A hydrating eye gel, a cleaner to revitalize your sink and cuticle oil



From CB: The Keurig under-machine k-cup drawer is excellent! It was just what I needed to store k-cups. It doesn’t rattle when the machine is running and it came fully assembled. I also wanted to recommend the Kitchen Mama can opener. I’ve had it for a few months now and it’s so easy to use I take it for granted. The only issue is that it’s not always obvious when it’s finished. Here are some more things on Amazon Hecate and I are looking at.

A hydrating eye gel with hyaluronic acid



From CB: This quick-absorbing hydrating gel and eye cream from trusted brand Cetaphil is formulated with hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamins. It has over 33,400 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin and that it works well to reduce both under eye circles and crow’s feet. “I was having some serious redness and flaking skin around my eyes. I saw results within hours.” “The dark circles under my eyes have lightened considerably and crows feet are less noticeable too! I highly recommend this product.” “After only about 3 days of use, I was shocked to see a lasting difference in the appearance of my laugh lines and crow’s feet.”

Anti-aging night serum capsules with retinol



From CB: These anti-aging night serum capsules from ROC have retinol and antioxidants. They’re currently on sale for $21, which is 36% off the regular price. You get 30 capsules for this price. With similar products half a capsule is plenty for one application. These have almost 11,400 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Reviewers say they really work to fade scarring and fine lines. “My skin was noticeably smoother and fine lines were less visible within the first week.” “This has become my favorite serum!! I noticed a huge change in my skin over the last few weeks. My acne scarring & texture is almost completely faded, my skin is baby soft & overall just looks healthier!”

A cleaner to make your sink look like new



From CB: Hope’s perfect sink cleaner and polish is suitable for all types of sinks including stainless steel, granite, quartz, porcelain and more. It has over 10,700 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Plus it’s under $4! People say it works so well they regret not buying it sooner. The before and after photos are impressive. “Five minutes following application of the product with a sponge, a bit of a scrub, and quick rinse, it looks new.” “I used this on my old scratched, water spot filled, stained up stainless kitchen sink. It cleaned that old sink and made it shine.” “Hope’s Perfect Sink successfully changed my 20-year-old white Americast sink from perpetually dingy to almost-always bright.”

A cuticle oil for stronger nails



From CB: I keep a bottle of CND Solar Oil at my desk and apply it a few times a week. My cuticles are always soft and my nails are strong and grow fast. This cuticle oil has over 18,300 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s $8.50 for .25 ounces which lasts a long time. Users say it really strengthens weak and peeling nails. “My nails were dry and brittle so I’d end up with one breaking and then have to cut them all back in order to have them the same length. This oil has ended all of that. Now I have to cut them back because they seem to be growing faster. I haven’t had a nail split since the day I started using this oil. I” “I keep it at my desk and apply it throughout the day. I’ve never had healthier nails and cuticles.”

A large microwavable heating and cooling pad for cramps and pain



From Hecate: I bought something like this for my daughter on Etsy for her cramps. It really helps because it uses heat and weight to soothe. This pad is 14”x5.5”, so it will fit well on your neck, across your lap or wrapped around your thigh or arm. It’s filled with flaxseed and buckwheat. It can either be microwaved or put in the freezer for a cooling pad. It can also be used for migraines. This pad has 4.4 stars, almost 550 reviews and an A from Fakespot. There’s another version with lavender seeds, also for $25. Reviewers say to monitor how much time you microwave it, “The package suggested warming in the microwave for 2 minutes, but I only did 1 1/2 minutes and it was perfect.” It’s best to start low because the seeds can pop if it’s too long. Other reviewers said the heat lasts for a long time, “I have only used it with heat and the heat lasts a significant amount of time unlike other pads whose heat quickly dispels.” The cover is machine washable too.

Vegan tattoo aftercare for vibrant, longer-lasting tattoos



From Hecate: I’ve been seeing a lot of ads for how treating a tattoo can affect the way it looks. I never knew why that was important, until I saw some tatts that hadn’t been taken care of. This Hustle butter is 100% vegan with no petroleum. You can buy one ounce for $15 or five ounces for $22. It’s not only safe to use right after getting a tattoo, it can rejuvenate older tattoos. It’s really popular, earning 4.7 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed with over 2,700 reviews. This reviewer had multiple tattoos before they started using it, “I decided to wait and write a review after the healing process for a new tattoo and let me start by saying this stuff is amazing!!!!” Because there’s no petroleum, it doesn’t stain clothing or feel greasy, “this stuff is the best. It’s all natural, smells amazing, doesn’t stain. It’s not really greasy but it does have a smooth, thin, somewhat naturally oily feel to it, but in a good way.” A lot of customers started with the one ounce to try the balm and decided to get the five ounces because they liked it so much, which is a good endorsement. There are some customer photos to show how well it works too.

Bluetooth headphones for working out



From Hecate: My headphones just crapped out on me this morning. The left side isn’t playing so only the right side of my body is motivated to exercise. I have a Fitbit Ionic watch that plays my music and they have their own headphones, but they cost $99. Not all wireless earphones work with the watch, mainly so they can get you to buy their very expensive ones. The Anker ones I got two years ago are no longer available. I’m going to try these Optium headphones. They are the right price, coming in at $26-$27 depending on which color you select – black, blue or pink. They are bluetooth 5.1 with over the ear hooks, which I prefer to the in-ear kind. I always feel like those are falling out when I run. These have the controls on the earpiece. Also, bonus – they are noise canceling. These have almost 10,000 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. Customers who used them with their phones said they connected very easily. A lot of customers said the noise canceling really worked, “Noise cancellation and sound quality are its biggest selling point to me. To be honest, it exceeded my expectations.” Others confirmed the fit was perfect for running, “These fit snugly around my ear and stay in place without any adjustment needed over the course of my several mile run.” The biggest drawback seems to be the battery life is only okay, about 10-12 hours. So it will get you through the week, but you need to be good about charging it. It does, however, have a low battery warning, which my Ankers didn’t (the Fitbit Flyers do) and I really appreciated that feature.

