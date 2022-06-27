“Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel went to the Louis Vuitton show” links

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel went to the Louis Vuitton menswear show. [RCFA]
LV must secretly dislike Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake because everytime they go the their show, they are given the most ridiculous outfits possible. I remember Fall 2019 and how fugly their outfits were, and these are just awful too.
Yeah, that outfit is doing Jess no favors. Always curious about how the meetings where these terrible outfits are chosen. Did the stylists bully her into something she didn’t like or did they desperately try to talk her out of it?
I think she actually has bad taste, perioid. I can’t remember anything that she has worth that was sworn worthy, the likes of Blanchett, Ashley, Washington, Davis, Ross, and Yeoh, just to name a few. Whereas they very rarely miss the mark, Jess has trouble finding the mark….
I’m sorry for Turkish pride. Breaking up a fun parade celebrating pride in Turkey is sad. They were starting to be more open with gays and women’s right but since Erdogan came in they are going back to the religious dark ages just like America but with Islam.
And like Russia and the US it’s very connected to ethnic nationalism.
I can’t wait for What We Do in the Shadows.
it is so great isn’t it?? I can’t tell you the number of “Colin Robinson, energy vampire” clones I know. When he had three computers picking Facebook fights? I was crying I was laughing so hard.
It’s probably the only show I can’t pick a favorite character, because I love every single one of them equally.
SAME! They all give so much…its so underappreciated.
I can hardly wait for it to come on. I haven’t many favorite shows anymore, but this is one, also Resident Alien and Ghosts….and is it sick that I would love to see a crossover appearance by one of the vampires on Ghosts. Nandor perhaps working night shift at their B&B and freaking out the ghosts.
Totally into the NBA drafts although not for hot moms. As you watch the NCAA games all season you learn lots about the player’s stories, wonderful stories and hope for the best as they transition to the big time. My team has had numerous players continue to be powerhouses bringing family with them. And other team’s players. I’m a sucker for sweet, well deserved success.
Justin is getting jowly as he ages.
Definitely getting that Dad Bod.
I just watched that movie with him and Mila Kunas and he’s aging really badly , that’s for sure
I try not to be negative about people’s appearances, aging, etc. but DANG he’s getting the face/bod he deserves. Although objectively his hair and wardrobe choices are worsening the condition.
He was looking ROUGH in that recent TV show they were both in. Like, not an attractive man in any way. His acting isn’t great either but I couldn’t get over just how weasly he looked.
JB’s outfit looks like something Jennifer Connelly has probably already worn. JT’s clothes just look ridiculous. And deeply unflattering. That guy must be spiraling. Everything that worked for him 15-20 years ago is a non-starter in 2022.
Justin T looks like a total douche. I know he is, but OMG that outfit is the worst! 😵😂
They both look ridiculous.
Y’all have to check out that dog on the soccer field video!! What a sweetheart! And I love the players’ reactions.
Awwww too sweet and funny! The general reaction is heartwarming
He’s trying to pull a Harry Styles and failing miserably…
Instead he looks like he’s part of the Grumpy Old Men cast.
JT really thinks he’s hot shit, doesn’t he? How he ever attracted any women is baffling.
Agree Gabby. And I’ve never yet been attracted to him. And I have no expectations of ever being attracted to him which I love! Yeah, the outfit they gave Justin is butt ugly. I wonder if he looked in the mirror. The pants make him look v portly. The “robe-like belt” is awful. Adds weight to anyone. Short torso so it look like his m00bs are tucked into his mom jeans.
He deserves this.
OMG they look so frakking ridiculous!