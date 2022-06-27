Queen Elizabeth stepped out in Scotland with the Wessexes for Holyrood week

Immediately following the Jubbly, Queen Elizabeth went back to Windsor Castle and she’s been resting. A lot of resting. She’s done a few events, which were just people coming to the castle and the Queen standing in one place to greet them. On one hand, it definitely feels like the Queen’s advisors probably won’t push her to do big events from now on, like they did in the months and weeks leading up to the Jubbly. Now, whenever we see the Queen in public, it will be a surprise and it will be stage-managed to a crazy degree. So it was today in Edinburgh. The Queen arrived in Edinburgh for Holyrood week. She did a simple event where she “accepted” the keys to the city and that was it.
The Queen traveled to Scotland with Prince Edward and Sophie. When in Scotland, they use the titles Earl and Countess of Forfar, which I didn’t know! I mean, I knew about Scottish titles but I didn’t know E&S had the Forfar titles. My favorite Scottish royal title is probably Charles’s – the Duke of Rothesay. It sounds expensive! Remember this as well: Edward was supposed to be Duke of Edinburgh following his father’s passing. The Queen and Philip both promised Edward that he would become DoE. But Charles controls the title now and Charles refuses to give it to Edward.
As for Sophie, the Countess of Forfar, she didn’t look like she was wearing 1980s thrift store rejects for a change. She wore a nice, wrinkled, green coatdress. She didn’t even dress up like a Scottish flag, for goodness sake. I also think that when we do see the Queen outside of Windsor, it will mostly be with Sophie and Edward at this point. The Queen is particularly close to Sophie, and I would imagine Liz genuinely loves having her around.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
The Queen looks every one of her 96 years. And that’s good. Now leave her alone. We have a monarchy to abolish.
The Queen’s right leg looks a bit swollen, which could indicate numerous things but, otherwise, she looks quite good for a woman of her advanced age.
I like Sophie’s dress; it’s something I would wear, but the green ribbon on the hat doesn’t work with it. A pink, blue, or purple would have contrasted and looked better.
Her case of COVID could have accelerated some things as well.
A few of my older relatives caught COVID. They survived COVID (didn’t die) but it messed with some of their mobility functions. For example, the one aunt, who is in her upper 80s, now walks with the aid of a walker and rollater (the push chair with wheels and the bench seat) where she didn’t need any of that previously. So, I’m thinking that might be the case with QEII as well. BTW, none of them had any underlying health conditions. They were/are healthy for their ages and not taking any real medications, just vitamins.
I noticed that too. She’s thinner, but with swollen legs, especially the right one. A doc once said some old people don’t just die, they shrink and dry out. Leaving them helpless in fetal positions in bed for a long time. The queen looks like she’s on that path.
Swollen right leg can indicate congestive heart failure. It has 4 stages. (Know this from my dad’s condition). You can live quite a long time with it, depending on your general health, but you will need to be on meds.
That could also be water retention which the elderly do get. If she’s on diuretics, that can also cause the bruising that we’ve seen. My mom was on medication for that and ultimately passed away due to congestive heart failure.
I hate to bring this up again but IIRC PC cannot give the title to Edward until he is king. But his people are saying he won’t do it.
Yes, the issue is that Charles may not give the title to Edward once he becomes king not that he won’t give it to him now. He’s actually DOE until all his titles revert to the Crown when he inherits the throne. Then he can grant that title to Edward, if it happens.
My gawd, this man’s pettiness and infantile behaviour knows no bounds.
I agree. Whether Charles gives him the title eventually or not, is another thing, but until Charles is king it’s not his to give. As the oldest son he automatically inherited it from Philip, and it will revert to the crown once Charles becomes the monarch.
If Charles wanted to do it, Buckingham Palace could easily release a statement indicating such on the heels of some other DofE Awards event.
“Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, appeared at the ____ DofE’s Awards event today. (Blah blah press release stuff.) Prince Edward has been a long supporter of the DfoE’s Award program, founded by his beloved father in 1965. It is the intention of Prince Charles, along with the Queen, that Prince Edward be granted the Duke of Edinburgh title in due course.”
But that’s basically the situation now. People just don’t want to see it and make up tales about Charles withholding it.
^^ Right @Lizzie, @Feeshalori, and @BothSidesNow. Prince Charles inherited the DoE title as the eldest son. There was an agreement made between the Queen + Prince Philip with Chuck, for Chuck to pass the DoE title to Edward once Chuck becomes King. Chuck cannot award titles to anyone until he becomes King. Only the monarch hands out titles.
The kicker is: the Queen probably would have given Edward a different dukedom when he married in 1999, except that Prince Philip desired for his DoE title to be passed down to his favorite son, Edward. The only way that could happen is via the oldest son, Charles, passing it down after becoming king.
