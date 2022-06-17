HBO plans to make a Game of Thrones spinoff/sequel series for Jon Snow??

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones, I guess.

I never read GRR Martin’s Game of Thrones books, so when I watched and covered the HBO show, I would simply read all of the book summaries and theories about the connections and Jon Snow’s real identity and how everything was connected back to Robert’s Rebellion. When GoT begins, Robert’s Rebellion is something like twenty years in the past. Jon Snow has grown up with the Starks and he was told that he was Ned Stark’s “bastard.” Considering that so much important sh-t went down in and around Robert’s Rebellion and the Mad King’s murder of Brandon Stark (Ned’s older brother), I often thought that GRR Martin should probably devote a book or a series of books to that immediate history. Looks like HBO has decided to go in a completely different direction. They’re going to make a sequel/spinoff series about Jon Snow.

You know nothing about HBO’s post-Game of Thrones plans. The network has entered into early development on its first sequel to its blockbuster fantasy drama: A live-action spin-off series centered on the fan-favorite character Jon Snow, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role should a series move forward. The actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of an action-hero who struggles to uphold his family’s noble values in a brutal world. In Thrones’ eighth-and-final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind. Since completing his work across eight seasons of Thrones, Harington has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, co-starring in 2021’s Eternals. He also recently starred in the title role in the National Theater’s live production of Henry V. On Thrones, the actor was known for enduring some of the show’s most grueling filming, including the final season’s infamous 11 weeks of winter night shoots in Northern Ireland. Perhaps most boldly from a creative standpoint, the project would upend Thrones’ final season as the last word on the fates of the surviving characters in HBO’s most popular and Emmy-winning series of all time. In theory, the project could open the door for other surviving characters from the Thrones universe to reappear – such as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). This development news means there are now seven Thrones projects in the works in addition to the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel series, which debuts Aug. 21. Dragon tells the story of a civil war within House Targaryen and is set about 200 years before the events in Thrones.

Yeah, I’m halfway interested in House of the Dragon just because I’d genuinely like to know more about the Targaryens, especially during their reign in Westeros. Resurrecting the Jon Snow character now for a spinoff series… I don’t know. I just don’t. Would it be set on or beyond the Wall? Or would Jon possibly return to Winterfell to help out Sansa? God knows. All of this has just brought memories flooding back to me of how much I loathed the final season.