Legendary actor Sidney Poitier has passed away at the age of 94

Beloved and multi-award winning Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier passed away today. He was 94. Sidney was the first Black man to win an Oscar, for 1964′s Lilies of the Field, and has a prolific film and stage career spanning over six decades. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanna Shimkus, and their six children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Sidney Poitier, whose elegant bearing and principled onscreen characters made him Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died. He was 94.
Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed to CNN that Poitier died Thursday evening.
Poitier overcame an impoverished background in the Bahamas and a thick island accent to rise to the top of his profession at a time when prominent roles for Black actors were rare. He won the Oscar for 1963′s “Lilies of the Field,” in which he played an itinerant laborer who helps a group of White nuns build a chapel.
Many of his best-known films explored racial tensions as Americans were grappling with social changes wrought by the civil rights movement. In 1967 alone, he appeared as a Philadelphia detective fighting bigotry in small-town Mississippi in “In the Heat of the Night” and a doctor who wins over his White fiancée’s skeptical parents in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”
In the late 90s I used to visit with an older lady who loved Sidney Poitier. I would rent VHS tapes of his movies from the library and together we watched Lillies of The Valley, To Sir with Love, A Patch of Blue and more. He was such a talented and versatile actor and it was easy to see why she loved him. I asked my friend Karen for a quote about Sidney’s passing. She wrote “My father grew up in the segregated south. He recalls the first time he saw Sidney Poitier on the movie screen. During this time the only time you saw a black person in the movies was if they were playing the help or singing and dancing. Seeing Sidney Poitier playing a serious actor made him stand a little taller. He wasn’t playing a stereotype. That meant a-lot to my father.” Sir Sidney was one of the last great movie stars of his generation and he will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.
Rest in power, dear sir. You lived long, you lived full, you lived well…may the ancestors receive you with singing.
Oh wow. Beautiful comment. May they.
ICON REST IN POWER.
So sorry to hear this. A true legend.
In The Heat Of The Night is still as fresh and tough as the day it was made—and his Virgil Tibbs was brilliant. RIP, legendary sir.
“They call me Mr Tibbs.” Gave me chills the first time, and now. Extraordinary artist.
A long life, well lived, but still very sad to lose such talent…
Well done, Thy Good and Faithful Servant. Sleep on. You would be sorely missed. RIP.
I’ll never forget seeing this amazing man in To Sir with Love. If you have never seen it it is essential viewing in my opinion. The quiet grace and charm he brought to the part was illuminating and transformative. Rest in power kind Sir, the world will never see your like again.
Great movie, great song and a great man.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV1qmmMwc9M
One of my all time favorites! That was my father-daughter dance song at my wedding.
Years ago I met him at an Amnesty International event. He was beautiful on screen but absolutely stunning in real life. My heart skipped a beat or two.
He was a great actor, director and activist. Rest in Peace.
I absolutely loved “To sir, with love” and “Guess who’s coming to dinner”…he was such a legend and so very talented.
Oh, no! He was truly one of the Greatest. A legend and an icon!
Rest in peace and thank you for what you’ve giving us!
I worked with his Aunt for a while. She pronounced the last name “Poy-teer.” She was sweet and strong and talked about him a lot. The whole family was so proud of him and everything he did. I pray his passing was gentle – an incredible actor and a good man.
I’m so sad. RIP
I loved him from childhood. What an amazing gift he was for us all.
Such an elegant actor and a wonderful human, may he rest in power.
RIP. One of my all time favorite actors. A true legend and “movie star.” 🙏🏼 for his family.
in addition to all of his legendary roles, I recommend A Warm December, it is like a James Bond audition that turns into a romance
to sir with love, indeed. rest in power sir.
Omg. This year is burying the greats. Non replaceable icons. History making artists. Beloved entertainers. My heart has been touched and moved.
Such a beautiful man, inside and out. May he rest in peace.
I met him at Atlantis Bahamas years ago, he was soooooo nice. RIP Sir.