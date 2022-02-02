“The trailer for ‘After Yang’ is out and it looks so great” links
  • February 02, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

After Yang looks soooo good. The thing about robot/android stories is that I honestly believe that humans can’t help but anthropomorphize. It’s built into our DNA. [OMG Blog]
How to be an ally during Black History Month. [Gawker]
Lady Gaga was born in the year of the Tiger? Hm. [LaineyGossip]
Yes, Jake Johnson & Zooey Deschanel had incredible chemistry together. [Just Jared]
A fascinating piece of Oscar campaigning history. [Pajiba]
The Alexandre Vauthier collection is very celeb-friendly. [Go Fug Yourself]
I would love to spend some time in Key West. [Towleroad]
RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin talks about her husband’s two-year affair. [Starcasm]
Ciara is on vacation and it looks really nice. [Egotastic]
What’s life in Ukraine like with an impending Russian invasion? [Buzzfeed]

  1. girl_ninja says:
    February 2, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    After Yang does look incredible and Colin Farrell looks great. He is aging like a fine chianti.

  2. L4Frimaire says:
    February 2, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    I like sci fi films and this looks interesting, but a little confusing. I like Colin Farrel ( especially in the Lobster), and Jodie Turner Smith. She just has this way of looking amazing on film, like I can’t get enough of her face.

  3. Sonia says:
    February 2, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    Oh, Jodie is in that? Hopefully her acting has improved, I’ve never been impressed with her in anything.

    There was a movie with Michael B. Jordan last year where she was particularly bad, but so was the entire movie.

  4. CC says:
    February 2, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    Happy Groundhog Day!

