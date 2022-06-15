The Sussexes are being ‘tested’ to see if they leak anything about the Jubbly?

All of the royal courts behaved themselves, relatively speaking, during the four-day Jubbly. When there was movement during the Jubbly, it was Kensington Palace trying to pour sugar over their own optics, with “sources” claiming that William and Kate loved having the kids front and center of everything and they loved seeing naughty Prince Louis make so much news. As soon as Prince Harry and Meghan left Salt Island, all bets were off though. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace began leaking against the Sussexes in earnest. That was basically what the past eight days has been: everyone bitching about Harry and Meghan and how they were snubbed and how dare they come back (even though they were invited) and how dare they exist and they were barely allowed to see the Queen and of course William made a point of snubbing them! After all of those leaks, apparently now Harry and Meghan are on notice because if THEY say anything about their trip, they’ll be in trouble?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to “mend fences” during their visit to Britain for the Queen’s Jubilee. Instead, they reportedly ran into a “brick wall” with much of the Royal Family. But even though they didn’t receive the friendliest welcome upon returning from California as a family for the first time, the fact that they were included in the public celebrations at all represents an “olive branch,” for royal expert Duncan Larcombe. He believes that royals will now be on tenterhooks waiting to see whether the Sussexes will use their visit to the U.K. for content purposes. “The test really begins now for Harry and Meghan,” Larcombe says in this week’s Closer. “They have come to the U.K. and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again—which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up.” But whether they will continue to be included in official events will depend largely on how (if at all) they speak of what they saw and heard during the long weekend. “But everything now depends on their behavior moving forward,” Larcombe continues. “Clearly an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book.” For Larcombe, the Royal Family doesn’t fully trust the Sussexes anymore, and will be using the aftermath of the Jubilee as a way to measure whether that trust can be rebuilt or if it has been broken forever. “It’s last-chance saloon for them now,” Larcombe explains. “If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it. It’s very dangerous ground if they betray anyone now. But if they act appropriately and prove they can be trusted, it could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning.”

[From Marie Claire]

As I said, royal courts began briefing against the Sussexes the moment they left. But Harry and Meghan aren’t allowed to speak about what transpired during their visit? Harry and Meghan are not “allowed” to speak about how they were treated by the same people who are still smearing them today. Anyway, the royal commentators have constructed this false rationale/motive for the Sussexes, that Harry and Meghan desire “royal contacts” and “royal connections” most of all, and that they need those royal connections for their Netflix contract or Harry’s book deal or whatever. People like Larcombe cannot accept that Harry and Meghan are interesting and famous in their own right. Also, it’s such a self-own for the rest of the royals too, the idea that the only reason anyone cares about them is because of their titles.