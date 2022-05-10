The Cambridges attended a memorial for the 2017 Manchester terrorist attack

Well, this was a quick turnaround for Prince William. Poor sausage had TWO events in one day and they weren’t even in the same city. This morning, William attended the State Opening of Parliament, standing behind (in order) the Marquess of Cholmondeley (aka Rose Hanbury’s husband), Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. William sat off to the side as Charles performed “the Queen’s speech” for the opening. Then William hopped on a plane or helicopter (probably a helicopter) with Kate and headed off to Manchester.

What was in Manchester? William and Kate went to The Glade of Light Memorial Garden to honor the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack. That was the awful bombing and attack on little girls at the Ariana Grande concert. It’s been five years. The Glade of Light Memorial Garden has been open since January, so this was not really “the opening” of the memorial. Still, I’m glad William and Kate were sent to (sort of) mark the anniversary (which was actually May 22, 2017).

Kate’s coatdress is Michael Kors and it’s a repeat. She’s reworn this coat several times for some reason. Given the event… I would have thought a darker color? It doesn’t have to be a mournful black, but a dark navy would have worked well here. And lord knows, she easily has 50 navy coats. She does this a lot, she wears lighter colors – even bright colors – to solemn occasions. I’ll never forget when she wore hot pink to the 9/11 Memorial.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

60 Responses to “The Cambridges attended a memorial for the 2017 Manchester terrorist attack”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:21 am

    Because of course they did – need all the good PR they can get.

    Reply
  2. SURE says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:28 am

    He looks more tanned than K! Has he been on another secret holiday or has K given up tanning?

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:29 am

    Will had the sense to change out of his dark brown suit from parliament into a dark blue one that was appropriately somber, with better fitting pants too. Kate has plenty of dark blue/black, so I definitely agree she could’ve dressed better. But the bar is so low, I’m just glad it’s not hot pink.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      May 10, 2022 at 12:22 pm

      I actually really like the style of this dress. I never know why she changed it up because she used to wear these type of dresses all the time. Now, when she wears a dress, it’s to her ankles and it always seems to age her. She actually looks younger here.

      But I don’t like the colour either. I think a navy would have been appropriate or even a darker grey.

      Reply
  4. Woke says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:30 am

    The need to stand out always trump the solemnity of the event.

    Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      May 10, 2022 at 11:01 am

      Yeah, I’m beginning to think the same.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 10, 2022 at 12:44 pm

        Absolutely, as well as her new bits of shiny jewelry as well!!!!

      • Jais says:
        May 10, 2022 at 2:36 pm

        I like the gold bee earrings a lot but it makes no sense to wear them with that coat dress. I’m completely baffled by those earrings with that dress.

        Edit: just saw Sophia’s comments about the bee jewelry below about it being for Manchester.

  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:30 am

    My heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. And to Ariana, I’ve been a fan of hers since then even thou her music isn’t my thing.

    Girlfriend needs a touch up – I suspect she will disappear over the next few weeks for a touch up pre-Meghan arrival. GF is THAT competitive you just know she is planning her wardrobe and face v carefully.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 10, 2022 at 12:56 pm

      My condolences as well. I can’t believe it’s been 5 years already. I wonder how the families are coping.

      We see this so often in the US that we have become desensitized about mass shootings and bombings. It’s not a way of life to live.

      BTW, Duller’s giant spot of gray is so apparent. Girl needs a mirror without one coated with vaseline.

      Reply
      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        May 10, 2022 at 3:43 pm

        The USA has identified the common thread among most terrorists and mass shooters, that goes beyond what religion, race, or age they are: misogyny. But misogyny is not an issue the country wants to address.

  6. Mia says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Wow you can clearly see hair extension in second picture where first part of her head in one darker shade and backside in lighter shade. William new side chick must in light blonde . This is not Kate usual color . Also who laugh at this event when no one does. I believe the rumor that she must be in some sort of medication. This is not normal behaviour. I want to know why rock of the monarchy didnt attention the state opening ??

