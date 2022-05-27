Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep at the age of 67

This news was shocking. Ray Liotta passed away late Wednesday or early Thursday. He passed away in his sleep, that’s why no one is sure. He was vacationing in the Dominican Republic with his fiancee Jacy Nittolo. He is survived by Jacy and his 23-year-old daughter Karsen, from his first marriage. He was 67 years old.
Liotta’s most beloved and recognizable roles were arguably all of the mobsters, crooked cops and gangsters he played throughout his career. He was often typecast as a guy with secrets, a shady guy, a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, a dangerous-yet-unsettlingly sexy guy. But I remember reading an interview with him years ago, where he was basically publicly pleading with producers to send him some comedy scripts and lighter fare. Some of his most famous roles: Ray Sinclair in Something Wild, Henry Hill in Goodfellas, Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, Paul Krendler in Hannibal, Big Papa in Muppets Most Wanted, Jay Marotta in Marriage Story. By all accounts, he was a lovely man, a mensch, a great coworker and a friendly, normal person.
Liotta’s costars, friends, colleagues and coworkers are all devastated. Here are some of their statements.
Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta's passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he'll always be "Shoeless Joe Jackson" in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray.
— Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) May 26, 2022
I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.
I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.
— Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022
Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that's what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.
— jlo (@JLo) May 26, 2022
I can't believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022
We will never forget the great times we had working with our friend Ray Liotta on Muppets From Space and Muppets Most Wanted. A tough guy on screen, Ray was one of the sweetest, funniest souls we've ever known. Rest in Peace, Ray.
— The Muppets (@TheMuppets) May 26, 2022
And just when he was making a career comeback. So sad. He was way too young.
F*cking awful news. His poor fiancee and daughter. He had so much to look forward to.
As for Ray Liotta, I am so saddened to hear of his death. He was so young too. I always loved his “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in that movie. I found him incredibly moving in his portrayal of Jackson. What a terrible loss for his family and as an actor.
RIP Ray Liotta
RIP
My father died when I was 14 and the first time I ever saw Ray Liotta, I was struck by how much he resembled a (better hair life version) of my dad. May his memory be for a blessing.
Amy T, I am incredibly sorry for the loss of your father at such a young age. My heart breaks for you.
I loved him in Heartbreakers. Still such an underrated movie.
Heartbreakers, Corrina, Corrina…both underrated movies where you can’t help falling in love with him!!
Rest In Peace handsome Ray!🙏🏾💔
Yes!!! Corrina, Corrina!!! What an incredible movie!!!! He was phenomenal in that movie!! I love that movie!
He was such a talent. I loved seeing him on screen. Much love to his family.
This is very sad news
This week — THIS YEAR — might just kill me. Au revoir, Ray. 😢
This caught me off guard, seeing him pop up in something instantly made that thing much more enjoyable for me.
He was a joy to watch and Goodfellas to this day is the only mob movie I have ever seen the whole thing of, and consider one of the greats, because it was the only mon movie that felt accessible and within my wheelhouse.
I will miss him, may he rest in peace and may his loved ones find some solace in how much he was loved.
This is so sad…. My favorite movie for a long time was No escape (Escape from Absolom, 1994) and Ray was so good in it,
He was too young to die……Rest in peace Ray
Shit this is awful. That’s way too young.
He had such beautiful eyes. Closed forever now. May he Rest In Peace.
Field of Dreams is one of my favorite movies. Although he usually plays a tough guy, in all the interviews I’ve seen he seems so gentle. Rest In Peace, Ray. Gone way too soon
RIP Ray 😢
Gone too soon. 🙏.
I liked him in Dominick and Eugene and Article 99….and Field of Dreams…
Field of Dreams is a film that is near and dear to my heart. Such a beautiful film and he was beautiful in it.
@Sue, I saw Field of Dreams for the first time last Friday. It’s one of my husband’s favorite movies, and it was absolutely beautiful. It gave me all the feels. And Ray Liotta was fantastic in it.
The Field of Dreams Ray Liotta tugs at my heart. The Muppets’ post is hitting me hard.
All the good ones are dying :'(
I’ve loved him since Goodfellas, but my favourite movie he did was Heartbreakers with Sigourney Weaver.
He was a talented, sexy guy. Very sad about this, Goodfellas will always be one of my favorites..
I will miss his talent so much! RIP
This is a real shocker. He seemed like a nice guy in real life. I always think of him being fed his own brain in Hannibal.
Count me as one whose favorite movie is Goodfellas & whose favorite person in that movie is Ray Liotta. Those eyes, that voice. What a shocking loss.
Loved him in Goodfellas and The Many Saints of Newark. Such a handsome and talented actor. R.I.P.
I first saw him on Another World, my Grandma’s favorite soap. He was playing Joey Perini and think he became a super couple with a character named Kit. Anytime I saw him , that’s the first thing I always thought. He’s always super cute , super sweet Joey to me. RIP
I just saw him in the Sopranos pre-equel –Saints of Newark and he was great in it!! Great actor!!
He was too young, the same age as my parents actually.
A terrific actor and by all accounts a lovely, kind human. Such a loss! Goodfellas is one of my all time favs!
A talented and handsome thespian, may he RIP!
I watched Field of Dreams more than I can count as a kid, solely for him.
And he was amazing in Blow, the Jonathon Demme movie. I’ve only watched it once, but I still remember a few scenes where he broke my heart.
May his memory be a blessing
The way he portrayed grief in Corrina, Corrina will forever stay with me. Rest in Peace, Legend!
Peace❤️
I loved him. I was hit hard this morning when I saw the headline.
Cannot believe it. Such a talent.
Aw, man. I saw him at TIFF in 2019. Goodfellas has always been one of my favourite movies, so it was cool to see him in person. He looked to be in good health at the time! I wonder what happened. He was quite young. 🙁 May he rest in peace.
When I watch Marriage Story, I replayed his scenes again and again. He was hillarious. What a great actor he was.