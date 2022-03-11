“Chris Pine looks like a sexy wolf somehow, the beard is really working” links

Chris Pine looks like walking sex in these photos. [LaineyGossip]
OMG, this outfit on Megan Fox! What in God’s name is this. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rosanna Arquette’s husband of eight years filed for divorce. [Just Jared]
Samuel L. Jackson has been dethroned as the biggest swearer in Hollywood and Sam is not f–king happy about it. [Dlisted]
Henry Golding looks so hot in these photos! [RCFA]
Better Call Saul’s final season has a trailer. [Pajiba]
Blind item: sounds like Grimes has moved on to another guy? [Gawker]
Harry Hamlin got a job! [Towleroad]
Another gross food for Celebitchy to try. [Seriously OMG]
Madelaine Petsch worked Paris Fashion Week. [Egotastic]
People have got jokes about gas prices. [Buzzfeed]
The only Chris I acknowledge out of “which Chris is the best Chris” convo!!😌😍 And he’s single now too?! Must mean I finally got a chance!!👰🏽😂😂🤣
I love how he’s embracing aging, and his natural ‘hairiness,’ so well. He doesn’t color his gray hair unless a role calls for it. Sexy wolf indeed. 🙂
Chris Pine = best Chris. When was Megan Fox known for her style?
I agree! I guess her BF dressed her in this outfit, I don’t know what to call it, it has so many layers.
Best comment on gofugyourself- Are Megan Fox and Julia Fox related, because they seem to have the same taste in clothes and need for attention. Lol!
He does look good. I can’t lie. But I couldn’t date a man prettier than I am.
Ha! I used to fall hard for the pretty boys. But the one I ended up with aged out of his prettiness into a scruffier look.
LMAO blushed and laughed so hard at this headline, had a massive crush on chris pine for some time now-
Never got the appeal of Chris Pine. Still don’t. He looks sad and grim.
Henry Golding, though — so hot!
I don’t get the lust for hairy Pine, but that said he still edges out by a hair (pun intended) Chris Cap American as best Chris.
But Henry Golding..omg. Total package
Henry Golding – oh yeah.
Ew, I’m not sure what you guys see in Chris Pine’s look! I think he looks really creepy. And I say this as a Chris Pine fan! Lol
Actually I don’t mind the beard, but I don’t dig it in combination with the unkempt hair. Also not fond of the color of the outfit, which reminds me of sweat stains that wouldn’t wash out.
I may have liked his look more if the clothing was more crisp (especially the cut of the pants) to offset the shaggy facial situation.
I hope to see a better look on him soon. But hey, he can dress how he wants I guess!
Yes! Henry can hit it 😂🤣
Listen, I have long said “never trust a man with blue eyes” (in my experience they’re all insane; see Armie Hammer). And I like a rough looking guy, not a pretty guy.
But I would break Chris Pine with this beard. Like break him BAD
Pine does look good with all of this facial hair!! I love a good beard!
I’ll take one for the team and be the middle of a Chris Pine/Henry Golding sandwich. It’s the least I can do for you Celebitches.
@Spanky
You’re a true team player!!!
@SpankyB–Your sacrifice is noted. How will we ever repay you? 🙂 🙂
Idk, I might to have to fight you for it! Lol
I’m not really into this guy, but I think I understand Kaiser’s Diplo lust now. That wolf beard and unbuttoned shirt is… strangely intoxicating.
Riverdale jumped the shark after season 2 (I still watch the musical and independent episodes though) but it keeps on going and I worry about them all. I have a soft spot for the entire cast. Madelaine looks amazing and I hope she’s living her best life.
I just re watched some of the first Wonder Woman last night, and I had forgotten how hot he is. Now I remember.
Pine definitely is more tuned into fashion than the other Chrises, although some are a little wonky. This is a good look for him.
What a messy article on justjared. Calling her Patricia throughout. 🤦🏼♀️
Not another guy. Grimes is dating Chelsea Manning, allegedly. Apparently they’ve moved in together
All that and he can sing.
another sexy beast! more please.
Chris Pine… Ummm, no. Just, no.
A lot of beige going on.
I am getting Nick Offerman vibes off Chris Pine, and I am here for it!
I don’t love the Chris Pine beard he is only 41. Seems to age him a lot with all that grey. At least he isn’t using Just for Men.
I guess nobody here is old enough to remember the 70’s? I was a kid then, and Chris is looking like a creepy, leisure suit wearing divorced dad on the make in these photos. He is not a bad looking guy, but this look is giving me PTSD. A big yuck from this 57 year old.
Yeah big yuck from me too!