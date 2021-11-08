Big Bird got the Covid vaccine, much to the ire of Ted Cruz & various right-wingers

Republicans have always had beef with public broadcasting and Sesame Street in particular. The GOP has cried salty tears about Sesame Street trying to educate kids about race and racism, gay rights, AIDS and tons of other issues. But this month, there’s ire towards one Sesame Street character in particular: Big Bird. It all started when Big Bird’s official Twitter account announced, in Big Bird’s voice, that he had gotten the Covid vaccine. It makes sense that Sesame Street is doing this right now, because the Covid vaccines were only recently approved for little kids, and there have been so many amazing stories for a week now about little 5-year-olds being super-brave while they’re getting their vaccines. So Big Bird wanted to let those kids know that he also got his vaccine, and he didn’t even remember that he’d been getting vaccines since he was a little bird:
I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.
Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!
— Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021
President Biden praised Big Bird:
Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.
— President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021
Others noted that since the early days of Sesame Street, Big Bird and others have been pro-vaccine and pro-immunization programs. Big Bird especially has been involved with childhood vaccine programs since the 1970s. But apparently this was all breaking news to the chuckleheads of the modern GOP, especially Ted Cruz. Imagine being this upset that a fictional character in a beloved children’s show is trying to help kids stay safe with vaccines. Someone called Big Bird a communist!!! LMAO. All birds are communists.
Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021
Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids. pic.twitter.com/LQODCO3GKg
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2021
They’re mad at big bird lol pic.twitter.com/S1ToEN5oEc
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 6, 2021
This is just embarrassing. Yet people eat it up. I’m seriously worried that if Ted Cruz runs for president again, he’ll win.
Ted Cruz is a pathetic, sentient fart come to life. I’m so exhausted from all this nonsense. I’m tired of it & I just wish it would stop.
Right? I’m exhausted from all of this nonsense over the last two years, I see it in my face, feel it in my bones. How do these MFers have the energy to be continuously whipped up into a frenzy over absolutely nothing!
“Sentient fart come to life” is the best description I have ever heard of Cruz. Kudos!
Can they be more ridiculous? Especially after seeing all the old sesame street clips and showing they have been vaccinating Big Bird for years. They act like children.
Republicans are stupid.
When Rafael, The Zodiac Killecomes for you, you know you’re on the right side of history.
Encouraging vaccines isn’t government propaganda. Claiming Biden’s a communist is.
Ted shouldn’t be knocking Sesame Street. He’s going to need them for learning Spanish for his next trip to Mexico.
Nah, he’s the type who will just YELL REALLY LOUDLY AND E-NUN-CEE-ATE! in English.
“Government propaganda” is when the goddamn POTUS shouts from the rooftops that everything is fine, it’s just the flu, don’t wear a mask, and maybe try injecting fucking bleach.
A poster of C3PO and R2D2 from 1978 (?), asking parents of the Earth if their kids were vaccinated, was shared into my timeline yesterday. Many people came with receipts of celebs advocating for vaccines, starting with Elvis Presley.
Later I saw it retweeted by Mark Hamill, who commented *a long time ago, before science was politicized*.
(Link to Mark’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1457434043025223681?t=4CIEiPQGKbJPDlHkWPWZ2A&s=19 )
Ted Cruz must be extremely unhappy in his life, it’s not like there aren’t any *real* problems out there that he could help make go away.
Mark is the best. Ted is the worst. It’s another day that ends in Y.
He’s the worst. Leaves Texans to freeze to death while escaping to Cancun and then comes back and blames the vacation on his kids. No, it’s all on you Rafael.
Good on Big Bird and crew, besides the far right have never seen the show. If they did, they’d know how to spell.
I love Sesame Street. As someone who has worked as a behavioral therapist for children with autism and now a social worker, the resources that Sesame Street provides for FREE are amazing. Can’t say enough good things about the work they do to support children.