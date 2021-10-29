Brian Cox used his memoir to complain about Ed Norton, Johnny Depp & more

One of my favorite gossip genres is “older celebrity who stops giving a crap and starts bitching about every celebrity they’ve ever known.” It’s a very specific genre and it’s not limited by gender or age, actually. I remember the infamous Bronson Pinchot interview from 2009 which was just Pinchot sh-t-talking every celebrity he ever worked with. This week, it’s Brian Cox. Not only is he doing promotion for the current season of Succession, but he’s also doing advanced promo for his autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. It sounds like a pretty dishy and bitchy tell-all. The Big Issue has a preview of all of Cox’s hot goss:
On Ed Norton: In 2002, Cox co-starred in Spike Lee’s 25th Hour. Cox didn’t love the film’s lead…“He’s a nice lad but a bit of a pain in the arse because he fancies himself as a writer-director.”
On Michael Caine: An icon, a legend. Cox would agree but he’d also add…“I wouldn’t describe Michael as my favourite, but he’s Michael Caine. An institution. And being an institution will always beat having range.”
On Johnny Depp: In his book, Cox recounts turning down the role of the Governor in Pirates of the Caribbean. He doesn’t regret missing out on the Johnny Depp helmed series…“Personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”
On Steven Seagal: In 1996, Cox co-starred in Steven Seagal cop thriller The Glimmer Man. The martial artist actor turned international diplomat made a lasting impression… “Steven Seagal is as ludicrous in real life as he appears on screen. He radiates a studied serenity, as though he’s on a higher plane to the rest of us, and while he’s certainly on a different plane, no doubt about that, it’s probably not a higher one.”
On David Bowie: A young David Jones, as he was known at the time, appeared as a soldier in Thames TV series Redcap…“A skinny kid, and not a particularly good actor. He made a better pop star, that much is for certain.
On Quentin Tarantino: “I find his work meretricious. It’s all surface. Plot mechanics in place of depth. Style where there should be substance. I walked out of Pulp Fiction…That said, if the phone rang, I’d do it.”
He also includes stories/gossip about Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Walken, Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis, John Hurt and Michael Gambon. Out of that group… I’m surprised that anyone would come for DDL?? It’s possible that the DDL gossip is decades-old though, DDL wasn’t always this hyper-revered actor. He used to be a bit messy back in the day. I appreciate his honest assessment of Tarantino’s films, and his admission that he’d still work with QT if he got the call. He’s right about Michael Caine not really having range, although Caine’s limited range IS pretty good (watch The Quiet American, it’s one of his best performances). Ed Norton has had a reputation as a know-it-all tightass for years as well, so that checks out. And he’s totally right about Depp too.
I’m dying after reading what he said about Depp and Seagal! He’s a treasure 😂
DDL is a genius but he was SO messy. He broke up with Isabelle Adjani by fax after he got her pregnant, moved in with a personal trainer, then got married to Rebecca Miller without even telling his trainer girlfriend. He seems more mellow and reasonable now.
That said, I still stan. LOL.
Cox’s comments are cracking me up.
Oh this was a fun read!
I love him. And the Johnny Depp analysis is spot on. And don’t forget it’s Ed-ward, not Ed. I bet he hates that. Haha.
The takedown of Seagal is priceless. Not surprised he went after Michael Gambon, I understand he’s not well-liked.
Kaiser, I highly recommend Frank Langella’s autobiography if you haven’t read it. He holds NOTHING back. It’s delicious!
I love this and him!
He’s not wrong about anything he said.
Of course, he’s right about Edward Norton, but I love the man unabashedly and think he’s brilliant. I believe I have seen The Painted Veil (an underrated gem with the equally compelling Naomi Watts), dozens of times!!
Totally agree on Ed Norton Mimic, from Primal Fear onwards he’s just outstanding. Definitely should have won Best Actor Oscar for American History X.
Brian Cox played Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter a few years before Anthony Hopkins took over the role in Silence of the Lambs, and I remember reading an interview with BC where he was piiiiissed about the “recast”. And, speaking of Edward Norton, he starred in Red Dagon which was a remake of Manhunter (well, a second adaptation of the book as opposed to a “remake”). Just some fun movie trivia for your Friday 😁
I read somewhere that he is Scottish and this fits with Scottish dry humour. I have no idea how true but when I read those excerpts through that lens, some seem friendly and comical (like his comment about Michael Cain). The rest seem accurate
I LOVE this so much. And that he is taking down (so eloquently and succinctly too) these puffed up men is just delicious.
“Steven Seagal is as ludicrous in real life as he appears on screen. He radiates a studied serenity, as though he’s on a higher plane to the rest of us, and while he’s certainly on a different plane, no doubt about that, it’s probably not a higher one.”
I love that Brian Cox punches up not down. Everybody he talks about is powerful and has a platform to defend themselves. He is also correct in my opinion about most of them