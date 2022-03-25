Jan Moir: The Cambridges are ‘obsolete’ and their tour is a privileged, tone-deaf mess

Jan Moir is a hateful Daily Mail columnist who represents all that is wrong with the Daily Mail, and all that is wrong with the British tabloid establishment. But even Jan Moir can’t put a bow on the Keen Caribbean Disaster Tour. Moir’s latest column is “It’s not Kate and William’s fault but this tour has left me dying of embarrassment… and if the Duchess’s glue-gun grin gets any more fixed, someone is going to have to chisel it off when she gets home.” Ouch. Much like Dan Wootton, Moir can’t solely criticize William and Kate without mentioning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are literally just minding their own business in California. Still, there were some notable parts of this column.
Fearing for the monarchy: “Let’s face it , William and Kate’s Jamaican tour is a disaster. If this is the shape of things to come, one can only fear for the future of the monarchy itself. You can see the chronicle of its death foretold in every moment from the Trench Town bongo-bashing to emeralds and apologies at the governor’s dinner in Kingston: the speeches are squirming, the dutiful set pieces are a cringe, the optics are bad. White ultra-privileged royalty gamely watching the locals caper about and entertain them; later shaking the hands of Jamaicans corralled behind wire fencing? It’s all so last century. It’s all so over. From 4,000 miles away, I am dying of embarrassment. For myself, for our country, for the Cambridges.
It’s not Will & Kate’s fault? “It is not the fault of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is simply their misfortune to have crashed into senior overseas royal duties at a point in time when the sins of the past inform the stuttering trajectory of the future. They have been shown much love by the people of Jamaica, but have also been the focus of independence protests. Some officials have even been downright rude to them, making the couple feel awkward. Indeed, if Kate’s glue-gun grin gets any more fixed, someone is going to have to chisel it off when she gets home.
Will & Kate are weaker? “I suspect that no one would have dared to be so openly discourteous had it been the Queen. Respected even by many ardent republicans, she carries her 70 years of unimpeachable service around with her like a krypton shield against reproach. However, all bets are off with this weaker, diluted new generation of royals who must accept that for many of their ‘subjects’ — eek! — the Commonwealth is not something to be celebrated, but is, in fact, a feudal yoke from which to escape.
Ah, Harry & Meghan get a mention: “Of course, the taint of racism that hangs over the Windsors does not help, the terrible smear left by the Sussexes — that pile of dung they dumped on the royal driveway — as they built their scented new lives in California. How they must be tittering today, snug in their Montecito mansion, as the Jamaican mortification unfolds. Perhaps not quite understanding that the same forces of reparation and atonement are one day coming for them and their precious titles, too. For here is the real problem.
William is obsolete: “Prince William can be as heartrending and emotional as he wants when he talks about slavery, but he is going to be king one day — a system of belief that rests on the notion that his bloodline is superior to any other in the Commonwealth. He is damned by his very existence, execrated by the status that gives him his voice and puts him at the centre of events in the first place. He may have the best will in the world, but in the increasingly clamorous social and racial politics of today, he is as ridiculous and obsolete as a royal dodo. No doubt his words were sincere. Yet they came from a prince who had the nerve to criticise the Baftas on their lack of diversity two years ago, although he still turned up in Jamaica this week with practically an all-white personal retinue and without a blush.
Royal overseas visits are surely numbered. “The very idea that the Royal Family should sally forth, in all their finery and jewels, to faraway lands to meet people they expect to bow and curtsey to them, or pay homage at the very least, is an increasing absurdity. The royals on the road? It is like a band going on a farewell tour to play their greatest hits, only to discover that no one is listening any more, that the fans are moving to a different drumbeat. It is not over yet, not quite. However, this week we glimpsed the royal future post-Queen — and it is not looking bright.
Re: “Perhaps not quite understanding that the same forces of reparation and atonement are one day coming for them and their precious titles, too…” The difference is that Harry and Meghan saw the writing on the wall in a million different ways, which is why they left and built a life for themselves independent of their titles and this royal sh-tshow. As for all of the Cambridge stuff… I was genuinely shocked that Moir even noted that William and Kate turned up with an all-white staff. Also shocked that she’s basically saying William’s not up to being a modern prince or king.
I am astonished by how quickly all this is coming.
I can’t wait to see the circular firing squad when they get back to the UK. William was humiliated and he’ll take it out on Charles and Kate. The Middletons will cling to the “Kate the savior of the monarchy” narrative. Charles will be Charles, doing his weird calculated media strategy bit. Andrew will try to use this as the moment to bring himself back to public view. BP will be scrambling to justify a costly Jubbly while people are trying to feed themselves.
They can try to blame H&M all they want, but the pictures speak for themselves.
It will be the real life version if that Spider-Man meme.
I couldn’t get passed “Superior bloodline”……William superior, LOL. There is something mentally going on with ANYONE who believes that there is such a thing as a superior bloodline.
They believe they are above everyone else and chosen by GOD to rule over the inferiors. The issue is that back in feudal times, maybe waring factions that won did believe this until they were knocked off their throne. Problem here is we are in 2022 and we all know better – except the BRF.
Their other motto is to protect the king or Queen at all costs. Even if they have to sacrifice their own. Which they have – through out history.
And I cannot recall where I read this, but Petty Liz believes everyone outside her immediate family is inconsequential.
Yeah, but she wrote about William’s bloodline being “superior to anyone in the commonwealth.” Please tell me that “the commonwealth” includes England too, because with William in the Caribbean commonwealth countries right now… and Jan Moir’s words are not setting well. There’s so much wrong with the article above, from excusing the Cambridges like they were kids to dragging the Sussexes into W&K’s incompetent mess.
I don’t think she’s saying his bloodline IS superior. I think she’s saying that the whole notion of a hereditary monarchy rests on the notion of a superior bloodline, which it does, right? William gets the jewels and the palaces and the titles and the money of his birth, because he’s superior to us as a result of that birth, no other reason – according to the system anyway.
So its a problem for the monarchy and for that system when someone like William shows how obsolete he actually is, because it destroys the whole notion of a superior bloodline.
That’s how I’m reading it anyway. I don’t think she’s doing William any favor with those comments.
The royals are royalty because of their blood. They are given power because their family was supposedly chosen by God to lead the country. It’s so absurd and unbelievable. The reason for the monarchy has no place in the modern world.
I am shocked as well. All it took was one disastrous tour for even someone like Jan Moir to see what others have been saying for years now?
