Queen Elizabeth decided that Windsor Castle will be her ‘forever home’

Over the weekend, Roya Nikkah at the Times had a big exclusive, and one which made Queen Elizabeth sound like an elderly dog who had been adopted by a family in the country. Nikkah’s tweet: “The Queen will never live again at Buckingham Palace, her main residence for seven decades. Her Majesty has decided to make Windsor Castle her forever home and will do her future official engagements ‘predominantly’ from Windsor.” We’re talking about a 95-year-old woman’s “forever home” huh. Anyway, most of this was known or assumed already – a years-long renovation of Buckingham Palace is currently taking place, which was one of the reasons why QEII moved to Windsor in the first place. The other reason was the pandemic, and it was easier for staff and security to create a protective bubble around the Queen in Windsor. In any case, Windsor is where she’ll spend her final months/years.
The Queen will never live again at Buckingham Palace, making Windsor Castle her permanent home and main official residence. It is understood the monarch, 95, who has lived at the palace for most of her 70-year reign, has come to prefer life at the castle, where she has spent much of the past two years since leaving London to isolate with the Duke of Edinburgh at the start of the pandemic. Windsor was previously only the Queen’s weekend home and her residence for Easter and Royal Ascot week in June.
It means the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to be the next members of the royal family to take up residence at Buckingham Palace as King and Queen Consort.
For most of her record-breaking reign, the Queen has acknowledged that conducting the sovereign’s business from Buckingham Palace has been important symbolically and for the smooth running of affairs of state. But as her 96th birthday approaches, and having successfully “worked from home” at Windsor for two years, like many of her subjects she has now chosen a different work-life balance for the future.
Buckingham Palace, which has been the official London residence of British sovereigns since 1837, is midway through a ten-year, £369 million reservicing programme. The Queen originally planned only to temporarily move out of her private apartments, and relocate to another part of the palace while her quarters were renovated. After the refurbishment began, a senior royal official said: “The Queen, as you know, is immensely pragmatic and she wants to stay in the palace and she said: ‘Let me know where you would like me to go’ and she’ll go wherever she agrees is appropriate.”
But the monarch has changed her mind, now feeling more comfortable at the castle where she lived with Prince Philip until his death last April. She will return to London for occasional engagements, but is not thought to have spent a night at the palace since March 2020. A royal source said: “The reservicing does not end until 2027. While ongoing, it is not really a place to stay long-term.”
Senior royal sources also say the Queen, who recently recovered from Covid and has admitted to mobility issues, will “predominantly” undertake future engagements at Windsor, to reduce her travel. During a meeting at the castle last month with the incoming and outgoing defence services secretaries, the Queen was seen leaning on her walking stick and told her visitors: “As you can see, I can’t move.”
Courtiers say that while the Queen will now carefully pace herself with a combination of virtual and in-person engagements mostly at Windsor, she will be “visible” throughout the four-day national celebrations in June marking her Platinum Jubilee. “She will want to take part,” said an aide. Buckingham Palace will be at the heart of festivities, with the Queen and core members of her family set to appear on the balcony on June 2 for her official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour and at the “Platinum Party at the Palace” on June 4.
I agree that if the Queen doesn’t want to move around between Windsor Castle and BP, she shouldn’t have to. It’s a little bit funny that everyone now has to make the trek to Windsor though – you could argue that BP was important simply because it was much more convenient for everyone else, and it was symbolically at the center of life in London. But it can’t be helped, especially with the years-long renovation.
Interestingly enough, Nikkah also reports that the Queen will keep up some of her “seasonal” movements this year, meaning she plans to go to Balmoral this summer, and she likely plans to go to Sandringham for Christmas, and into 2023. But after all of that careful Jubbly planning, it now looks like the Queen probably won’t attend many Jubbly events. They’ll be lucky to prop her up on the balcony.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Could it be that she wants to spend time with her favorite son now that she is in her sundown stage? The new Queens drama is no longer her issue but Charles
Their statement makes her sound morose. My gosh, she must really be feeling like the end is near OR that she is no longer in charge. She has always maintained that she would be TQ until her death. With coronavirus slowing her down and the death of PP, it sounds like she has emotionally given up, but I don’t know how expansive the renovations are.
Though it’s not like WC is a dump by any means.
She’s always liked Windsor better than Buckingham Palace, apparently. BP is more of an office building than a home and if the Charles regency is in full swing (and it looks like it is) then it makes sense for her to just stay in Windsor where she is only half an hour from London if needed. No need for her to go back to living at the office any more.
Also – I read that the renos are major and due to go on until 2027 so maybe the hammering and dust are driving her out?
Maybe PC’s plan is to have the renovation focus on turning BP into more of a museum. They should be making plans to recoup that 369 million somehow.
@Equality, I hope that’s true. It would make so much sense on every level. Charles has been saying since forever that he never wanted to live in BP, that he wanted to remain in CH after he became King.
There was an article recently which stated that “of course Charles will live in BP when it’s time!” but imo that was simply Charles pacifying his mother and that once she’s gone, he’ll stay planted at CH.
I’d be curious to know how much they make with the tours. I’ve been to Kensington and Windsor, but never Buckingham Palace.
It’s only open for 10 weeks in the summer and a few other dates throughout the year (my guess is when the queen is in Sandringham for christmas or something) so I am sure opening it full-time to tours would bring in $$$, especially if they open the private family apartments and treat them as a museum to QEII.
At her age, I would live wherever I was most comfortable. Obviously,I don’t expect she has many more years left due to age but, also, failing health, loss of her spouse, and the last two years have seen seismic changes in her family and the world. She may simply be tired and prepared to die.
The Queen had been put out to pasture.
Pretty much.. there’s a picture of her meeting with Justin Trudeau today & she looks soo frail.
That’s sure what it sounds like, isn’t it? She’ll stay at Windsor Castle and do some virtual and some in-person events and she will be “visible” during the jubilee and that’s about it.
I mean she’s 96, I can’t begrudge her for refusing to go back and forth from BP to Windsor every week or whatever, but yeah, she’s definitely being put out to pasture.
I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit this here, because I *promise* I’m not a callous person IRL! But when I first saw this headline yesterday, I texted it to my friend with the caption “stick a fork in her.”
It feels like they’re using the BP renovations as sort of an excuse…obviously they’ll cause disruptions, but it’s not as if they couldn’t have worked around it to keep Liz comfortable and have at least one presentable room for guests to come to be knighted or whatever.
She’s ready, imo, and she’s made her decision as to where she wants to live out the remainder of her days. JMO
And even though she’s a terrible person, I really do hope she finds some peace.
The first thing I thought was if they’re admitting she’s staying put at Windsor from now on, she’s not doing great and they’re doing everything they can to keep her going until the Jubbly. Once that’s done, I’d be surprised if she makes it through the end of the year. And I’m like you, I’m not callous mostly.
I’m not sure of the point being made. The queen has lived at Windsor for 2 years and will continue to live there. Noted.
I bet they have a cardboard image of the queen that they’ll prop up in a window.
Queen made her wishes known or what she was told her wishes were known about her dear daughter in law Camilla the emotional support dog and now her services are no longer required, so it’s off to the country for her full stop.
They’re managing expectations now after all of the splashy Jubbly promotion. It really feels like they’re just praying she lives that long.
Also this: “The reservicing does not end until 2027. While ongoing, it is not really a place to stay long-term.” Perfect excuse for Charles to avoid moving in once he’s king. He can proceed with his museum plans & let visitors tour the former private quarters of the UK’s longest reigning monarch. He hopes he’ll be praised as innovative & recouping the cost of renovations.
Everything is going to shit this is so funny. I love watching it crumble😭
Hasn’t Windsor always been her “home” anyway? I don’t know…she’s 95. If Windsor Is her happy place, so be it. It’s sort of akin to the rest of us little people working from home, who can. 🤣 I imagine the long-range plan is to get Charles ensconced in Buckingham Palace once the renovations are done, in preparation for the inevitable.
Goodness. They make it sound like a castle is a downgrade (or in this case, possibly a hospice) from a palace.
Does she mean she’ll be buried there? When I hear “forever home” I either think of her death or a shelter dog getting the home of its dreams. Weird phrasing.
BP has never been her home. It’s where she lived during the week to work. Windsor has been what she considered home. I’m sure she’s more than pleased to make it official—even though she’s already been there for 2 years.
BP should totally be open more. They started the summer openings to cover the cost of repairing Windsor castle after the ‘92 fire and then kept on. Making it a museum would be brilliant and a huge money maker. The summer tours are VERY popular and there’s always a new exhibit.