Salma Hayek in striped Saint Laurent at the UK ‘Eternals’ premiere: circus-y?

'Eternals' London film premiere - Red Carpet

After skipping all of the Eternals promotion in Italy, Salma Hayek was back for promotion in the UK this week. She attended last night’s premiere/screening with the cast, and like Angelina Jolie, Salma has been bringing her kid to the big events. I kind of think “doing it for their kids” was the reason why both Salma and Angelina signed on to the Eternals. They wanted to do a fun movie which their teens would like to see. Plus, it’s Marvel and very few people say no to Marvel. Anyway, Salma has not been hitting it out of the park sartorially for the Eternals’ promo. She wore this Saint Laurent dress which looks pretty dated and ‘80s. I’m sure that’s “the style” these days, but yikes. Weirdly, this dress made me think of Dakota Johnson and how she gets paid to be a Gucci girl, and she would probably make this look very cool. Valentina is adorable too! She’s only 14 years old.

'Eternals' London film premiere - Red Carpet

Someone who has been killing it throughout the promotion? Gemma Chan! Her stylist PREPARED. Her stylist got all the look-books and put together a style story and assembled a world-class glam squad, because Gemma has looked completely gorgeous and badass throughout. In London, she wore this Zuhair Murad “hooded” gown. She looks like she could be in a Star War!

'Eternals' London film premiere - Red Carpet

'Eternals' London film premiere - Red Carpet

More photos: Kumail (looking cute), Barry Keoghan and Richard Madden.

'Eternals' London film premiere - Red Carpet

'Eternals' London film premiere - Red Carpet

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

7 Responses to “Salma Hayek in striped Saint Laurent at the UK ‘Eternals’ premiere: circus-y?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 28, 2021 at 7:54 am

    I actually don’t mind Salma’s dress, but something in the fit seems a little off to me. I think if it was a little more form fitting it would be better? but overall I think I like it. I keep looking at it, lol.

    gemma looks awesome. She has such a presence – I don’t think that many actresses could wear this, between the hood and the high boots and the sheer skirt and the belt there’s a lot going on – but she nails it.

    Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    October 28, 2021 at 7:55 am

    Salma is so beautiful, but she never seems to get the proportions right for her body shape.

    And Gemma, so gorgeous- love most of the outfit, but not the window to her pelvis.

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    October 28, 2021 at 8:28 am

    I feel for Salma – she is a tiny woman with huge boobs, and designers really don’t know how to dress women with big breasts. The proportions are off, bodycon is your only option and it often looks porny. Valentina grew into her looks though.

    Reply
  4. Jane Wilson says:
    October 28, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Kumail is a bit of a snack!

    Reply
  5. Mina_Esq says:
    October 28, 2021 at 8:36 am

    She isn’t an easy figure to dress, but if anyone can get bespoke designer pieces it is Salma. Why she continues to wear I’ll-fitting gowns designed for slender women without her curves is beyond me. The dress is a disaster.

    Reply
  6. Janethetrain says:
    October 28, 2021 at 8:42 am

    What is happening with Richard Maddens suit? It looks like an angry ex girlfriend runs the wedding tux rental shop he had to get this from. So ill fitting for such a basic suit.

    Reply

Leave a comment