I couldn’t help cackling over some of the lines in this though – this was a favorite:
” he is as ridiculous and obsolete as a royal dodo” but there were others. her BS about H&M aside…..I mean she had to include that bc she hates them and bc its the Mail but the rest of it…..oh lord.
I would like Royal Dodo to be William’s official title. Lol
Jan Moir hates everything and everyone, including the Cambridges. She has always been critical of them but she gets ignored by many because she is such a racist pig.
Imagine, people who have been given every advantage, who have all the money, to be so bad at what is not exactly rocket science, that they cause cringing, secondhand embarrassment and general shame across continents. W & K are remarkable, and not in a good way.
Although Harry and Meghan were easy scapegoats that got them clicks, the media was never fond of the Cambridges and were more obvious about it prior to Meghan’s arrival. We always knew they would flip back on the Cambridges because there were too many secret and not so secret hints that these two weren’t up to the task. It’s why they projected so much on Harry and Meghan because they hated that H and M were just so much better at the job but that it would be these two twits that would end up in the top spot.
So I am not surprised that they flipped, just that it was done to both and not Kate first. It does seem to have started a wave though.
And twit and twat didn’t put in the work for the last decade so a lot of people are wondering what they have done and why they remain so bad, so Un modern and so out of touch despite being “young”. Neither has the public goodwill that let’s say the queen has and William’s aura of Diana has now been wiped clean. He is as charmless as his father and kate the brittle ice queen who barely hides her mean girl isn’t any better. Her colonizer cosplay blows away any pretence that she ever had common or relatable roots.
Fun times. My popcorn is out.
Oh, lord the lines in this piece are HILARIOUS. My most popular tweet EVER is just this:
I’m changing my name to Emeralds and Apologies!
HAHAHAHA I’m home in so much pain, and I’m sorry, I can’t tell you how TRANSFIXED I am by this colonialist dumpster fire. WHO could have predicted it would happen this quickly. It’s glorious to watch the downfall of all the English upper-class hold most dear, bowing before bloodline, I love to see this racist mess get the ridicule it deserves.
@Nic good point, we’ve talked before about how desperate even the RRs are to report on W&K (as well as other actual journalists) and we know that some have not been fans for a long time AND how some resent having to write stories about Kate being perfect when they’re sitting on something much bigger.
This tour is kind of the perfect firestorm for some of those reporters to let off a little steam, so to speak.
I concur!! “I would like Royal Dodo to be William’s official title. “
Yes I’m shocked how quickly this turned. I thought maybe closer to end of the year as books come out and maybe as the Queen retreats more but not THIS early.
Granted they’ll probably go home and disappear for a bit so things could cool down.
It will be interesting what leaks happen if we get any once they get back home! If the staff is thrown under the bus I could see some secrets coming out about Willys exploits.
Notice how the staff get the blame from her and BBC Johnny Dymond. But it is remarkable that the Fail have allowed her to put the boot in at all. How will Batroyal and Robbing cope if the tide turns against them in the right wing press. Many in UK are stuggggling with rising prices so don’t need to pay for an unwanted tour that was disastrous and played out like an expensive holiday for idle idiots.
This is a bit off topic but whatever happened to Kate and Will doing separate solo events on this trip? Wasn’t there an article forecasting the Keens would be doing that on this trip and other future tours or events?
I suspect that was just the media telling us they live separate lives. Seeing as they change none of the awful colonizer events, it’s unlikely there was ever a plan for them to do separate things this time.
I think William was supposed to go to the hospital by himself while Kate did the school visit. Why they turned into joint visits, I don’t know.
“Indeed, if Kate’s glue-gun grin gets any more fixed, someone is going to have to chisel it off when she gets home.”
The most beautiful sentence of this whole piece.
As for harry and Meghans titles… well that isn’t up to the Commonwealth but the British government instead. And they won’t get rid of the monarchy for a while.
Thing is, they don’t NEED their titles for their self worth. They can just BE Harry and Meghan, and be happy, do their work. Their titles don’t *define* them. Does it open doors, sure. But they put in the actual legwork to DO the work.
And I think that is part of what burns so bitterly for all those they left behind. They don’t need them. Yes there are matters of principle at play (coughAndrewcough) but if the institution was shut down tomorrow they would still be successful and happy. The rest of them would be unable to function and have nothing left.
Jan90067, you said it perfectly. Harry and Meghan do not need any titles because they have substance.
The other two have nothing besides their titles. This week has just proved to many people just how out of touch and useless they are.
But let’s be clear. Harry has celebrity because he is a royal. That absolutely has defined everything he has ever done. Meghan now has massive celebrity because she married him. They don’t need the literal titles, but their opportunities have come as a result of their celebrity. They are doing their best to do good work as a result of these opportunities, which are 100% a result of royal celebrity. Agreed they no longer need the titles.
Summer,
Harry has celebrity because he is the son of Diana. And is forging a path for himself the way she did. Titles play a role, but not as much as you say. There is a reason nobody ever paid attention to Beatrice and Eugenie the way the world focused on William and Harry.
The ‘issue’ with h and M and titles is this : everyone says they’re famous BECAUSE they’re royal yet in the same breath no one knows Eddie who tried to cash on on being the queens actual son and it didn’t work and sofiesta went bust in her biz. So all this Harry only way to make money cashing in on royal is fake. Edward couldn’t make a buck as an actual son of the Queen
@C is 1000% right. William is just as much a royal, but he’s certainly no “celebrity”. He’s just famous. Same with any one else in the family Andrew, Edward, Anne, Zara, the Yorks.
Harry is a celebrity because he’s a celebrity’s child in Diana, not just a royal. And specifically because he inherited all her beautiful personal attributes that make a real celebrity- charisma, charm, an real way with people, good humor, passion, an ease in front of the camera and crowds, a contemporary style.
Her other son sadly cannot claim the same attributes which is why he’s just famous!
Harry and Megan are so established, they don’t need Royal titles. They a Powerful Force on their own.
Where exactly in my comment did i say that they need their titles?
To those who write that Harry and Meghan have celebrity because they are royal, Sophie and the man she’s married to (sorry, don’t know his name) want to have a word with you. A quiet word.
Harry and Meghan would have never conducted the trip in this way. Meghan wanted to do things differently and engage in activities that had a meaningful impact and were measurable. But the Palace said ‘NO! This is not how we do things’, and started dragging her backwards, whereas she wanted a new way forward, and then she was smeared from inside the Palace and pushed out because of jealousy.
Look at the mess the Lamebridges have landed in with their backward thinking and desperation to bend over to please the dreadful RR because of the deadly invisible contract that they have roped round their necks. All I can say is good luck but Billy and Katie do not have the charisma or any real interest in their roles to seriously turn their fortunes around.
I have wholeheartedly believed for a while that Charles intends to be the last king of Britain. I see his reign being about ending the monarchy on his terms, and all this throwing William under the bus/to the wolves is to illustrate the point that he’s not good enough to be king.
I think you’re right.
I hope you’re right.
What do you think are Charles’ reasons? I mean, I also think his reign should be about shutting the monarchy down, re-allocating land and property back to the government. Turning Buckingham Palace into a pure tourist attraction. Basically, whatever the French did.
Snuffles I wonder if part of it is Charles competitiveness? He clearly doesn’t like W so maybe to make up for his own lack of popularity he’d throw the monarchy under the bus and leave W with the tax bill
I agree, I think this has been in the works for years.
OMG, this makes so much sense. Charles would have weighed his options: forgettable, unpopular holdover king who reigns for a decade OR dynamic leader who did what his mother was too timid to do and stood on the right side of history. No brainer for a guy trying to finally escape his ex-wife’s monumental, somehow-still-growing(!?) shadow. It would also make sense vis a vis the Middleton “Queen Kate” campaign. Basically, get people very excited about the idea of her being queen and force Charles’ hand. To do that, they couldn’t have the more glamorous spares dimming their light in comparison, so they froze them out till they left.
Slightly OT: Since we know Pedophile Island is in the Caribbean, AND that Andrew went there, would it have been too much for them so say something about that, maybe make some apology or another of those gestures, at least?
But they went nowhere near it, and it’s not part of the British commonwealth. Epstein owned Little St. James and Great St. James islands, which are part of the U.S. Virgin Islands. I can see where I might want them to acknowledge it if they went to Tortola since it’s basically an arm’s length away, but otherwise why?
That would certainly explain why he and the Queen let William sit around and do nothing for a decade. If he had been preparing to be king from the start of adulthood, he would’ve known how to handle that statement from the Jamaican PM at the photo op. Charles, being prepared and taking this stuff seriously, would’ve had something diplomatic to say. William, being utterly unprepared for his supposed future role, did not.
He could have gotten a PhD in international relations during that time. They need better degrees.
I don’t think Charles ever set out to be the last king because his slimmed down monarchy always included Harry. We know that literally everyone in BP truly and sincerely believes that Harry is essential to William’s reign; no one would be more aware of this than Charles. I think Charles still hoped Harry would come back but now that it’s become increasingly clear that Harry will never return to the RF, Charles has had to pivot.
I think Charles has been contemplating his legacy for a long time. He’s aware that once Liz dies, many Commonwealth countries will probably leave; he’s aware that his tenure as king will probably be very short; he knows he’ll always be haunted by Diana. Does he want his legacy to be overshadowed by his son, just as his life has been overshadowed by basically everyone?
Better to leave William with nothing– not even the title of Prince of Wales– and be the Last King of England, whose vision and foresight gave him the wisdom to end the monarchy and open a new chapter in British history, than be remembered in the history books as the prince constantly waiting to be the King of England, only to die a few years later with no real legacy to his name (except perhaps the man who desperately tried to salvage an archaic institution but failed, leaving his inept son with a mess, thus painting him as a foolish man, a weak father, and a pathetic monarch).
I like this just as you’ve written it.
I think Charles is well aware of the failings of No. 1 son and knows in his heart of hearts (if he has one…) that he will run the monarchy into the ground. William has no diplomacy skills, no business sense, no drive or focus to modernize the BRF. He’s failed at or given up just about everything he’s attempted (bespoke agriculture course at Cambridge, half-assing his helicopter training). Kate and the Midds are an albatross around his neck (Carole(E)’s gone awfully quiet of late…wonder what’s going on there?) Add to all that, he’s a sullen, pig-headed and tempermental brat who throws a wobbly if he doesn’t get his own way. The BM are now turning on him and his cardboard cutout wife (didn’t we all predict this?) and as the shady financial dealings with Russian oligarchs littering Boris Johnson’s party and the BRF are slowly revealed, well I think the good ship Monarchy is starting to take on water. Did I mention Andrew’s payoff to the woman he raped?
I agree, JayBlue. I read some of the “black spider” letters back in 2015 or 2016. Charles may be a narcissist but he’s not as stupid as most of the other family members. In shutting down the monarchy, he will do it in a way that history will applaud his wisdom and his environmental awareness. He can stand tall in history. He’s the kind of person who thinks about his legacy.
He has been thinking about his legacy since he was a child. I’m sure he thought he’d be King long before his 70’s.
I also think William doesn’t really want to be King. Not like Charles did. He is born into this and raised to be King, but he is so uncomfortable. He and Kate would be much happier just living rich and doing the odd celebrity appearance as former royals. Although, they’ll probably be doing that separately. If the monarchy goes down, Kate is OUT of there. If they get through this debacle, she will stick by William until he pries her off like a tick imo.
I’m starting to wonder if these people have dog food for brains. Did they hate Harry and Meghan so much and was so upset about not being embraced by them, that they actually believed these two bores would be the future? Everyone and their mama knows they have no charisma or charm, including the media. It’s like they’re all waking up to the reality that’s been in front of them for years. Forcing the Cambridge’s down everyone’s throats with saccharine coverage didn’t work. I didn’t think they actually believed the crap they have written but it seems like they did because everyone in the press are acting shocked. The delusion is very real. You can’t force popularity and charisma and then get surprised when it doesn’t come true.
Agree with you on all this…it’s like the scales are fallen from their eyes and now everyone can finally see.
De DM even threw shade at Williams white uniform and medals !!!!!!!! He is no Prince Philip.
It’s not so much that they believed they had enough charisma. It’s that they are so removed from the lives of the people they “rule over” that it never even occurred to them that their position could be in jeopardy. Will has grown up being told that he is the heir and that he deserves this. He lacks the awareness that this is an opinion, not a fact.
Maybe uncle Gary grows some special blend he’s feeding the rota with.
Boring and uncharismatic would be ok, if they’d actually worked. If they’d actually paid attention to what’s going on in the world. If they’d acknowledge the wrongdoings of the past and spoken up against racism, not only in football, but everywhere in society.
