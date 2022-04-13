Catherine Giudici, mother of 3: ‘Tantrums are when they’re comfortable with you’

I’ll admit that other than covering a few of the contestants, I don’t know much about The Bachelor series. And just this brief interview is reminding me why. Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe met on Season 17 of The Bachelor and Sean proposed. They married in 2014 and have three children: Samuel, five, Isaiah, three and Mia, two. With that many toddlers running around, Catherine knows a thing or two about tantrums. But she’s okay with them because she says tantrums just show your kids are comfortable with you. She likened tantrums to when we vent to our spouses after a hard day. So she just rolls with her kids’ punches. With love, of course.

Tantrum time. With three little ones at home, Catherine Giudici is an expert at managing meltdowns. “It’s different for each child,” the Bachelor alum, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 7, while promoting her partnership with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. “I think you have to understand the individual child that you’re connecting with or trying to learn about.” The former reality star noted that her eldest son, Samuel, 5, is “sensitive” and “very emotional,” while his 3-year-old brother, Isaiah, is “happy go lucky.” As for Mia, 2, the toddler is a “drama queen.” When it comes to “navigat[ing] all the different children as … only one person,” the Bachelor Nation member and her husband, Sean Lowe, have “learned over time.” The former ABC personality explained, “I always think, ‘What would I want Sean Lowe to do when I come to him?’ Because tantrums are when they’re comfortable with you. Whenever there’s a tantrum, I’m like, ‘That’s what I do to Sean Lowe.’ Like, I’m great in front of everybody else, but I come home and vent to my husband because I know he’s going to love me unconditionally. So when my kids do that to me, I have to take it as them loving me and feeling safe with me.” Giudici’s hope, she added, is that Samuel, Isaiah and Mia will “continue to come to her” and “feel safe” doing so. The graphic designer also gushed about her “great” communication with Lowe, 38, saying that she and the former Bachelor “really understand [their] roles and what [they] need from each other.” Giudici told Us, “He calms me down. He also teaches me how to treat my children when they’re venting to me. So I always learn something new with him every day. He’s such a good dad. And he’s a great partner. I have no complaints about that man.”

[From Us]

Help me out here, Bachelor Nation – why does Catherine refer to her husband by both names? Is that a thing with him? I’m also bumping up against her referring to them as “my children” especially in the context of Sean (Lowe) teaching her how to treat them. As I said, I am unfamiliar with this pairing, but Catherine sounded like she was speaking of someone outside herself through most of her interview.

As for what Catherine said about tantrums, first of all, how hard does she vent to Sean (Lowe)? Does her day’s recap involve pushing her purse off the counter, throwing herself on the couch and screaming about the lack of kale varieties at Whole Foods? Because if we get to do that now, I’m in.

As for kids’ tantrums, it’s a lovely thought, but kids throw tantrums anywhere, not just when they come home from a hard day at the playground. Maybe some kids are just comfortable with everyone. Tantrums are definitely about expressing frustration, but they’re also about pushing boundaries and seeing what’s effective. And generally, if they get away with a tantrum in one place, they will try it in another. I agree that kids should be considered individually for myriad reasons. Catherine’s is not a bad take. It’s sweet and if she gets through three-under-six with that philosophy, more power to her. I didn’t have that kind of patience for tantrums, though.

