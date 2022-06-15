The Sussexes are being ‘tested’ to see if they leak anything about the Jubbly?

All of the royal courts behaved themselves, relatively speaking, during the four-day Jubbly. When there was movement during the Jubbly, it was Kensington Palace trying to pour sugar over their own optics, with “sources” claiming that William and Kate loved having the kids front and center of everything and they loved seeing naughty Prince Louis make so much news. As soon as Prince Harry and Meghan left Salt Island, all bets were off though. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace began leaking against the Sussexes in earnest. That was basically what the past eight days has been: everyone bitching about Harry and Meghan and how they were snubbed and how dare they come back (even though they were invited) and how dare they exist and they were barely allowed to see the Queen and of course William made a point of snubbing them! After all of those leaks, apparently now Harry and Meghan are on notice because if THEY say anything about their trip, they’ll be in trouble?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to “mend fences” during their visit to Britain for the Queen’s Jubilee. Instead, they reportedly ran into a “brick wall” with much of the Royal Family. But even though they didn’t receive the friendliest welcome upon returning from California as a family for the first time, the fact that they were included in the public celebrations at all represents an “olive branch,” for royal expert Duncan Larcombe. He believes that royals will now be on tenterhooks waiting to see whether the Sussexes will use their visit to the U.K. for content purposes.
“The test really begins now for Harry and Meghan,” Larcombe says in this week’s Closer. “They have come to the U.K. and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again—which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up.”
But whether they will continue to be included in official events will depend largely on how (if at all) they speak of what they saw and heard during the long weekend.
“But everything now depends on their behavior moving forward,” Larcombe continues. “Clearly an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book.”
For Larcombe, the Royal Family doesn’t fully trust the Sussexes anymore, and will be using the aftermath of the Jubilee as a way to measure whether that trust can be rebuilt or if it has been broken forever. “It’s last-chance saloon for them now,” Larcombe explains. “If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it. It’s very dangerous ground if they betray anyone now. But if they act appropriately and prove they can be trusted, it could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning.”
[From Marie Claire]
As I said, royal courts began briefing against the Sussexes the moment they left. But Harry and Meghan aren’t allowed to speak about what transpired during their visit? Harry and Meghan are not “allowed” to speak about how they were treated by the same people who are still smearing them today. Anyway, the royal commentators have constructed this false rationale/motive for the Sussexes, that Harry and Meghan desire “royal contacts” and “royal connections” most of all, and that they need those royal connections for their Netflix contract or Harry’s book deal or whatever. People like Larcombe cannot accept that Harry and Meghan are interesting and famous in their own right. Also, it’s such a self-own for the rest of the royals too, the idea that the only reason anyone cares about them is because of their titles.
The RR and RF just hate that H&M have the ability to speak for themselves and fight back against falsehoods and aren’t afraid to use it. I see this as the RR practically begging for the Sussexes to not correct these false stories because it’s all the RR have left since H&M iced them out. Even rats gotta eat I guess🤷🏾♀️
I feel like H&Ms team don’t feel like it’s worth it to deal with this whole Netflix stuff cause it’s not mainstream in the US. It doesn’t seem worth it to them what the UK media say except when it’s serious like security or their charity work. In my opinion at least.
And to be honest they are right….the reception they received back in the Uk and on social media proves that. These lies work on a small segment of people but it’s not the majority.
I personally want them to sue Angela L and some of these RRs into oblivion because they are the source of most of these ridiculous lies but it just won’t happen. Ugh
This is the issue, they put their names to it. The others do it indirectly so we’re supposed to believe they’re not the ones briefing the press.
Who is going to tell these people that “British royal” isn’t an admirable job in the 21st century?
@Merricat that’s the truth. And they can’t handle the truth.
The tabs are obsessed they do not want to let this go even though the Netflix phantom cameras did not show up
They continue to attack Netflix and Spotify because that is how the Sussexes are paid. That is all that noise is about. I hope the Invictus doc is EXTREMELY well received and wins awards (fingers crossed)
What would being cut off even mean though?
They already have no relationship with half the royals. They don’t receive any money from them and aren’t working royals.
Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace would be big mad. But notice how Clarence House is behaving. Charles the Shrewd. Charles will clean house at Buckingham Palace once the Queen kicks it, so that staff means nothing to H&M. Kensington Palace has already made itself public enemy number one and drawn meaningless lines in sand since H&M are over trying to get KP to see clearly and be less of a stain on human existence. No one but oldies in England will care a whit about Willnot and Cannot once Charles meets the urn. The rest of the world will continue to elevate and champion and root for the runaways who fled their abusers.
spot on!
So it’s all good as long as the Sussexes stay silent while the BM just talk talks talks.
First of all, the only leaks are coming from the palaces. ‘Twas ever the case.
Second, why are they so convinced that Netflix and Spotify are so obsessed with the RF or Jubbly? Or even GAF for that matter?
I don’t recall one mention of the RF on their podcast and Netflix announced they would be doing “uplifting” content. “Uplifting” doesn’t describe royal family gossip. If either had been interested in the jubbly they could have applied with other outlets to have people there.
Exactly. Total nonsense. How these people continually ignore the fact that the torrent of leaks has come from the Palace straight to the media, really beats me.
This all feels so old and tired! They have the same scripts for everything Harry and Meghan do.
They’ve been doing this for years and I feel like people (not Sussex stans) are getting more vocal now about how obvious the “fake outrage” and lies are. This was very noticeable last week when they came back.
In the meantime Harry and Meghan’s supporters have increased. I don’t see this lasting much longer. It’s not sustainable for the RF and RRs especially when Harry and Meghan aren’t playing the game the media and royals want them to.
The key at this point is for the Sussexes to continue to not respond and for them to have no more public interaction with the royals until THE funeral. I’m glad they’ve said nothing. I’ve been on Team Ignore for years. Two years ago they would have hit back about some of those leaks, particularly about the queen basically snubbing Lili. They have clearly moved on completely and their not engaging makes the royal and the British media look even more unhinged than they are. So many non stans are seeing how deranged and obsessed the media over there are about H&M.
So literally **every** lying “source” is welcome to talk about the Sussexes anytime and all the time, but Harry and Meghan are SILENCED, have no right to talk about their lived experiences. It’s infuriating, and I wish Duncan Larcombe would STFU forever.
Spot on. It would appear that the Sussexes are not allowed to access their agency. They should not tell their story which is quite different from the propaganda that is being propagated.
What royal connections does Harry need!? He is a freaking Prince and son of a future King. They talk about him like he is one of those losers from Love Island. He doesnt need connections he is the connection. And also still tight with Princess Eugenie.
And Diana’s son, so better!
ETA: scrolled down and see others have said this already.
Well we know these idiots have to write something but I think the average person with even half a brain has figured out the Sussexes coming to the Jubbly was a one off for them. I don’t know what other “royal events” that Larcombe fool is talking about unless he means the queen’s funeral? Because I don’t see the Sussexes coming back except for that. And I think its hilarious how before the Jubbly all the palace aids were complaining about how the Sussexes wouldn’t tell them their plans (so they could leak them) but now that the Sussexes didn’t go to any of their funky Jubbly events except the church service, its all “they were banned!” or they were “snubbed”.
Again, the BM think they are making the RF look good and are doing the opposite. It’s okay if the rest leak as long as they do so through “sources”? And okay to allow someone like Knauf to reveal behind-the-scenes stuff in an attempt to make H&M look bad? But then there’s Mike Tindall who runs his mouth constantly. Why isn’t he cut off? Ironic to announce this “test” with a source who’s leaking.
That is hilarious since they have not stopped briefing the rats and talking about the Sussex since they left that island and it has only gotten worse since they returned for the jubbly. No one is talking, leaking, and briefing like KP, CH, BP and the rats. It is really sick.
The delusion is strong with these people, at first it was shocking, then it was laughable, now it’s just pathetic. They really need to move on
They can’t. They write about HM to deflect about Brexit and whatever the govt has screwed up.
