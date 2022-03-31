“Chris Pine’s dulcet grey wolf energy was on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live'” links

The Best Chris (Chris Pine) said words on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [JustJared]

Colin Firth & Toni Collette? I’m there! [Dlisted]

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a custom Prabal Gurung. [GFY]

Review of Bridgerton Season 2. [Pajiba]

Oh lord what was Alessandra Ambrosio wearing at the VF Oscar party. [RCFA]

Sigh, the Grammys are on Sunday. [Buzzfeed]

Review of Moon Knight, that one with dishy Oscar Isaac. [LaineyGossip]

Susan Collins will vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson? [Towleroad]

These Christian Louboutin satin-sandals are kind of cute? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Yeah, Chris Rock still hasn’t apologized to Jada Pinkett Smith. [Starcasm]

Arizona has an abortion ban now as well. [Jezebel]