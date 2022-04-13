Catherine Giudici, mother of 3: ‘Tantrums are when they’re comfortable with you’

I’ll admit that other than covering a few of the contestants, I don’t know much about The Bachelor series. And just this brief interview is reminding me why. Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe met on Season 17 of The Bachelor and Sean proposed. They married in 2014 and have three children: Samuel, five, Isaiah, three and Mia, two. With that many toddlers running around, Catherine knows a thing or two about tantrums. But she’s okay with them because she says tantrums just show your kids are comfortable with you. She likened tantrums to when we vent to our spouses after a hard day. So she just rolls with her kids’ punches. With love, of course.
Tantrum time. With three little ones at home, Catherine Giudici is an expert at managing meltdowns.
“It’s different for each child,” the Bachelor alum, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 7, while promoting her partnership with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. “I think you have to understand the individual child that you’re connecting with or trying to learn about.”
The former reality star noted that her eldest son, Samuel, 5, is “sensitive” and “very emotional,” while his 3-year-old brother, Isaiah, is “happy go lucky.” As for Mia, 2, the toddler is a “drama queen.”
When it comes to “navigat[ing] all the different children as … only one person,” the Bachelor Nation member and her husband, Sean Lowe, have “learned over time.”
The former ABC personality explained, “I always think, ‘What would I want Sean Lowe to do when I come to him?’ Because tantrums are when they’re comfortable with you. Whenever there’s a tantrum, I’m like, ‘That’s what I do to Sean Lowe.’ Like, I’m great in front of everybody else, but I come home and vent to my husband because I know he’s going to love me unconditionally. So when my kids do that to me, I have to take it as them loving me and feeling safe with me.”
Giudici’s hope, she added, is that Samuel, Isaiah and Mia will “continue to come to her” and “feel safe” doing so.
The graphic designer also gushed about her “great” communication with Lowe, 38, saying that she and the former Bachelor “really understand [their] roles and what [they] need from each other.”
Giudici told Us, “He calms me down. He also teaches me how to treat my children when they’re venting to me. So I always learn something new with him every day. He’s such a good dad. And he’s a great partner. I have no complaints about that man.”
Help me out here, Bachelor Nation – why does Catherine refer to her husband by both names? Is that a thing with him? I’m also bumping up against her referring to them as “my children” especially in the context of Sean (Lowe) teaching her how to treat them. As I said, I am unfamiliar with this pairing, but Catherine sounded like she was speaking of someone outside herself through most of her interview.
As for what Catherine said about tantrums, first of all, how hard does she vent to Sean (Lowe)? Does her day’s recap involve pushing her purse off the counter, throwing herself on the couch and screaming about the lack of kale varieties at Whole Foods? Because if we get to do that now, I’m in.
As for kids’ tantrums, it’s a lovely thought, but kids throw tantrums anywhere, not just when they come home from a hard day at the playground. Maybe some kids are just comfortable with everyone. Tantrums are definitely about expressing frustration, but they’re also about pushing boundaries and seeing what’s effective. And generally, if they get away with a tantrum in one place, they will try it in another. I agree that kids should be considered individually for myriad reasons. Catherine’s is not a bad take. It’s sweet and if she gets through three-under-six with that philosophy, more power to her. I didn’t have that kind of patience for tantrums, though.
I forgive all tantrums I see while in public. It is so hard being a mom of young kids.
Same. At most I might say to the mother “I’ve been there.” Tantrums happen – kids get overtired, hungry, frustrated with not being understood . . . the cause can vary, but the result is still painful, for parent and child. Strangers piling on with judgment just makes it worse.
I agree to a point. I have a problem with parents who don’t remove their child from places like restaurants and movie theaters. Letting your child scream for 10+ minutes while you quietly ignore them or yell at them to shut up is not ok.
I “ugh”ed out loud at her calling her 2 year old daughter a “drama queen”. She’s a toddler, learning how to manage and express her emotions. There is no need to attach a negative label to her.
I agree, it is super odd that she refers to her husband by his full name. And she sounds like she has a lot of issues managing her own emotional state.
I caught the “drama queen” comment too. And right after she said her 5 year old son is “sensitive” and “very emotional”, which reads to me like he exhibits the same behavior as her daughter, but only the daughter is labeled a drama queen. Hm. I don’t care for that dichotomy. I’m hoping she just expressed herself badly and doesn’t actually reflect this attitude in her interactions with her children!