Why on earth would you be so proud of presenting a “brick wall” to your returning brother and his wife? It’s a weird brag for William, honestly, and sets him apart from the other royals. Charles and BP seemed much more conciliatory in tone. I wonder how that will play out in the long run – when Charles is king, can William afford to be so at odds with the test of the family? Or maybe there will be a split of Charles loyalists and those banking on William?
Anyway, just from a practical standpoint, Harry and Meghan are not doing a whole lot of events where they could drop details about what went down at the jubbly. And I’m guessing when it comes time for Harry to promote his book, the trip won’t even warrant a mention. So why worry?
@Jay, it seems to me that there is already a split between Charles loyalists and William loyalists and it’s been there for some time probably since Diana intimated that William would be a better king then Charles.
I’m 1000% convinced the RRs & RF is obsessed with Netflix cause it’s the deal that truly secure H&M’s freedom and success away from the royal sphere. Also the irony of leaking that H&M are on “notice” about leaking loool. A wholly unserious bunch of people.
Agree. In their minds, if the Netflix deal hadn’t gone through, the Sussexes would be broke and back under the RF/rota control.
It’s not a leak if they put their names to it and sometimes their faces (the Oprah interview). Telling the truth and owning it is not in the royal play book. The royals leak and lie, secretly and with hired personnel. Somehow that’s okay? The minute H and M left England, the smears and leaks began again. The royal family is without honor, truth and integrity.
Yep. Oh to have been a fly on the wall when the Netflix news dropped at KP. I bet William tore the whole place up and had KP looking like an 80s rock band’s hotel suit after a wild party. I know be must have raged for weeks.😂
I think you’re right and I also think that another reason the royals are obsessed with disparaging Netflix is because of their collective animus for The Crown, which is also on Netflix
Seriously! what is there to talk about? They came, went to a display that they really couldnt see , they went to church, highlight had a party for Lil’s first birthday. Oh and saw the queen. the end. now we get on with our lives play polo fall off horses get up life goes on
OK, there’s a grain of truth to this, in that H&M would not have gotten the deals they did if they were just two random, but well-meaning, people off the street. The royal connection opens a lot of doors. But they don’t have to keep refreshing their royal connection and they don’t have to be in good standing with the RF, either. They just have to follow through with their work, which, it seems, they’re doing.
And I don’t believe that the RF is testing the Sussexes – they’ve got much bigger problems to worry about. Andrew, the passing of the Queen, the irrelevance of the monarchy, the dissolution of the Commonwealth – what the Sussexes might say about the Jubbly is just crap the tabloids are making up because they can’t or won’t write about the serious things.
There is also the connection to Diana, who is still popular 25 years after her death. She certainly isn’t refreshing the royal connection. The connection was helpful but it would not have worked for any of the rest of them to get that large a deal with several outlets.
Very true. The connection gets immediate attention, but it’s backed up by H&M’s history of charitable work, both before and after they were married, and they have been very considered about with whom and why they get involved. Other royals haven’t been so careful (see Andrew). And now that I’m writing this, I can kind of see why there might be suspicions about H&M’s motives – the history of royals trading on their names to get personal favors isn’t good.
Mmm…the history of royals trading on their names to get personal favors is not good but nobody in any of the Palaces has ever stopped any of them from doing so, for DECADES (if not centuries) because none of them care about the morals or optics of that. That has nothing to do with the negative feelings or suspicions about the Sussexes. It’s because they’re happy and free and everything these people wanted them not to be.
@C – you’re right. Royals trading on their names is the expected behavior, which is why everyone expects the same behavior from H&M. It’s projection. Clearly, this isn’t the only reason for the negative press, but H&M are doing things in an unexpected way and people aren’t used to seeing royals behave like that.
Connections open doors, that’s what they do. Why should the Sussexes be any different. Why do you think the media is protecting Charles and William. Only a poor mindset person would reject these opportunities, just ask the Kennedys, Rockefellers and Murdochs etc. etc.
Closer magazine is a rag. Wouldn’t take anything they say at all. Their main focus of stories is love island rejects so that says it all.
Marie Claire should be ashamed reprinting this Rota Rat garbage. It’s nothing but fanfiction. But I guess Marie Claire and other media outlets are desperate for Sussex news and will use whatever content they can get. Even if it is a bunch of lies.
