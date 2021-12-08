Tom Hiddleston was very earnest in a good suit at the People’s Choice Awards

We’re not going to cover most of People’s Choice stuff because a lot of it was boring! I went to bed after watching about ten minutes of the red carpet, so that’s on me. My bad. To be fair, the People’s Choice Awards are usually a budget affair. Only a handful of A-listers come out, and those who do come out are there because they’re told beforehand that they’re receiving an award. So it was for Tom Hiddleston, who was magically in LA for this awards show??
Tom’s girlfriend Zawe Ashton was with him in the audience, but they didn’t walk the carpet together. Sidenote: there are old-school Hiddles-loonies spamming our comments sections with breathless speculation that Zawe and Tom are engaged, because Zawe was seen wearing some kind of ring in some paparazzi photos. I hope they are engaged! I would love that. While I hope we get some kind of formal announcement – just because that would be fun as hell – I’m not expecting anything like that. Respect his privacy! He isn’t looking for this relationship to end up like the Great Tiddlebanging of 2016.
Anyway, Tom and the Loki cast won a People’s Choice Award and Tom pretended that he didn’t know they would win. He’s very earnest. I like Hiddles in brown… it suits his coloring and it suits the PCAs.
I don’t think Tom was pretending, I think he was genuinely thrilled about it. And I am okay with them knowing beforehand as the voting is done well before the broadcast. Not every award has to be under lock and key like a election.
I liked the awards because it gives a pulse on what people like other than award bait. There is some good stuff out there.
The only part I watched was my queen getting her icon award. 🎶
I think he was genuinely thrilled too. He obviously loves playing Loki and really cares that the fans liked the show. (It’s that sincerity and earnestness that endears him to me.)
Exactly.
They may be cheesy but I like when stars come out for awards voted on by their fans. It’s like the Halle berry razzie story. Put aside your ego and show up. At least there isn’t the behind the scenes politicking and shmoozing and endless campaigning. They’re pretty relaxed maybe precisely because the results are known.
Halle Berry showing up and accepting her Razzie for her Cat Woman performance bought her $10 million dollars worth of positive publicity and made her seem very down-to-earth because she could laugh at herself and laugh along with us laughing at her..
I love Tom and think he’s a sweetheart, but he’s definitely not putting aside his ego to show up to stuff like this. He openly, eagerly accepts any type of praise and probably loved attending this show.
That’s true, Case, Tom definitely enjoys any and all praise for his characters and work, even as he has become very private about his personal life.
I suspect it’s a good thing for everyone involved when an actor cast as a longrunning, popular character feels that way. I suspect it makes doing publicity for roles they’ve played for years a lot easier and more enjoyable.
Tom’s career trajectory seems like it’s headed toward Beloved Character Actor, and I think he probably has the right psychological makeup for it.
I was referring to actors in general. The post noted that there’s a dearth of A listers who attend. I don’t see why it should be less prestigious than the golden globes and their tawdry, controversial history. At least no one has to boycott them or the ceremony broadcast canceled.
He’s always very earnest. Earnest can be nice. That suit is very nice.
She’s been spotted wearing two very different, large rings, unless it’s just one large Diamond with a piece that gets added to it. They’ve been quietly together for years now. Quiet stability is nice too.
I love how earnest he is … Part of the Hiddles Charm
I think they make a great couple and I wish them all happiness. I would also add that, if you are a professional actress and you accompany your famous boyfriend to a redcarpet Hollywood event with a ring on your wedding ring finger then you are, at the very least, inviting speculation about your marital status or simply confirming that you are engaged/married already without any fanfare.
I’m always torn on suits that are beige/brown for nighttime events. They skew less formal, which is fine, but if it were me I’d probably go navy with a fun or bold shirt. In my mind those neutrals usually aren’t flattering as suits and make people look like old men.
But Tom not going for navy is actually a really big deal! He’s not wearing blue!! (If you pay attention to him, you know what I’m talking about). He looks so British – I love it. And she looks sweet and pretty. (And they both kept their masks on!)
@justme. My 1st thought as well was, ‘that is such a British look’.
I thought he looked great.
He has the legs for any and all suits.
I thought his shirt here was blue. It just looks lilac under the pink lighting. (I actually liked the idea that it was not blue too, lol.)
A few years ago, he was featured in an entire GQ spread on brown suits (it accompanied the profile/interview with him by Taffy Brodesser-Akner) and he looked gorgeous in everyone of the pictures. I thought he looked great last night but agree that he could’ve maybe worn a shirt that was more of a pop of color. Not my favorite dress on Zawe, but she’s a beautiful woman and I like that she seems to have fun with fashion.
Tom is so lovely. I always love seeing Tom and Zawe together. I think they make a lovely couple.
Tom is earnest and I’m glad that hasn’t changed. My favorite reaction was a tweet from MCU colleague Simu Liu who also won awards last night: “know you are all psyched about my awards but I just hugged Tom Hiddleston and I’m still in shock” Bit of backstory for those that don’t know, Liu was asked by a fan on twitter what he was most excited about with joining the MCU and his answer was “hugging Tom Hiddleston.”
Loki is such a stupid show and mygawd there are moments where he’s sizzling hot in it. 😍😈🥰
He’s a pretty man in a pretty suit, what’s not to love? I like seeing Tom out winning awards with his team! I love him and his style, but I’ll admit I haven’t seen Loki yet – gotta get on that.
Nah. He IS genuinely thrilled about it. That’s Tom. He may have known he had won ahead of time but I think his earnestness comes from winning in the first place.
He was in a play In Birmingham UK on Monday night and then must have flown all night to get to LA for the award. I think it’s lovely that he appreciates awards! Zawe looked so proud and happy – you could see her eyes smiling😊