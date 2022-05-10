The Cambridges attended a memorial for the 2017 Manchester terrorist attack

Well, this was a quick turnaround for Prince William. Poor sausage had TWO events in one day and they weren’t even in the same city. This morning, William attended the State Opening of Parliament, standing behind (in order) the Marquess of Cholmondeley (aka Rose Hanbury’s husband), Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. William sat off to the side as Charles performed “the Queen’s speech” for the opening. Then William hopped on a plane or helicopter (probably a helicopter) with Kate and headed off to Manchester.
What was in Manchester? William and Kate went to The Glade of Light Memorial Garden to honor the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack. That was the awful bombing and attack on little girls at the Ariana Grande concert. It’s been five years. The Glade of Light Memorial Garden has been open since January, so this was not really “the opening” of the memorial. Still, I’m glad William and Kate were sent to (sort of) mark the anniversary (which was actually May 22, 2017).
Kate’s coatdress is Michael Kors and it’s a repeat. She’s reworn this coat several times for some reason. Given the event… I would have thought a darker color? It doesn’t have to be a mournful black, but a dark navy would have worked well here. And lord knows, she easily has 50 navy coats. She does this a lot, she wears lighter colors – even bright colors – to solemn occasions. I’ll never forget when she wore hot pink to the 9/11 Memorial.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Manchester, UK -20220510-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge attend the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial, commemorating the victims of the 22nd May 2017 terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Manchester, UK -20220510-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge attend the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial, commemorating the victims of the 22nd May 2017 terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral, which commemorates the victims of a suicide bomb attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The memorial honours the 22 people whose lives were taken, as well as remembering everyone who was left injured or affected by the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.,Image: 690051208, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jon Super / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William gives a speech as he and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge attend the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral, which commemorates the victims of a suicide bomb attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The memorial honours the 22 people whose lives were taken, as well as remembering everyone who was left injured or affected by the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.,Image: 690051213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jon Super / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral, which commemorates the victims of a suicide bomb attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The memorial honours the 22 people whose lives were taken, as well as remembering everyone who was left injured or affected by the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.,Image: 690051221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jon Super / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Manchester, UK -20220510-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge attend the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial, commemorating the victims of the 22nd May 2017 terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Because of course they did – need all the good PR they can get.
+1
He looks more tanned than K! Has he been on another secret holiday or has K given up tanning?
Or maybe his constant internal rage is tanning his skin.
@Tiffany- LOL 😂😂😂
My gawd Tiffany!!! That was brilliant!!!
WTF is Duller smiling????
🙄
Comment of the week, Tiffany.
Will had the sense to change out of his dark brown suit from parliament into a dark blue one that was appropriately somber, with better fitting pants too. Kate has plenty of dark blue/black, so I definitely agree she could’ve dressed better. But the bar is so low, I’m just glad it’s not hot pink.
I actually really like the style of this dress. I never know why she changed it up because she used to wear these type of dresses all the time. Now, when she wears a dress, it’s to her ankles and it always seems to age her. She actually looks younger here.
But I don’t like the colour either. I think a navy would have been appropriate or even a darker grey.
The need to stand out always trump the solemnity of the event.
Yeah, I’m beginning to think the same.
Absolutely, as well as her new bits of shiny jewelry as well!!!!
I like the gold bee earrings a lot but it makes no sense to wear them with that coat dress. I’m completely baffled by those earrings with that dress.
Edit: just saw Sophia’s comments about the bee jewelry below about it being for Manchester.
My heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. And to Ariana, I’ve been a fan of hers since then even thou her music isn’t my thing.
Girlfriend needs a touch up – I suspect she will disappear over the next few weeks for a touch up pre-Meghan arrival. GF is THAT competitive you just know she is planning her wardrobe and face v carefully.
My condolences as well. I can’t believe it’s been 5 years already. I wonder how the families are coping.
We see this so often in the US that we have become desensitized about mass shootings and bombings. It’s not a way of life to live.
BTW, Duller’s giant spot of gray is so apparent. Girl needs a mirror without one coated with vaseline.
The USA has identified the common thread among most terrorists and mass shooters, that goes beyond what religion, race, or age they are: misogyny. But misogyny is not an issue the country wants to address.
Wow you can clearly see hair extension in second picture where first part of her head in one darker shade and backside in lighter shade. William new side chick must in light blonde . This is not Kate usual color . Also who laugh at this event when no one does. I believe the rumor that she must be in some sort of medication. This is not normal behaviour. I want to know why rock of the monarchy didnt attention the state opening ??
Her behaviour has NEVER been normal – even during the waiting years.
My first thought was she has a lace front wig.
It looks to be grey on my iPad.
this coatdress is okay, even for this occasion. It’s not the best thing she could have worn but its not the worst either. Meh.
I liked it better one of the other times she’s worn this. I believe she wore a wide brimmed navy hat with it once and I liked the look on her. I think her hair is what’s bothering me with this look. I actually think a pulled back chignon would have looked a little better, but that’s just me. Her hair is looking a tad sloppy here.
She looks kinda rugged here, like this was a last minute assignment so she slapped on a wiglet, some black eyeliner, an old standby coat dress … also, why isn’t she photoshopped more?! This feels off somehow.
Agree with this assessment. And her coatdress is OK. Nothing special, like her.
I opened this page thinking that the bar was so low. Just dark, somber colors and no hyena grinning.