The royal gossipers and the entire Royal family were absolutely stunned how disengaged the Sussexes were. The Sussexes came to the event as requested by Harry’s grandmother, went to the Jubilee, and church service then bounced. What enrages those folks is this opposite of the message they are speaking, the Sussexes did not try to reach out and have moved on. Their heads are absolutely spinning and they are absolutely outraged how the Sussexes have politely moved on. At this point, the gossipers and royal family are projecting. I find it hysterical.
This is the royal commentators recalibrating their narrative. They thought Harry and Meghan would be all the events doing royal duties and there was none of that. I think they’re finding it difficult to accept that Harry and Meghan have no interest in royal life and now coming up with these delusional theories to explain what happened during the Jubilee.
You can count on the Rota to manufacture endless royal events that the Sussexes will be snubbed from due to their untrustworthiness. For instance, look for them to be persona non grata at Burger King’s 40th birthday events. Harry and Meghan EXCLUDED from William’s classy and intimate 40th birthday weekend at Anmer. Then there is the Queen’s summer visit to Balmoral, snubbed again. Considering it cost nothing to write the anti-Meghan fiction the tabs specialize in, this angle will never die.
Good point. I wonder if H&M will visit the queen at Balmoral this summer?
@Harper, I hadn’t thought of that yet— William’s birthday— but you’re so right and I already have a headache thinking about the hundreds of articles about how H&M were “snubbed” even though hell would freeze over before they ever attended anything celebrating William.
Lord. The RR are mad that they only came for two things and were not seen. They didn’t get any shots with them with William, TQ, or the kids. They are ticked that Meghan per usual has been crashing sites left and right with people talking about her unexpected visit in the Netherlands. They just released something about Grenfell dealing with her too. You can’t dim that shine. I don’t know why they keep trying.
Also Netflix doesn’t give a shit about the RF outside of their highly successful The Crown series.
Also Twitter finally took action against a terrible ad/article that was promoted that said that Archie was not really Harry or Meghan’s son or some nonsense like that. I would like more of that type of action stepping up. Those derangers keep insisting the kids be removed from the line of succession. It’s gross.
The royals are so important that they had to fly in American talent to get worldwide attention. I just want to state for the record that no one I am aware of in living history has ever made an entire congregation turn their necks and heads like Harry and Meghan. And they had in the eyes of the British media, real important 1st row royals there like Chucky and cams and will and Katie yet, it’s the second row cast out looking for royal connections two that had every media outlet in the world following their ever move. How that must hurt the first row royals feelings.
Harry and Meghan stay being booked , busy and the blueprint.
True true.
I would hate to test positive for leaking Jubbly. Sounds like a Prince Andrew problem. He can’t sweat so he leaks Jubbly. Ew
LOL
LMAO!
Testing works both ways. H & M are testing what the Palaces say too. They will weigh any future decisions based on what the Palaces do now. Testing? LOL
Exactly.
So Larvae sits in the UK waiting with bated breath for Harry and Meghan to make the slightest comment about their visit so he can write countless articles. He missed the message Harry and Meghan sent as they walked down the aisle in the chapel – unbroken and unbothered. Larvae didn’t get stories or photos, and the one he has created is laughable.
The irony of the idiots leaking to the press telling us they are watching others so they don’t leak when said camp don’t don’t leak private matter like the blabber mouth courtiers do. Those idiots have been leaking non stop for days , mike whatever his last name is was on his podcast revealing private convo , but there has not been a peep from the Sussex but sure they should be the ones they will look out for .
Lol the Sussexes always seem to be dealing with the final straw, the last nail, and now they’ve arrived at the Last Chance Saloon.
The funny thing is that the whole of the BM is waiting and baiting, hoping that H&M say something. Anything. It’s their meal ticket. They need any small morse,l and every single story about how H&M were snubbed, not allowed to take photos, only met TQ for 15 minutes, etc. are just them trying to get a reaction. Like a toddler who misbehaves because they want attention.
The Sussexes blanking the tabloids and the British monarchy is a perfect response and I hope they keep it up until both institutions die of thirst.
