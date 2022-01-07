Scheana Shay defends her morganite engagement ring: ‘I didn’t want a diamond’

I couldn’t pick most of the Vanderpump Rules stars out of a lineup, but I do know who Scheana Shay is: one of Eddie Cibrian’s former side-chicks/mistresses. Cibrian had an affair with Shay when he was still married to Brandi Glanville. That kind of incidental, mistress-of-a-C-lister fame will get you a place on a reality show, and here we are: Scheana gets a lot of attention and hopefully money from being on Vanderpump Rules. I usually skip writing about these people, but I liked this story and so here we are. Recently, Scheana got engaged to Brock Davies. There was a storyline on the show about Davies going to a jeweler to pick out the engagement ring. The ring? A 12.74-carat morganite. People were criticizing Scheana for having an engagement ring which is not a diamond.
It’s all happening for Scheana Shay — regardless of what haters say. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 36, responded to fans criticizing the morganite engagement ring fiancé Brock Davies purchased on Tuesday night’s episode of the Bravo show.
After the Australian fitness star paid a visit to jeweler Kyle Chan (and forked over $25,000, spaced out over multiple credit cards) on the series, fans made their opinions about the 12.74-carat pink stone known on social media.
When one person tweeted that the stone was “not a diamond,” Shay responded, “It’s still 12.74 carats. Why does it matter what stone?” She also responded to others, saying, “I didn’t want a diamond. Morganites are beautiful and have so much meaning.”
And when another person wrote, “It’s a ring you LOVE, given to you by someone you LOVE. That’s all that matters,” Shay replied, “LITERALLY.”
It sounds like this is what he could afford, although for $25K, you could probably buy a very nice diamond, probably three or four carats depending on the quality. She wanted something bigger and honestly, morganites are beautiful. I have a morganite ring and it’s so pretty! It’s a lovely shade of pale pink. In general, I think it’s just a matter of personal taste and preference when it comes to colored stones or non-diamond engagement rings. I always wonder if people who get sapphire, emerald or ruby engagement rings regret having a colored stone in the long run, but in the case of Scheana’s morganite, most people probably see the ring and think it’s a diamond anyway.
I don’t know her but anyone who bucks the mind-bogglingly successful DeBeers marketing campaign to make diamonds the only choice for engagement rings is fine with me. The mindless insistence on adhering to norms – a norm created purely to sell diamonds! – like this is ridiculous. Not to mention criticizing someone for their choice. Sigh.
This. Yes!!!! Let’s get this trending — buy the ring you love, not the idea marketed to you by a VERY problematic corporation.
I have an emerald engagement ring and love it to bits! My husband did say when he was in the shop that the staff kept asking him over and over again if he’s sure he wanted an Emerald and not an emerald CUT diamond. No regrets over here, green is my fave colour
Funny – but I get it. Men are many times clueless about jewelry so I can see their concern that maybe your fiancée got emerald confused with emerald cut. I would love an emerald or sapphire or pearl now after having had a diamond the first time. Anything different. Seems like the only thing mrs reality cared about was that it was big. I’m waiting for the big ice rink ugly tacky (to me!) celebrity engagement rings go out of style. Red flag though everyone saying he was grossly overcharged for it at $25,000 and he put it on 4 credit cards while he was late with child support.
I also have an emerald engagement ring, and why would I regret that if it’s what I wanted? I have a v-shaped wedding band set with tiny diamonds I wear below it and I get a ton of compliments on how unique it is. Green is my favorite color and I’ve always liked emeralds more than diamonds. If other people want diamonds or emeralds or moonstones or whatever, that’s what they should have!
YES.
My friend has an emerald engagement ring and loves it as much today as when she got engaged 10+ years ago.
Exactly this
ESMOM 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
It’s just capitalist rhetoric like so many other “traditions” invented by ad agencies. Diamonds are gorgeous and I’m not judging anyone who wants one but it’s so weird to judge others for doing things their own way.
Totally agree! I’ve specifically requested a moissanite ring. The diamond industry is gross, to put it very mildly, and the idea that my boyfriend would spend multiple thousands of dollars on a ring makes me uncomfortable. I’d rather have something just as pretty, that I don’t have to be panicked about losing, and that didn’t cost a third of our wedding.
The ring is lovely, but as far as “not wanting a diamond”? Sure, Jan, Scheana is a thirsty C-lister and wants anything she perceives as expensive, classy and high end, including diamonds.
I had to look up what a morganite stone is. I thought she must have meant moissanite, which I actually prefer in appearance to diamonds because it “twinkles” more, in my opinion. This person’s ring is very pretty, and she likes it, so win-win. “Engagement stones are diamonds” is a commercial marketing ploy by the blood diamond miners, anyway.
I wonder this, too. My engagement ring is moissanite as my husband and I won’t participate in glamorizing mining, even ‘ethical’ Canadian diamonds. It’s beautiful, I love it, and will tell anyone what it is and why we chose it.
