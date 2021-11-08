Elle Fanning in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: goth queen?



Here are some photos from the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art and Film Gala on Saturday night. The event was presented by Gucci and co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow according to Variety. It was celebrating the opening of two exhibits, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.” So many people were there! Here’s some fashion from the night and Kaiser is covering more.

Elle Fanning was my favorite by far in this incredible Gucci gown that fit her like a glove and was gathered and cut out in all the right places. Look at how cute she is in this. I don’t even care that the skirt is sheer. Her styling is incredible too. Look at her holding the side piece all regal like.



Tracee Ellis Ross was a disco queen in this awesome Gucci look with sequin pants, a sequin lapel and a bronze coat with a feather-like metallic covering. This is so much fun.

Sydney Sweeney was in a black one shoulder Saint Laurent gown. She’s so lovely but I only know her from White Lotus and keep thinking of her as a snotty teenager. I like the cutout on the side.

Paris Hilton had on a Pamella Roland gown that was very typical for her. Bitch wants to remind us she’s getting married. She’s even wearing matching shoes. I’ll be surprised if her wedding goes through and that’s all I’ll say about that.

Awkwafina looked awkward in this pink and red Gucci mess with beading, a feathered hem and gloves with beads on them! It’s so tacky.

Eva Longoria played it safe in Vivienne Westwood. This is actually really glam from the back and side.