the “great powers” in to install a monarchy. That really didn’t calm things down all that much – Greek political history is full of coups and royal exiles. The monarchy had been abolished in the 1920s and then reinstated in 1935. WWII sent the royal family into exile again – basically a revolving door until they were finally gone and there could be a sigh of relief. But still, the Greek royal family is a part of Greek history with real effects on that history – we can’t just wave our hands and act like were aliens from another planet.
Uhm, all that seems rather nitpicky and for why? All of it is true. Facts over here do not make facts over there less true. It’s rather common to discuss royal lineage in terms of how national/ethnic the dynasty is. They are Greek royals who aren’t particularly Greek just as the British royals aren’t terribly British and the Ptolemaic royals weren’t particularly Egyptian.
I agree with the midsection part. Otherwise, it looks like an interesting wedding dress and different from the usual royal wedding dresses we see.
And I think Greeks still have Danish titles due to Christian X and those are still legal and valid. But yeah, their Greek ones aren’t.
Thank you so much for the introduction paragraph. I know it helps to orient readers but I really dislike that writers and bloggers keep referring to these people by their ‘royal’ titles. Countries like Italy, Greece and Austria are democratic republics and have purged aristocracy. The continued use of titels by the people themselves and any media gives them more legitimacy.
Pregnant. Clear as day. All that stuff is hiding a bump… Even her face looks slightly less defined than previously… but congrats!
I think the dress looks like she pulled some giant bath towels around herself, but the tiara is pretty. And hey, royal weddings are always fun to see. Beatrice looks great–not her dress so much, but she looks great.
I saw that church when I was in Athens this summer. The pics didn’t do justice because it is gorgeous with a capital g.