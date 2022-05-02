President Biden was really funny at the White House Correspondents Dinner

Embed from Getty Images

The White House Correspondents Dinner was back for the first time in years. The dinner was canceled for the pandemic years, and during the Trump administration, the dinner still happened but it was a more subdued event because Donald Trump was too much of a humorless fascist baby to come to it. All of which means that Joe Biden’s appearance at this weekend’s WHCD is the first time in six years a president has attended the dinner.

President Biden had jokes and they were good ones. Personally, I think he did well – he wasn’t there to do stand-up for twenty minutes, and his speechwriters gave him some good material, just enough to get some good laughs.

My favorite jokes: “This is the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years… It’s understandable. We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of COVID.” And: “Republicans seem to support one fellow. Some guy named Brandon. He’s having a really good year. And I’m kind of happy for him.” There was a great joke about how Fox News is into vaccine-denialism yet everyone at Fox News is vaxxed: “Everyone had to prove they are fully vaccinated and boasted. So, if you are at home watching this, and you are wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter, they’re all here, vaccinated and boosted, all of them.” The one that killed was the reference to the reveal that Kevin McCarthy is on tape, excoriating Trump and his fellow Republicans. Biden said: “There’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.”

Trevor Noah was the keynote/guest speaker and I didn’t think he did that well. But I’m not much of a Trevor Noah fan, so I am sort of biased against him. I will say this: the WHCD is a tough gig and very few comedians really get the vibe and energy. I feel like Noah kind of bombed.

