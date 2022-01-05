Ricki Lake married Ross Burningham in a backyard ceremony over the weekend

It’s has been a boo’ed up pandemic these last two years. Several people have met their person during the first lock down. 80s darling Ricki Lake is one who had a successful quarantineship. Ricki confirmed on Instagram that she was dating Ross Burningham in December 2020. In February 2021, Ricki told People that she and Ross were engaged. And now Ricki and Ross are officially married. Ricki posted several pictures from the ceremony on Instagram on January 2. The couple tied the knot in a casual ceremony in their backyard. Ricki stood on a stool as she recited her vows. Below are a few more details from People:

“We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!” Lake wrote on Instagram along with three photos from the ceremony. The bride wore a golden orange dress and stood on a small stool as she shared her vows to her new husband, who was dressed in a black dress shirt and khaki pants. Lake tagged the location of their nuptials as “home sweet home.” Earlier that morning, Lake posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a beach-front sunrise beneath the caption, “Gonna be a very good day” and four celebratory emojis. Later in the day, the star shared a screenshot of her cellphone screen reading the time 11:11, which she captioned “Magic ✨❤️✨.” Lake first confirmed her romance with Burningham in December 2020. The star made the relationship Instagram official with a selfie of the two snuggled up together beside the caption, “LOVE.” In an Instagram post confirming the engagement, Lake called Burningham “wonderful” and “my person.”

[From People]

I am so happy for Ricki. She lost her ex husband Christian Evans in 2015 and I know that was hard for her as she saw him as her soul mate. I am so happy that Ricki has been able to find happiness again. Two years ago Ricki shared her struggle with hair loss by posting pictures of her getting her hair shaved and now she is married. I grew up with Ricki. I had a front row seat to her weight struggles and everything in between. I am just happy that she is still around and that despite a few bumps in the road, her life seems relatively stable. I also love the photos from her wedding and how styled down everyone was. Ricki in a beautiful yellow kaftan and her fella in a dress shirt and khakis were everything. You just feel the love between them. And the last picture of them standing on a deck with the sunset in the background was so romantic and swoon worthy (I am a romantic so shut up). Anyways, congratulations to the newlyweds. I wish Ricki and Ross (ok the names are even cute together) a life of marital bliss.