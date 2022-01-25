“Holly Madison has some really awful stories about her time with Hugh Hefner” links

Holly Madison has a lot to say about her time with Hugh Hefner. [Buzzfeed]

Here’s the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. [Pajiba]

Would you like to see the Dior men’s show? [OMG Blog]

Margot Robbie went to the Chanel show at PFW. [JustJared]

Rihanna is committed to bare legs in January. [GFY]

Julianne Moore is helping Kristen Stewart’s Oscar campaign. [LaineyGossip]

First look at the Tiger King thing, Joe vs. Carole. [Towleroad]

Jennifer Lopez is still wearing too many necklaces! [Tom & Lorenzo]

More details about Garrett Hedlund’s arrest. [Dlisted]

Evan Rachel Wood details Marilyn Manson’s abuse. [Jezebel]

Wow, RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen sounds like a monster. [Starcasm]