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:31 am

    this coatdress is okay, even for this occasion. It’s not the best thing she could have worn but its not the worst either. Meh.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      May 10, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      I liked it better one of the other times she’s worn this. I believe she wore a wide brimmed navy hat with it once and I liked the look on her. I think her hair is what’s bothering me with this look. I actually think a pulled back chignon would have looked a little better, but that’s just me. Her hair is looking a tad sloppy here.

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      May 10, 2022 at 1:05 pm

      She looks kinda rugged here, like this was a last minute assignment so she slapped on a wiglet, some black eyeliner, an old standby coat dress … also, why isn’t she photoshopped more?! This feels off somehow.

      Reply
      • SuzieQ says:
        May 10, 2022 at 1:34 pm

        Agree with this assessment. And her coatdress is OK. Nothing special, like her.

  8. Belli says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I opened this page thinking that the bar was so low. Just dark, somber colors and no hyena grinning.

    Sigh.

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      May 10, 2022 at 10:37 am

      Cutsie bee earrings, though. Appropriate? Not what I would have chosen for a dead children memorial.

      Reply
      • Sofia says:
        May 10, 2022 at 10:44 am

        I hate defending Kate but a bee is the symbol of Manchester as well as a symbol for the bombing itself so it makes sense here.

      • SarahCS says:
        May 10, 2022 at 11:04 am

        For once this actually does suggest someone did some research as Sofia explains above. This is a thoughtful touch.

  9. Kitty says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:32 am

    They are so boring. The last time they had star power was in 2013 after George’s birth. I just don’t understand how they think they are loved all over the world lol!

    Reply
  10. girl_ninja says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:39 am

    She has to be careful when with her Botox. She looks good and shot up in this photo and has to be wise when to do it again before the Jubbly so as not to look so surprised.

    Reply
  11. Phillys says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:44 am

    I do like her little honeybee earrings.

    Reply
  12. OnTarget says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:48 am

    A gray tweed coat dress is appropriate for a visit to a memorial site. She looks wonderful.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      May 10, 2022 at 11:08 am

      Yes its actually very appropriate plus its not a funeral.

      Reply
    • Haylie says:
      May 10, 2022 at 11:44 am

      She still looks like a person who would bully a pregnant woman to suicidal thoughts to me. But her dress is ok. Wonderful, never.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 10, 2022 at 1:01 pm

        Yes, “wonderful” is not an adjective to ever describe Duller. Her smiling is inappropriate, to me. There is nothing to be smiling at. I don’t care how funny she thinks Dumber is.

    • Lizzie says:
      May 10, 2022 at 1:26 pm

      I don’t think its fine when she has a myriad of dark color coatdresses in her wardrobe. The wiglet stands out. She is so average looking that if I saw her on the street I wouldn’t glace twice.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      May 10, 2022 at 7:05 pm

      She doesn’t look wonderful, she looks basically appropriate, although I would have thought she’d tie her hair back. That loose college girl hair just doesn’t fit the somber occasion.

      Reply
  13. Sofia says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:49 am

    I think she looks fine. I would have gone for a darker grey but that’s probably me being too nitpicky.

    Reply
  14. Blithe says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:52 am

    I actually like the dress on her and I think that what looks —to me, at least — like navy and white is fine for the event. I’m puzzled though, by the pictures of people smiling. If those are from immediately before or after the memorial event, that feels more than a little off to me, given the occasion.

    Reply
    • Gruey says:
      May 10, 2022 at 3:27 pm

      Frankly, she should only wear dresses like this. They are her core look and whenever she does, it actually doesn’t distract from the event and makes her seem more serious and comfortable with herself.

      Spiritually, this is actually much closer to Meghan’s worker woman’s looks than Kates recent flamboyant and schizophrenic fashion shows. As it is, Kate seems crazed, insecure, confused and just kinda unwell with all the copykeening and preening. This kind of dress and the jeans/wellies/sweater look is all Kate should ever wear.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 10, 2022 at 3:36 pm

      I don’t get that either; and it’s not just the Dumb Duo but also at least one of the priests. I realize that every single given human interaction may not be fraught with deep emotion; but then again, this is a solemn occasion, the remembrance of lives lost during a horrific event. I don’t think there’s ever a moment for levity, for any of them, at any time. I would think adults would know how to behave.