This is just about the press & the royal ‘experts’ controlling the narrative which is why they don’t want H&M to give their side on what happened.
It’s like when the Times reported that William& Harry had spoken after Oprah & Harry said via Gayle the talk wasn’t productive leading to press meltdowns. Or when the rota got upset that Harry refused to comment on if he missed his brother & father seeing as they were about to start articles pre jubbly claiming the brothers were FaceTiming with their kids.
Harry said the press are scared of losing control of the narrative.
As for trading in on royal connections Harry & Meghan’s announced projects for Netflix & Spotify haven’t had anything to do with the BRF. they need to look closer to the current working royals. Charles charity is subject to a police investigation for cash for honours.
The RR, BP and the RF gotta face the facts — that the British Monarchy is just boring without H&M… plain and simple.
As William and Kate have been a thorn in the side and a bur in the shoe of H&M, I do look forward to seeing Willz and Kate’s marriage woes play out and disintegrate in the British tabloids in the near future. That is when I will gladly click and read the DailyFail.
‘ People like Larcombe cannot accept that Harry and Meghan are interesting and famous in their own right.’….
There is so much that is said about Meghan and Harry that is just absolutely unfair and outright lies, but this statement is a really long stretch. Meghan was a barely famous tv actress working hard to establish herself.
The mass appeal is truly the link to Royal Family. To say otherwise is just a joke. For both Harry and Meghan. I don’t think she had ever been posted here prior to Harry.
No, no, no. The mass appeal is in watching them succeed despite the detrimental royal family.
My point exactly, without the context and the frame of royal family no one would care. There would be no Netflix or Spotify contracts. The appeal and curiosity is not innate to them, but to their circumstance. I don’t doubt for one second the goodness in Meghan and Harry, but if it’s all so terrible, why continue to make such an effort to belong?
Lila, I don’t think they’re making an effort to belong. I truly believe that the only reason the H&M went to the Jubbly was because TQ asked them. I also don’t think that the “procession” in church is anything they wanted. I believe that was TQ, and so they did it. I believe that they agreed to staying in the room before the balcony scene, because again TQ asked them to. H&M made it clear that was it and they weren’t doing any more. If there was a brick wall, it came from H&M. They are not working royals, they get NO funding from the taxpayers or PC (or TQ), and the balance of their time was private.
I don’t see them doing royal evenst in the future. I doubt that Harry would agree for PC like he did for his Grandmother. I’m sure H&M will arrive for TQ’s funeral, but I really don’t know if he’ll show up for PC. The only way I see him doing that would be for crowning PC and TQ asked him to. Other than that? I think you’ll see that he doesn’t care if he “belongs”. I don’t think he cares now.
The point is that Harry is the son of Charles and Diana, he is a famous royal prince and he cannot shake all of this off whatever he does. Harry has to live with this and needs to make money to keep his family safe.
Nobody wants to watch the British Royal family. Absolutely nobody. That one documentary they did was incredibly boring. This insecure “are they looking at us?” attitude can’t be healthy. They need to understand that they are beige/paint drying. Nobody wants to see it.
@Saucy&Sassy You could be totally right. But that is just a lot of speculation. Maybe you have different sources.
Whether the the Queen asked them or not, they voluntarily chose to partake in those events, which points to an effort in their part to belong. Showing up just validates this whole charade.
I believe his ties are to his grandmother. It was a major event to honor her. She asked him to be there and he wanted her to meet his children. How do we know she requested his presence? The fact that she sent an armored car to transport him from the airport. Also the effort involved in making sure he would have no contact with the Cambridges, as well as was reported by the BBC that she arranged for their separate St Paul entrance.
Very true.
My god, they sound like the mob.
The Sussex family went to the Jubilee and acted and attended to the things in which the queen had asked them-there was no other requirements of their time in the UK-as someone stated above-they are not trying to belong or be involved with what the royal family does or not do-Harry’s main concern was his granny and making sure she met his children-after that they bounced back to the USA and went on about their business-the Sussex crew did their thing and went home-end of story-and peace to the Sussex family.