I don’t know who this is, but there is something in what she says about toddlers having tantrums when they’re comfortable with you. We adopted my youngest last year and do take heart that his recent tantrums are a good sign he’s settled in well and is comfortable enough to act out. Not saying I ENJOY them, of course…!
She knows more about the frickin Early Years than the other Catherine, Duchess of Buttons.
Also as a mom, those kids were totally having a tantrum in the fall outside pic!!! Look at the grip she has on her son’s hand!!
We have a similar pic hanging in our house (living room) with kids screaming and my husband is rolling his eyes holding our daughter with a fistful of my hair in her mouth and I look like never again for a staged photo and we have not!!!! Life is not all smiles!! Yet this photo makes me laugh every time!!
We have a Christmas portrait with my newly two year-old daughter in jeans and a long-sleeve t-shirt because despite us picking out her pretty dress together, and her agreeing that she loved it and would wear it, and us practicing wearing it for days before the actual photo session, and her agreeing the morning of that she loved her dress and wanted to put it on RIGHT NOW, when the time came to actually do it, she wasn’t having it. If you’ve ever tried to put tights on a two year-old who DOES NOT WANT to wear them, you know what I’m talking about. I was a sweaty mess and gave up and put her in what she would agree to wear. She is sitting in my lap in the picture and I am smiling through gritted teeth with both arms around her little middle (she also tried to bolt as soon as we got there.) It’s hilarious now that she’s nine and is reasonable, but man.
I did not suffer tantrums, in public they got her removed and at home, I’d make sure she was safe and nothing was on the floor that could hurt her, then I’d go about my business until she was through, letting her know that I was there when she was ready. I have many memories of stepping over her with a laundry basket or whatever as she turned to see if I was paying attention. I loved her baby and toddlerhood and I am glad I never have to do it again. 😂
I think the only analogy was supposed to be about the trust thing.
The FORM of the meltdown does and will vary– between children, but also between adults and children– but the ability to open up maybe, is the only common denominator.
But that raises a good question: do kids have meltdowns with strangers at all? Do they throw fits with babysitters?
(If they do, we’re all doomed) Kids are naturally suspicious, so perhaps this really is an indication that they feel safe.
Long answer short, it is less common for toddlers/preschoolers to throw tantrums outside the home. They usually save that behavior for the people they trust the most; which is (hopefully) their family. We always worry about the ones who fall apart at school and are reportedly angels at home.
My daughter never had tantrums when she was young. Not a one. I thought I was such a good mom with a well behaved child. Guess what, she has autism. When she got overwhelmed instead of tantrums she shut down. She wasn’t being “good” she just handled it differently. Now that she’s pre-teen there are plenty of meltdowns. Kids handle emotions differently and it should not be seen as good or bad.
People don’t understand “sensitive” and “emotional” people. We experience feelings more than others, whether it be sadness or joy or anger. Honestly it can be overwhelming sometimes for me. I feel like I can sense things bubbling beneath the surface and people won’t believe me but will see later on that I was right. Sometimes I have to separate myself a bit so I don’t get overwhelmed by the emotions of others. I can feel other’s emotions even when they try to hide it but I don’t always know them enough to try to “fix” how they’re feeling. Does anyone else ever feel that way?
I’ve always wondered if sensitive or emotional people are truly more sensitive or emotional than other people or if it’s the result of an emotionally neglectful childhood environment.
It can be difficult, I think or maybe more like, feelings and emotions can be overwhelming and intimidating to someone who at some point in their life, maybe they don’t even remember when, they weren’t given room or tools to express those feelings or were shamed for having them.
So as an adult, when you start to feel a way that was often dismissed or belittled, your emotional response is fear.
Wow that’s an interesting POV! Never thought of that
I’ll take “Stuff White Mothers Say for $1,000, Alex”.
Children throw tantrums because they lack the emotional maturity to express themselves any differently and/or because their parents ignored, brushed off, or didn’t recognize earlier attempts to convey how they were feeling.
And it’s not always so mean spirited or neglectful on the parent’s part either. The grocery store is an excellent example. If you take an already tired, annoyed, and bored kid into a boring grocery store, there’s going to be some whining, yawning, frustration along the way before the epic meltdown. But the groceries still need buying so we wheel them through and hope and pray we can get them to the car before the bottom falls out.
