Queen Elizabeth is ‘not someone who directly enjoys the limelight,’ weird!

After Queen Elizabeth met Justin Trudeau in person this week, the royal commentators were in a tizzy because clearly this means that Operation Jubbly is a go. For months, everything has been centered around the Jubbly and who will steal the Queen’s Jubbly thunder and who will visit for the Jubbly and how the Jubbly must not be changed whatsoever. Phil Dampier told the Mail that the Queen’s recovery “gives hope that she will be able to fully enjoy her Platinum Jubilee celebrations later in the year.” Meaning, they’re going to make the Queen trot out constantly over the course of a week to prove that she’s enjoying her big party, which she is throwing for herself and demanding that everyone celebrate with her. Speaking of, a royal insider wants us to know that the Queen doesn’t enjoy the limelight. Huh!
Queen Elizabeth may be one of the most famous people in the world, but a royal insider says that the monarch isn’t someone who “directly enjoys the limelight.” The monarch, 95, is currently on the mend after testing positive for COVID last month — and she’s gearing up for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, a long weekend of public events marking her 70th year on the throne.
“She’s not someone who directly enjoys the limelight, but she recognizes these anniversaries are moments for people and communities to come together,” the insider says in this week’s issue.
The occasion also serves another purpose on behalf of much of the world. “It is a big thank-you moment,” adds the insider.
The planned festivities include Trooping the Colour (the annual public celebration of the Queen’s birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called “Platinum Party at the Palace,” the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
A giant slide will also be installed at the Tower of London as part of an impressive floral display, and a carnival featuring 5,000 performers and a dragon float the size of an iconic red bus will be held in London.
“The celebrations embody the emotional and spiritual elements of the monarchy and what it means to peoples’ hearts,” says royal historian Robert Lacey. “People feel them as milestones in their own lives too.”
I often wonder how different QEII’s reign would have been if she had approached the crown as, you know, a job she could enjoy and work to excel at. As opposed to grim determination to simply get through it until the bitter end. It’s like no one told her “some people enjoy a life of service and they don’t live in taxpayer-funded castles and palaces.” And if she’s not someone who enjoys the limelight, why does everyone obsessively concern themselves with “never overshadowing the Queen”? If she doesn’t enjoy the limelight, she must enjoy being overshadowed, right? She must enjoy fading to the background and allowing space for other people to get attention? Oh, wait.
I don’t enjoy the spotlight but let’s throw a multi million dollar party in my name and have constant parades in my honor.
also remember Kate is shy guys. 🙄
Just ignore that there’s a crap load of issues in the Uk and enjoy celebrating ME using your money that you don’t have.
If this were really true the Queen would downsize the whole spectacle of the Jubby but they haven’t/won’t.
I hope it rains on their parade literally the whole weekend.
Yes, yet another round of cognitive dissonance olympics from these people
IKR??
“It is a big thank-you moment,” adds the insider. Who is thanking whom? Why thank Ol’ Lizzie for living so long and being little more than a well-kept, pampered poodle who is trotted out for “show days”. What does she, or any of them for that matter, actually *do* that’s worthy of the tens/hundreds of millions of pounds they amass (as “salary” and personal wealth from dubious sources/means),
The Queen is thanking herself for living this long with a huge massively expensive party that she is making everyone participate in. But sure, she doesn’t enjoy the limelight.
I wondered about who was thanking whom, as well. She ought to be thanking her ‘subjects’ for allowing her & her family to live in such splendor for so long.
That’s why the article says she doesn’t “directly” enjoy the limelight – obviously, she indirectly enjoys it.
A giant slide? See? Kate did learn something on her fact finding mission to Denmark. Slides are fun!
Kate: She’s Not Just a Fashion Icon, She IS – Slide. Force. Recon!
Cue the triple-breasted uniform. (It’s one more row of buttons than double-breasted.)
