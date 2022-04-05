Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker eloped in Las Vegas hours after the Grammys

While I don’t particularly care about Kourtney Kardashian or Travis Barker on their own, I’ve found myself strangely invested in their relationship. It’s kind of cool to see two 40-somethings with dramatic romantic histories find each other and everything just falls into place. I’m being serious! Their kids get along, their families get along, and Travis and Kourtney seem happier than I’ve ever seen them. *whispers* I even think they’re kind of sexy together. Anyway, they got engaged last fall and I’m sure we’ll see the beach proposal on the Kardashians’ new Hulu series. But will we see them elope in Las Vegas? Because they apparently did just that on Sunday, after they attended the Grammys.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took full advantage of being in Sin City for the Grammys … having a wedding ceremony in the middle of the night at a wedding chapel … i.e., they’re married!!! Kourtney and Travis walked in around 1:30 AM Monday … only hours after he performed live at the Grammys. We’re told the two didn’t allow the venue to take any photos, bringing their own photographer and security instead.
Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ … they had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness. We’re told it was important to them that an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding … so Elvis pronounced them man and wife.
Our sources say this will not be the only ceremony to mark the couple’s commitment. We’re told there will be “several’ other celebrations, with lots of fanfare.
It’s the first marriage for Kourtney, who never said “I do” to ex Scott Disick despite having 3 children together. For Travis, this is his third marriage. He was with his first wife, Melissa Kennedy, for only 9 months before he filed for divorce back in 2002. Travis married Shanna Moakler a few years later in 2004, but he filed for divorce after nearly 2 years in 2006 and in 2008 their divorce was finalized.
[From TMZ]
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they did this just as TMZ reports. They probably partied after the Grammys and then slipped away for this Vegas elopement. I bet some of their friends were there, but the Kardashians will be big mad that they weren’t invited. But as TMZ says, this probably won’t be the only “wedding.” I also suspect they wanted to get officially hitched because… I suspect that Kourtney will have a big announcement very soon. Anyway, congrats to them. It reminds me of what Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner did – they eloped right after the Billboard Music Awards a few years ago. They did it for legal purposes in America, because their big wedding was in Europe.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
– Los Angeles, USA -20220327-The 94th Academy Awards-Arrivals
-PICTURED: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
-PHOTO by: Abby Grant/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker_4416.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
New York City, NY – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave The Polo Bar after having dinner and head to the Broadway play ”Hadestown”.
Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave The Polo Bar after having dinner and head to the Broadway play ”Hadestown”.
Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave the Greenwich Hotel and make their way to NBC Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hollywood, CA – Celebrities hit the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She’s preggo
MTE.
as well as everyone here on CB, I suspect. 😉
Oh yes.
I agree Lia. I’d be surprised if she wasn’t.
I HAAAATE speculating woman’s body’s, but I think she is too. They’ve been going through IV treatments saying they want to have a baby, and her body has seemed a bit off in her recent appearances.
She’s only 5 feet tall (so am I), and any weight gain is immediately noticeable on a small frame, 5 lbs can look like 10 lbs, etc. She’s been showing a tiny bit of a gut at the Oscars and the Grammys.
I think they decided to have a quickie wedding just before a baby comes, and they’ll have a large wedding afterwards like Kim did.
She’s been a little heavier for a while now. Travis seems to like thicker women, so maybe she’s just relaxed her strict diet. Wasn’t she all crunchy granola and flaxseeds at one point?
I hope not if the DM’s reporting is correct. They said she was drunk that night.
Purposely misleading the readers. if they’re doing fertility, the meds possibly makes the moms to be heavier – and she might be pregnant already. I say preggo.
I’m pretty sure they’re using a surrogate to have a baby together. She’s 42! You don’t snap back into your former shape at that age.
I’ll be impressed if she carries the baby herself. I couldn’t put myself through that again and we’re the same age.
Someone please do a welfare check on Scott disick
He’s going to need at least…… three 24 year old socialites to console him.
24? WAY. TOO. OLD. for that d-bag.
24 years old is way too old for him, I’d say at least three 19 year old socialites/influencers
They may still have a huge wedding to celebrate, though I suspect that won’t be for some time now as she may also be pregnant.
They really seam to extremely happy! Congrats to them!
I can’t help it. I love a love story. Hope they’re very happy!
Did anybody see those Vanity Fair “getting ready for the Oscars” videos? He was in one, chatting while his stylist dressed him and he got made up. He was eating a banana for the potassium lol, before the performance. I still find all those tats repulsive but he seemed nice and easygoing. Anyway, congratulations.
I still think this relationship will last less than two years (assuming there are no kids), but I put that more on her than him.