I feel like the absolute clownery of this tour is their fault but also not their fault. It’s not their fault because countries in the Caribbean have always had strong and vocal republican movements with significant political support. However, this is their fault because a simple inquiry with the ambassador/policy person/whatever the f**k could have told the Lames this was a terrible idea and tell them the kind of resistance the walking into. It’s also their fault because the shit housery of this could have mitigated if the PR people actually did their jobs and made sure those problematic and colonialist photo ops never happened. 1 point not their fault, 2 points it is their fault so🤷🏾♀️
they were told not to come but they went anyway.
It’s just like the choo choo train fiasco, they cannot be told what to do, so they do it anyway.
They could have NOT tried to make it one long photo op. They could utilized their famous ‘listen and learn’ to meet with all sides. But there was no interest, they needed pics of Keen in a new outfit on schedule.
It’s just so insulting to act as if they are doing a country some huge favor by allowing the country to host them when they are so obviously being used for photo ops.
Yeah, its not their fault that there is a strong republican movement in these countries (I mean they’re there representing the Crown so I guess it kind of is lol but my point is that the republican movement isnt bc people hate W&K, you know?) so the protests, even the PM “firing” them – probably would have happened regardless of which royal went.
but the rest! my goodness! don’t take a private scuba diving excursion and then post about it like people should be thankful you did that. Don’t “inspect the troops” as you try to recreate a moment from 50 years ago. Don’t refuse to wear local designers. Don’t wear all new $$$ dresses to every event. Don’t act like the country should be thankful you are there. And so on.
There were ways to mitigate the disaster that is this trip and they just couldn’t do it.
I would like to add how annoyed I am with the comments online about the “ungrateful” Jamaicans not appreciating how William and Kate have “showcased” their country.
Are these people on crack??
Jamaica is a tiny island with immense culture recognized worldwide. It has developed its own music, religion, food, language with grammar…. it does not need these two ninnies to showcase anything, and did not ask them to.
Kate’s arrogant and ostentatious fashion show in the Caribbean tour is lost on her and William being fired out on the global stage. They were humiliated in front of the world. The royal rota can hardly spin it to their liking because it was done so publicly.
The social media supporting these two is no different from the racist MAGAs who support trump and the gop. They want the locals to be grateful about these twits visiting them.
It was tone deaf from the start and hilarious that even the sycophantic UK media can’t even spin this into a positive.
Since they insisted on going through with the tour they should have made it low-key similar to what the Sussexes did for the Southern Africa tour. There was no need for Kate to wear dresses that cost more than people make in a month. They could’ve planned engagements to bring attention to organizations that support the community. Met with local entrepreneurs. This was the one time they should’ve copy-pasted the Sussexes to give the look of being modern royals while showing sensitivity to the republican movement of the host countries. It would not have changed minds but this colonial mess of a tour we got was not it.
If kate wasn’t going to highlight local designers then she should have worn all repeats. And no new jewels in the thousands or from the spoils of colonization in the royal collection.
But kate doesn’t leave the house without a new outfit. She even needed another green military coat for St Patrick’s day.
That’s one of many things they are directly responsible for and not the staff.
She’s always dressed very ostentatiously. She feels her best in certain clothes.
All of this! I’m glad the RR is starting to say what we are all seeing! The Duke has no clothes! There is no substance and while the FFK and FFQ want to appear modern, they don’t want to do the barest of work to actually be modern or care about modern issues! The callout to the all white staff was good too…guess that diversity czar position is still open.
We ALL knew there was a reason KP “declined” to publish their diversity numbers in their household staff (remember that, not too long ago?)
Yes! They made such a big to do about increasing diversity and once again none of the work to make it happen…moonshot/early childhood anyone?
Gotta always drag H&M in there someplace, eh???
Other than THAT little sidebar, she ain’t wrong tho 🤷
We’re starting to hear what the press thinks about these two dolts. Of course they don’t really get to the point, as they are themselves steeped in myopic racism and privilege. But at least it’s something.
Weirdly enough I think their racist discomfort has brought the Cambridges closer together. William is touching Kate again.
That’s what united them against Meghan so maybe racism has worked for their marriage again on this tour.
I saw someone on twitter posted that Kate didn’t even stand this close to William at their wedding in regards to the photo of them by the fence. So there is that. 😐
My take is that they were briefed to be more together because people were starting to notice.
The commonwealth countries are paying for this visit. That said, hotel suites are expensive and I doubt that the budget allows two separate his and her suites, so to Kate’s advantage, they are probably sleeping together again. This the smiling, adoring looks .
Word is that in the Bahamas the government rented out the top five floors of the Atlantis resort for the Keens. The top floor for them and four empty floors below them for security. There is no way that William would not get his own private suite away from Kate if that was what he wanted.
@Kalana: You’re so right.
Weeelll you say that but Hello! mag online (don’t judge me) had a little video that was entitled “Kate and Wills PDA”. It showed the two of them walking down some steep steps with Kate in her long, pink, shiny dress. The action was as follows:
Wills sets off down the steps ignoring Kate.
Kate has to tap him on the arm to get his attention and then grab his arm for balance.
They descend three steps.
The SECOND Kate’s foot hits the bottom she whips her hand off Will and he drops her like a hot potato.
PDA my backside. It’s painful to watch.
I saw that video and fully agree with your observation. And she didn’t even look at him as she whipped off her hand. If that was PDA, l have a bridge to sell to the stans.
Thanks @Feeshalori, glad not just my take. I’m attempting to link the video here. Don’t know if it will come through though.
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/gallery/20220322136024/kate-middleton-royal-tour-pda-moments-prince-william/1/
I noticed that too! They seem to be enjoying each other’s company. It’s so weird that hating someone and discomfort of being around POC is what unites them. I think that tells you everything you need to know about their character. Misery loves company.
Maybe they said she could have one more baby if she went on this tour and convinced everyone how much she loved him. LOL
I’d like to think there will be no more Commonwealth countries within a decade. Who will be the last to leave, I wonder?
I really thought that this would not happen before QEII was in her coffin. But it’s so glaringly obvious about these two- what’s the effing point? all the clothes and sparkly jewels, with zero substance. why are they even there, and why do they require all this flattery?
Here in Canada, the Constitution would have to be changed to remove the Queen from her position as head of state. That’s a heavy lift in the currently polarized government. IMO Charles is a weak, myopic person without much understanding of the modern world. But if he has the vision and the fortitude to end the monarchy he will go down in history as having done the right thing, not just for Britain, but for all of the Commonwealth countries.
I think Canada will be the last to leave because Canadians are always so terribly polite and conflict-avoidant!