Same! I think mining is super gross and I hate the colonial history of gemstone markets. Not saying moissanite labs are shining beacons of revolution lol, but for me it was a better choice.
I have a moissantie engagement ring and I love it. Significantly less expensive, even more twinkly, and without so many of the issues that come with diamonds, because it was made in a lab. Go science! Everyone assumes it’s a diamond at first glance anyway though–until I tell them, and pretty much the universal reaction has been “wow that’s cool.”
Any time I buy jewelry, I buy morganite. It’s flattering and so beautiful. If I were to get enagaged, it’d be my choice of stone.
my SIL has a moissanite and its beautiful.
I dont get why people care if its a diamond or not. She isn’t telling people it’s a diamond. It’s her ring. She loves it. WHO CARES?
Also I don’t know any of these people. I know who Eddie and Brandi are, but I don’t watch this show.
It’s out of control how every rando online feels the need to voice their criticism about every little thing about other people’s personal lives!!
I LOVE Morganite; it’s beautiful. I’m wearing a Morganite ring on my right hand right now. My engagement ring is a diamond, but that was just a preference.
I adored Princess Eugenie’s ring…I’m blanking on the name of the stone at the moment, but it was pink and it was gorgeous.
If someone posts about their happiness about their engagement, just say “congratulations” and move on if you personally do not like the ring (of this person you don’t even know IRL 🙄)!! SMH
Eugenie’s is a padparadscha sapphire–they’re pretty rare, apparently. I also thought it was very pretty. There was a quote from Jack Brooksbank that he picked the ring because the stone “changes color when it hits certain lights, much like Eugenie,” which I thought was very sweet.
@Lizzie, thank you! I could never spell Eugenie’s correctly, lol. But it was gorgeous, imo. IIRC, Eugenie’s was similar to Fergie’s? In any case, people should choose the ring they want without being made to feel like any engagement ring without a diamond is inferior.
(And if someone does feel that way, maybe keep it to yourself instead of telling the bride, FGS!)
@Lorelei You recall correctly. Fergie’s was a Burmese ruby.
I didn’t know anything about morganite before this post, but it looks beautiful!
I’ve got a diamond engagement ring with two morganite stones on either side, and I love it! My husband picked it for name reasons, but it’s nice that it adds some color and variety without being too much (for my personal style).
I had a hairdresser gushing once about how great a stone it was and all the meaning and energy behind it, but it’s literally named after JP Morgan, so idk about that…
@Morgan, that sounds beautiful— it’s times like this that I wish we could post photos here on CB!
(BTW is that where your user name comes from?)
I’m not married, and don’t know if I ever will be. I wouldn’t want a diamond engagement ring. I would want a blue/green tourmaline, or a red/pink spinel. The good thing about diamonds, practically, is their hardness–you can wash dishes, muck in the garden, and play sports while wearing a diamond. Other gemstones require more care. But diamonds being ubiquitous is just marketing, as is the “2 months salary.”
I’m all for no-diamond engagement rings! I have a thin hammered 18K gold ring as my wedding ring and a Labradorite engagement ring that I don’t wear often because I’m not a big jewelry person. Non-traditional rings are the way to go, way more interesting and unique!
I like the ring, I think it’s pretty. My husband chose my engagement ring, he has great taste, so he chose diamond because he thought he had to. lol But I would gladly have accepted a ring like the one above.
I also have a sapphire people assumed was an engagement ring before I got the diamond, so I think peoples’ perception of “engagement ring” is thankfully changing.
I love morganites and diamonds are so problematic for the environment. I have morganite earrings, necklaces and rings, they’re gorgeous.
It doesn’t sound like it was “what he could afford” if he spaced it out over multiple credit cards???
As for the ring, good for her! I have no engagement ring at all — it weirded me out that there was a piece of jewelry that people could look at and tell my marital status, but not my fiancé’s. If we lived in a country where both people wore engagement rings I might have felt differently.
I didn’t want an engagement ring either. We’d been living together for four years and it seemed insane to spend money on multiple rings when we wanted to buy a house. My wedding ring has sapphires in it, though.
I didn’t want an engagement or a wedding ring, because I knew I would lose it along the way. In the end I got a simple silver ring for the ceremony. I lost it two years later. Not a jewelry person. Would be nice to see more celebs bucking the jewelry tradition completely 😁
The only reason my engagement ring is a diamond is because it’s a family heirloom that belonged to my great-grandmother. It’s so unique because it’s from 1922, and I adore it. But if a family heirloom had not been available to me, I definitely would have gone with a different type of stone.
I’m not buying the 25k price tag. I’ve priced out morganites that size with diamond bands because I think they’re beautiful – and honestly, he should have been able to get that thing for 5-6k (at most!). Unless it has a some big name like Harry Winston to Tiffany’s attached to it – then you’re just paying for the name, which is just a waste to me.