He definitely seems lowkey and relatively unaffected by fame. She feels the complete opposite. And I know Kourtney is the most “normal” of the lot, but her life is very disconnected from reality.
And given that no one has been able to do it yet, I don’t think a successful long-term relationship is possible with ANY of them.
NO Kardashian fan here~BUT I’m so here for this! They seem in love-in a way the fake relationships are not. I think the fact that they are older and have known each other a long time-I think and hope they go the distance..Happy for her because her one long relationship was with that ahole and Travis does seem to adore her-we all need that even if just once in our lives : )
Lowkey and unaffected by fame? I implore you to seek out his book where he details how much he loves fame. Also see his reality show.
From my understanding most of the tattoos are to cover scars from the plane crash he was in.
No, he lost a bunch because of burns from the accident. He had then replaced.
He’s always had loads of tats. As Courtney said, some are replacements for what he lost in the plane crash.
I love Blink… well, I love Mark Hoppus. Travis is an INSANELY talented drummer and he’s pretty chill over all. But he was trash on his reality show. Treated his wife terribly. But I also think Kortney is basically insufferable. Neither of them is especially bright. They seem like a good intelligence match.
I kind of love them, too. Even though she’s totally adopted his sense of style and that’s kind of annoying. However, of all the K-Klan, she seems to be the one who has truly tried to harness some kind of depth through a lot of therapy. She was really bullied by her sisters for trying to establish boundaries, prioritize her kids, realize that just because she COULD earn more money by working non-stop – didn’t mean that she should, or wanted to do so. Also, she’s clearly the least altered of any of them. Her face looks a little puffy (and not in a filler kind of way) in these photos and I wonderrrrr if that’s an indicator of news to come. 🙂 It’s just been fun to see two people in my age bracket live it up with such clear joy at their love. I’m her age and recently divorced after a long-suffering marriage with three kids – I don’t think I have a Travis in my future (haha), but I would like to think I could find some measure of love that looks and feels as fulfilling as they seem to have. I even love the few videos she’s posted of Travis patiently giving drum lessons to one of her kids. It’s just freaking cute.
Scott, however, will probably go off the deep end.
They are happy together. He seems like a decent guy and she’s the least offensive Kardashian. They’ve known each other for years. Their kids are on board. I’m sure we will get a tacky wedding reception at some point, but congrats to them
Congrats!!!
She’s so gorgeous!
Take note, Kim. This is how you do it. Low key. Press announcement comes after.
We’ll all know they’ll film a bigger event for the show, but much like Harry and Megan did, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was just so they could have something for themselves.
Yup, I’m sure Kourtney is contractually obligated by her family to monetize her relationship by having an over the top event filmed for tv, but she probably wanted something real, private and unfussy for the two of them.
The Kardashians sure like their relationships to burn hot at the beginning…it will be interesting to see if this fizzles like the rest of them. I have never watched a single second of KUWTK or any other Kardashian anything, but I follow the gossip around them and I’m weirdly invested in this relationship. Mostly because I think Scott Disick is a giant turd and I’d like to see Kourtney have a happily ever after just to stick it to him. And I kind of think Kourtney and Travis just work together? It just might go the distance…
He seems to absolutely adore her, in a healthy way. Congrats to them!
Countdown to Kim’s engagement announcement to Pete Davidson in 3,2,1….
You know that she’s not going to let Kourtney enjoy the spotlight for long.
So true. Kim can’t stand it when Kourt and Travis get all the attention.
Well she was falling over drunk after the VMA’s. Lol there was footage of Travis helping her walk. She had a good time. I do NOT think she’s pregnant if she was getting drunk. Just my two cents.
I agree. If she is pregnant and was drunk (or high) then shame on her.
Mazal Tov?
Wish them the best. Think he was one of the best dressed at the Grammys. Should have given her that cape.
She is the most “naturally“ pretty of the k klan but needs a stylist and stop with that flat hair do she always does.
H’es into the whole “attention whoring” just like she is. THEY are just alike, so this may last at least 5-10yrs. Til Pimp Mama gets over bearing.
Good luck Travis
Nice sun glasses
I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a spur-of-the-moment romantic gesture, maybe even a joke. I mean, if one of the Kardashians had filed for a marriage license, no way would that not have been leaked, like instantly. Not to mention how quick someone would be to print a hot take on a prenup if they’d had one drafted…and you KNOW MamaKris isn’t letting anyone get legally married without a prenup.
So maybe they did a whole cheesy Vegas wedding, Elvis as the officiant, whatever, for fun and as a kind of symbolic thing. But I’m not sure I buy it as a legal marriage. Maybe they’ll keep it all “Jennifer Aniston/Justin Theroux” levels of haziness on the legal details.