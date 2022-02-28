Marlee Matlin and the cast of CODA won big at the SAG Awards

Embed from Getty Images
It was a joy to have so many interpreters on the red carpet and during the ceremony at the SAGs. There were ASL interpreters for the CODA cast and Korean interpreters for the Squid Game cast. This means more excellent entertainment now that the market has been proven for films in other languages.

It looks like CODA is now head to head with Power of the Dog in the Best Picture race! CODA won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in film last night, and you may remember that Power of the Dog took home the Golden Globe. Troy Kotsur won for Male Supporting Actor and he also might be the one to beat at the Oscars. You can see their acceptance speech below. I love how they all signed, including Emilia Jones. Marlee taught everyone how to sign “I love you” and it was so cool how the audience was clapping in sign language. I saw Benedict Cumberbatch clap again in sign at the end of the ceremony! Marlee is wearing Lafayette 148 and Emilia is Givenchy.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I’m including some stragglers here. Kirsten Dunst was in Erdem, in an off the shoulder sparkling red ruffled gown. I loved how her fiance Jesse Plemons was staring at her adoringly and trying not to touch her butt during their red carpet interview.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal was in The Row. This dress is kind of a snooze but it goes with her no nonsense vibe.

Embed from Getty Images

Faith Hill had on Christian Dior. This dress is lovely, but her styling needs some touches. Someone should have run a brush through her hair.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Here’s the cast of CODA winning!

21 Responses to “Marlee Matlin and the cast of CODA won big at the SAG Awards”

  1. Erica says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Marlee is a stunner!

  2. Becks1 says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Maggie’s dress aged her about 20 years or more. It’s just so matronly. Her makeup was lovely though (Daniel Martin did it and posted a pic on his IG of her face up close and she really looked beautiful, not overdone at all.)

    I’m excited for Coda, another I haven’t seen yet but definitely want to!

  3. Seaflower says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Well deserved win for Coda

  4. Ameara says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:28 am

    I haven’t seen CODA but their speech was beautiful.

  5. Harper says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:28 am

    I thought CODA was good but not great, however the cast was superb so I am glad they got their moment. I thought the film itself was slightly cliche and it didn’t stick with me like Power of the Dog.

  6. Lightpurple says:
    February 28, 2022 at 8:30 am

    I loved CODA. This award is well deserved. Emilia Jones deserves more recognition. And Marlee has been luminous throughout this Oscar campaign.

  7. Julia K says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Faith Hill looks really good. Looked up her age; 54!! Flat tummy after 3 kids too. Good genes or lots of exercise?

  8. Lena says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:19 am

    Saw CODA this past weekend and loved it Emilia was terrific as the lead but don’t see CODA overcoming power of the dog as the favorite to win best picture. Maybe Troy will win best supporting actor over Kodi, I don’t know they were equally as good.

  9. TIFFANY says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:22 am

    Did Tim McGraw only tan his face or is that the farmers tan?

    His face and hands really throw me off.

  10. Case says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:29 am

    Was really happy CODA won big! I absolutely love the SAGs — must feel great for actors to get this honor from their peers.

    Did anyone else think Faith Hill seemed drunk or high or something while presenting? She was acting really strange and had a hard time not giggling.

  11. lucy2 says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Everyone looks good here, though I would not have recognized Faith Hill, I always picture her as blonde.
    Marlee looks completely amazing. She gets more and more beautiful!

  12. tuille says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I saw CODA a couple of months ago & thought it was OK, not great. Emilia was good but Marlee’s always bugged me with overdone facial expressions, better suited to stage than film. She tends to frown or scowl to show emotions

  13. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    February 28, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Coda was incredible and so was The Power of Dogs.

  14. Margot says:
    February 28, 2022 at 11:21 am

    I liked Coda a lot. Slept through much of Power of the Dog this weekend so feel like I can’t compare them fairly, but I wasn’t really liking Ben Batch’s performance. Not subtle.

  15. Paisley25 says:
    February 28, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    Also thought CODA was good but not great. The brother’s storyline interested me the most and I wish the movie was centered around him instead of the singing sister.

