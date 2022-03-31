“Chris Pine’s dulcet grey wolf energy was on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live'” links

The Best Chris (Chris Pine) said words on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [JustJared]
Colin Firth & Toni Collette? I’m there! [Dlisted]
Sarah Jessica Parker wore a custom Prabal Gurung. [GFY]
Review of Bridgerton Season 2. [Pajiba]
Oh lord what was Alessandra Ambrosio wearing at the VF Oscar party. [RCFA]
Sigh, the Grammys are on Sunday. [Buzzfeed]
Review of Moon Knight, that one with dishy Oscar Isaac. [LaineyGossip]
Susan Collins will vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson? [Towleroad]
These Christian Louboutin satin-sandals are kind of cute? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Yeah, Chris Rock still hasn’t apologized to Jada Pinkett Smith. [Starcasm]
Arizona has an abortion ban now as well. [Jezebel]
I remember staying up late and watching an HBO movie when I was a teen, about a Romper Room hostess (my fave growing up) in the 60s who needed an abortion because her unborn child had been affected by thalidomide. I can’t remember the name of it, it had Sissy Spacek in it. Anyway from what I do remember, this Miss Sherri lived in Arizona. She had to have her abortion in Sweden or Norway.
That privileged white woman was able to go across the ocean for her abortion. Low income and otherwise disadvantaged women won’t be able to.
When people say they like retro, vintage things….it scares me that this is exactly what they mean.
It’s so upsetting.
A Private Matter. I think an abortion for the health of the mother was legal in Arizona at the time, but the press outed her and then no hospital would do it.
These anti-abortion laws are a form of hatred towards women. Women are property and should not be allowed to make decisions about their own body or whether to have a child. But if these conservative men who make the laws decide they don’t want their mistresses to have a baby, they have enough money to fly to another state to get the abortion.
There is no question that abortion laws are about white privilege. Rich white men hate women, even rich white women, let’s not mince words, but rich white men also have tons of irresponsible sex with rich white women with no expectation of fatherhood. It’s women of color and poor women they want producing the next generation of cheap labor. It’s part misogyny and part capitalism (or is that all one and the same?)
My Mom was a young woman in the 60’s. She remembers the hoops and subterfuge women in general had to go through to get an abortion. Wives of Air Force officers would go on a special weekend or such away, I forget the term they used to cover what was really happening, but they had to hide it. If you haven’t, I recommend seeing Love With a Proper Stranger sometime. It covers the subject of choices an unmarried woman faced with an unwanted pregnancy.
I like Chris Pine’s outfit in the clip. Sort of boho and hippie style had a baby. And it’s adorable that Kaiser has a crush on Chris.
I find it so bizarre that it’s such a thing for Hollywood men to colour their hair and leave their beards grey. Do they really think it will make us believe they are younger?
My husband’s beard went grey way before his hair on his head did.
You can see Chris’ grey at his temples and a little grey streak right in the middle by his part
At this length, I would think he’d have to dye his beard pretty much everyday. I know men who get a 5 o’clock shadow by 2 o’clock.
Chris face was full of beauty. So hot. The outfit not so much. Ke Huy Quan was the next guest on Kimmel and he was a delight. So happy he is acting again.
Don’t mind me, I’m just over here drooling over Chris.
I love that they talked about his family history. I don’t think a lot of people realize he’s Hollywood royalty and not just another pretty face. Gorgeous face. The most gorgeous face.
He’s not ugly, but the most gorgeous face? Um.
He comes from a successful HWood family but calling him Hollywood royalty is a bit much. He’s not Dakota Johnson or Drew Barrymore.
Well, ok, good for Susan Collins.
Puullease. That person (who does not deserve the honor of being called a woman, but biologically is human so I’ll go with person) doesn’t do anything that isn’t 1000% self serving. Someone in the DNC undoubtedly struck a bargain with the person.
DC is nothing but deals. I don’t have a problem with the Democrats striking a deal with Collins, if it gets a WOC on the Supreme Court.
I don’t have a problem with it either. I’m just not giving that person any credit for having developed a conscience.
i’m not loving season 2 of Bridgerton. I’ve only watched the first two episodes, but I agree, its a little….flat. I don’t know. They haven’t made Anthony charming yet and I think they need to do that. Also in the book his big redeeming quality is his love and support of his family and I don’t think we’ve really seen that yet this season. But like I said, I’m only two episodes in.
I also wonder if I’m viewing it differently from season 1 bc I hadn’t read the books at that point? I’ve read them all now and I really like Anthony and Kate’s book, so I hope the series improves.
I liked it way more than I thought that I would. Much more than Season one, which surprised me. I’m curious to how you like it after you watch the whole Season.
I’ve only seen two episodes of season 2 and it’s just a nice frivolous escape from reality and I especially love all the depictions of older women in the show. So I’m happy it’s back on. I read review at pajiba and it was harsh, but comments underneath really pushed back and lots of people are enjoying it. I like the main star this year who plays Kate. The Eloise character is becoming a tad tiresome I admit.
@LBB, same here, and I was surprised to see this review highlighted here, when most of the reviews (both professional and Twitter) found season 2 better. Both leads are fantastic and Edwina actress, as well.
And such a relief after slow and grim Gilded Age.
I wonder if it just depends on whether you’ve read the book (I haven’t). But even Julia Quinn says they can each stand on their own merit. I can’t imagine a stronger Kate or Anthony. I do agree with others it would be nice to have shown some marital bliss — season 3 I guess.
I loved Season 2 as well! At first I was like “what?”
But then it grew on me. I’m planning a re watch this weekend
the only thing I didn’t like is that there was too much Featherington in there. I did not care for that story line at all
I love Anthony’s face and I loved looking at him. I just think the love connection vibes were just more electrifying in the first season. I would have preferred to see more events where the two of them grew closer and where we could see more love blossoming. I forgive all the secondary storylines which were a bit boring to me, but I guess that sets the backstories for the next seasons which I suppose will be focused on other characters so it is not wasted. Pajiba mentionned that she missed RegeJean. Loved him of course in season 1, but didnt miss him at all. I’m just there for the series and have a good time.
I’ve been wanting to vent about season 2 to someone: But I hated it. They made wayyyy too many changes from the book version and even completely changed the personalities of some characters. Kate and her sister were so unlikeable in the show: Kate was much too inflexible and stern about everything and her sister made a 180 turn from frivolous happy girl to suddenly Mature Woman With Pithy Opinions in a matter of minutes. No nuance at all. And don’t even get me started on what they did to Eloise and Penelope… it should be a crime how the writers wrecked that relationship. So many big changes were made to the storyline I don’t know how they’ll be able to follow the books now, other than in name only. It just all made me depressed.
Ooohhhhh dulcet Chris Pine!!
Lawd, I wanna sit on that white man’s face. *cough* I mean, words words something.