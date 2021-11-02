Steve Buscemi recreated his “fellow kids” meme for Halloween

Steve Buscemi wins Halloween giving out candy in Brooklyn dressed as his epic GIF….”How do you do, fellow kids” 📷by @mikeshza pic.twitter.com/bBidpZXUYY — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 1, 2021

Happy belated Halloween, y’all. Did you dress up? We did, but I’m sure that doesn’t surprise any of you. We had a whole theme to go with our décor. So we sat on our front steps in our bloodied costumes and freaked the kids out by asking them if they’d seen the creatures who’d broken out of the cages we had in the front yard. Some were mildly amused, others were pretty spooked, which warmed my cold, black heart. All in all, we had a great time. Maybe not as much fun as those in Park Slope, though. Those fortunate enough to live in Steve Buscemi’s Brooklyn neighborhood were treated to receiving candy from Steve dressed as his own meme. If we have any 30 Rock fans here, you may remember Steve’s 21 Jump Street spoof in which he played an obviously adult private investigator posing as a high school student. His introductory line “How do you do, fellow kids” has become an internet meme favorite. Last night, Steve dressed in his “Music Band” t-shirt and put his red hat askew to give out candy and take photos for lucky trick or treaters in Brooklyn.

As soon as Halloween is over, Steve Buscemi is ready to jump on his skateboard and listen to his favorite music band. To the delight of social media users who have come to adore the omnipresent meme of the 63-year-old actor impersonating a high schooler, Steve brought things full circle when he dressed up as the character on Sunday, Oct. 31. Individuals shared pics to social media showing the Fargo star wearing a backwards red baseball cap, red hoodie and gray “Music Band “T-shirt while holding a skateboard. This is the exact same way he dressed for the 2012 30 Rock episode entitled “The Tuxedo Begins,” which spawned the popular footage. Steve had a cameo in the NBC sitcom’s episode as a private investigator who previously tried to catch troublemaking high schoolers by impersonating a teen himself, which was an apparent parody of 21 Jump Street. The episode featured a comedic flashback of a clearly out-of-place Steve approaching some students in a locker-lined hallway and asking nonchalantly, “How do you do, fellow kids?”

[From E!]

Reading through the Twitter comments on some of these photos I learned that Steve always dresses in costume to pass out candy. He just gets better every time we talk about him, doesn’t he? I was going to comment about how there weren’t that many photos, but I guess folks in his neighborhood respect that this is a treat for them and don’t want to bug him too much. Still, he’s obviously happy to oblige the occasional photo. What I also learned is that Elvis Costello joined him in passing candy out, and that Steve and Elvis are a Halloween candy-passing-out staple in Brooklyn every year (when there isn’t a lockdown). I never knew this but now that I do, I am filled with that much more joy.

You know you’ve made it when you’ve reached Dressed Up as My Own Character Costume fame.

Steve Buscemi went full meta last night pic.twitter.com/RbcJ1EFtHX — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 1, 2021

Elvis Costello and Steve Buscemi giving the kids candy and indulging the adults in our neighborhood Halloween crawl. pic.twitter.com/yAB2626kiu — Nikkia Akua Reveillac (@nikkastar) November 1, 2021



Photo by Zack McTee

Photo credit: Twitter and Avalon Red