Sadly I agree. Plus there are way more white Anglos here who feel connected to the family and who benefited from being English in Canada.
But it’s more inertia than anything. A majority wants the monarchy gone after Liz.
HAHA! Thanks for that. Also, do you know how expensive it will be to change all of our money? The Queen is everywhere LOL
Hahahaahha!!! She needs to keep Megs and H out of her mouth. They don’t care one bits for the title and that’s why they are not part of that ratchet institution.
But… hahahahahaa!
Et tu, Jan? 😂. I never thought I’d see the day.
Spot on about the Cambridges, but still demented regarding Harry and Meghan.
It is an insult to the people of Belize and Jamaica to say they’re only upset about colonialism/The BRF due to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. These people of color do/did not need H&M to see the failures of the Monarchy.
@rapunzel. These people are so used to using Harry and Meghan as scapegoats that it’s embedded in them now. The problem is that they’re realizing the fantasy world they’ve drummed up about Britain, it’s history and the Royals have blown up in their faces. They’ll never admit it and blame others instead.
What these boneheaded journalists fail to understand is that many black communities have always viewed the royal family as racist. I grew up being told that a member of the family would never marry a black person, or a Catholic. I never thought they had anything to say to me. -until Meghan. And how quickly that unraveled.
“…. even Jan Moir can’t put a bow on the Keen Caribbean Disaster Tour”
When a bin liner paper, whose very existence is to prop you up, calls you out for the trash you are, things are bad lol. I think BB and Buttons wouldn’t mind *that* much, if they aren’t crowned, as long as they get to keep the wealth and the real estate (though Ma Mids would have a coronary!). Chaz and ALL the others…remove their titles, and they are literally fish out of water, flopping on the shore, unable to breathe (Ok… Cowmilla will fine, and just take her gin back to Ray Mill and be happy as a clam). Frankly, it’s time to find out!
With other European Families, with the younger generation, you don’t have this same sense of them being/acting SO far removed from the reality of their people.
I am ardently pro-Harry and Meghan, but they were very open in the interview they would happily have represented/carried water for the monarchy if the RF had let them. Let’s not pretend they somehow realized how rotten monarchy is to the core and *that’s* why the left. They left because the family was a bunch of racist assholes in cahoots with a racist press to drive out an African American duchess. H&M are not themselves racist (obviously), but the British monarchy *structurally* is racist, and that’s unavoidable. So whoever is representing the BM is complicit with that structural racist.
I’m so happy H&M left!!! But let’s not act as if they are revolutionaries here.
Exactly. I don’t think there should be a monarchy full stop. It’s an outdated and racist concept.
Nobody said they were revolutionaries? They still have titles and their children are in the line of succession so I don’t think anyone was convinced they were on a mission to take down the institution. I think what people are discussing is that it’s a question of how skilled they were at integrating real life into this institution, which yes, should be abolished because of its structure. And the undeniable fact is that without that skill at marketing and integration this family is doomed to fail – so their departure has an effect on speeding it up whether they support it or not.
Meghan and Harry are in a unique position of being progressives who are still affiliated with the regressive monarchy. They are forging how they want to do their work in that position. Since they no longer represent the monarchy, the question of their complicity is more moot than otherwise in my opinion.
As long as they keep their titles, they are complicit.
Given that they don’t take royal money, they make their own incomes, pay taxes, don’t represent the monarchy in any way, and live in a country where their titles are nominal, I would say no, they aren’t.
In the early days of their relationship, I remember Harry said in an interview that Meghan told him that he had this enormous platform that he could use for good and for change. I think that is the source of the conflict with the family. The Sussexes wanted to do things to make a change, whereas the family wants the status quo upheld. So I don’t think they would have been accused of just “carrying the water” for the royal family . I doubt you would have seen them perpetuating the racist stereotypes like the Keens were happy to do. I think they saw their role as moving the family towards change and relevance and that pissed people off.
+1
I’m happy they left too, but also aware they were willing to stay. But I believe they wanted to stay so they could be revolutionaries (or at least reformers of a sort) within the institution, to demonstrate how the British royal family could be relevant in today’s society and use the enormous platform given to them to help people.
That was a pipe dream, of course. They were surrounded by extremely conservative family members and courtiers who, like Betty, keep their collective heads buried in the sand and pretend it’s the early part of the twentieth century. To the firm, “duty” is doing things like not holding a real job or trade, showing up at events to show “support” but not doing much else, not holding any political opinions (publicly), not being anything really other than mindless, empty figureheads. H&M wanted their service to include real work with real results, and they wanted to show support for causes deemed “political” (as though human rights issues are political) by the institution. It was never going to work.
H&M were forced out, yet they still have their platform and they are using that to demonstrate (as they so deliciously said) that service is universal.
And, despite Moir’s smug “not quite understanding” that things are changing and their titles may one day sit in the dustbin of history, I think H&M are aware of that. Diana, I think, was aware of that. I think Harry’s awareness of that (along with Meghan’s once they married) was why they tried to serve the public in more useful manner before it became impossible to live within the institution.
I doubt the Sussexes give two damns. If the monarchy collapses, they will still keep their titles unless its removed by an act of Parliament 😂😂😂😂
And even then, they don’t need them. Meghan is now iconic and trends everyday because the gammons can’t keep her name out of their mouths!
One thing that has been obvious between Harry and William is that Harry was pushed in a much more scapegoat role than his predecessors. Harry’s absence has left William exposed. Right now if Harry was still there he’d have been sent alone or forced to put up with this duo.
I don’t know if this was Prince Charles master plan to cut William down to size after helping him get rid of Harry but one thing is clear, William and Kate were an embarrassment these past days and it was done on the world stage.
No one has ever said Charles needs his siblings to rule but the same cannot be said for William.
If the institution had been smart they would have done better with Harry but they didn’t want to. Now without the queen and Harry who will keep that institution afloat?
Maybe Charles wants to be the last king of England.
It’s more than Harry being a scapegoat, it’s that fact that Harry’s is simply better at the job period. Yes, he’s charming and charismatic, but I also think he is extremely shrewd. There is no way Harry would have signed off on the colonizer cosplay, and he didn’t. His tour of the Caribbean was entirely different. The palace knows that William is unfit for the job, which is why they put all of the pressure on Harry, and hold the spare to a much higher standard than the future future king. Harry was a shield for William, but he was also the stand in. They were depending on Harry to carry the load and this tour shows just how much, Harry leaving has damaged the firm. They wouldn’t have even had to worry had it been Harry that was touring.