Probably Chuck didn’t like the idea when it was presented to him. Perhaps he pretended to agree. It likely stung Chuck a bit that his father, whom he never felt accepted by, wanted his title to go to younger son, Edward, who flunked out of the Marines!
After Philip’s death, Edward & Sophie were making a lot of p.r. embiggening noise publicly, which seemingly irked Chuck further, especially around the issue of the DoE title. Thus, Chuck made it known that he doesn’t have to pass the title to Edward. But ding, ding: Maybe the Queen made a deal with Chuck by putting out that advance statement approving Camilla being styled Queen Consort, in exchange for Chuck holding to the original agreement with Phil to eventually give the DoE title to Edward.
The green dress is such an improvement! I’m guessing it’s at least part linen and while I love linen, it does wrinkle. Or crumple, and that slightly undone texture is part of why I love it. The Queen looks happy at least.
She looks so much better.. Yes, linen always creases. Love the hat too
If it wasn’t wrinkled, I would love it. Great color, fits her well, the hat and shoes both work well with it.
Oh my lord, WHAT is Sophie wearing??? The dress is wrinkled and baggy and does her no favours. The hat is fug school boater style, the lime green band clashes and the less said about the turd coloured shoes and bag the better.
Does her stylist hate her? Does she have a stylist? What happened? She dressed pretty well for years and now….
I agree! Her color coordination is atrocious here; TQ does it better! Now I don’t know which is worse, Katie Keen’s matchy matchy all one color or Forfar’s (that’s, uh, quite a name) bizarro mix of browns & greens.
Please explain to me how & why 96 year old QEII looks 100 more times fashionable than her 50-something daughter-in-law.
Does Sophie, The Princess Edward, go out of her way to pick out the absolute worst outfits she has access to???
QE wears her custom-made black shoes even when it doesn’t complement her outfit and she has plenty of buttons for Kate to emulate (when K isn’t dressing in a Diana copy.) These shoes must be very comfy because they’re old & the toes are scuffed. I’m surprised some lady’s maid didn’t do a high shine polish to help hide the missing reptile grain on the left shoe. Off with her head!
I love how while being introduced to that gentleman, Sophie is looking directly at the camera instead of him. Made me think she’s learned something from Kate.
The both have the eye sight of owls, I tell you.
Me think so too🤣
The Queen’s insistence that women wear hats in her presence does nothing for the Palace’s supposed aim to modernize the Royal Family.
I agree, and most of the royal women look ridiculous in hats anyway. But I will say the queen (and sometimes Anne, but not always) knows how to wear a hat. I’ll give her *that.*
I disagree. QE has awful hats – same modified porkpie. Very charwoman frumpy.
The Queen looks genuinely happy to be out and about.
She does!!! I am happy to see her in high spirits! Love her suit too!! The hat is a perfect touch!
I share this sentiment. The Queen seems happy to be there and well dressed as usual.
She looks happy and seems much more energetic than last we saw her. Hope she had a great time.
Sophie should have had an aide or a lady-in-waiting with a hand steamer to take the wrinkles out of that dress before getting off the plane/train. Otherwise, she looks lovely.
She needs a stylist that would not let her out of the palace wrinkled. The wrinkles are unacceptable ☺ but it looks like they all had fun together.
Edward is standing up straight like a big boy, I think he likes doing things with his mummy. Or he could be saying “look at me Chuck, I can be a duke too! Give me my title!”
He looks so much like his mother did in her younger years, more than any of the other 3.
One of the reasons why the queen probably loves Sophie is because she’s the only spouse of one of her kids who didn’t get divorced. But then again, Sophie understood and accepted an arrangement from the start.
These pics of TQ are so much better than the ones in the other thread. She looks bright and sparkly and the smile seems genuine. There’s been a lot written about how much she loves Scotland and I think these pictures show how relaxed she is when she’s up there. If she wasn’t so stubborn I would suggest she hands the Crown over to Charles and retire up there.
Only downer for me is that I didn’t like her brooch! Sad as I am, I always make a point of looking at her brooches and as a rule I find them beautiful. This is one of the few where I’m “meh”. :blush:
So is today’s cash haul in Sophie’s clutch or…?
That’s why they wear the hats.
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaah of course! It’s all so simple
It’s ridiculous to say Charles hasn’t ‘given’ him the title. That’s not how it works. The test will be when Charles inherits the crown. THAT’S when he can grant the title in a new creation. Not now. For now he’s the Duke of Edinburgh and if he wanted rid of it it would go to William, then George, etc. The title needs to revert back to the Crown upon his being named king. Period.