But your tantruming child is not wilding out because you’re doing a superior job of making your kid comfortable. It’s just normal childhood development.
If there’s any comfort involved, it’s the comfort some parents have in society with their child’s “bad behavior” that others among us are not afforded.
Catherine isn’t “White”, she is actually of Filipino descent, so not sure about the text of this comment???
I meant exactly what I said, especially the last paragraph which should provide the necessary context to explain the first.
Exactly she is very proud of her Filipino heritage, but I don’t see how race as anything to do with her comments.
I just meant, what does Catherine’s race have to do with any of this conversation about her parenting? AND she isn’t White, she is Filipino. So that first sentence you made was incorrect and rude, IMO.
Sure, comment about her conversation concerning toddlers having temper tantrums, and childhood development. But what her race has to do with any of that is beyond my comprehension here.
I am referring to the intricacies of racism and it’s affect of what is allowed, how children are perceived good and bad based on how they are viewed, how much grace parents can be given and how white supremacy and the side benefits people get from being perceived as either white, part of white society, or a model minority allow certain women to make silly statements about how it’s fine that their kid throws tantrums because like their kid is just more comfortable with them.
Right. But when my throws a tantrum is because black moms can’t control their kids and black children are out of control badasses.
She gets to feel it’s her superior parenting because as a biracial Asian woman married to a white man, she can be perceived as white, or her children perceived as white or even mistaken for a nanny in charge of white presenting children and her children’s temper tantrums be dismissed as an embarrassing one off instead of a societal moral failing. And that same story is true of anyone who looks at her and knows she’s Asian.
Surely you are at least aware that the world isn’t just white and non-white and that every among non-white folks, even among Asian folks there are differing experiences?
Thank you! I was coming here to say this. It isn’t solely about “trust,” but usually about the frustration of not being able to communicate their wants/needs/emotions. Sometimes it’s because a child is nonverbal, or they’re not speaking well enough to be understood, or they can’t even name what exactly it is that they’re feeling.
I always considered my job as a parent to be to teach my children the skills they need to be healthy adults, and that includes being able to identify and communicate your needs, wants, and feelings. That starts when tantrums start and continues until they leave home.
Now, I’m not perfect. Every tantrum isn’t met with the patience and opportunity to teach communication. Sometimes I’m also tired, hungry, cranky, etc. I do my best, apologize when I’m wrong and hope for the best.
Yeah exactly! I’m white. seeing some white people’s faces when children of color act out is disgusting. White children get passes that others don’t. I’m just saying it flat out. It must be so sad as a child to see that. And hard on the parents as well. Like you said, things white mothers say. I didn’t realize how good I had it until I started working/dating/friends with POC and saw the difference. And there is racism towards Asian people but not near like it is towards POC.
Asians *are* POC, though. Indians, Chinese, Vietnamese, Pakistani, etc. don’t count as people of color? I don’t understand how you could be living through COVID and see how East Asians were treated in the West and not think they’re discriminated against, and how Asians have been marginalized and victimized by racism like other non-White groups have through history.
I will also add that these two are conservative Christian, rumors of complementarianism in their relationship. Both had sh*t to say about Chris Harrison’s racist BS last year. Sean Lowe gave a pretty terrible statement. Catherine said on a podcast later that Sean Lowe was boycotting The Bachelor franchise because they fired Harrison. Also, he probably likes it when she calls him by his full Christian name.
So @SnarcasmQueen, I get what you’re saying. Knowing the facts that are out there about the Lowes, one can make the deduction that these aren’t people with any kind of understanding of or desire to understand social issues. A person of color who lacks an understanding of those kinds of issues and who has an enormous amount of privilege and is married to a conservative Christian can definitely espouse what many, including many white people, see as white BS.
I hear what you’re saying. But as a teacher there’s definitely something to the comfort thing. The first few weeks of school are calm and quiet as the kids try to navigate their new surroundings. Then, the more comfortable they become…the louder they become. And then the disruptive behaviors start, if they are a student that struggles with that. And that can be any race or gender of student.
Nothing to add to this except that they live in my neighborhood and I’ve seen the family in our Whole Foods, lol. Kids seemed fine and just kid-like. Probably the best adjusted Bachelor pairing since its inception.