Harry understands his privilege and is prepared to serve, as he did in the military. William expects to be served by others. He acts like his presence is a gift.
He’s a smart guy who knows better than to try to rest on his title and privilege and wants to give back. Harry really broke the mold as well as royalist minds.
I can only imagine the reason some are so quick to do a 180 on the Cambridges is because they’ve been muzzled for so long. Also, they are pissed that the Cambridges lost them their cash cows (and the played along in that gamble).
They may not be able to talk about William’s affairs and god know what else he’s done. Or the truth behind the Middletons and their rise to power, but they can’t stop them from talking about this disaster of a tour.
@snuffles. This too. Harry and Meghan were served on a platter for a reason and those who want their cash cows back are getting angrier and angrier. No more leaks or exclusives. No more photos and that’s why they’re so desperate for them to return. The family isn’t delivering.
The lack of diversity on their team is definitely hurting them. Will and Kate don’t even see how bad the optics are. I can imaging the conversations between the different governments and the planning team for this trip. The governments were probably giddy when they were presented with the ideas for the trip knowing how tone deaf they were and that this trip would be tipping point to get the numbers they need to get referendums they wanted voted in. I bet the tour de-brief is going to be VERY uncomfortable for them. Not only did they fail in their diplomatic mission, the entire royal family playbook is being questioned at home. I knew when they took the afternoon off for a private scuba tour and then were seen hanging out by the bar at their hotel for a long time that they were not taking this trip as seriously as they needed to. They may have a hard time sitting down at the memorial service next week. Their asses are going to be handed to them when they back.
I doubt there will be a debrief with these two. That assumes a professionalism that W&K just don’t have.
I don’t think W&K will have a choice in the matter – the trip will have to be discussed.
While I don’t think that W & K have the capacity for self-reflection, I would not be surprised if someone higher up (say, Charles & his people?) had a word with William, like “What the hell were you thinking?!” I’m also sure that the royals privately will mention Meghan and the Oprah interview as well, because you know, they don’t tend to accept responsibility for their own wrongdoing and history. (P.S.: I’m not one of those who thinks that Charles is such a mastermind. I think he got lucky that the Caribbean countries are taking steps to remove his mummy, and his first-born son is real a dunce.)
Enjoy your Jubbly, y’all.
They didn’t see the Oprah interview as the low point that it was, therefore they sunk even lower.
“The lack of diversity on their team is definitely hurting them.”
This. I mean, even the most conservative corporate sectors have figured this much out, most have a squadron of diversity focused functions at all levels.
You can only get better by having more varied viewpoints and seeing the big picture. That’s never a mistake. Yet the royal family’s whole premise is built around inherent greatness. So I think they fail to see the ways in which it would benefit them.
Oh my god that second picture. Lisa had to see that from up close ahaha. No wonder she looked away.
In the old days aristocrats were more educated and exposed to scientific and artistic advancements than the common people. So they didn’t just have the advantage of the wealth, but also of knowledge, information, and education. Those two are impressively uneducated in so many issues and ill prepared.
The good news are that with them, in a few years monarchy will be abolished, and British people won’t have to pay taxes to support them.
Tampon knew Cain and Unable are lazy, did he really think Harry was going to dump Meghan and Archie and continue to do all the work, fly here fly there, no wonder he said he was burned out.
Tittles really don’t work in the US, they will get you through the door quicker, but if you don’t produce all bets are off.
True, America is a country of hard workers.
It’s very interesting that Moir went rogue. Behind the scenes, Burger King will turn on Kate for the bad tour publicity he is enduring, especially if she helped drive out Meghan and Harry, who would have been sent to the Caribbean instead had they still been in the royal fold. Or he will blame her for looking so ostentatious while he dressed down appropriately for the crowd. Or for smiling too much while they were dumped. Or for touching his back too much here and there. I’m looking forward to the incoming Richard Kay article excusing Burger King for the bad tour optics.
My personally feeling is that Kate started the campaign to get rid of Meghan. I think William initially was fine with her. The brothers were not in each other’s lives the way the press would like us to believe, William may not have been that concern about Harry’s girlfriend. Then Kate met Meghan and being competitive of every woman who comes within arm’s length’s of her decided Meghan had to go and started whispering in William’s ear, pressing all his bottoms and turning him against Meghan, and William believing somehow he was protecting his wife, protecting the monarchy. I would like to think he realized Kate did him a disservice and to make matters worse she can’t even fill Meghan’s shoes.
And whoever William is seeing on the side is not helping him grow. If he doesn’t have the gravitas he needs a woman who does and there’s no indication that he has one in his life.
They still got a free vacation, Keen got a lifetime’s worth of JC Penney Easter dresses and they will probably get new medals or something from the queen who will act as if they have done great work.
I have this fantasy where Meg and Harry were sent on the tour instead of Will and Kate and upon meeting each local leader (no matter how small their jurisdiction), they curtsied and tipped their heads to each leader in warmth, respect, and deference and acknowledgement of their mutual strength and independence, wished the all the success in the world as a fully independent nation and sat down to a celebration meal to toast true freedom – observing from afar and unable to stop them, the Queen faints, Charles’s face turns the reddest it’s ever been, and Will and Kate fall into each other’s arms sobbing because their meal ticket just left.
How convenient to overlook her (moir) part in the racist bullying Meghan endured and to now be snide about the new life they had to build. Oh the rage the remainders must feel because Harry and Meghan succeeded and now play on a global stage while Britain ain’t so great anymore.
For the first time in either of their lives, the Cambridges are being judged on their own merits, and held accountable for their own behavior. It must be shocking for them. When Harry and Meghan teamed up, their first thought wasn’t “Let’s step up our game.” It was: “get rid of Meghan, and Harry needs to hold himself back so that we can shine.” That was patently stupid of them; their path was set. They could have benefited so much from being part of the Fab Four. In fact, it would have hurt H and M a heck of a lot more than Cain and Unable, because the Cambridges could have hitched their ride to the Sussexes and coasted. But these idiots wanted the spotlight for themselves, like a couple of toddlers who didn’t want to share their toys.
Now they have shown the world that they aren’t up to the challenge of their roles. They have nothing to offer because neither understands what their role actually is. They believe they are entitled to the roles, and the glory, without any inkling that respect and love have to be earned. Neither has any idea how to earn respect or love because neither of them ever have had to before.
