“The first trailer for ‘Pinocchio’ looks kind of bad, you guys” links

Disney made a live-action version of Pinnochio and I’m sorry but this looks like a mess! This looks like it was made-for-TV. [Dlisted]
Trey Ganem is making custom caskets for all of the children who were murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. [Buzzfeed]
Will Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson end up at the Jubbly? [Gawker]
Olivia DeJonge’s satin dress is so unflattering. [RCFA]
Sigourney Weaver talks about the late Ray Liotta. [Just Jared]
Review of Stranger Things Season 4. [LaineyGossip]
God, Jennifer Lopez is so hot. [Seriously OMG]
Disturbing facts about the human body. [Pajiba]
The Cannes Film Festival ended with a fashion whimper. [Go Fug Yourself]
Photos from the Jurassic Park Dominion premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Sofia Vergara looks hot in a zebra swimsuit. [Egotastic]
We’re watching Stranger Things4…..we have 3 episodes to go. It’s a lot scarier IMO than past seasons and is more like a horror film at times, and I’m not such a fan of that aspect of it. I loved the first season, thought the second was okay, and then really liked the third one again, so maybe this will turn around for me, IDK. I don’t want to say a lot more bc I dont’ want to spoil anything if someone hasnt’ started it yet.
and omg I just clicked over to the Lainey story…..I didn’t realize this wasn’t the whole season! Ugh.
The writers/creators, as well as the cast have said in every interview that this season is the scariest. And that as the cast is older they have moved always from The Goonies/Scooby-Doo aspect of the show. Maybe Netflix didn’t do a good enough job of letting people know that was going to happen.
I really liked this season. It is the best season since the first for me. There are a couple of stand out episodes this season that are hands down the best of the series. Lots of surprises.
The length of the episodes didn’t bother me. I can understand why some people were frustrated by it. As most TV shows are still around 45-60 minutes long. I really think Netflix should have done a weekly format for this season. If people were getting a movie of Stranger Things every week there would be a lot less complaints about the length. Plus if Netflix is really worried about the lost of subscribers, this would have kept subscribers interested in Netflix for two months!
the length of the episodes is only bothering me bc I think its atypical from what Stranger Things has done in the past (and what I usually expect from Netflix) – where the first episode is over an hour but then most of the rest of the episodes are between 45 and 55 minutes. so if I think “we can watch two episodes tonight,” I’m thinking that should be less than 2 hours, and instead its more like 2 and a half hours. But that’s just an expectations thing. I agree that if they were releasing one episode a week, the length would be less of an issue and it might draw more subscribers.
As a general aside, I’m interested to see if Netflix does go to that way of streaming new releases, especially its more popular series like Stranger Things and Bridgerton – one episode a week. That’s what Disney Plus and Apple Plus do , and I think Hulu does it as well, and I know Amazon Prime did that for Wheel of Time (I don’t watch that many amazon prime shows.) so while I know people expect the whole season at once with Netflix, it seems the kind of thing they could gradually move away from for their bigger series.
I’m not finished it yet so I’ll reserve judgment until I do, but right now I’m very meh on it, and the horror aspect is only one reason why. I agreed with a lot of the things the Lainey reviewer had to say.
I mostly disagree with that Lainey review.
One of the few parts I agreed with is they should have been a larger time jump. Unless the actual timeframe plays into the plot of this season, I don’t understand why the creators went with 6 months. I guess we have to wait until the final episodes are released to find out.
I don’t want to spoil the season for people so I can’t touch on what was said in the review.
We’re finishing it up and I’m still not a fan 🤷♀️ Maybe the last two episodes I. July will save it for me but at this point, meh.
I do agree that the 6 month time jump is problematic. I’m okay with Nancy bc she always looked older than her supposed age lol, but Will Byers is just not believable as a freshman in high school 😂😂
This has actually been my favorite season! And I’m not much of a horror person either.
This season started a touch too scary for me as well (I thought I’d left my Freddy Krueger days in the past) but I think it let up as the season went on… and I acclimated. I respectfully disagree w the Lainey Gossip review — I think they were way off. This was an excellent season. I also enjoyed the nods to other 80s/90s movie tropes like Indiana Jones and Home Alone / Cheaper by the Dozen. It was fun.
This has been my least favorite season so far. I agree with Lainey’s analysis that there are just too many different narratives going on. I still love all the characters, but my interest decreases with each episode. Like, the whole side plot with Joyce and Hopper is just … I don’t know. I actually really enjoy the horror aspect. Ultimately I think I’m missing the more narrow scope of the first two seasons where the focus was on one or two narratives and all the kids got to be together. I also didn’t realize there’s still one more season??? Why.
My God, that face scares me.
I feel like no one asked for a live-action Pinocchio.
I feel like no one asked for most of these live-action remakes lol.
I don’t think the Pinocchio trailer looks bad at all.
I agree! I look forward to watching it with my younger son!
I know Tom Hanks is America’s dad and all, but ever since seeing what a dirt ball his son Chet became, I’m not as invested in watching Tom Hanks raise a child.
All I can think about is Pinocchio growing up to sport full-body tattoos, pube-like facial hair, and spouting racist, anti-vax rants in a weird Jamaican patois.
Don’t forget the wooden acting.
Yikes! Pinocchio looks like nightmare fuel.
Why is it his fault? Our children are children for a really short time and as parents we can’t control who they become as adults. If anything out influence ends as they start becoming teens.
I know my mom probably thinks is her fault I’m a lesbian atheist feminist woman instead of the religious doormat she wishes I was. But is not her fault, as much as she tried lol.
That Jiminy Cricket picture is a cursed image. Why would you give it realistic cricket features with human-style arrangement? It just looks like some terrifying hybrid creature. No thanks.
So I can’t stand most of these live actions but I loved Pinocchio and think it makes more sense for it to be cgi. There’s possibility there. We will have to see the whole execution. I really want to see Pleasure island!
So does anyone really think Kim and Pete are currently in London because they were invited to the Jubilee? Is this a pr move? They want us to think they got invited? They have zero connection to the Royals. I don’t believe it. Kim is just trying to get our attention away from the backlash she’s currently getting (regarding her choice to endorse a moron for LA Mayor). She always does this. “Oh people hate me right now, quick let’s get their attention on something else. Hey Pete, can you get pap’d going into a jewelry store please? I need engagement rumors to take over the headlines !”.
Yes, it’s definitely possible. She needs to be held accountable for pretending to be an advocate for the disadvantaged while endorsing Caruso. (and Gwyneth did the same).
So after all the media hype about the Sussexes ‘Kardashian style’ netflix documentary we have an actual Kardashian on hand? Amazing. I seriously doubt it’s anything jubbly related but I’d also love her to turn up at BP tomorrow (with cameras) during their big balcony moment. She needs to distract us from her latest negative news story and let’s be honest, the royals need some international headlines that aren’t about their racism. Problem solved.