ETA – This replied to the wrong comment. I was replying to the one about how he split it among various credit cards.
My engagement ring is a dark blue sapphire- and I don’t regret it at all – I totally feel like princess sparkly finger every time I see it. It’s kind of nice that it’s darker and a little more noticeable than usual, and I appreciate that it has special meaning for me. It’s never a thing like… oh this looks out of place, or doesn’t go with what I’m wearing. It matches me.
I love the symbolism of engagement rings in general and I think doing what makes you happy and not being focused on what it conveys as a status symbol is so much more modern.
My ring has a diamond in the middle and pink sapphires on each side. I absolutely love it. He looked for a pink center stone but couldn’t find one that we could afford.
There isn’t anything wrong with the ring but this dude, although he does seem like he treats Scheana right, is living above his means. He left his ex and young children in Australia, hasn’t seen them in over 4 years and doesn’t even have online contact with them. Apparently the ex won’t let him until he pays overdue child support. The ex also has a restraining order against him over a domestic violence issue. Other Vanderpump Rules cast members accused Brock of trying to get them to pay for things related to Scheana’s engagement. His finances are shady AF, so people are ready to slam him over the “fake” engagement ring.
THIS! There are so many more important issues over this engagement than what kind of ring this is…..
That obsession over THE RING is tacky.
I attended a talk by a gemologist who wrote a book about the history of diamonds (Stoned) and she said buying diamonds are like taking your hard earned money and throwing it in the trash. She said each carat is worth roughly around three hundred dollars on the diamond market because it’s not a rare stone but the diamond market (DeBeers) has created through marketing a false perception of rarity for this stone. She said it’s really one of the most successful marketing campaigns ever because people still fall for it especially the formula of three months pay to buy an engagement ring. The gemologist recommended either going to a pawn shop or buying a lab grown diamond (environmentally friendly as you don’t destroy the environment or have blood on your hands) if you really wanted a diamond. She said a jeweler cannot tell a lab grown diamond from a real one unless they use a special microscope which the vast majority of jewelers do not have access to. There was a couple behind me at this talk and I heard the gentleman say to his wife angrily, “So basically your ring was eighty thousand dollars down the drain. We could have bought our home sooner or invested that money properly!” She hushed him and I looked down at my engagement ring which is a family heirloom from my husband’s family. Over two hundred years old which consists of a few gemstones in the shape of a violet, that I have always loved. I was happy we were able to put that money to buying our place before we married and having an epic honeymoon. The only diamond I have actually liked was Carrie’s Asscher cut engagement ring from Aidan on SATC. That said, I think spending 25 thousand on a ring is still too much no matter what stone you use unless you are ridiculously rich. Btw, the gemologist said a good emerald was a better investment and much more rare.
Diamonds are problematic so I applaud anyone who bucks the trend! I’ll probably not marry but if I did I’d go for something fun like a purple sapphire. Or something lab created and ethical.
I have an emerald with two diamonds as my engagement ring. I’ve been wearing it for 11 years and have zero regrets that it’s not a diamond. My husband had it made for me (It’s a low profile in a bezel) because he knows I really dislike rings that catch on things. (It’s winter for 6 months here, I need to be able to easily put on and take off gloves!). If you are talking about rings, it’s worth talking about what you love.
I’ve had some people tell me that I need to upgrade to a diamond or ask if my husband couldn’t afford a diamond. I just point out by carat weight, emeralds cost more and they don’t have to wear it!
Mine is aquamarine– because I love the ring.
The decision should be based on what makes you happy.
I had a lovely sapphire flanked with two nice size diamonds for my engagement ring and I never ever regretted it. The marriage, well that’s a different story entirely.
My ring is a white sapphire. I picked it out even my husband was like are you sure? I wanted something different and special. I adore my ring.
Enough with the white diamond silliness. Didn’t Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring end all of this nonsense?
Rules are meant to be broken, and I’ve been breaking them for half a century lol. Anyone still adhering to diamonds only engagement and wedding rings are too ridiculous for my orbit lol. In fact, show me a woman with a black stone on that finger and she’s a bestie. I’ve worn a collection of different stones on my finger, and my favorite is a multicolored collection of stones in a Byzantine setting. 😁
My name (Margaret) means pearl. I’m not a fancy jewelry person in general, but before engaged I had two nice pieces: a pair of pearl studs that were a gift for my 16th birthday, and a pearl necklace that was a gift for my college graduation. When I got serious with my husband I told him I wanted a pearl, not a diamond and he chose accordingly. I love my ring. Some people say pearls are too soft to make good engagement rings, but I’m a nurse. I wash and work with my hands so much that it wouldn’t make sense to wear any ring on a daily basis. I wear a little silicone band day-to-day, and I only bring out the pearl for special occasions.