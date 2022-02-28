Marlee Matlin and the cast of CODA won big at the SAG Awards

Embed from Getty Images

It was a joy to have so many interpreters on the red carpet and during the ceremony at the SAGs. There were ASL interpreters for the CODA cast and Korean interpreters for the Squid Game cast. This means more excellent entertainment now that the market has been proven for films in other languages.

It looks like CODA is now head to head with Power of the Dog in the Best Picture race! CODA won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in film last night, and you may remember that Power of the Dog took home the Golden Globe. Troy Kotsur won for Male Supporting Actor and he also might be the one to beat at the Oscars. You can see their acceptance speech below. I love how they all signed, including Emilia Jones. Marlee taught everyone how to sign “I love you” and it was so cool how the audience was clapping in sign language. I saw Benedict Cumberbatch clap again in sign at the end of the ceremony! Marlee is wearing Lafayette 148 and Emilia is Givenchy.

I’m including some stragglers here. Kirsten Dunst was in Erdem, in an off the shoulder sparkling red ruffled gown. I loved how her fiance Jesse Plemons was staring at her adoringly and trying not to touch her butt during their red carpet interview.

Maggie Gyllenhaal was in The Row. This dress is kind of a snooze but it goes with her no nonsense vibe.

Faith Hill had on Christian Dior. This dress is lovely, but her styling needs some touches. Someone should have run a brush through her hair.

Here’s the cast of CODA winning!