      Reply
  15. MsIam says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:52 am

    She looks fine to me, not like the usual walking Madame Alexander doll look. Keen is Keen, she is what she is. Her behavior is more the issue than her clothing choices.

    Reply
  16. Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
    May 10, 2022 at 10:53 am

    Why is Kate grinning at any point during an event meant to pay respects for dead girls?

    Reply
  17. Manchester Bee says:
    May 10, 2022 at 11:03 am

    The memorial was was all who died so can we stop with the “little girls who died” please. Teenagers, twenty somethings, parents, grand parents and staff were injured and died as well.

    Plus as a Mancunian I appreciate the little bee earrings

    Reply
    • Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
      May 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm

      I chose to write girls to emphasize how inappropriate Kate is beyond her dressing because it is much easier to dismiss mass death of adults (like what we are witnessing with COVID). My apologies.

      Reply
      • Manchester Bee says:
        May 10, 2022 at 1:28 pm

        No need to apologize. It’s heartbreaking to think of how tiny some of the victims were.

  18. Lizzie Bathory says:
    May 10, 2022 at 11:07 am

    They both look f-cking exhausted. William practically looks like he has a black eye in the 3rd picture.

    Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      May 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm

      I am sure they both used the helicopter. But the Fail doesn’t mention it. If it was the Sussexes they would.

      Reply
  19. OG Bella says:
    May 10, 2022 at 11:30 am

    It’s not INappropriate but it could have been more appropriate given her extensive wardrobe

    Reply
  20. Naptime says:
    May 10, 2022 at 11:31 am

    Kate’s coat dress is flattering on her shape which is a rare achievement lately. Also, I’m floored at 2 events in one day for FFK. Maybe The Queen’s illness is the wake-up call they needed.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 10, 2022 at 12:52 pm

      Not on my life is it due to TQ’s health. This is a simple parlor trick before Harry and Meghan come. Once they are gone, it’s off for another stupidly, expensive holiday to some place exotic due to “exhaustion”.

      Reply
  21. Ameerah says:
    May 10, 2022 at 11:46 am

    No wonder he looked so peeved at the opening of Parliament. Poor sausage actually had to WORK. And Kate is the Queen of wearing inappropriate colors to events. She wore white to another woman’s wedding ffs.

    Reply
  22. HeatherC says:
    May 10, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    Her grin is so painful. If she wasn’t such a racist hypocritical bully (maternal mental health, really?!) I would feel sorry for her trying so hard and so obviously. But, well, I don’t. Any sympathy I might have had as a reasonable compassionate person is long gone. I do feel sorry for the UK that this is your FFK and FFQC

    Reply
  23. JFerber says:
    May 10, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    I’m just pleased the moose knuckle is gone. Good job, Will. (The bar is SO low.)

    Reply
  24. Huggy says:
    May 10, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    The dress is pretty and perfectly appropriate for a memorial. And the bee earrings are a lovely tribute.

    Reply
  25. Eurydice says:
    May 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    I think she looks appropriate and I like that the dress actually fits her, isn’t too long and doesn’t have a giant belt. I wish she’d do something else with her hair – maybe cut it to shoulder length.

    Reply
  26. pennypop says:
    May 10, 2022 at 1:50 pm

    She blends with the other folks in blue, so I think this works. And the honeybee earrings are a nice touch. My only nitpick is that I wish her hair were in a pony or bun so that the earrings could stand out more.

    The smiling I’m less annoyed by because there are quite a few pictures of folks smiling – including a picture of the priest(?) in this post. While Kate sometimes does A LOT with her smiling. It’s not terrible here.

    Reply
  27. Geegee says:
    May 10, 2022 at 3:08 pm

    You can tell she has done stuff to her face. Her 40s are not going to be kind to her face. I think the smoking and tanning are catching up.

    Reply
  28. Original penguin says:
    May 10, 2022 at 6:15 pm

    Her face is jacked up and she should have worn her hair up. But the outfit itself is nice and suits the occasions. She’s worn this one for memorials before. The bee earrings are a nice touch for Manchester. However, they don’t make up for having to put up with the drain on the public purse that she is

    Reply
  29. Roo says:
    May 10, 2022 at 7:41 pm

    She looks haggard really, like she’s not been sleeping or she’s been very upset lately.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment