Queen Elizabeth is ‘not someone who directly enjoys the limelight,’ weird!

After Queen Elizabeth met Justin Trudeau in person this week, the royal commentators were in a tizzy because clearly this means that Operation Jubbly is a go. For months, everything has been centered around the Jubbly and who will steal the Queen’s Jubbly thunder and who will visit for the Jubbly and how the Jubbly must not be changed whatsoever. Phil Dampier told the Mail that the Queen’s recovery “gives hope that she will be able to fully enjoy her Platinum Jubilee celebrations later in the year.” Meaning, they’re going to make the Queen trot out constantly over the course of a week to prove that she’s enjoying her big party, which she is throwing for herself and demanding that everyone celebrate with her. Speaking of, a royal insider wants us to know that the Queen doesn’t enjoy the limelight. Huh!

Queen Elizabeth may be one of the most famous people in the world, but a royal insider says that the monarch isn’t someone who “directly enjoys the limelight.” The monarch, 95, is currently on the mend after testing positive for COVID last month — and she’s gearing up for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, a long weekend of public events marking her 70th year on the throne. “She’s not someone who directly enjoys the limelight, but she recognizes these anniversaries are moments for people and communities to come together,” the insider says in this week’s issue. The occasion also serves another purpose on behalf of much of the world. “It is a big thank-you moment,” adds the insider. The planned festivities include Trooping the Colour (the annual public celebration of the Queen’s birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called “Platinum Party at the Palace,” the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. A giant slide will also be installed at the Tower of London as part of an impressive floral display, and a carnival featuring 5,000 performers and a dragon float the size of an iconic red bus will be held in London. “The celebrations embody the emotional and spiritual elements of the monarchy and what it means to peoples’ hearts,” says royal historian Robert Lacey. “People feel them as milestones in their own lives too.”

[From People]

I often wonder how different QEII’s reign would have been if she had approached the crown as, you know, a job she could enjoy and work to excel at. As opposed to grim determination to simply get through it until the bitter end. It’s like no one told her “some people enjoy a life of service and they don’t live in taxpayer-funded castles and palaces.” And if she’s not someone who enjoys the limelight, why does everyone obsessively concern themselves with “never overshadowing the Queen”? If she doesn’t enjoy the limelight, she must enjoy being overshadowed, right? She must enjoy fading to the background and allowing space for other people to get attention? Oh, wait.