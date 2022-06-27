Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel backed a Lambo into a BMW

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s three children look like J-Garner. It’s really cute how genetics work sometimes, because I would have thought that the Affleck genes would overpower the Garner genes, but nope. The Affleck genes got bodied. Anyway, Ben actually tries to be a hands-on father these days. He does the school runs, he takes the kids to movies, they have family dinners all the time. Ben and Jennifer Lopez have also been blending their families, which has worked out pretty well so far, all things considered. Ben already seems close to J.Lo’s twins and all of the kids seem to get along. The kids are often seen out with Ben & J.Lo too. This weekend, Ben and J.Lo were out with Samuel Affleck. Samuel is 10 years old. They took him to 777 Exotics, one of the go-to high-end car rental/dealerships in the LA area. Samuel jumped into the driver’s seat of a Lambo and maybe hit a BMW?
Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old just got into a little mischief … by jumping into the driver’s seat of a VERY expensive Lamborghini, and with the engine running he put it in reverse and it made contact with another car.
Ben and Jennifer Lopez went with Samuel Garner Affleck Sunday to 777 Exotics, an L.A. luxury car rental dealership. They were all looking at various cars when Ben let Samuel hop into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lambo.
Seems Samuel or someone else had the engine running … the boy put the Lambo in reverse and it seems that’s when it made contact with the white BMW. From the video, it seems the rear bumper on the passenger side of the Lambo made contact with the BMW’s front wheel and possibly the fender. It’s hard to tell from the pics, but Sam jumped out of the Lambo and went to the back to inspect possible damage.
A rep for Ben tells TMZ … there was no damage and everyone’s ok. An employee at 777 Exotics told us there was no accident and the cars were just parked really close together — which is true — but that doesn’t explain why Samuel would get out and inspect the 2 vehicles. Bottom line … there was definitely contact, but little to no damage.
Yeah, judging from the photos at TMZ, it does look like Samuel “bumped” the Lambo into the BMW. It wasn’t a crash and I doubt the kid was going more than a few miles an hour in reverse. If there was no damage, that’s great. I bet there was a little scratch or something and Ben quickly offered to cover it. I’m trying to remember if I ever got behind the wheel of a car at that age. I always wanted to – as a kid, I was fascinated by driving. Hm. Anyway, it didn’t look like Ben was mad at his son, but I bet Samuel got a lecture about NOT getting behind the wheel of a Lambo.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
This sounded like it was going to be a story, but I think this is pretty much a non-story. He’s a young kid. Oops.
If he put it in reverse and jumped out on impact, who put it in park?
I’m thinking he changed the gear but didn’t put his foot on the accelerator. If the car just rolled backwards and stopped when it hit the other car, it’s easy enough for the kid to hop out and someone from the dealership to get or lean in and put it in park.
+1
It’s likely the Lambo was a stick and he released the parking brake. Odds are his legs were too short to hit the gas or brakes. The Lambo likely just rolled gently backwards. Hence, minimal damage.
I was going to have some comments about Affleck, but this happened at a car dealership? Why were there keys in the car? That seems weird.
Anyway, no actual human owner of the BMW is being inconvenienced, so Affleck can pay the dealership whatever it’s owed and lecture his kid about not touching stuff that doesn’t belong to him. And the dealership can look at whatever policy allowed an unoccupied car to be either running or have keys inside.
There are more pictures in the Daily Fail. In one of them Affleck appears to be having an ‘animated exchange’ with the manager (at least it appears that way, definitely a different employee- the first guy is loitering around)
Who lets their kids fool around in cars like that?
People with money and sans respect regarding other peoples properties.
I don’t know. Pretty much everyone? The kid probably didn’t realize it would roll.
Did anyone else instantly think that Affleck’s parenting judgment is just….messed up? Who lets a 10 year old get into a car like that without keeping an incredibly close eye on them? it isn’t a pickup truck on a farm! It feels really disconnected from the newly minted Father of the Year.
You do not let a 10 year kid in a running car at a dealership. He’s lucky he didn’t back over a child. JG needs to have a word with Ben.
THANK YOU!! I keep thinking that this is the worst parenting ever…here, honey, play with the loaded gun but don’t pull that trigger while I completely ignore whatever it is you are doing so I can have my, um, ego stroked by my girlfriend. And don’t tell mom!
I hope JG chewed a hole in his butt.
Will all the perfect moms and dads please stand and be recognized.
Boys will be boys. Let them.
This will be a treasured family memory for all.
This is when I feel for celeb kids. Yes, you get to hop in a super fancy luxury car-but your mishap gets played out in all kinds of media.
And plenty of kids get to try “driving” in their parents’ driveway, but when they do a lawn job or take out the mailbox by mistake, it’s not a media event.
These days? Ben has his faults but I always got the impression that atleast being a good and present father he did well.
Sure, yes, he was present.
When he wasn’t like, drunk & cheating & gambling, he was a great dad!
When he wasn’t putting his wife down, ignoring her & letting her do all the work of raising their kids while he was drunk & cheating & gambling, he was just fantastic.
My dad was an alcoholic, he cheated, and gambling addiction. I never saw any of it. He was a pretty awesome dad. I dont know what Ben’s parentening is like but being a good HUSBAND vs father is not the same. And having addictions doesn’t always mean parents are crap to kids. (My father is now a recovered addict, doctorate in psychology, retired police officer, and business owner of a security company with over 120 employees,also my kid loves him)
And RE the cheating… wasn’t it with his kids’ nanny?
