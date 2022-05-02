President Biden was really funny at the White House Correspondents Dinner

The White House Correspondents Dinner was back for the first time in years. The dinner was canceled for the pandemic years, and during the Trump administration, the dinner still happened but it was a more subdued event because Donald Trump was too much of a humorless fascist baby to come to it. All of which means that Joe Biden’s appearance at this weekend’s WHCD is the first time in six years a president has attended the dinner.
President Biden had jokes and they were good ones. Personally, I think he did well – he wasn’t there to do stand-up for twenty minutes, and his speechwriters gave him some good material, just enough to get some good laughs.
My favorite jokes: “This is the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years… It’s understandable. We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of COVID.” And: “Republicans seem to support one fellow. Some guy named Brandon. He’s having a really good year. And I’m kind of happy for him.” There was a great joke about how Fox News is into vaccine-denialism yet everyone at Fox News is vaxxed: “Everyone had to prove they are fully vaccinated and boasted. So, if you are at home watching this, and you are wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter, they’re all here, vaccinated and boosted, all of them.” The one that killed was the reference to the reveal that Kevin McCarthy is on tape, excoriating Trump and his fellow Republicans. Biden said: “There’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.”
Trevor Noah was the keynote/guest speaker and I didn’t think he did that well. But I’m not much of a Trevor Noah fan, so I am sort of biased against him. I will say this: the WHCD is a tough gig and very few comedians really get the vibe and energy. I feel like Noah kind of bombed.
I like Biden’s line about making his Chief of Staff available to tell Sean Hannity what to say.
Generally I find Noah a mixed bag but I thought his set was very well done The joke about how the NYT covers police brutality? That joke about Chuck Todd’s lack of journalistic skills? How he kept going after Ron Desantis? That Fox/Hannity joke where in the punchline he sly suggests Roger Ailes is in hell? I think he did a good job roasting everyone which is the point and then he capped off on journalistic integrity and the power of its role in a timely way.
Noah’s jokes were soooo good.
I liked them too.
I thought Noah was brilliant; definitely made me laugh. I laughed a lot at Joe’s line’s too.
I loved Trevor’s speech, especially when he imitated the Australian guy from Axios, asking why Mitch McConnell and the devil were never seen in teh same room together. also loved the way he went after DeSantis.
Biden was also really good. Great that he laughed all the way through it.
I’m all for the White House correspondents having a dinner but I don’t think they should be inviting the President or any other politicians to it. It makes the press seem too cozy with those in power.
Presidents have been attending for 98 years. It’s kind of the entire point of the event by now.
It still doesn’t make it right.
Agree with you CATSQUAD. It is supposed to be light hearted and fun. The POTUS is crucial at this event.
It is quite literally the point of the nearly 100 year event.
It’s a fundraiser for journalism students and a good opportunity to support the 5th estate. Plus, the most polarized people in the country got into the same room together. A win.
I only watched Biden’s speech and I thought he was hilarious!! The digs he gave the Faux News was brilliant!! He was very well on point and gave them what they deserved! I also thought that as a president, he is capable of making jokes and has the comedic timing. The bit about the plague then the coronavirus pandemic was truly a gift as I though it was hilarious!! 🤣🤣🤣
Plus everyone was required to provide a negative coronavirus test as well to attend.
Biden was a hit. A definite win. He was funny, looked great, laughed easily. He lived up to the moniker America’s dad. Being political nerds we enjoyed people watching as Cspan scanned the ballroom for more than an hour. Chef Andre was back from Ukraine. We saw our niece at her table twice. She wore a royal blue dress that stood out. Her first time at a table but has been there reporting before for USA Today.
That’s so cool that you saw your niece! Oh, it would be fun to get the lowdown from her perspective!
I thought Noah and Biden both killed it. They were funny and on point.
Loved Trevor Noah’s set. LOL going after DeSantis. Final tribute brief and well put.
Trevor killed. The bit about Jonathan Swann and Mitch McConnell took me out. 🤣😂
I love Trevor. He is such a perfect mix of hearfelt and funny and self depricating. He’s had a LIFE. Right from the start. His book is incredible too. I think he is the perfect host, and Biden was great. It’s nice to see you guys with a president who actually has a sense of humour again.
Yes. Trevor’s book, Born A Crime, is amazing! My son was howling over the phone when I was reading him the part about Go Hitler! 😂
Biden, no comedic slouch himself, was obviously loving Trevor’s set.
I didn’t watch last night, only just now, & I laughed out loud throughout Trevor’s monologue. He was great! Biden did well, too!
I loved this. So good seeing a president whose ego isn’t so fragile that he can make jokes AND take it! Also, thought Trevor Noah was amazing! Especially this part:
“I love the New York Times, you guys are the best. You’re some of the most accurate reporting in news. You never fail to write down EXACTLY whatever the police have told you to say. Really powerful.”
Loved that, Trevor Noah. 🎯
Trevor Noah’s remarks about how journalists use their power was on point.
I thought they both did very well. Not all of Trevor’s stuff made me laugh but a lot of it did. He did plenty of skewering and did it with finesse.
I don’t think Noah bombed at all. I thought he was funny and serious and spot on. I used to not be able to stand him when he first started on TDS but he has grown on me so much.
I love Noah’s facility with languages and accents. Great improvement over John Stewart on TDS who was so irritating with all the shouting.
Joe Biden is very funny. But he’s not Barack Obama smooth-funny.
He did so well. May he stay healthy and keep fighting.
In terms of charisma and having “it”, I think Obama was a rarity. But Joe did the job and did it well. I thought Noah was really funny, too, and I liked the jokes that made the room uncomfortable.
Few people will be as smooth-funny as Barack Obama and in any case, Joe Biden is a stutterer; I’m always so terribly impressed at how well he manages that, particularly a man in his position.
I thought Joe had an admirable delivery of barbs against Fox, certain members of the GOP, difficulties with passing legislation due to some Democrats and himself! His lack of ego and obvious enjoyment that night was great to see.
I am glad he is receiving praise because he has had many heart wrenching issues to manage. He always shows HEART, it was nice to see his humor.
I thought Trevor was great, brutal, but lighthearted!
You all thought it was funny? How “America’s Grandpa” laughed at inflation? Honestly, I’m beginning to think Democrats and Liberals are living in a state of denile. Please, justify one think the President and Vice President has done, please just one.