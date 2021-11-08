Elle Fanning in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: goth queen?

Here are some photos from the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art and Film Gala on Saturday night. The event was presented by Gucci and co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow according to Variety. It was celebrating the opening of two exhibits, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.” So many people were there! Here’s some fashion from the night and Kaiser is covering more.

Elle Fanning was my favorite by far in this incredible Gucci gown that fit her like a glove and was gathered and cut out in all the right places. Look at how cute she is in this. I don’t even care that the skirt is sheer. Her styling is incredible too. Look at her holding the side piece all regal like.
avalon-0641961756

Tracee Ellis Ross was a disco queen in this awesome Gucci look with sequin pants, a sequin lapel and a bronze coat with a feather-like metallic covering. This is so much fun.

avalon-0641961738

Sydney Sweeney was in a black one shoulder Saint Laurent gown. She’s so lovely but I only know her from White Lotus and keep thinking of her as a snotty teenager. I like the cutout on the side.

avalon-0641961038

Paris Hilton had on a Pamella Roland gown that was very typical for her. Bitch wants to remind us she’s getting married. She’s even wearing matching shoes. I’ll be surprised if her wedding goes through and that’s all I’ll say about that.

avalon-0641960640

avalon-0641960646

Awkwafina looked awkward in this pink and red Gucci mess with beading, a feathered hem and gloves with beads on them! It’s so tacky.

avalon-0641960711

Eva Longoria played it safe in Vivienne Westwood. This is actually really glam from the back and side.

avalon-0641960795

avalon-0641960783

8 Responses to “Elle Fanning in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: goth queen?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:12 am

    Elle looks really good. That dress could have been a hot mess but her hair and makeup are perfect for it and combined with her confidence and poise, it really works.

    From the front I thought “meh” on Eva’s dress – pretty but nothing amazing – but I do love it from the back and side, it just adds some drama to the look.

    Reply
  2. Porsha says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:13 am

    Wow the body language paris hilton is giving, could she lean any further away from him and he is leaning right in while she pulls away, the photo of her on her own, she is posing like a happy little princess

    Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      November 8, 2021 at 7:27 am

      I know, I LOL’d at that. She’s always posed like a moron but that photo probably sums up that relationship.

      I hate Elle’s dress but love how she’s pised for it in the second photo. Eva’s in nice, Tracee’s is wacky but fun.

      Reply
  3. Sunshine says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:28 am

    Eva’s is the only one I liked.

    Reply
  4. Iris says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:39 am

    Love Tracee’s look! I actually really like Awkwafina‘s dress but I don’t think she seems comfortable in it. Imagine Gemma Chan or Rihanna wearing it?

    Reply
    • Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
      November 8, 2021 at 8:35 am

      It’s one of the better Gucci dresses/outfits of the night but at close look it doesn’t seem to fit Awkwafina well. Like if she moves her arms too much a seam will break.

      Reply
  5. FHMom says:
    November 8, 2021 at 8:18 am

    All of the ladies wearing black look awesome, especially Eva.

    Reply
  6. Merricat says:
    November 8, 2021 at 8:42 am

    I didn’t really like any of these.

    Reply

