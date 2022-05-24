Australia’s newly-elected prime minister is not a fan of the British monarchy

Embed from Getty Images

Australians have elected a new prime minister. Scott Morrison is out after serving about four years in office. Aussies have elected Anthony Albanese as their new prime minister. The Morrison government was conservative, and the Albanese government will likely be center-left. What’s interesting, internationally, is that Albanese has a history of republicanism. As in, he thinks it’s stupid that Australia’s head of state is Queen Elizabeth II. He’s said, in the past, that Australia needs to become a republic.

Australia has elected a pro-republic Prime Minister, raising fears the country will look to remove the Queen as its head of State. Albo won a crushing victory over ScoMo at the weekend, leaving royal supporters anxiously wondering what it meant for the nation’s ties with the monarchy. Labor’s manifesto does not include plans for a referendum, but anti-monarchy organisation Republic claimed yesterday “a republic will happen” as a result of Mr Albanese’s win. On its official Twitter account, the group said: “Excellent to see pro-republic Anthony Albanese becoming Australia’s PM. Won’t be a referendum just yet as they’re rightly committed to first recognising aboriginal people as the original Australians in the constitution. But a republic will happen.” The idea of setting up a republic was tested in Australia in 1999 when former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull led a failed campaign during a national referendum, which was lost after almost 55 per cent of voters chose to keep the ties with the monarchy. Mr Albanese’s victory has stirred up discussions among supporters who have looked back on his pro-republic comments and asked whether the monarchy should be more important than the cost of living, homelessness and medical care. More than 20 years ago, Mr Albanese told a republic referendum committee: “I urge people to support the republic and support it now because it is inevitable — everyone accepts that. We should do it now so we can do it with pride”.

Yeah, I doubt Albanese’s first, second or third priority will be disentangling Australia from the British monarchy. But it will be interesting to see what happens when the Queen passes. And as we saw from the Caribbean Flop Tours, it’s not like many of these “former colonies” are even going to wait until the Queen passes. They’re already making plans and making moves. It might be a situation where Albanese doesn’t even have to persuade his country to make the move, they might already be there. It’s not 1999 anymore, you know?