Where I come from, that’s not just a breach of trust in the marriage between two spouses, that’s a grenade that blows up the emotional safety and trust in the kids’ home and relationships with their formerly “safe” primary caregivers.
Also, any parent who cheats or is an active untreated addict/ abuser of alcohol or drugs is kidding themselves if they think they’ve firewalled this behavior and it didn’t impact their kids.
Because if there was a single second that you were with your kids, or in the home with them where you were thinking about when, how you were going to find time, space, opportunity, resources to do the thing, you were craving or daydreaming about the thing or figuring out how to hide that you did the thing or regretting that you did the thing, you’ve impacted your kids lives in a negative way. YOU may not see, or comprehend, or cop to the damage that you caused, but it’s there. Your kids may not recognize it in the moment or understand where their sense of unease or feeling unsafe is coming from or be able to convey it, they may ever be really skilled at hiding it, take it on as a duty even when young.
But the damage is there all the same.
@ North of Boston, PREACH!!!!!
Daughter of alcoholic parents, father was physically/emotionally abusive as well as philandering POS husband and father. 6+ years of therapy and still messed up.
From Ben’s own mouth on Howard Stern, he said he’d drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch. No way the kids didn’t see that. And the nanny stuff. And even if they didn’t see his public drunkenness, their classmates might have heard about it because it was very public.
An imperfect father does not a bad father make.
Mmmm, not sure that’s a burden you should be putting on a kid. Also, he’s Jennifer Garner’s son, and she’s always struck me as rather no-nonsense about her parenting.
ETA: this was in response to a now deleted comment… which I agree with the delete.
I thought it was funny you thought the garner/affleck kids would take after him and not her. Why-because he’s taller? Genetics are funny though. I saw a recent picture of Casey Affleck’s grown son and thought he resembled their middle daughter. Anyway I have a feeling Ben is an indulgent dad and he became more indulgent because of divorce. He said as much in an interview when he was doing all that promotion for tender bar. Ok kids what fun thing should we do today? And the kids are just like chill dad we just want to chill
Something tells me Garner is more than justifiably peeved. Regardless of anything else, I hear that you can’t let children out of your sight and this kid was left alone long enough to have gotten into a dangerous situation. Ben should be grateful everyone is alright.
I think Violet and Sam look like Jennifer Garner while Seraphina is 100% Affleck. They seem really grounded.
1000% agreed on Seraphina looking like Ben! I hope that works out for her.
Also, JLo had just hopped in the back and as soon as it made impact she shut that door like she was being taxi’d somewhere!😆
How long until he gets sick of all the school runs etc? JLo is new again but he will get bored. He always implodes J Lo! He is a creature of habit. I’ll be amazed if they get down the aisle.
Yikes!
I do think the middle child is all Affleck though.
I’m glad no one was hurt.
As to whether Ben should have been watching Samuel? The kid is 10, not 5. I wouldn’t expect a parent to have eyes on him every second. The dealership should probably have rules about that, though, if they are going to leave cars with the keys in them unattended.
Yeah, I can totally see just letting a ten-year-old get in there and not even thinking he might do a bonehead thing like putting it in gear! But it’s the kind of bonehead thing that boys this age do all the time. It made me laugh when I saw the story, because it’s totally the sort of thing my son would have done at that age. I have a friend who has three sons, and she told me once, “At least once a week you’re asking them, ‘Son, what were you thinking???'” That’s about right. Glad no one was hurt. This will be a funny family story eventually!
Glad everything is ok and there was no damage. Kid at the wheel of a running car could have been much worse.
I wish everyone would immediately STOP stating that Bens son caused this to happen!!! We’re you there? Did you witness that happening? I think that the “car dealership” was negligent for having the car running!
Please, respect this child’s privacy!
Let’s all be thankful for everyone’s safety.
There were not 1 but 2 adults here that needed to be watching Samuel!!!
This wasn’t Ben’s or JL’s car that he can ‘”play around in” This car ( and very expensive car) is owned by the dealership. Use your own vehicle & be there to supervise your child if they want to play driver What child doesn’t want to play driver?
It doesn’t matter that the car was parked too close to another car.( Some gossip sites keep stating that) All dealerships cram in as many cars as they can!
Thank god that other car was parked close to stop the other car…
When my little brother was 12 we were living on Bainbridge Island Washington – we’d just moved from England and dad shipped over this crazy (but very beautiful) replica of a 1903 motor car. (No doors, a sort of canopy over top, big red leather bench, one of brass horns with a bulb you honk, gas can on the running board.) Anyway, we had a long driveway with a big dip in the middle and then it rose up at the house where the cars were parked. My parents were out, and my brother decided this was the moment! He turned it on, released the side handbreak and it started rolling back, picking up speed as the driveway went down… then he realized he was too little to hit the brake and he crashed into the woods. Huge damage, rare expensive car..
It was awful!
Later that summer, he decided to try smoking (when my parents had foolishly left the house again) and he set the couch on fire! We had to drag it out on the lawn because we could stop the flames!
En Affleck’s little boy had a lucky break!
(BTW My brother is still alive!)
Thank you for sharing that your brother is still with us. I was curious as to whether he was or not…..
I love this relationship for him because he seems healthier and spends a lot of quality time with his kids. I hope he can keep it up
I love how in all of these photos, JLo is in the background on her phone, not getting involved. Glad she let his dad handle it.
I wonder if Doordash helped out.