The only thing the royals have to offer is proximity to their own persons. That’s what the tours are supposed to provide. What happens if there’s no value to that proximity? What if no one cares? The Cambridges aren’t a twenty five year old Queen ascending to the throne at the end of a war. Television isn’t a new medium for disseminating their image as it was in 1952. There’s nothing fresh and new about the British monarchy–which makes the loss of Meghan and Harry even more damning to them. Any future interest in monarchy isn’t going to come to the geriatric, conservative Brits. It’s going to come to the young women who will be assuming the mantles on the continent.
The more that harry and Meghan emerge as global citizens, the worse the British monarchy is going to look. The Cambridges aren’t young. Their children won’t be of interest (they shouldn’t be, but I fear that the press will start writing about them once they enter puberty) for years to come. We’ve seen all that the Cambridges are capable of doing, which is a whole lot of nothing. Now they have failed on a global stage, and they have failed with the lowest of low bars. And they’re still clinging to the 96 year old queen, refusing to consider what comes after.
I think we all came to the same consensus when H&M first left but yeah, W&K should’ve hung onto them for dear life. It would’ve been annoying to watch but they could’ve ridden h&m’s coattails to glory but chose to be jealous and vindictive instead.
So right @Ianne. The Monarchy is caught between a rock and a hard place. The rock is its ultimate pointlessness and some might say downright offensiveness in the modern world. The hard place is that Will and Kate are arrogant, dim, lazy and entitled. They are the worst people to be trying to navigate these difficult times. Their actions on this tour have done nothing but highlight why the whole concept of ‘Monarchy’ should be abolished.
Agree about the clinging to the 96 year old queen. They’re using her playbook, it’s the 21st century they need to sit down and come up with a new playbook. Showing up in a lace white dress that is an almost duplicate of a lace white dress worn by the queen, heaven knowns how many decades ago is not new and modern. To the queen, the Commonwealth may be her greatest achievement but they are overestimating the love the people of the commonwealth have for her. Had Elizabeth Regina apologized for what her ancestors had done and truly supported those countries things would be different.
Well said…
I am so curious as to what their private reaction is. I doubt they realize how badly it’s been going because they are so in love with their own “perfect” image. I also doubt William will take any responsibility. I’m sure he is “incandescenting” toward all and sundry. Too bad they are not the sort to learn from their mistakes. They will just go along all smug and blame everyone else. And finally, three of the most horrifying images of this tour are the jeep ride, the touching the kids through the fence and Kate initially refusing to take a black woman’s hand. (I don’t remember where that was or who the woman was.) But Kate’s recoiling was shocking.
A couple of YouTube channels which support the Sussexes have commented on the all white staff using a picture from a 2018 or 2019(?) Christmas party.
As for William, this is what happens when a person is cuddled, shielded and protected his whole life. When newspapers are covering for his sins so there are never any repercussions for his actions. He hasn’t learned the skills needed to deal with today’s world. Then he married someone who was raised with a single focus which was to marry him. She doesn’t have the skill sets either so cannot help him. Shakespeare couldn’t make this stuff up.
The picture of Kate waving at the children standing behind a chain link fence…unreal
I swear in that photo she’s waving through the fence but looking straight at the camera? They honestly thought “these shots are going to be amazing”. Hilarious.
The Daily Fail started moderating comments yesterday on their articles regarding the tour. They weren’t doing that when the tour started.
Yet negative comments still got though, also noted with moderation, there were not the outlandish numbers of commenters.
These tabloid losers are just trying to recoup lost money. Just a few weeks ago, they were telling us that this was the tour that would show irrelevant Harry and Meghan how royal tours are really done.
@Haylie: Most definitely. They’re just upset that the tour has been embarrassing for the UK and the Royal Family.
The tide is turning and it’s beautiful to see. You know all the tabloids are chomping at the bit to expose the whole lot of them and write what they really think. I mean, try imagine that your job is to prop and fluff these lazy, Royal miscreants, and that globally the world views you and your colleagues as media jokes. Don’t get me wrong, these tabloids are still all vile and gross. The tide turning doesn’t change that, but it’s delicious to watch all the same. They are all dying to expose this family of racist clowns and are just waiting for one or two journos with balls to get the ball rolling. I’m here for it with a tub of popcorn!
Harry and Meghan tried to tell them that things needed to change but the Palace and Royal Family refused to listen. They and the press bashed Harry when he said that the UK and the Commonwealth needed to confront the past. I don’t know if Harry and Meghan would be laughing at them but they will probably be feeling vindicated. To tell you how bad the tour is, the British press have hardly featured Kate on their front pages.
Yikes. It’s one thing to criticize but she basically called them weak and obsolete. Broken clocks are always right at least twice. Hope the Cambridge kiddos grow up with alternative careers in mind.
So interesting. H&M did deliver a big steaming pile of dung on the royal driveway – it was racism and deserved to be put out there for everyone to see. It’s funny that Jan can see the “optics” of racism in W&K’s royal tour, can note that royal words about diversity don’t match royal actions, but can’t acknowledge that the “optics” of racism would be felt and experienced by Meghan, a WOC. Basically, Jan is saying that, through their actions and the institution itself, the royals are very much a racist family, but that Meghan shouldn’t have been affected by it and should have kept her mouth shut.
They’re just mad Harry and Meghan shined gigantic flood light on their racism that could be seen in every corner of the world. They’re mad at them leaving, cutting them off and it’s slowly killing their grift game.
They always knew William and Kate weren’t shit.
Yeah, there is always that. 🙂 But why attack W&K – they’re the future of the royal grift game. Are you saying that the BM have already washed their hands of the monarchy and are ready to make money off of its slow destruction? Because I can see that as a kind of business model.
W&K are just so… suburban. The comments above are so right — they should have allowed the halo effect from H&M to envelop them. Or, god forbid they roll up their sleeves and DO something that defines them. We’ve had political crisis, pandemic, now war — so many opportunities for them to take a stand and show people that there is a place for royal leadership. Every opportunity has been squandered. Finally the H&M loss is being understood. I think they were the last hope for this institution.
Looking at the tone-deaf photos from the Cambridge tour, I can’t help but be reminded of the images from Harry’s last tours before he married Meghan. The photo of him and Usain Bolt doing Bolt’s signature pose, Harry and Rihanna both taking HIV tests. Instead, Cain and Keen think doing throwbacks to the 1950s is a look that anyone, other than die-hard traditionalists and racists, wants to see. If BB and Keen were smart, they would take a leaf of how the European Royals do things, but they won’t because they are too uptight and think that everything they do is right.