I mean, this assessment doesn’t strike me as that far off, tbh. I can believe that she doesn’t enjoy the limelight DIRECTLY, but I will fight anyone who tries to tell me she hasn’t thoroughly enjoyed the comfort, deference and influence that came with it. Just look how many times she bent the actual laws of the land to benefit herself, and how obviously jealous of and threatened by Diana and then Meghan they (her inclusive) all were, and it’s clear. She may be an introvert who hates being gawked at, but she’s also just an envious influencer at heart.
That last argument has little to do with her and more with the position and the institution. I mean, she reigns. She is THE Queen. Everything by nature will revolve around her, just like it did for every ruler in history. She was born into her position, she didn’t campaign for it.
Wasn’t there a rumor recently that the Queen had died? Viewed in this way, it would be true, albeit cynical.
Given her current health issues, if she didn’t like the limelight she would not have agreed to these Jubbly celebrations. If she didn’t enjoy the limelight she would have cancelled Trooping in the last two years.
The queen enjoys being the queen or she would have turned it over to Charles, without abdicating, twenty years ago.
I wonder how much the tickets to any of these events will cost and how many of the Queen’s “subjects” will be able to enjoy any of it. I’m curious to see also if the environmental activist PC keeps up the Trooping celebration involving fly-overs with environmentally unsound colored exhaust.
I fail to see just how the Epsom Derby is linked to someone’s jubilee celebrations, other than that’s what she goes to every year on that weekend. It’s a stretch to include that as part of the jubilee. Although then again, I guess they consider that part of her job??? Part of that service she does for the nation & Commonwealth?
She may not enjoy the limelight but you can see that she enjoys the company of good looking, dapper, smooth younger men. 😉 .
But the truth is that it is not the Sussexes that will steal her Jubilee thunder or any of those other things, the fact is that the Ukraine disaster caused by lunatic Putin already has stolen it.
The woman essentially gave up her youth to serve her country & has dedicated 70+ years …Let her have her spotlight,it’s not an “Everyday thing”.jeez!
Has she served or mostly been served?
She became queen at 25. She knew she was going to be Queen from age 12. She was immensely prepared for this. It’s not like she planned to become some great artist and was 8th in line, and then a plane crash randomly took down the previous 7 and she had to step up.
She’s never sacrificed anything. Plenty of her family have had to sacrifice for her, though. Meanwhile, it takes her days and weeks to acknowledge national disasters (Aberfan, Diana, etc), she allows her family to be as racist as they want and won’t follow anti-discrimination laws, and tries to use State Poverty funds for her palaces.
She gets the spotlight every single day. Every opening of Parliament she did. Every Christmas speech. Every birthday and flypast and Jubilee.
@C: “She never sacrificed anything”? How dare you say that? Why, just the tiaras she was forced to wear alone, the fabulous stolen jewels she wears in broad daylight, the golden pianos, the bowing and curtsies, etc… my God, hasn’t this woman suffered enough? Living a life of luxury, being waited on hand and foot: now THAT’S “service” to one’s country (or something). I give up, this whole thing is such an Orwellian grift.
What did she give up? I’m serious. It’s not like she was particularly talented, nor intelligent, nor charming, nor even very beautiful. What would she have achieved that she would have lost had she not been the queen? It seems to me being queen gave her far more of everything she would have had normally, particularly since as an individual ,she has always been barely mediocre. She didn’t even give up privacy, because she ascended in a time where she was protected on all sides, a situation that has continued to this day.
It is the only life she has known. She was once asked what she would have liked to do if she was not Queen, and she said breed horses, which is something that she already does.
I don’t think she should be criticised too much she is from another age. She is very elderly now and needs to pass on more of her duties to her family. I doubt if she will attend another Commonwealth service at the Abbey, she is clearly having difficulty walking and sitting and not having access to the bathroom for ages at her time of life is problematic. She needs to put her feet up. Her main goal has been to keep the succession going, which is why she had to throw her preferred grandson under the bus to keep Billy happy.
Adorable, we all lose our youth, but I wouldn’t say Elizabeth “sacrificed” her youth for her position. If anything, she and her family benefited greatly by all that was given to her because of a stroke of luck.