“Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson went to the Mark Twain Prize ceremony” links

The only time I expect to see the names “Pete Davidson” and “Kim Kardashian” in the same sentence as “Mark Twain”…good for them.
LOL to the link about malls. I was of the Backstreet Boys/frosted tips/Abercrombie era but I feel like the 1980’s and 1990’s were really the golden age of malls? Like there was an entire board game about going to the mall in 1988? Maybe I’m wrong.
MALL MADNESS! they came out with a new version Christmas 2020.
I’m old enough to remember when A&F had tiger striped shopping bags.
Not at all related to anything here – but the Ontario Party (new right-wing political party here in Ontario) just hired Roger Stone as a consultant ffs.
Oh JFC…there’s a recipe for complete disaster.
I’m puzzled by right wing movements in Canada. The entire system of government in the U.S. is based first and foremost in fostering capitalist enterprise (which is so intertwined with white supremacy as to be indistinguishable), while Canada enjoys numerous social programs beyond anything Americans could ever hope to enact in our current system. It’s one thing for Americans to be brainwashed that socialism is evil because most don’t even understand what the word actually means. Why would Canadians vote for right wing candidates? Serious question.
Mainly because they watch too much Fox news and other moronic spin machines. Fear lingering works in all countries.
And just like in the US … racism.
They’ll vote against their own best interests if they feel like they’re sticking it to someone else. A good chunk of them genuinely don’t understand how the government works or what they’re even voting for. They’ve also bought into the propaganda machine that has been successful in the US in terms of your health care system.
Extended family were complaining that somehow Trudeau was going to privatize health care when the party that they’re voting for regularly is the one who I’ve seen courting the idea of privatized health care regularly.
So … a lack of education and a hatred of progress.
@Erinn – Thanks for that explanation. And yet I’m still bewildered. The truly ignorant in the US complain about socialized healthcare (which would benefit them of course). So the idea of right wing voting ill-informed types complaining about the privatization of healthcare as though it’s what the more liberal candidates are proposing is still so weird to me. But nothing is better for soulless billionaires than privatized healthcare, the one service we can’t boycott.
@bettyrose I don’t think casting Canada as “socialist” is the right label. Capitalism is alive and well here too and we are missing many social support programs that are urgently needed.
There are other European countries with strong social support systems that are also facing right wing political resurgency. It seems to be an issue all over the world but I would definitely say Trump and all the US media like Breitbart and all the lies on social media have fanned the flames of some conservative people and factions in Canada. I live in Alberta and there have been radical conservatives here for a long time but not with exactly the same rhetoric or priorities as the current ones.
Noooo every time I start to seriously consider moving back… (I left just as Stephen Harper came in and I have no regrets about leaving then)
It is the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Ceremony. Many comedians were in attendance, including Pete.
Pete looks like he has on red lipstick. He wears nail polish so perhaps he is wearing the matching lipstick. 💄 💅
Mall Madness!
Bets on how long until Elon reinstates Trump’s Twitter account? I give it 48 hours.
I’ve made sure to delete my twitter. Let it go the way of parlor
I already have a back up, escape hatch account at counter.social, but today so many people were bailing out over there to create accounts as well that they crashed it for a little while today. Some like me are using it as their bolt hole should Twitter go down the tubes. Some are dumping Twitter completely. It’s been an interesting day.
Kim k fan
OK, now. I have a real question about Pete Davidson.
Why does he always look like he needs a shower, shave, shampoo?
Is it me? Anyone else?
Something about him makes me want to drive him to town for a good hair cut. lol
The stash or, half stash he has here is not a good look either.
I hope Pete is saving his money and planning for his future.
He is talented, this is his 15 minutes of fame.
In a few years, he will be lucky to be Rob Schneider level of fame.
God Bless, son.
@ HEYKAY, you’re not alone😂😂😂
I think it’s the combination of him being pale and also that he has natural dark circles under his eyes. My husband has that too, but not as much as Peter. It might be hereditary and I’m not sure you can do anything about it. It doesn’t help that he usually has a funky hair color that really don’t mesh well with his complexion.
Here is a picture of him with natural hair color and under eye concealer:
https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/58425081893fc0f82bd1c06d/1634153271572-HSPX4R3WWM443I7ZXZRC/Pete+Davidson1.jpg?format=1000w
He is already looking more polished and with that I like to say that all those traits are his signature ones. I don’t find it attractive, but it’s Pete Davidson. He gets the chicks with his funny personality.
The ADHD link was wow! It’s pretty accurate for me. The hyper focus, anxiety, depression, and imposter syndrome (especially before becoming self-employed). I was diagnosed when I was 37, which falls into the age range women are usually diagnosed (as described in the post). Once I received my diagnosis, I gained a deeper understanding of myself. It was eye opening!
@LaUnicaAngelina Yes! It was accurate for me too!
Here just to say I love the guy who wrote Pajiba’s review of The Northman: Jason Adams.
He has a personal blog full of handsome men (some pictures are NSFW). The screencaps are incredible.
Also, he’s a sweetheart. His only flaw is that he’s not a cat person. But I pretend I don’t know about that.
Honk for Alan Ritchinson!