Oh no! But however will the Sussexes manage when all royals are stripped of titles? Oh, exactly the same as they are now and will be perfectly fine?
Every time I see that chain link fence photo – I think about refugee camps, forced separation of families, and the humanitarian crisis happening in Europe right now. And I wonder how anyone thought any of this would be even vaguely ok. And the disgusting play acting – standing in the car – so vile and old school racist. Could it get worse? Probably. They have the Bahamas to torment now.
They were probably trying to recreate Harry and Meghan’s balcony moment during the Oceana tour. Except they picked the wrong country and wrong moment to recreate.
“ How they must be tittering today” WOW these ratchet reporters really DO NOT GET IT. The Sussexes aren’t sitting there obsessing over a clownshow of a Caribbean tour. They are out there living their best lives and DGAF if the Keenbridges crash and burn.
+1
They are all so desperate to try to stick it to the Sussexes that the only joy they get is imagining that they are jealous of Tweedledee and Tweedledum left back on the Isle. Anyone with half a brain cell, however, understands that it’s just the fever dream of a pathetic rota trying to convince themselves that they won. Newsflash to the British media — you lost, you trashwads. Get over it. Meghan has been maxing and relaxing under her tree and Harry hasn’t looked this good in years.
roll out the kiddies when they arrive back in England, probably a picture of the kids running to them on the tarmac, a warm and loving “Diana-esc on the boat when she saw her boys” of Kate running with her arms open.
OMG I can totally see them trying to pull this crap. If they do, we heard it here first!
I must say, Jan Moir can deliver a burn like no one else. But these words are accurate and there will come a reckoning. However, I disagree that it’s not their fault. To replicate the Queen’s visit some 50 years ago, image by image, was a very odd choice for young royals. While they are certainly very sheltered, surely they cannot be THIS obtuse? They have gleaned nothing from the Sussex departure, and continue to march on in a very antiquated way. From their clothing choices, to the events they chose, to the causes they support, to everything, they need to change. But the damage is done.
Jan Moir is a little late. She is part of the bootlicking Royal Rota, however she tries to spin it. If the royals are anachronistic, so is she! Her sycophantic Daily Fail employer is a joke. Does she think she is delivering fresh news? People have been saying what she just finally wrote – with her back against the wall! – for years. And her stupid dig a the Sussexes just confirms this. Oh, shut up, Jan. And show yourself out.
Like others above, I also believe that Charles been moving some of his chess pieces in the background to orchestrate this whole mess. That being said Keen and Unable so easily fell into an easy to spot trap.
There is so much to unpack with this tour, but it has come so thick and fast in huge volumes that even their supporters are left to sit mouths wide open.
I will never understand how they have managed to get this so disastrously wrong. It speaks to not only their lack of intelligence but the absence of any real empathy for the people they inhabit this world with.
Someone went too hard with the ‘ordained by God’ messaging with William as a child. That is the only way I am able to make sense of this train wreck.
Hubris has been spoken about a number of times on this board, but to see it come so thick and fast whilst Liz is still alive is something to behold.
I hope, upon his return, William’s father hoists his 40-year-old loser son by the ear and hisses “Tell me again how you’re too good for the “bread and butter” engagements because you do so well with the bigger projects, huh? You’re the modernizing young face of the monarchy, huh? Listen, hotshot, you two dum dums will be opening every bloody hospital, community centre, and commemorative cricket field from Cardiff to Dover for the next twenty years, or you won’t see a single penny from me!”
Oh, to be a fly on the wall for that drubbing! If William thought getting fired in public by the Jamaican PM was bad, l hope round two is delivered by a raging Charles.
ITA @Jay. No jewels, no helicopters, no new clothes, no vacations, no new house until they do 500 appearances a year, each. They need to start singing for their suppers, up and down the UK, at every fruit, flower, fish and fauna festival, every hospital, sports field, school. They need to unveil plaques. Lots and lots of plaques. Daily. Those plaques aren’t going to open themselves. Put all the old royals out to pasture, and let the Cambridges carry the load they should have been carrying for the past decade. Give Cain some anger management classes and Unable some speech lessons. They need to start royal pole dancing (figuratively) for their lives. Work, Cambridges, work! Might build some character for both of them as well.
“… if Kate’s glue-gun grin gets any more fixed, someone is going to have to chisel it off when she gets home.”
The slam at Meghan is unconscionable, but this…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😈😈
The British media still have to get their jabs in against H&M (something Tatler did in *that* article) but the stuff about W&K is still not great. Yes there is an element of trying to absolve W&K of the majority of the blame but the fact that these articles are being written and published where there are aggressive swipes against them anyways, is not a good sign.
I keep reading the article just to chuckle 😅😅😅
I don’t think the Cambridges realize how unflattering their press has been for a long time. They thought that Meghan and Harry getting ragged on meant that the Cambridges were the “good ones,” but that’s never been true. Their supporters don’t love them; they hate Meghan and Harry. Cain’s ever-burning “incandescent rage”, Unable’s “she’s finally getting comfortable with her role” is really, really unflattering. They were the Duke and Duchess Do-little before Meghan. They don’t have any good press to fall back on. The only thing they have been celebrated for over the past 4 years is being white, and for Kate, being white, thin, and silent. There’s no Prince’s Trust, Sentebale, Invictus games, cookbook, Smartworks, Vogue guest edit. There’s just fake-ass Earthshit and 5 questions and a Pie Chart. Emperor’s buck naked. I wonder if we’ll start seeing more scrutiny of ther “projects,” especially as Harry and Meghan unveil their own work?
You have nailed it! Perfectly stated!
Lol at “It is not the fault of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is simply their misfortune to have crashed into senior overseas royal duties at a point in time when the sins of the past inform the stuttering trajectory of the future.”
Yeah, it’s not their fault that they are doing the exact same thing the royals have always done. It’s simply a misfortune that fickle peasants no longer appreciate it as they used to.
So how are they going to shift the narrative? I can’t see Charles bailing them out, TQ is probably being sheltered from what a mess this all was. I think this train crash is too big for the Middleton’s amateur hour media game to overcome. They could garner sympathy with either a pregnancy announcement or a divorce announcement, though I can’t see a big gain with either. If they even try the white tears game (the people were so mean to us!) it’s going to get worse. Genuinely curious about what we’ll see next. The smartest solution would be to eliminate these two from the narrative for a good while – no events, rumors about new homes, etc. maybe hope people forget.