Sigh.
Cutsie bee earrings, though. Appropriate? Not what I would have chosen for a dead children memorial.
I hate defending Kate but a bee is the symbol of Manchester as well as a symbol for the bombing itself so it makes sense here.
For once this actually does suggest someone did some research as Sofia explains above. This is a thoughtful touch.
They are so boring. The last time they had star power was in 2013 after George’s birth. I just don’t understand how they think they are loved all over the world lol!
She has to be careful when with her Botox. She looks good and shot up in this photo and has to be wise when to do it again before the Jubbly so as not to look so surprised.
I do like her little honeybee earrings.
A gray tweed coat dress is appropriate for a visit to a memorial site. She looks wonderful.
Yes its actually very appropriate plus its not a funeral.
She still looks like a person who would bully a pregnant woman to suicidal thoughts to me. But her dress is ok. Wonderful, never.
Yes, “wonderful” is not an adjective to ever describe Duller. Her smiling is inappropriate, to me. There is nothing to be smiling at. I don’t care how funny she thinks Dumber is.
I don’t think its fine when she has a myriad of dark color coatdresses in her wardrobe. The wiglet stands out. She is so average looking that if I saw her on the street I wouldn’t glace twice.
She doesn’t look wonderful, she looks basically appropriate, although I would have thought she’d tie her hair back. That loose college girl hair just doesn’t fit the somber occasion.
I think she looks fine. I would have gone for a darker grey but that’s probably me being too nitpicky.
I actually like the dress on her and I think that what looks —to me, at least — like navy and white is fine for the event. I’m puzzled though, by the pictures of people smiling. If those are from immediately before or after the memorial event, that feels more than a little off to me, given the occasion.
Frankly, she should only wear dresses like this. They are her core look and whenever she does, it actually doesn’t distract from the event and makes her seem more serious and comfortable with herself.
Spiritually, this is actually much closer to Meghan’s worker woman’s looks than Kates recent flamboyant and schizophrenic fashion shows. As it is, Kate seems crazed, insecure, confused and just kinda unwell with all the copykeening and preening. This kind of dress and the jeans/wellies/sweater look is all Kate should ever wear.
I don’t get that either; and it’s not just the Dumb Duo but also at least one of the priests. I realize that every single given human interaction may not be fraught with deep emotion; but then again, this is a solemn occasion, the remembrance of lives lost during a horrific event. I don’t think there’s ever a moment for levity, for any of them, at any time. I would think adults would know how to behave.
She looks fine to me, not like the usual walking Madame Alexander doll look. Keen is Keen, she is what she is. Her behavior is more the issue than her clothing choices.
Why is Kate grinning at any point during an event meant to pay respects for dead girls?
The memorial was was all who died so can we stop with the “little girls who died” please. Teenagers, twenty somethings, parents, grand parents and staff were injured and died as well.
Plus as a Mancunian I appreciate the little bee earrings
I chose to write girls to emphasize how inappropriate Kate is beyond her dressing because it is much easier to dismiss mass death of adults (like what we are witnessing with COVID). My apologies.
No need to apologize. It’s heartbreaking to think of how tiny some of the victims were.
They both look f-cking exhausted. William practically looks like he has a black eye in the 3rd picture.
I am sure they both used the helicopter. But the Fail doesn’t mention it. If it was the Sussexes they would.
It’s not INappropriate but it could have been more appropriate given her extensive wardrobe
Kate’s coat dress is flattering on her shape which is a rare achievement lately. Also, I’m floored at 2 events in one day for FFK. Maybe The Queen’s illness is the wake-up call they needed.
Not on my life is it due to TQ’s health. This is a simple parlor trick before Harry and Meghan come. Once they are gone, it’s off for another stupidly, expensive holiday to some place exotic due to “exhaustion”.
No wonder he looked so peeved at the opening of Parliament. Poor sausage actually had to WORK. And Kate is the Queen of wearing inappropriate colors to events. She wore white to another woman’s wedding ffs.
Her grin is so painful. If she wasn’t such a racist hypocritical bully (maternal mental health, really?!) I would feel sorry for her trying so hard and so obviously. But, well, I don’t. Any sympathy I might have had as a reasonable compassionate person is long gone. I do feel sorry for the UK that this is your FFK and FFQC
I’m just pleased the moose knuckle is gone. Good job, Will. (The bar is SO low.)
The dress is pretty and perfectly appropriate for a memorial. And the bee earrings are a lovely tribute.
I think she looks appropriate and I like that the dress actually fits her, isn’t too long and doesn’t have a giant belt. I wish she’d do something else with her hair – maybe cut it to shoulder length.
She blends with the other folks in blue, so I think this works. And the honeybee earrings are a nice touch. My only nitpick is that I wish her hair were in a pony or bun so that the earrings could stand out more.
The smiling I’m less annoyed by because there are quite a few pictures of folks smiling – including a picture of the priest(?) in this post. While Kate sometimes does A LOT with her smiling. It’s not terrible here.
You can tell she has done stuff to her face. Her 40s are not going to be kind to her face. I think the smoking and tanning are catching up.
Her face is jacked up and she should have worn her hair up. But the outfit itself is nice and suits the occasions. She’s worn this one for memorials before. The bee earrings are a nice touch for Manchester. However, they don’t make up for having to put up with the drain on the public purse that she is
She looks haggard really, like she’s not been sleeping or she’s been very upset lately.