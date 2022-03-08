“Ricky Schroder threw a mask-mandate tantrum at the Eisenhower museum” links

Ricky Schroder threw a tantrum about mask mandates at the Dwight Eisenhower presidential museum?? Ricky lost his sh-t on a security guard. [Dlisted]

The Louis Vuitton show attendees didn’t actually look awful? That being said, the LV shoes were a complete mess. [LaineyGossip]

The new poster for Jordan Peele’s Nope is upsetting! [OMG Blog]

Kristen Stewart’s fiancee Dylan Meyer was Kristen’s date at the Oscar nominees luncheon yesterday. They’re so cute. [JustJared]

I’m not upset about Ukrainian war memes, mostly because I think people are confused about what constitutes political propaganda. [Pajiba]

I don’t really understand Charlie XCX’s outfit here. [GFY]

Kanye West shared a poem about divorce. [Buzzfeed]

The US might act alone to ban Russian oil imports. [Towleroad]

I have never seen a Schiaparelli piece and thought “wow, that’s stunning and I would love to own that.” This collection is a mess. [Tom & Lorenzo]

RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby did what to whom? [Starcasm]

Andrew Cuomo says he’s the victim of cancel culture. Sigh… [Jezebel]

While traveling with the freedom convoy, maskless Ricky Schroder was denied entry into the Dwight D. Eisenhower museum and called the security guard a “Nazi” for enforcing “evil federal government” mask rules. pic.twitter.com/XTcqwEfijQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 6, 2022