Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep at the age of 67

This news was shocking. Ray Liotta passed away late Wednesday or early Thursday. He passed away in his sleep, that’s why no one is sure. He was vacationing in the Dominican Republic with his fiancee Jacy Nittolo. He is survived by Jacy and his 23-year-old daughter Karsen, from his first marriage. He was 67 years old.

Liotta’s most beloved and recognizable roles were arguably all of the mobsters, crooked cops and gangsters he played throughout his career. He was often typecast as a guy with secrets, a shady guy, a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, a dangerous-yet-unsettlingly sexy guy. But I remember reading an interview with him years ago, where he was basically publicly pleading with producers to send him some comedy scripts and lighter fare. Some of his most famous roles: Ray Sinclair in Something Wild, Henry Hill in Goodfellas, Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, Paul Krendler in Hannibal, Big Papa in Muppets Most Wanted, Jay Marotta in Marriage Story. By all accounts, he was a lovely man, a mensch, a great coworker and a friendly, normal person.

Liotta’s costars, friends, colleagues and coworkers are all devastated. Here are some of their statements.

  1. L84Tea says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:03 am

    And just when he was making a career comeback. So sad. He was way too young.

    • Barbie1 says:
      May 27, 2022 at 9:50 am

      F*cking awful news. His poor fiancee and daughter. He had so much to look forward to.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 28, 2022 at 1:15 am

      As for Ray Liotta, I am so saddened to hear of his death. He was so young too. I always loved his “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in that movie. I found him incredibly moving in his portrayal of Jackson. What a terrible loss for his family and as an actor.

      RIP Ray Liotta

  2. Seaflower says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:06 am

    RIP

  3. Amy T says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:10 am

    My father died when I was 14 and the first time I ever saw Ray Liotta, I was struck by how much he resembled a (better hair life version) of my dad. May his memory be for a blessing.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 28, 2022 at 1:13 am

      Amy T, I am incredibly sorry for the loss of your father at such a young age. My heart breaks for you.

  4. supersoft says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:16 am

    I loved him in Heartbreakers. Still such an underrated movie.

    • truthSF says:
      May 27, 2022 at 7:48 am

      Heartbreakers, Corrina, Corrina…both underrated movies where you can’t help falling in love with him!!
      Rest In Peace handsome Ray!🙏🏾💔

      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 28, 2022 at 1:14 am

        Yes!!! Corrina, Corrina!!! What an incredible movie!!!! He was phenomenal in that movie!! I love that movie!

  5. Fuzzy Crocodile says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:18 am

    He was such a talent. I loved seeing him on screen. Much love to his family.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:20 am

    This is very sad news

  7. C-Shell says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:23 am

    This week — THIS YEAR — might just kill me. Au revoir, Ray. 😢

  8. Runaway says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:25 am

    This caught me off guard, seeing him pop up in something instantly made that thing much more enjoyable for me.
    He was a joy to watch and Goodfellas to this day is the only mob movie I have ever seen the whole thing of, and consider one of the greats, because it was the only mon movie that felt accessible and within my wheelhouse.
    I will miss him, may he rest in peace and may his loved ones find some solace in how much he was loved.

  9. Pandora says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:30 am

    This is so sad…. My favorite movie for a long time was No escape (Escape from Absolom, 1994) and Ray was so good in it,

    He was too young to die……Rest in peace Ray

  10. SAS says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Shit this is awful. That’s way too young.

  11. Lightpurple says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:41 am

    He had such beautiful eyes. Closed forever now. May he Rest In Peace.

  12. FHMom says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:59 am

    Field of Dreams is one of my favorite movies. Although he usually plays a tough guy, in all the interviews I’ve seen he seems so gentle. Rest In Peace, Ray. Gone way too soon

  13. smcollins says:
    May 27, 2022 at 8:04 am

    RIP Ray 😢

  14. Well Wisher says:
    May 27, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Gone too soon. 🙏.

  15. EllenOlenska says:
    May 27, 2022 at 8:53 am

    I liked him in Dominick and Eugene and Article 99….and Field of Dreams…

  16. Sue says:
    May 27, 2022 at 9:12 am

    Field of Dreams is a film that is near and dear to my heart. Such a beautiful film and he was beautiful in it.

    • SusieQ says:
      May 27, 2022 at 9:17 am

      @Sue, I saw Field of Dreams for the first time last Friday. It’s one of my husband’s favorite movies, and it was absolutely beautiful. It gave me all the feels. And Ray Liotta was fantastic in it.

  17. Tempest says:
    May 27, 2022 at 9:13 am

    The Field of Dreams Ray Liotta tugs at my heart. The Muppets’ post is hitting me hard.

  18. KrystinaJ says:
    May 27, 2022 at 9:40 am

    All the good ones are dying :'(
    I’ve loved him since Goodfellas, but my favourite movie he did was Heartbreakers with Sigourney Weaver.

  19. KBeth says:
    May 27, 2022 at 9:43 am

    He was a talented, sexy guy. Very sad about this, Goodfellas will always be one of my favorites..

  20. Valerie says:
    May 27, 2022 at 9:53 am

    I will miss his talent so much! RIP

  21. tealilly says:
    May 27, 2022 at 10:28 am

    This is a real shocker. He seemed like a nice guy in real life. I always think of him being fed his own brain in Hannibal.

  22. BeanieBean says:
    May 27, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Count me as one whose favorite movie is Goodfellas & whose favorite person in that movie is Ray Liotta. Those eyes, that voice. What a shocking loss.

    • HelloDannie says:
      May 27, 2022 at 10:11 pm

      Loved him in Goodfellas and The Many Saints of Newark. Such a handsome and talented actor. R.I.P.

  23. Mel says:
    May 27, 2022 at 10:48 am

    I first saw him on Another World, my Grandma’s favorite soap. He was playing Joey Perini and think he became a super couple with a character named Kit. Anytime I saw him , that’s the first thing I always thought. He’s always super cute , super sweet Joey to me. RIP

  24. Bella says:
    May 27, 2022 at 10:51 am

    I just saw him in the Sopranos pre-equel –Saints of Newark and he was great in it!! Great actor!!

  25. Amanda says:
    May 27, 2022 at 10:55 am

    He was too young, the same age as my parents actually.

  26. sunny says:
    May 27, 2022 at 11:22 am

    A terrific actor and by all accounts a lovely, kind human. Such a loss! Goodfellas is one of my all time favs!

  27. JRenee says:
    May 27, 2022 at 11:24 am

    A talented and handsome thespian, may he RIP!

  28. elizabeth says:
    May 27, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    I watched Field of Dreams more than I can count as a kid, solely for him.

    And he was amazing in Blow, the Jonathon Demme movie. I’ve only watched it once, but I still remember a few scenes where he broke my heart.

    May his memory be a blessing

  29. Hali says:
    May 27, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    The way he portrayed grief in Corrina, Corrina will forever stay with me. Rest in Peace, Legend!

  30. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 27, 2022 at 2:45 pm

    I loved him. I was hit hard this morning when I saw the headline.

  31. what's inside says:
    May 27, 2022 at 8:20 pm

    Cannot believe it. Such a talent.

  32. Valerie says:
    May 27, 2022 at 10:36 pm

    Aw, man. I saw him at TIFF in 2019. Goodfellas has always been one of my favourite movies, so it was cool to see him in person. He looked to be in good health at the time! I wonder what happened. He was quite young. 🙁 May he rest in peace.

  33. NicoCollard says:
    May 28, 2022 at 3:51 am

    When I watch Marriage Story, I replayed his scenes again and again. He was hillarious. What a great actor he was.

