Big Bird got the Covid vaccine, much to the ire of Ted Cruz & various right-wingers

2019 Kennedy Center Honors Formal Group Photo

Republicans have always had beef with public broadcasting and Sesame Street in particular. The GOP has cried salty tears about Sesame Street trying to educate kids about race and racism, gay rights, AIDS and tons of other issues. But this month, there’s ire towards one Sesame Street character in particular: Big Bird. It all started when Big Bird’s official Twitter account announced, in Big Bird’s voice, that he had gotten the Covid vaccine. It makes sense that Sesame Street is doing this right now, because the Covid vaccines were only recently approved for little kids, and there have been so many amazing stories for a week now about little 5-year-olds being super-brave while they’re getting their vaccines. So Big Bird wanted to let those kids know that he also got his vaccine, and he didn’t even remember that he’d been getting vaccines since he was a little bird:

President Biden praised Big Bird:

Others noted that since the early days of Sesame Street, Big Bird and others have been pro-vaccine and pro-immunization programs. Big Bird especially has been involved with childhood vaccine programs since the 1970s. But apparently this was all breaking news to the chuckleheads of the modern GOP, especially Ted Cruz. Imagine being this upset that a fictional character in a beloved children’s show is trying to help kids stay safe with vaccines. Someone called Big Bird a communist!!! LMAO. All birds are communists.

Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on issues facing prisons and jails during coronavirus pandemic in Washington

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Big Bird got the Covid vaccine, much to the ire of Ted Cruz & various right-wingers”

  1. Christine says:
    November 8, 2021 at 9:44 am

    This is just embarrassing. Yet people eat it up. I’m seriously worried that if Ted Cruz runs for president again, he’ll win.

    Reply
  2. MrsGuyIncognito says:
    November 8, 2021 at 9:44 am

    Ted Cruz is a pathetic, sentient fart come to life. I’m so exhausted from all this nonsense. I’m tired of it & I just wish it would stop.

    Reply
    • Erin says:
      November 8, 2021 at 10:11 am

      Right? I’m exhausted from all of this nonsense over the last two years, I see it in my face, feel it in my bones. How do these MFers have the energy to be continuously whipped up into a frenzy over absolutely nothing!

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      November 8, 2021 at 10:26 am

      “Sentient fart come to life” is the best description I have ever heard of Cruz. Kudos!

      Reply
  3. Lena says:
    November 8, 2021 at 9:44 am

    Can they be more ridiculous? Especially after seeing all the old sesame street clips and showing they have been vaccinating Big Bird for years. They act like children.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    November 8, 2021 at 9:46 am

    Republicans are stupid.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    November 8, 2021 at 9:47 am

    When Rafael, The Zodiac Killecomes for you, you know you’re on the right side of history.

    Encouraging vaccines isn’t government propaganda. Claiming Biden’s a communist is.

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    November 8, 2021 at 9:49 am

    Ted shouldn’t be knocking Sesame Street. He’s going to need them for learning Spanish for his next trip to Mexico.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    November 8, 2021 at 9:51 am

    “Government propaganda” is when the goddamn POTUS shouts from the rooftops that everything is fine, it’s just the flu, don’t wear a mask, and maybe try injecting fucking bleach.

    Reply
  8. Nanea says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:01 am

    A poster of C3PO and R2D2 from 1978 (?), asking parents of the Earth if their kids were vaccinated, was shared into my timeline yesterday. Many people came with receipts of celebs advocating for vaccines, starting with Elvis Presley.

    Later I saw it retweeted by Mark Hamill, who commented *a long time ago, before science was politicized*.

    (Link to Mark’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1457434043025223681?t=4CIEiPQGKbJPDlHkWPWZ2A&s=19 )

    Ted Cruz must be extremely unhappy in his life, it’s not like there aren’t any *real* problems out there that he could help make go away.

    Reply
  9. Leah says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:27 am

    He’s the worst. Leaves Texans to freeze to death while escaping to Cancun and then comes back and blames the vacation on his kids. No, it’s all on you Rafael.

    Good on Big Bird and crew, besides the far right have never seen the show. If they did, they’d know how to spell.

    Reply
  10. Kari says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:39 am

    I love Sesame Street. As someone who has worked as a behavioral therapist for children with autism and now a social worker, the resources that Sesame Street provides for FREE are amazing. Can’t say enough good things about the work they do to support children.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment