"Chris Pine looks like a sexy wolf somehow, the beard is really working" links
  • March 11, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Chris Pine looks like walking sex in these photos. [LaineyGossip]
OMG, this outfit on Megan Fox! What in God’s name is this. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rosanna Arquette’s husband of eight years filed for divorce. [Just Jared]
Samuel L. Jackson has been dethroned as the biggest swearer in Hollywood and Sam is not f–king happy about it. [Dlisted]
Henry Golding looks so hot in these photos! [RCFA]
Better Call Saul’s final season has a trailer. [Pajiba]
Blind item: sounds like Grimes has moved on to another guy? [Gawker]
Harry Hamlin got a job! [Towleroad]
Another gross food for Celebitchy to try. [Seriously OMG]
Madelaine Petsch worked Paris Fashion Week. [Egotastic]
People have got jokes about gas prices. [Buzzfeed]

33 Responses to ""Chris Pine looks like a sexy wolf somehow, the beard is really working" links"

  1. truthSF says:
    March 11, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    The only Chris I acknowledge out of “which Chris is the best Chris” convo!!😌😍 And he’s single now too?! Must mean I finally got a chance!!👰🏽😂😂🤣

    Reply
    • Yvette says:
      March 12, 2022 at 1:43 pm

      I love how he’s embracing aging, and his natural ‘hairiness,’ so well. He doesn’t color his gray hair unless a role calls for it. Sexy wolf indeed. 🙂

      Reply
  2. bettyrose says:
    March 11, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    Chris Pine = best Chris. When was Megan Fox known for her style?

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm

      I agree! I guess her BF dressed her in this outfit, I don’t know what to call it, it has so many layers.

      Reply
      • Jules says:
        March 12, 2022 at 10:46 am

        Best comment on gofugyourself- Are Megan Fox and Julia Fox related, because they seem to have the same taste in clothes and need for attention. Lol!

  3. jferber says:
    March 11, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    He does look good. I can’t lie. But I couldn’t date a man prettier than I am.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      March 11, 2022 at 1:28 pm

      Ha! I used to fall hard for the pretty boys. But the one I ended up with aged out of his prettiness into a scruffier look.

      Reply
  4. Meg says:
    March 11, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    LMAO blushed and laughed so hard at this headline, had a massive crush on chris pine for some time now-

    Reply
  5. Emma says:
    March 11, 2022 at 1:48 pm

    Never got the appeal of Chris Pine. Still don’t. He looks sad and grim.

    Henry Golding, though — so hot!

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      March 11, 2022 at 3:29 pm

      I don’t get the lust for hairy Pine, but that said he still edges out by a hair (pun intended) Chris Cap American as best Chris.

      But Henry Golding..omg. Total package

      Reply
    • Silent Star says:
      March 11, 2022 at 10:54 pm

      Ew, I’m not sure what you guys see in Chris Pine’s look! I think he looks really creepy. And I say this as a Chris Pine fan! Lol

      Actually I don’t mind the beard, but I don’t dig it in combination with the unkempt hair. Also not fond of the color of the outfit, which reminds me of sweat stains that wouldn’t wash out.

      I may have liked his look more if the clothing was more crisp (especially the cut of the pants) to offset the shaggy facial situation.

      I hope to see a better look on him soon. But hey, he can dress how he wants I guess!

      Reply
    • Joanna says:
      March 12, 2022 at 2:55 pm

      Yes! Henry can hit it 😂🤣

      Reply
  6. WestCoastBestCoast says:
    March 11, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Listen, I have long said “never trust a man with blue eyes” (in my experience they’re all insane; see Armie Hammer). And I like a rough looking guy, not a pretty guy.
    But I would break Chris Pine with this beard. Like break him BAD

    Reply
  7. BothSidesNow says:
    March 11, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Pine does look good with all of this facial hair!! I love a good beard!

    Reply
  8. SpankyB says:
    March 11, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    I’ll take one for the team and be the middle of a Chris Pine/Henry Golding sandwich. It’s the least I can do for you Celebitches.

    Reply
  9. Mrs. Smith says:
    March 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm

    I’m not really into this guy, but I think I understand Kaiser’s Diplo lust now. That wolf beard and unbuttoned shirt is… strangely intoxicating.

    Reply
  10. Normades says:
    March 11, 2022 at 3:23 pm

    Riverdale jumped the shark after season 2 (I still watch the musical and independent episodes though) but it keeps on going and I worry about them all. I have a soft spot for the entire cast. Madelaine looks amazing and I hope she’s living her best life.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    March 11, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    I just re watched some of the first Wonder Woman last night, and I had forgotten how hot he is. Now I remember.

    Reply
  12. The Recluse says:
    March 11, 2022 at 4:27 pm

    Pine definitely is more tuned into fashion than the other Chrises, although some are a little wonky. This is a good look for him.

    Reply
  13. Cortney says:
    March 11, 2022 at 4:37 pm

    What a messy article on justjared. Calling her Patricia throughout. 🤦🏼‍♀️

    Reply
  14. Nixie says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:06 pm

    Not another guy. Grimes is dating Chelsea Manning, allegedly. Apparently they’ve moved in together

    Reply
  15. Charfromdarock says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    All that and he can sing.

    Reply
  16. lena horne says:
    March 11, 2022 at 7:15 pm

    another sexy beast! more please.

    Reply
  17. Aries_Mira says:
    March 11, 2022 at 7:53 pm

    Chris Pine… Ummm, no. Just, no.

    Reply
  18. Ann says:
    March 11, 2022 at 11:12 pm

    A lot of beige going on.

    Reply
  19. Mary says:
    March 11, 2022 at 11:35 pm

    I am getting Nick Offerman vibes off Chris Pine, and I am here for it!

    Reply
  20. AppleCart says:
    March 12, 2022 at 8:36 am

    I don’t love the Chris Pine beard he is only 41. Seems to age him a lot with all that grey. At least he isn’t using Just for Men.

    Reply
  21. FHMom says:
    March 12, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    I guess nobody here is old enough to remember the 70’s? I was a kid then, and Chris is looking like a creepy, leisure suit wearing divorced dad on the make in these photos. He is not a bad looking guy, but this look is giving me PTSD. A big yuck from this 57 year old.

    Reply

